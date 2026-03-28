Roseanne Barr Lost Close to 100 Pounds and Here's the "Radical and Revolutionary" Diet She Says Changed Everything

If you're looking for lifestyle changes to support healthy aging, take a good look at comedian and actress Roseanne Barr. The "domestic goddess" from the 90s sitcom Roseanne reportedly lost close to 100 pounds, according to the Daily Mail, and achieved an incredible transformation. The celeb received gastric bypass surgery in the 90s, but the long-term key to her success was making sure she had a plan in place to continue losing weight—and keep it off. The results were life-changing.

1 She Received Gastric Bypass Surgery

Barr decided to get gastric bypass surgery in 1998 after reaching 350 pounds, according to PEOPLE.

The actress previously joked, "I had my entire digestive system removed, so I should look thinner" (via E! News).

RELATED: 5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Stubborn Midsection Faster Than Crunches After 60

2 She Was Motivated to Get Healthier

After losing weight, the actress shared that she wanted to continue to get healthier.

"I just want to keep getting healthy and let go of excess baggage to carry around, so I'm lighter on my feet and in my life," Barr told TODAY.

3 She Tried a "Radical and Revolutionary" Diet

When speaking of her eating habits, Barr shared with TODAY, "I went on a new diet. It's radical and revolutionary. It's where you eat less and move more—you know, just simple."

RELATED: The 6-Minute Bed Routine That Firms Inner Thigh Looseness Faster Than Squats After 60

4 Creating a Calorie Deficit

Eating less and moving more is the foundation of establishing a calorie deficit. One of the first steps in this approach is determining how many calories you burn per day. From there, it's essential to find just the right diet plan that helps you achieve the deficit.

5 Diet and Exercise Tips for a Calorie Deficit

According to WebMD, the Mediterranean and DASH diets have been proven to be effective choices and emphasize fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, and seeds.

When it comes to exercise, WebMD recommends aiming for at least 30 minutes of physical activity for the majority of the week—although 45 minutes or more may be even more effective for keeping excess pounds at bay.

6 She Stayed Positive

After losing weight, Barr took time to thank her fans and followers who commented on her transformation, sharing on Twitter, "Hey, thank you guys so much for all of the nice words about my weight loss! I'm inspired 2 keep going" (via CNN).

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.