Perimenopause Scientist Reveals Do's and Don'ts of Blasting Belly Fat Over 40

One expert breaks down what to do and what not to do.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Nurit Raich
Copyright nuritraich/Instagram
Are you struggling to lose weight during perimenopause? You might be making a few simple mistakes. Nurit Raich is a Perimenopause Nutrition Coach and Food Scientist who helps her over-40 clients lose fat and gain energy. In a new social media post, she discusses the dos and don’ts of blasting belly fat: “What not to do as a high-achieving woman over 40 trying to lose belly fat. The last one is key!”

You Might Be Trying to Lose Weight “The Wrong Way”

“You are trying to lose weight the wrong way as a woman over 40. I had a client—a powerhouse in her career, juggling meetings, deadlines, and life—who was doing everything ‘right.’ She skipped breakfast to save calories, pushed herself through exhausting cardio sessions, and cut carbs like it was her job.”

Her Client Wasn’t Doing the Right Things

She explains that the client wasn’t doing the right things to lose weight. “But despite all that effort, the belly fat wouldn’t budge,” she continues. “The problem? Her body wasn’t getting what it actually needed.”

What Not To Do: Skip Meals or Drastically Cut Calories

She starts by explaining “what NOT to do,” starting with starving yourself. Don’t “Skip meals or drastically cut calories,” she says. While you might feel like this will lead you to weight loss, “this slows metabolism,” she says.

What Not To Do: Rely on Cardio Only

She moves on to a big exercise mistake, which is to “rely only on cardio,” she says. Why is this counterproductive? “Too much can increase cortisol and cause fat storage.”

What Not To Do: Ignore Stress and Sleep

Don’t neglect getting enough rest and keeping your mental health in check. Her last mistake is ignoring stress and sleep. “Hormones play a bigger role than you think,” she says.

What To Do Instead: Prioritize Protein

She then reveals what to do instead. “Eat enough protein,” she says, recommending 30g per meal. Why? It helps support muscle and metabolism.

What To Do Instead: Lift Weights

She suggests lifting weights for exercise. “Prioritize strength training to build lean muscle and burn fat effectively,” she says.

What To Do Instead: Manage Blood Sugar and Stress

And her last tip? “Manage blood sugar & stress because your body holds onto weight when hormones are out of balance,” she says. “The key isn’t eating less—it’s eating smarter and working with your body, not against it.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Do's and Don'ts of Blasting Belly Fat Over 40

Nurit Raich
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
5 Tips to Beat Menopausal Stomach Fat That Actually Work, by Experts

Portrait of cheerful senior lady wear trendy clothes arm touch cheeks enjoy quality product nice effect isolated on blue color background
Shutterstock
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabSep 26, 2024
Many women approaching or experiencing menopause face the challenge of sudden weight gain, particularly around the midsection. Understanding why this happens is key to tackling the issue. Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, CMP, a board-certified Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, shares in her popular video that as estrogen levels fluctuate, fat distribution shifts from the hips and thighs to the abdomen. This hormonal change makes it harder to maintain a flat belly. However, with the right strategies, it’s possible to manage menopausal belly fat. From focusing on protein and fiber intake to incorporating aerobic exercise and intermittent fasting, Dr. Haver’s expert tips offer a sustainable way to improve health and body composition during this life stage.

Here’s What Is Happening to You

fit sporty woman sitting crossed legged in the sun holding a glass bottle of water, heatwave concept.Shutterstock

Before we jump into solutions, it's important to understand why weight gain occurs during menopause. Dr. Haver explains in her video, "As estrogen levels begin to fluctuate and drop in perimenopause, we experience a rise of active testosterone and other androgens, and the fat distribution begins to shift from the hips and thighs to the abdomen."

Dr. Kathleen Jordan, MD, adds, "Many of the hormone changes you experience as part of menopause are actually significant contributors to weight struggles. Hormone replacement therapy, if it's the right course of treatment for you, has the potential to set you up for success by improving symptoms that make it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it."

