I'm a Doctor Who Prescribes Wegovy and Here Are 4 Things I Wish Every Patient Asked Before Starting

There is much to consider before deciding on a prescription weight-loss drug that may work best for you. It's essential to learn key differences between each medication, including the active ingredient (semaglutide vs. tirzepatide), the available form(s) (injections vs. pills), and whether the purpose is to manage diabetes or take it for weight loss.

If you're leaning toward Wegovy for weight loss, here are a few facts. It's FDA-approved for treating obesity and available in both pill and injection form. The medication has resulted in an average 15% weight loss and 16.1% decrease in body mass index (BMI) among adults.

While many individuals have experienced significant weight loss while using Wegovy, it may result in less weight loss compared to other options on the market. This is why it's essential to do your homework. To help give you a jumpstart, we spoke with Dr. Blen Tesfu, MD, a Licensed Physician and Medical Advisor at Welzo, who prescribes Wegovy. She shares four questions she wishes every patient would ask before starting the medication.

1 How Does Wegovy Work?

Wegovy channels the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control appetite and how much blood sugar (glucose) travels in your bloodstream.

"GLP-1 sends a message to your brain that tells it that you are full faster and reduces how fast food leaves your stomach and goes into your digestive system. When patients take Wegovy, they tend to naturally eat less as a result of this GLP-1 effect," Dr. Tesfu explains.

Weight loss for most Wegovy patients occurs gradually—typically over the course of six months or longer. So it's important to remember that there are no "quick fixes" when it comes to taking Wegovy.

"For the best long-term results, patients who use Wegovy should consistently follow a healthy eating plan and a good exercise routine (lifestyle)," Dr. Tesfu stresses.

2 What Questions Every Patient Should Ask Before Taking Wegovy

Your healthcare provider may ask how the medication will fit into your overall health and wellness plan. When preparing for that conversation, Dr. Tesfu suggests thinking through the below questions:

How Wegovy fits into your lifestyle: "How will Wegovy mesh with my diet, activity level, and long-term weight-loss goals?" (This will help establish realistic expectations from the get-go.) Timeframes for treatment: "What are proper timeframes for adjusting my dosage, and when should I schedule follow-up appointments?" Measuring progress: "How will I measure my weight-loss success?" Adopting healthy habits: "What healthy practices should I adopt to support my results while taking weight-loss medication?"

"These questions usually result in a much more successful treatment and an educated patient," Dr. Tesfu tells us.

3 Common Side Effects

Many patients deal with a variety of gastrointestinal side effects with Wegovy, such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, or early satiety.

"While some patients may continue to have one or more of these side effects for many months, they are generally short-lived and tend to decrease over time after patients take their medication at the same dose level for several weeks," Dr. Tesfu says. "If you find that your stomach discomfort or other gastrointestinal side effects worsen when you eat a larger meal than usual at the beginning of treatment, try eating smaller portions and avoid eating extremely rich or greasy foods."

In addition, drinking plenty of fluids and eating meals slowly will help your body adjust more seamlessly during the first couple of weeks of treatment.

4 The Importance of Diet and Lifestyle Habits When Taking Wegovy

As Dr. Tesfu previously stressed, prescription medication shouldn't be looked at as a magical solution to your weight-loss efforts. It's essential to reevaluate and revamp your lifestyle to ensure it's the healthiest it can be—and keep it that way for the long haul.

"While lifestyle is an important aspect of maintaining a healthy weight when taking Wegovy, it plays an important role in long-term success. Wegovy helps control hunger; however, diet, and daily activity continue to have a significant impact on your outcome," Dr. Tesfu tells us. "Patients are encouraged to eat well-balanced meals containing high amounts of protein, vegetables, and fibre, as well as engage in some type of regular exercise or at least walk daily to promote metabolism and maintain weight loss for years to come."

If you'd like to learn more about Wegovy, be sure to check out I'm a Doctor and These Are 5 Things Patients Need to Know Before Switching to the New Wegovy Pill.