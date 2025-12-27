I Lost 20 Pounds With Daily Walks and 3 Non-Negotiable Habits

If you're looking to lose weight, hearing transformation stories from people who have already accomplished that goal serves as endless motivation. Something as simple as adding more steps to your day can make a major difference when paired with a nutritious diet. We spoke with Balaram Thapa, the Founder and CEO of Nepal Hiking Team, based in Kathmandu, Nepal, to learn how he implemented walking in his daily routine—and ended up losing 20 pounds.

1 He Lost 20 Pounds With Daily Walks

Thapa has more than 20 years of experience in high-altitude treks and outdoor leadership—he advocates for walking as "a practical, sustainable foundation for physical and mental well-being."

Thapa didn't head into his walking journey with weight loss as his main goal. But after 10 to 12 months of being consistent with it, he ended up losing an impressive 20 pounds.

"[It was more so] a sustainable lifestyle correction during a demanding phase of work and travel," Thapa shares. "Over approximately 10 to 12 months, I lost around nine kilograms (20 pounds) through consistent daily walking combined with simpler eating habits."

2 Why Walking Worked for Him

For Thapa, walking felt "realistic," as it coincided with his professional life.

"I work long hours, often travel, and already spend time outdoors. Walking required no gym, no recovery time, and no mental resistance. It felt sustainable rather than aspirational," he shares.

Thapa treated walking as "an appointment"—not exercise.

"Some days it happened early in the morning, other days between meetings, and often in the evening," he tells us. "Even when traveling, I walked around neighborhoods, hotel areas, or airports. The habit mattered more than the setting."

3 He emphasized consistency over intensity

Thapa followed certain non-negotiable habits during his walking journey. One of the most important? Prioritizing consistency rather than intensity.

"The biggest change was psychological. Once I stopped chasing intensity, I removed pressure and guilt. Walking became grounding rather than performative. That shift made it easier to show up every day, which ultimately produced results," Thapa tells us.

4 He walked every single day without making excuses

"I committed to walking at least 45 to 60 minutes daily, regardless of pace, weather, or schedule," Thapa shares.

5 He stopped eating late at night

"I also focused on regular meal times and reduced processed foods rather than following a strict diet," Thapa explains.

Overall, Thapa's relationship with food was "calmer."

"I became more aware of hunger versus habit eating," he shares. "I naturally reduced portion sizes, ate more simply, and stopped eating late at night. There was no forced restriction, which made the change last."

6 The Benefits He Experienced Beyond Weight Loss

When making walking part of his regular routine, Thapa experienced mental wellness benefits within the first three to four weeks. These included clearer thinking, improved sleep, and reduced stress.

"Physical changes became noticeable after two to three months, especially around energy levels and body composition," he says.

