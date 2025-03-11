Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Lose Up to 16 Pounds by Summer With 5 Simple Items Recommended by a Perimenopause Expert

Spend a little money and lose a whole lot of weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you on a mission to lose weight by summer? Investing in yourself and some tools to help you achieve your goals might be the thing to do. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she shares a few things to invest in in order to lose weight fast. “Here’s the exact plan to lose 8 to 16 pounds by the summer for ladies in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Invested in Herself

“I invested in myself. And yes, I had to spend a little bit of money but the ROI has been nothing short of extraordinary. These 5 simple items can change your life around. Let’s welcome summer 2025 feeling our most bad selves!”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Get a Food Scale

The first thing you need? “Get yourself a food scale and start weighing and tracking your food in grams. This will help you accurately measure how much food you’re eating. I’ve been testing out Cronometer and think it’s a great app for food tracking!” she writes.

And, Lift Weights

In addition to prioritizing your diet, make sure to exercise. “Pair your nutrition with a strength training routine-train 3-4x/week!” she encourages.

Grab a 2 Liter Water Bottle

Hydration is also key. “Grab a 2L water bottle and fill it up every morning; take it with you wherever you go. Water flushes out toxins, reduces water retention, improves workout performance, helps control snacking,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Stock Up on Meal Prep Containers

“Stock up on meal prep containers,” she urges. “If you prep food ahead of time, and plan your meals for the day ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to stick to your nutrition goals. Choose 90% whole foods at all meals!”

Invest in a Fitness Tracker

Next, “look into fitness trackers and invest,” she says. “This will help ensure you are getting enough steps in, and will monitor your overall activity levels. Are fitness trackers spot-on accurate? Nope! But,it can set a baseline for you!”

And, Use It to Get Your Steps In

The fitness tracker is a great tool for tracking your steps. “Aim for 10K/day. And throw in a couple of days of cardio—try two days for 30 minutes!” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Get a Journal

Her last item to invest in? “Spend a few bucks on a journal and take 5-10 minutes every morning to set your intentions for the day. This doesn’t mean your day will be perfect but in my personal journey, setting my intentions for the day always gets my mind in the right place,” she encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Lose Up to 16 Pounds by Summer With 5 Items

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on a mission to lose weight by summer? Investing in yourself and some tools to help you achieve your goals might be the thing to do. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she shares a few things to invest in in order to lose weight fast. “Here’s the exact plan to lose 8 to 16 pounds by the summer for ladies in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Invested in Herself

“I invested in myself. And yes, I had to spend a little bit of money but the ROI has been nothing short of extraordinary. These 5 simple items can change your life around. Let’s welcome summer 2025 feeling our most bad selves!”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Get a Food Scale

The first thing you need? “Get yourself a food scale and start weighing and tracking your food in grams. This will help you accurately measure how much food you’re eating. I’ve been testing out Cronometer and think it’s a great app for food tracking!” she writes.

And, Lift Weights

In addition to prioritizing your diet, make sure to exercise. “Pair your nutrition with a strength training routine-train 3-4x/week!” she encourages.

Grab a 2 Liter Water Bottle

Hydration is also key. “Grab a 2L water bottle and fill it up every morning; take it with you wherever you go. Water flushes out toxins, reduces water retention, improves workout performance, helps control snacking,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Stock Up on Meal Prep Containers

“Stock up on meal prep containers,” she urges. “If you prep food ahead of time, and plan your meals for the day ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to stick to your nutrition goals. Choose 90% whole foods at all meals!”

Invest in a Fitness Tracker

Next, “look into fitness trackers and invest,” she says. “This will help ensure you are getting enough steps in, and will monitor your overall activity levels. Are fitness trackers spot-on accurate? Nope! But,it can set a baseline for you!”