Measure Your Health Beyond the Scale

Young woman touching her belly looking in mirror at homeShutterstock

Dr. Haver emphasizes the importance of looking beyond just your weight: "Your waist-hip ratio and abdominal circumference are much more accurate indicators of health than your weight or BMI." To calculate your waist-hip ratio, measure the smallest part of your waist and the widest part of your hips, then divide the waist measurement by the hip measurement. For women, a ratio of less than 0.85 is considered healthy. You can benchmark your progress with this useful Lean Body Mass Calculator.

Tip 1: Eat More Proteins

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.Shutterstock

"Women, we are not getting enough protein in our diets routinely in the standard American diet," Dr. Haver states in her video. She recommends consuming 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of lean body mass daily. This typically translates to about 70-75 grams of protein for the average woman. Dr. Haver advises, "It is important for leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that control your hunger and your satiety, that you receive protein throughout the day."

Tip 2: Focus on Fiber

Vegan health food concept for high fibre diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes, herbs. Foods high in antioxidants and vitamins. Immune system boosting. Flat lay.Shutterstock

Dr. Haver in her video stresses the importance of fiber: "Fiber, fiber, fiber. Americans are not getting half of the fiber that they need." She explains that soluble fiber, in particular, is crucial as it acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in our gut. "Studies show that people who consume more soluble fiber have a lower chance of belly fat," she adds.

Tip 3: Add Probiotics

a set of fermented food great for gut health - top view of glass bowls against grunge wood: cucumber pickles, coconut milk yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, red beets, apple cider vinegarShutterstock

"Studies have shown that probiotic supplementation actually can reduce belly fat," Dr. Haver reveals in her video. She cites a study where "women who took the probiotic supplement lost 50% more weight than women who took a placebo." While fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and miso are excellent sources of probiotics, Dr. Haver suggests considering a supplement if you don't consume these regularly.

Tip 4: Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, health care asian young woman dietary, having stomach ache, temptation hungry of breakfast food in morning on table at home, looking at watch on her wrist but not yet time to eatShutterstock

Dr. Haver in her video is a proponent of intermittent fasting, particularly a 16:8 schedule (16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window). However, she cautions, "Intermittent fasting is not a technique that you use to wake up overnight, and you do. No, I teach our students to ease into it over five to six weeks."

Tip 5: Do Aerobic Exercise (Regularly)

Positive mature woman doing aerobics exercises with group of people in dance centerShutterstock

"Regular aerobic activity in that max fat-burning zone" is crucial, according to Dr. Haver in her video. She recommends finding your target heart rate zone by using the formula: 220 minus your age, then aiming for 60-70% of that number. For example, Dr. Haver's fat-burning zone is between 102-120 beats per minute.

Dr. Jordan adds, "Aerobic exercise and strength training are important throughout life, especially during menopause, thanks to their cardiovascular benefits. From brisk walking to running to cycling, any activity that gets your heart rate up counts."

Yes, You Can Beat Menopausal Belly Fat

Both Dr. Haver and Dr. Jordan emphasize that beating menopausal belly fat requires a comprehensive approach. Dr. Jordan says, “To lose weight and keep it off, you need to focus on different aspects of your health. Diet and exercise are important, but so are hormones, reducing stress, and getting enough sleep.”

Dr. Haver, in her video, adds, “When I talk to my patients, especially those going through menopause, I remind them that this isn’t about quick weight loss. It’s about staying strong and healthy as you age. It’s about being able to take care of yourself and feeling good in your own skin.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

6 Ways to Reset Hormones and Lose Belly Fat

Christine Hronec
Copyright gaugegirltraining/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 13, 2025
Have you noticed that no matter how much you diet or exercise, that stubborn belly fat just won't budge? According to food scientist and Gauge Girl Training founder Christine Hronec, the answer lies in your hormones. "The reason why hormone imbalances are so important is because they change the distribution of body fat," she explains. "If you have ever dealt with stubborn belly fat, particularly the hormonal belly, it is typically a result of an imbalance in the female sex hormones."

What Is Hormonal Belly Fat

Before diving into solutions, it's crucial to understand what causes hormonal belly fat. "When you do not ovulate regularly, whether you're in perimenopause, menopause, if you're having irregular periods, what happens is your body does not get to release excess estrogens," Christine explains in her post. This creates a cascade effect that leads to stubborn fat accumulation, particularly around the midsection.

