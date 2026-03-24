I'm a Weight Loss Doctor and Here's What Actually Happens to Your Metabolism in the First 6 Months After Quitting a GLP-1

Weight-loss doctors know everything there is to know about weight loss—before, during, and after a weight-loss journey. And don't underestimate just how tricky—and critical—the "after" time can be. GLP-1 medications make some significant changes to your body. They're strong enough to make your brain think you are full and help you eat less, so it stands to reason that you need to have a full understanding so you can be prepared.

That's why we spoke with Dr. Shashi Prasad, the weight management expert at the Marion Gluck Clinic and a General Practitioner specializing in Women's Hormonal Health, Weight Management, and Functional Medicine. Dr. Prasad explains what actually happens to your metabolism in the first six months after quitting a GLP-1.

1 How Your Resting Metabolic Rate Changes After Discontinuing a GLP-1

According to Dr. Prasad, whenever you lose weight—no matter the method—your body's resting metabolic rate (RMR) might go down.

"Once GLP-1 injections are stopped, there may be a rapid return of appetite, but the body may still burn lower calories. Hence, this can cause a metabolic gap resulting in weight regain," Dr. Prasad tells us.

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2 Hunger Hormones Like Ghrelin and Leptin Shift

GLP-1 injections suppress ghrelin—also known as the "hunger hormone".

"After stopping these medications, ghrelin returns to normal or even higher and sends strong hunger signals with return of food noise," Dr. Prasad explains, adding, "Leptin ( the satiety hormone) drops with fat loss and once the medications are stopped, it becomes more difficult to feel full."

Patients typically experience rebound hunger and food cravings within just four weeks of discontinuing GLP-1s.

3 Habits That Can Help Stabilize Your Metabolism

It can be challenging navigating this transition period, but certain healthy habits like resistance training and a nutritious diet can certainly help.

"Strength training and building lean muscle can support resting metabolic rate," Dr. Prasad points out. "Taking the time while on this treatment to establish regular eating habits and avoiding snacking helps. Nutritional strategies like moderate to high protein diet with protein in every meal, increasing fiber intake, avoiding processed food and drinking three liters of water can be helpful."

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4 Metabolic Rebound and Weight Gain

It's common to experience metabolic rebound and weight gain after discontinuing weight-loss injections. If weight was lost at a rapid pace, then there's usually higher muscle loss.

"After stopping the injections, the rebound effect and return of hunger signals may be faster," Dr. Prasad adds.

For more insight on lift after GLP-1s, check out I'm an Obesity Specialist and Here Are 4 Things That Happen When You Stop Taking Ozempic.