And, Use It to Get Your Steps In

The fitness tracker is a great tool for tracking your steps. “Aim for 10K/day. And throw in a couple of days of cardio—try two days for 30 minutes!” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Get a Journal

Her last item to invest in? “Spend a few bucks on a journal and take 5-10 minutes every morning to set your intentions for the day. This doesn’t mean your day will be perfect but in my personal journey, setting my intentions for the day always gets my mind in the right place,” she encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Tips to Beat Menopausal Stomach Fat That Actually Work, by Experts

Portrait of cheerful senior lady wear trendy clothes arm touch cheeks enjoy quality product nice effect isolated on blue color background
Shutterstock
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabSep 26, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:

Many women approaching or experiencing menopause face the challenge of sudden weight gain, particularly around the midsection. Understanding why this happens is key to tackling the issue. Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, CMP, a board-certified Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist, Certified Menopause Practitioner, and Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, shares in her popular video that as estrogen levels fluctuate, fat distribution shifts from the hips and thighs to the abdomen. This hormonal change makes it harder to maintain a flat belly. However, with the right strategies, it’s possible to manage menopausal belly fat. From focusing on protein and fiber intake to incorporating aerobic exercise and intermittent fasting, Dr. Haver’s expert tips offer a sustainable way to improve health and body composition during this life stage.

Here’s What Is Happening to You

fit sporty woman sitting crossed legged in the sun holding a glass bottle of water, heatwave concept.Shutterstock

Before we jump into solutions, it's important to understand why weight gain occurs during menopause. Dr. Haver explains in her video, "As estrogen levels begin to fluctuate and drop in perimenopause, we experience a rise of active testosterone and other androgens, and the fat distribution begins to shift from the hips and thighs to the abdomen."

Dr. Kathleen Jordan, MD, adds, "Many of the hormone changes you experience as part of menopause are actually significant contributors to weight struggles. Hormone replacement therapy, if it's the right course of treatment for you, has the potential to set you up for success by improving symptoms that make it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it."

Measure Your Health Beyond the Scale

Young woman touching her belly looking in mirror at homeShutterstock

Dr. Haver emphasizes the importance of looking beyond just your weight: "Your waist-hip ratio and abdominal circumference are much more accurate indicators of health than your weight or BMI." To calculate your waist-hip ratio, measure the smallest part of your waist and the widest part of your hips, then divide the waist measurement by the hip measurement. For women, a ratio of less than 0.85 is considered healthy. You can benchmark your progress with this useful Lean Body Mass Calculator.

Tip 1: Eat More Proteins

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.Shutterstock

"Women, we are not getting enough protein in our diets routinely in the standard American diet," Dr. Haver states in her video. She recommends consuming 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of lean body mass daily. This typically translates to about 70-75 grams of protein for the average woman. Dr. Haver advises, "It is important for leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that control your hunger and your satiety, that you receive protein throughout the day."

RELATED:I Lost 180 Pounds in 14 Months and These Are My 5 Non-Negotiables That Changed My Life

Tip 2: Focus on Fiber

Vegan health food concept for high fibre diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes, herbs. Foods high in antioxidants and vitamins. Immune system boosting. Flat lay.Shutterstock

Dr. Haver in her video stresses the importance of fiber: "Fiber, fiber, fiber. Americans are not getting half of the fiber that they need." She explains that soluble fiber, in particular, is crucial as it acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in our gut. "Studies show that people who consume more soluble fiber have a lower chance of belly fat," she adds.

Tip 3: Add Probiotics

a set of fermented food great for gut health - top view of glass bowls against grunge wood: cucumber pickles, coconut milk yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, red beets, apple cider vinegarShutterstock

"Studies have shown that probiotic supplementation actually can reduce belly fat," Dr. Haver reveals in her video. She cites a study where "women who took the probiotic supplement lost 50% more weight than women who took a placebo." While fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and miso are excellent sources of probiotics, Dr. Haver suggests considering a supplement if you don't consume these regularly.

RELATED:10 Anti-Aging Foods for Younger-Looking Skin You Should Eat Every Day

Tip 4: Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, health care asian young woman dietary, having stomach ache, temptation hungry of breakfast food in morning on table at home, looking at watch on her wrist but not yet time to eatShutterstock

Dr. Haver in her video is a proponent of intermittent fasting, particularly a 16:8 schedule (16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window). However, she cautions, "Intermittent fasting is not a technique that you use to wake up overnight, and you do. No, I teach our students to ease into it over five to six weeks."

Tip 5: Do Aerobic Exercise (Regularly)

Positive mature woman doing aerobics exercises with group of people in dance centerShutterstock

"Regular aerobic activity in that max fat-burning zone" is crucial, according to Dr. Haver in her video. She recommends finding your target heart rate zone by using the formula: 220 minus your age, then aiming for 60-70% of that number. For example, Dr. Haver's fat-burning zone is between 102-120 beats per minute.