Why Your Body Needs Healthy Fats

"Dietary fat consumption does not cause fat gain," Christine emphasizes. She explains a crucial misconception: "So many people think that if you eat fat, you're going to get fat and that is not true." In fact, dietary fat is essential for hormone balance and regular ovulation. "Fat is essential for fertility," she adds, explaining how proper fat intake helps maintain regular hormonal cycles.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

The Critical Role of Fiber

"If you are insufficient in dietary fiber, you could be in a state of estrogen dominance," Christine warns. While the average person consumes less than 10 grams of fiber daily, she recommends at least 20 to 25 grams for hormone balance. "The absolute number of your estrogen count doesn't matter," she explains. "It's the amount relative to progesterone." This balance is crucial for preventing hormonal belly fat.

Why You Need More Zinc

Zinc plays a dual role in hormone balance and immune health. "Supplementing with zinc will naturally lower your estrogen and raises the progesterone levels up," Christine explains. "This is also effective for men as well, not just women alone." She recommends zinc-rich foods such as "oysters, beef, chicken, seeds, nuts, legumes, as well as mushrooms."

The Vitamin C Connection

"Experts have shown that vitamin C doses of at least 750 milligrams per day has been shown to naturally boost progesterone levels," Christine notes. This is particularly important because "low levels of vitamin C are common among women who miscarry as well as women who have preterm pregnancy." She recommends getting vitamin C through "cruciferous vegetables, leafy greens, tomatoes, strawberries, guava, kiwi, as well as snow peas."

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Missing Magnesium

"Over one third of the United States population is deficient in magnesium," Christine reveals. Even more concerning, "50% of people with heart disease actually have magnesium deficiency." This crucial mineral "does help to naturally eliminate estrogen through a detoxification process in the liver." She recommends rich sources including "dark chocolate, avocado, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, whole grains, spinach, quinoa, and legumes."

The Impact of Environmental Factors

"The pesticides that are found in just conventional agriculture are disruptive to your hormonal system," Christine explains. These hormone disruptors are so concerning that they "are prohibited in certain countries." This highlights the importance of choosing clean, organic foods whenever possible.

Choosing Clean Animal Products

When it comes to animal products, Christine warns about conventional farming methods: "If you think of cows and chickens and different things, the way they've been raised, if they've been pumped and loaded with lots of hormones to increase the yield of their weight, to increase egg production for chickens, those animals are going to be loaded with unnatural levels of hormones." Her solution? "You want to always go for organic, natural, pasture-raised anytime you're able to, non-GMO."

Creating Your Hormone Reset Plan

To reset your hormones and target belly fat, follow these science-backed steps:

  • Include healthy fats in your diet to support hormone production
  • Increase fiber intake to at least 20-25 grams daily
  • Add zinc-rich foods to your meals
  • Boost vitamin C consumption through whole foods
  • Incorporate magnesium-rich foods daily
  • Choose organic produce and hormone-free animal products when possible.
Long-Term Success Strategy

"Again, as you are able to, as you can afford to in your budget," Christine advises about making these changes. This acknowledges that transforming your diet is a journey, not an overnight change. The key is making consistent progress toward better hormone balance through sustainable changes to your diet and lifestyle choices.

Remember, as Christine explains, hormone balance isn't about quick fixes. It's about creating sustainable changes that support your body's natural hormone balance. By addressing these six key areas, you can work towards reducing hormonal belly fat and improving your overall health. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Fitness Trainer Reveals 10 Fat Burning Habits Over 50

Christine Roderick
Copyright corexchristine/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 19, 2025
Are you letting your age be an excuse for not getting into shape? One 57-year-old expert who looks half her age has some recommendations to help you burn fat and achieve your best body. Christine Roderick is an “age positive” fitness trainer who helps “women over 40 transform their body, mind & spirits.” In a new social media post, she shows off her flat abs and reveals all her healthy daily habits that help her achieve her fantastic figure. “What I do for maximum fat burning at 57,” she writes. “Use this template for a week, 2 weeks or a month to get results,” she adds, sharing “what a typical day looks like” in her life.