Dr. Jordan adds, "Aerobic exercise and strength training are important throughout life, especially during menopause, thanks to their cardiovascular benefits. From brisk walking to running to cycling, any activity that gets your heart rate up counts."

RELATED:7 Realistic Tricks to Lose Arm Fat That Fitness Coach Swears By

Yes, You Can Beat Menopausal Belly Fat

Both Dr. Haver and Dr. Jordan emphasize that beating menopausal belly fat requires a comprehensive approach. Dr. Jordan says, “To lose weight and keep it off, you need to focus on different aspects of your health. Diet and exercise are important, but so are hormones, reducing stress, and getting enough sleep.”

Dr. Haver, in her video, adds, “When I talk to my patients, especially those going through menopause, I remind them that this isn’t about quick weight loss. It’s about staying strong and healthy as you age. It’s about being able to take care of yourself and feeling good in your own skin.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 15 Pounds in 6 Weeks by Doing These 3 Things

Isis_Kellier3
isiskellier/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 02, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback

Isis Kellier is a diet and fitness influencer who regularly shares videos on her channel about how she lost weight fast and got into the best shape of her life. In one TikTok video she reveals how she dropped an average of 2.5 pounds a week by making a few simple changes to her diet and fitness routine. “How I lost 15 pounds in six weeks,” she starts the clip, going on to reveal her secrets. We also asked The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, to weigh in on her tactics.

1. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Hungry,dietShutterstock

The first thing Isis did? Intermittent fasting, or “OMAD,” she reveals, which stands for “one meal a day. “The Lightly intermittent fasting app helps to keep everything on track,” she added. In another video she details what she eats in a day, starting at 2:00 pm with two glasses of green juice followed by a bowl of fruit. For her main meal of the day, “dinner,” she eats at 4:00 pm and enjoys spicy vodka pasta with a grilled chicken breast on top. At 5:30 pm she drinks two Premiere Protein shakes.

Related: 8 Things You Should Be Doing Now, According to Wellness Gurus

2. Expert Weighs in on OMAD

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

“It sounds like she is only eating in a less than 4 hour window which is a very small eating window,” Collingwood notes. “I like that she has antioxidant rich green juice and fruit, but that is not really a ton of produce or fiber. When you eat most of your produce as juice, you are missing out on a lot of fiber which is really important for gut health and keeping the microbiome in check.” As for protein, she is likely meeting her requirements with the grilled chicken, “not sure size but let’s assume 4 oz = 28 grams of protein and two premier protein shakes at 30 grams each gives her another 60 grams to push her over 80 grams for the day,” she notes. “However, two highly processed protein shakes are not really providing the quality of food we like for overall good health. They do have a lot of vitamins and minerals added to them, which she needs because she is not eating very many calories or a variety of foods.” She is happy to see some carbs in the pasta, “but vodka sauce does not really provide much nutritional value,” she adds. “ Marinara would be much better with the antioxidants and nutrients in tomatoes.” Overall Collingwood is concerned about her low calorie intake. “Again, I don’t have exact portion sizes but I estimate this to be about 1000-1200 calories.”

Related: I'm a Bikini Fitness Competitor and Here's My #1 Rule for Weight Loss

3. 30-60 Minutes of Cardio Daily

Training,Cycling,Machines,cardio,bike,gym,fitness,exercise,workoutShutterstock

Next up? “30 to 60 minutes of cardio daily,” she reveals. In the other video she reveals that she does “fasted cardio” in the morning prior to her first meal.

4. Expert Weighs in On Her Workout

StairMaster, steps, stairs, treadmill,gym, machine, exercise,Shutterstock

According to Collingwood, 30 to 60 minutes of cardio “is great,” she says. However, “if she is doing this in the morning and not getting any calories until 2 PM (and that is very few with the green juice and fruit and no protein) she is leaving her body susceptible to poor recovery, injury risk, dehydration, and low energy,” she points out.

Related: I’m a Celebrity Trainer and This is the Only Smoothie I Can’t Live Without

5. Calorie Deficit

Calorie,Counting,Calculator.,Diet,.Shutterstock

Her final secret to losing 15 pounds in six weeks? Maintaining a “caloric deficit,” she says. The basic math of calories in vs calories out is caloric deficit which is necessary to lose weight, Collingwood agrees. “But you can create a caloric deficit in many other more healthy ways that include fueling the body in more regular intervals, feeding more nutritious foods, and having more balance.”

6. Bottom Line: Is a 15-Pound Weight Loss in 6 Weeks Realistic?

Weight,Scale,scales,loss,diet,health,feetShutterstock

Collingwood and most experts agree that a healthy weight loss rate is typically one to two pounds per week. “15 pounds in 6 weeks is a bit higher than that,” Collingwood points out. “It all depends on how much weight someone has to lose. If you have 100 pounds you lose, it will come off faster initially. If you only have 15 pounds to lose, the weight will come off more slowly.

In general, the faster it comes off, the more likely there is a higher proportion of muscle coming off vs a majority of fat tissue.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Intermittent fasting is a form of dieting that works for some people. Oftentimes if you are eating in a short window, you will consume less calories.

Nutrition & Diet

19 Ways to Lose Stubborn Menopausal Weight

Middle-aged fitness woman doing squat exercise in a gym
Shutterstock
Kathleen Jordan, md, ncmp
By Kathleen Jordan, md, ncmpApr 29, 2024
Kathleen Jordan, md, ncmp
• Chief Medical Officer at Midi Health (2021-present) • Chief Medical Officer at Tia (national, integrated women's ...
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Leah Groth
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Weight is a common challenge for women going through the menopause transition. Many of the hormone changes you experience as part of menopause are actually significant contributors to weight struggles. Hormone replacement therapy, if it’s the right course of treatment for you, has the potential to set you up for success by improving symptoms that make it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it. Remember: Any approach to sustained weight loss should be multifaceted, encompassing various elements that contribute to your overall well-being. So, while diet and exercise are important, so are addressing hormones, reducing stress, and prioritizing sleep.

Dietary Changes for Weight Loss During Menopause

Beautiful mature senior woman at home, domestic life and leisure moments - 50-60 years old pretty female adult wearing sportswear eating healthy food after fitness workoutShutterstock

To effectively manage your weight during menopause, you’ll need a diet that serves your body’s new normal. By making informed dietary decisions, you can look and feel your best. Before starting any new diet, always check with your doctor.

Nutritional Needs for Menopausal Women

Middle age caucasian sporty woman eating salad at home.Shutterstock

Focusing on nutrition becomes crucial during menopause to align with your body's changing energy needs, especially on a weight loss journey. “If you’re losing weight, you’re losing muscle mass,” says Dr. Jordan. “As you eat less, what you eat matters even more because you still need to feed your entire body—from your bones to your skin—with healthy nutrients.”

Focus on Nutrient Dense Foods

Board with whole and cut avocados on turquoise table, closeupShutterstock

Focus on nutrient-dense foods that offer the most bang for their buck, and avoid empty calories from processed snacks and added sugars. If you haven’t already, learn about macronutrients and their role in nutrition, because while most of us turn to calorie counting as the go-to method for tracking intake, focusing on your macros is often more effective. Carbohydrates from whole grains, proteins from lean sources, and healthy fats from foods like avocados and nuts can help you sustain your energy levels and maintain muscle mass.

Get Enough Vitamin D and Calcium

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.Shutterstock

A diet rich in vitamin D and calcium is also important during this time to help preserve bone health. Osteoporosis is common among postmenopausal women and can lead to fractures and breaks, if not addressed.

Consume These Foods

Roasted or seared chicken breast sliced on a cutting board with herbs and spicesShutterstock

A plant-centric diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provides vital nutrients and fiber. These foods help support digestive health, regulate blood sugar levels, and contribute to a feeling of fullness, making them valuable tools for maintaining a healthy weight. Lean proteins, such as poultry, fish, tofu, and legumes, are excellent choices to preserve muscle mass and stabilize your iron levels.

Avoid These Foods‍

Unhealthy products. food bad for figure, skin, heart and teeth. Assortment of fast carbohydrates food.Shutterstock

Processed foods and added sugars, on the other hand, can contribute to weight gain. That doesn’t have to mean constantly depriving yourself (sometimes, a scoop of ice cream can be exactly what you need after a hot flash). Just be conscious about the meals you choose and stock up on healthier snacks, like carrot sticks, hummus, guacamole, and whole fruit, so you’ve always got a feel-good option to grab when you’re hungry.