Intermittent Fasting

Her first habit is intermittent fasting. “Fast 12-13 hours,” she recommends. Intermittent fasting prolongs “the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Hydration

Christine wakes up at 6:15 a.m. The first thing she does is hydrate. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Coffee

Christina drinks a “loaded” coffee latte at 7:00 a.m. She adds @cymbiotika nootropic creamer and one scoop of collagen. According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point out.

Protein Before Workout

At 8:00 a.m., she hits the gym for a challenging strength training workout “with about 15 grams of protein as fuel & water with. @kion aminos,” she reveals. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

For breakfast, Christine consumes 30 to 49 grams of protein, healthy fats, and carbs. She might eat eggs, lean meat, avocado, and whole grain toast or have a protein shake with prebiotic powder. Lunch is her largest meal of the day, “lean protein, bit more complex crabs & veggies ( i.e. salmon, leafy green salad & brown rice )” she writes. At 3 she will have a snack, 20 grams of protein in the form of cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, or hummus with veggies or seed cracker. Dinner might be lean meat, grilled veggies, and salad. “I tend to skip a lot of carbs at night but if I do do it it’s usually quinoa or a whole grain,” she says. For dessert, she will have “chocolate something!” she says. In total she aims for 120 grams of protein.

Stretching or Yoga

She also does stretch or yoga in the afternoon “to work on mobility & flexibility,” she says. “Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints,” says Harvard Health. “Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. Then, when you call on the muscles for activity, they are weak and unable to extend all the way. That puts you at risk for joint pain, strains, and muscle damage.”

Walking

Christine gets her steps in. She explains that she is “trying to incorporate the 15-20 minute walk after dinner at a 50% so far lol but really want this in my life,” she writes. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Tea Before Bed

She also avoids eating 2 to 3 hours before bed, “just a habit I made myself get consistent with,” she says. “I drink tea or sugar free cacao if I need something.” Numerous studies have shown that various teas may boost your immune system, fight inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease.

Supplements

Christine takes supplements throughout the day:

Morning supplements: @fatty15, @seed probiotics @joiwomenswellness NAD, glutathione, C & methylated vitamin B 12

Afternoon supplements: @modere_us collagen & Trim ( Cla) @cymbiotika D3K2 @udeawellness the hair pill & omega 3 supplement

Evening supplements: Magnesium threonate & citrate for calm & progesterone

Sleep

Lastly, she prioritizes sleep. “In bed by 10 hopefully!!!!” she writes. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

This Guru Doctor Reveals 8 Hormone Mistakes Making You Gain Weight After 40

Dr. Mindy Pelz
Copyright dr.mindypelz/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 05, 2024
Are you fighting an unexplained weight gain after 40? You're not alone. According to renowned women's health expertDr. Mindy Pelz, speaking with Marie Forleo (#1 New York Timesbestselling author of Everything is Figureoutable), many women are making critical hormone mistakes that sabotage their metabolism. "Women as a whole, we are massively dysregulated right now. Our metabolic system is dysregulated. Our nervous system is dysregulated. Our hormones are dysregulated," explains Dr. Pelz.

"When my patients say, 'I went to sleep, and I woke up, and I felt like I was 20 pounds heavier,' I believe them. Because it can be a fairly rapid change if they're not doing something about it," says Dr. Monica Christmas, menopause program director at the University of Chicago Medicine.

Here are the biggest hormone mistakes women over 40 are making and how to fix them.

Mistake 1: Still Counting Calories After 40

"We're done with calories. It tells us nothing about our health. It doesn't give us any vision of good hormonal health. It is an old, outdated theory that needs to go away," Dr. Pelz says in the video. Instead of counting calories, she emphasizes blood sugar management: "Blood sugar absolutely tells you how quickly you're going to age, if you're going to store fat, if you're going to balance hormones."