The Role of Portion Control

Healthy diet plan for weight loss, daily ready meal menu. Close up Woman weighing lunch box cooked in advance,ready to eat on kitchen scale. Balanced portion with healthy dish. Pre-cooking conceptShutterstock

Another vital facet of nutrition during menopause is being more mindful of when and how much you eat. Many of us eat out of boredom or to self-comfort—and while this can feel good in the moment, it can also compound hormonal weight gain. Planning your portions and eating mindfully can nurture a more well-rounded relationship with food and your body.

The Role of Mindful Eating

Happy mature middle-aged couple cooking vegetable vegetarian salad together in the kitchen, helping in preparation of food meal. Family moments, domestic homemade foodShutterstock

Mindful eating involves being fully present during meals, savoring each bite, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. This practice also helps you to eat slower, enjoy your food more, and prevent overeating by giving your body more time to signal to you that you’re full. If you’re prone to emotional eating, learning to differentiate between actual hunger cues and emotional triggers will be important. Your body may react to stressful situations with a phantom appetite, even if you don’t need any nutrients at that time. Talk to your doctor, a nutritionist, or a Midi clinician about recognizing and overcoming these triggers and what to do when the emotional urge to eat strikes.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Exercise and Physical Activity

Portrait of a good-looking cheerful middle-aged athletic woman with a dumbbell posing for the cameraShutterstock

Staying active is important when you’re going through menopause. And it’s about more than just weight loss. By staying active and exercising regularly, you’re investing in your future mobility. Even if you haven’t been much of a gym-goer before now, this is the perfect time to explore new fitness routines.

Best Exercises for Menopausal Women

fitness, sport, training, aerobics and people concept - close up of people working out with steppers in gym from backShutterstock

Aerobic exercise and strength training are important throughout life, especially during menopause, thanks to their cardiovascular benefits. From brisk walking to running to cycling, any activity that gets your heart rate up counts. And regularly engaging in exercises with weights or resistance bands helps keep your muscles strong and limber. Building and maintaining muscle supports metabolism and contributes to your overall strength and energy.

Stretching

positive woman stretching outdoors preparing for exercise in sportswearShutterstock

Incorporate some flexibility exercises into your routine, too. Stretching helps stabilize your joints and prevent aches and pains as you age. Yoga and Pilates, for instance, not only improve flexibility, but they also enhance balance, stability, and overall joint health.

Overcoming Exercise Barriers in Menopause

Group of middle aged women doing abdominal exercise in gym.Shutterstock

Creating a regular exercise routine during menopause is easier said than done—especially if you experience joint pain, feel chronically tired, or have other barriers to traditional exercise. Your doctor may recommend physical therapy before starting a new fitness routine, especially if you have prior injuries or conditions that could make working out unsafe.

Joint Pain

Female runner knee injury and pain.Shutterstock

Joint pain is common during menopause, but you can mitigate some discomfort by easing into high-impact exercises, such as weight lifting, running, or HIIT, once your body is strong enough. If you’re experiencing aches and soreness, make sure you’re stretching consistently and safely. Even if you just do some yoga on your living room floor, stretching and expanding the muscles around your joints helps alleviate soreness and improves mobility.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Group Of Mature Friends Socializing In Backyard TogetherShutterstock

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may also bring relief from joint pain. That’s because estrogen plays a key role in overall joint health, so when levels drop during midlife, you might notice that once-supple spots feel tight and sore. If you’re a good candidate for HRT, it can often improve that stiffness and discomfort, making it easier to exercise.

Mental Obstacles‍

Fit mature woman in sportswear lifting a dumbbell during a strength training session at the gymShutterstock

And let’s face it: Another common hurdle to building a menopausal fitness routine is not physical, but mental. It’s not always easy to feel motivated to exercise. Don’t beat yourself up. Instead, focus on creating a routine you actually look forward to. Maybe that means inviting a friend to meet you for a workout class or scheduling a weekend walk with a neighbor. Buddy up and you’ll start looking forward to fitness dates (and stop canceling on yourself).

Lifestyle Modifications for Weight Loss During Menopause

Fitness determined mature woman lying doing crunches at home. Healthy mid woman doing exercises on gym mat. Concentrate middle age lady doing daily exercises lying on the floor in the living room.Shutterstock

Just like everything in life, there’s no single easy solution to menopausal weight gain. Effectively managing your weight through menopause and beyond requires a comprehensive and holistic approach. Exercise and diet are two important components, but they aren’t the only ones.

Sleep

Sleepless mature woman suffering from insomnia close up, lying in bed, older female covering eyes with hands, trying to sleep, nightmares or depression, feeling headache or migraineShutterstock

Quality sleep is integral to overall health, and its impact on weight during menopause is significant. Since menopause symptoms can often lead to poor or interrupted sleep, you may notice that you wake up feeling less rested. What’s more, disrupted sleep patterns can influence hormones, potentially leading to increased cravings and weight gain. Prioritizing good sleep hygiene, which includes maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and creating a peaceful sleep environment, can help ensure quality sleep and, as a result, better weight management. If your menopause symptoms are causing regular insomnia, ask your doctor or a Midi clinician for guidance.

Medical and Professional Support

Doctor,,Patient,hospital,medical,healthShutterstock

Many women simply accept their menopause symptoms, including weight gain, as one more non-negotiable part of aging. In fact, according to some studies, less than 30% of women seek help for their symptoms at all. At Midi, we encourage the opposite: consulting actively with healthcare providers while going through menopause..

When to Seek Medical Advice

Female doctor measuring waist of overweight woman with measuring tape in clinicShutterstock

It’s important to recognize if weight gain becomes a health concern during menopause. Putting on pounds can lead to other health issues and shouldn’t be ignored. Talk to your doctor if you gain significant weight, especially if it happens within just a few months.

RELATED: This Plan Is How to Lose 5 Percent Body Fat In 2 Weeks

Conclusion‍

Low Section Of Woman Standing On Weight ScaleShutterstock

Even if your weight gain is more gradual and not an immediate medical concern, it’s still a good idea to loop your doctor in. Tracking and identifying your symptoms throughout menopause empowers your provider to give you the most personalized and practical recommendations and treatments. They may refer you to a nutritionist or physical therapist or recommend a fitness regimen tailored to your needs.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are gaining menopausal weight, take a comprehensive look at your health – not just the food you are eating.

Kathleen Jordan, MD, is a specialist in midlife weight management for women and a Chief Medical Officer of Midi Health.

Nutrition & Diet

This Nutrition Coach Reveals 3 Hacks That Will Help You Lose 10 Pounds Before Christmas

Jenn_Markwardt4
Copyright jennmarkwardt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 05, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose 10 pounds by the holidays? Jenn Markwardt is a fitness and nutrition coach and founder of Flourish Nutrition, whose goal is “helping you lose 20lbs in a stress-free way. In a recent social media post, she reveals how to drop weight fast by making a few simple tweaks to your routine. “Maybe it’s your energy, maybe it’s an extra 10-20lbs that came out of nowhere, especially around your middle, or maybe it’s exhaustion and brain fog you can’t get rid of,” she writes in the Instagram post. “Here are the three️ things I (and my clients) would avoid if I wanted to drop fat and get my energy back.”

Stop Eating Healthy and Start Eating with Intention

New York - January 9, 2020: MyFitnessPal application on a smartphone. MyFitnessPal is a mobileShutterstock

Her first tip? Stop eating “healthy” and start eating with intention. “Track your food for a week (not forever, and you’ll be amazed at what you learn. It’s not about eating as little as possible; it’s about understanding how to build your pants in a way that leaves you full and satiated and helps your body lose fat without restriction and hunger,” she writes in her post.

Get More Focused with Exercise

Sport watch run woman checking smartwatch tracker. Trail running runner girl looking at heart rate monitor smart watch in forest wearing jacket sportswear. Female athlete jogger training in woods.Shutterstock

Next, “stop doing random workouts and only relying on cardio,” she says. “Muscle is the key to lighting up your metabolism and helping you actually keep your results! You should be training intentionally in a progressive overload style (building in weights or reps each week) to optimize your results!”

Don’t Do It Alone

Side view of two attractive sports women on running track. Girls on treadmillShutterstock

And her third tip is to “stop trying to go it alone,” she says. “Listen, things change as we age, but you are not broken. It’s not impossible to see results, but you have to do things differently than you did in the past, and it’s a heck of a lot easier when you have the support and accountability of coaches and other women just like you.”

RELATED: I'm a 75-Year-Old and Here Are My 15 Secrets to Staying in the Best Shape of My Life

She Also Recommends These 5 Healthy Habits for Weight Loss

Female leg is stepping on white scales at homeShutterstock

In another post, she reveals that one of her clients dropped a whopping 30 pounds over a period of six months, “and this was someone who has done literally every diet under the sun,” she says in the clip. “Here are the five habits we focused on to optimize her metabolism hormones and get her energy back so fat loss felt easy,” she adds in the post.