Mistake 2: Not Adapting Your Diet to Age-Related Changes

Healthiness and happiness go hand in hand. Shot of a happy older couple enjoying a healthy lunch together outdoors.Shutterstock

"When people come to me and say, 'I've always eaten this way, and I've never gained weight,' I say to them that it doesn't matter what you always did. That doesn't fly anymore," says Dr. Christmas. She emphasizes that after 40, you must be "meticulous about what you put into your body and be diligent about the way you move your body."

Mistake 3: Ignoring Hidden Obesogens in Your Food

"All fat is excess. It's not undisciplined. It's not you're a bad person, it's not your genetics," explains Dr. Pelz. She reveals a shocking truth about food chemicals: "There are chemicals that are put in our food that are literally known obesogens... it tells your stem cell... to make fat cells." Your body stores these toxins in fat cells to protect vital organs.

Mistake 4: Misunderstanding Female Hormones After 40

Follow healthy lifestyle. To be healthy. Mature beautiful caucasian woman holding a glass of clean water, taking care of her health, the daily norm of waterShutterstock

"Men are run by one hormone, testosterone. Women are run by three hormones – estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. And we work off a 30-day cycle," explains Dr. Pelz. "Our three hormones all want a different lifestyle. They all react to toxins differently. They just are a little more sophisticated." This complexity increases after 40, when hormone levels begin to fluctuate more dramatically.

Mistake 5: Relying on Hormone Therapy Alone

Sleepless mature woman suffering from insomnia close up, lying in bed, older female covering eyes with hands, trying to sleep, nightmares or depression, feeling headache or migraineShutterstock

Dr. Christmas warns that hormone therapy isn't a weight-loss solution: "Hormone therapy (HT) will not help you lose weight, nor is it indicated for weight loss. It may actually contribute to a little bloating in the midsection for some patients."

Mistake 6: Fasting Incorrectly After 40

Mature woman with fresh tomatoes in kitchen, closeup.Shutterstock

"Mistake number one is they fast too long... what ends up happening is all of a sudden we got a bunch of complaints like people's hair, they're losing their hair. Or if you fast too much, you actually metabolically can get stuck and your body starts to hold on to weight," warns Dr. Pelz. She emphasizes that women should never fast the week before their period, explaining that "progesterone is like, 'girl, give me a cookie, give me some chocolate. Sit your ass down, and then I'll give you a menstrual cycle.'"

Mistake 7: Eating at the Wrong Times

"When melatonin goes high, you actually become more insulin resistant," explains Dr. Pelz. This means eating late at night can lead to increased fat storage, especially after 40. She recommends waiting an hour after waking before eating breakfast, as "cortisol was meant to make you move" and can affect insulin sensitivity in the morning.

Mistake 8: Following an Unbalanced Exercise Routine

Woman, weights and dumbbells with earphones in gym for muscle strength, audio streaming and power lifting. Mature athlete, person and happy with weightlifting or music for online podcast and radioShutterstock

"You can't exercise your way out of a bad diet and you can't eat your way out of no exercise. It's got to be a combination of both. Especially in midlife and beyond," emphasizes Dr. Christmas. She recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening per week for women over 40.

The Solution: A Complete Hormone Reset After 40

Happy mature mother and adult daughter woman in aprons eating homemade sandwiches at table, having breakfast, lunch while cooking in kitchen together, laughing, talking, enjoying culinaryShutterstock

The solution combines several key strategies:

  1. Choose nature's carbs: "A good carb is one that the earth provided us, and a bad carb is most likely one that humans made for us," Dr. Pelz explains.
  2. Feed your gut microbiome: "There are bacteria, good bacteria in your gut that sends your brain signals that says, 'feed me,'" says Dr. Pelz.
  3. Follow a Mediterranean diet: Dr. Christmas recommends this approach as it "has been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis, dementia and certain cancers."
  4. Support natural detox: "When we're shedding every month, we're actually detoxing," Dr. Pelz reveals, noting the importance of maintaining healthy cycles as long as possible.

The Last Word

The bottom line? While hormonal changes after 40 are inevitable, weight gain doesn't have to be. By avoiding these common mistakes and implementing targeted strategies for diet and exercise, you can maintain your health and vitality through every hormonal transition. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