Walk 8,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Man using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievementShutterstock

The first habit is to get your steps in. She recommends “daily movement of 8-10k steps.” Why should you aim for 10,000 steps per day? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking that amount and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Close up of young businessman eating rib steak on wooden tray at restaurant.Shutterstock

Next, amp up your protein intake. “30g of protein at each meal for satiation and preserving and building muscle,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Also, Increase Fiber Intake

Health food concept for a high fiber diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes and herbs. Foods high in anthocyanins, antioxidants, smart carbohydrates and vitamins on mShutterstock

Also, she recommends amping up your fiber intake. “25g of fiber daily” is her suggestion. Why? “Fiber is key for balancing blood sugar and keeping you full, so you avoid mindless snacking,” she says.

RELATED: This Guru Doctor Reveals 8 Hormone Mistakes Making You Gain Weight After 40

Strength Train

A fitness enthusiast training at the gym, lifting weights and performing exercises with dumbbells to build up her strength and maintain her health and beauty, fitness GYM dark backgroundShutterstock

In addition to getting your steps in, she recommends doing strength training to build muscle. Specifically, she suggests three 30-minute strength workouts a week “using our Flourish Fitness progressive overload program,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Stress Management

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Lastly, she stresses the importance of mental health. She explains that “stress management and finding and creating the time to prioritize” yourself is fundamental in getting in physical shape.

A Lot of Factors Impact Weight Loss

Young Caucasian suntanned beautiful elegant woman eating, biting Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheese Yummy unhealthy food. Liking fingersShutterstock

“And here’s why this works: your metabolism isn’t just ONE thing. There are a lot of factors, and your daily habits have the biggest impact on your metabolic health and hormones. You don’t have to do these things perfectly, but consistency (even on the weekends) matters for forever results,” she writes at the end of the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things You Need to Do to Lose Weight Over 40

Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
5 Protein Diet Traps Women Over 35 Need to Avoid for Real Fat Loss
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Many people believe that carbs are the enemy in terms of weight loss. However, this isn’t true. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that at 40, she finally shifted her approach to nutrition and fixed some crucial carb mistakes. Here is what she did instead.

She Spent Years Avoiding Carbs

“I spent years not eating foods like bananas or potatoes, thinking they would spike my glucose and make me gain weight, yet I: couldn’t figure out why I gained weight, didn’t look ‘toned’ despite working out, was constantly exhausted, had regular binges & had out of control cravings,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

This Impacted Her Metabolism

“Why? I didn’t have a healthy metabolism DESPITE eating a clean low-carb diet & working out. Because I: wasn’t eating enough protein, was eating too much fat/too many calories, wasn’t moving enough throughout the day, and drank alcohol regularly which wrecked my sleep,” she says.

She Is Now the “Healthiest and Strongest” She Has Been at 40

“I’m now 40 and can proudly say I’m the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been in my life, & I eat over 200g of carbs a day!” she continues. “The real key to metabolic health isn’t cutting carbs—it’s optimizing muscle, movement, sleep, & food quality. Here’s what actually improves insulin sensitivity (backed by science).”

Build Muscle

The first thing that improves insulin sensitivity is building muscle. “Muscle is like a glucose sponge—it pulls sugar out of your blood, reducing the need for insulin. Resistance training 2–3x per week improves insulin sensitivity by increasing glucose uptake (PMID: 23970530). Prioritize progressive overload to see the best results,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Move Daily (Beyond the Gym)

Next, in addition to workouts, you should move daily. “Long sitting hours = reduced insulin sensitivity. Break up sitting every 30 mins with ‘movement snacks’ (e.g., air squats, stair climbs). Even a 5-min post-meal walk lowers blood sugar & insulin response (PMID: 19207879),” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep:

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing sleep. “Lack of sleep disrupts insulin function. Less than 6 hours/night? Your body responds as if it’s prediabetic (PMID: 20371664). Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep, stick to a schedule, & limit blue light before bed, she says.

Eat Mostly Whole-Food Carbs

Finally, “It’s not carbs—it’s the type of carbs,” she says. “Whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes digest slower, keeping blood sugar steady (PMID: 11976158). Stick to mostly whole food carbs that are full of fiber and water & keep the ‘fun carbs’ around 5-20% within calorie balance!” she writes.

Be More Strategic

The bottom line? “Fixing your metabolism isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy. Lift weights, move often, sleep well, and eat whole foods. Small shifts = big results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

Keto Nutritionist Went From a Size 16 to 6 with These 7 Habits

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist
Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Dropping several dress sizes in a year might seem like it would require drastic dieting and endless hours of exercising weekly. However, according to an expert and weight loss warrior who did it, it’s a lot easier than that. Temple Stewart is a dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new post, she breaks down her own weight loss journey, revealing the simple tools that helped her transform her body and drop several sizes in 365 days. “7 habits that took me from a size 16 to a size 6, all-natural and in a year,” she writes. “THESE ARE A MUST.”

Eat Protein First

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Her first tip? “Protein FIRST at every meal,” she says. “Aim for 30-40 grams of protein to boost satiety and maintain muscle.” She also offers the following advice: “Prep meals in advance, add protein-rich crock-pot meals, and enhance smoothies with protein powder.”

Lift Heavy

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

She also recommends strength training, sticking to heavier weights. “I lift heavy: Focus on strength training over excessive cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism,” she writes. “Start with manageable weights, gradually increase, and include rest days for recovery.”

Stop Snacking

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Another thing she did? “Stopped snacking,” she says. “Reducing snacking helps control cravings and calorie intake.” Her additional tips? “Practice mindful eating, drink water to curb cravings, and keep tempting snacks out of sight.”

Limit Sugar and Flour

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

“Limited sugar and flour,” she continues. “Cutting back on refined sugars and flours stabilizes blood sugar.” One easy way to do this? “Read labels for hidden sugars, use stevia instead,” she suggests.

Make Excuses to Walk

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

She also reveals that she made excuses to walk. “Increase daily movement by finding opportunities to walk,” she says. “Set reminders for short walks, use a step tracker for motivation, and walk with friends for accountability.”

Get Enough Sleep

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. “Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep for weight management and health,” she says. “Create a bedtime routine, limit screen time, and avoid heavy meals before bed.”

Fast

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Her last tip is fasting. “Adjust your fasting routine by moving dinner to an earlier time instead of skipping breakfast,” she says. “Try different fasting windows, listen to your body, and stay hydrated during fasting.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Over-50 Trainer Reveals 5 Game-Changing Weight Loss Facts for Women

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight over 50? Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age, which is one of the reasons she has amassed over 257,000 Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she reveals information that will help you lose weight. “5 surprising weight loss facts from a 59 year old trainer who has been there,” she writes.

Losing Weight Is Harder Over 50

Michaela Bentley Fitness​She Tried “Literally Everything” to Lose 15 Pounds at 50Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“If you’re a woman over 50 you already know that trying to lose weight in your 40s and 50s is no joke. Here are 5 surprising facts about weight loss over 40,” she continues in the post.

You Need to Strength Train

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Once She Became a Personal Trainer She Figured Out What WorkedCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

The first thing to know is that you need to strength train. “You may have heard that weight lifting is the key to losing weight over 40, 50 and beyond. The more muscle mass you have the more fat you burn at rest. We start to lose muscle over 30 and lose more with each passing decade. The best decision you can make for your health and your future is to add strength training 3 days a week,” she writes.

Don’t Go Overboard with Cutting Calories

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Next, don’t go overboard with cutting calories. “Ultra low calorie diets are unsustainable. Instead opt for a moderate calorie deficit of no more than 500 calories below maintenance and use a tracking app to keep track,” she writes.

Don’s Overtrain

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

While you need to exercise, don’t overdo it, she says. “Overtraining with too much cardio and no resistance training can sabotage your efforts. This DOESN’T mean don’t do cardio. You need to do some form of cardio for heart health but don’t just do ONLY cardio,” she writes.

Move More, Not Just in the Gym

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Food Journaling and TrackingCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“You need to move more in general,” she writes. “Many of us become much more sedentary as we age. Aim to get at least 7000-10,000 steps per day. As much movement as possible. The best form of movement is movement that you enjoy doing.”

Amp Up Protein and Fiber Intake

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Moving MoreCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Her last fact: Eat more protein and fiber. “Protein and fiber aid weight loss by helping you feel more satisfied and less likely to binge in less healthy choices, and they provide important amino acids and fiber to both help build muscle and create a happy gut. Aim for up to 1 gram protein per pound of your (ideal) weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.