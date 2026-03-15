Kelly Clarkson Lost 30 Pounds and These 4 Habits Fueled Her Transformation

A holistic lifestyle may not work for everyone. But it's been a total game-changer for singer, songwriter, and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson lost weight while taking a prescription weight-loss drug—and she totally transformed her body and routine. The celeb lost over 30 pounds and embraced the most critical key to successful weight loss: Finding healthy lifestyle changes that are sustainable for her. Because let's face it—you can lose an enormous amount of weight, but if you don't have a plan in place to keep it off, your efforts are pointless.

There are four daily habits that helped Kelly Clarkson along her weight-loss journey—and keep excess pounds at bay. The singer's story is inspiring, so let's get motivated together for your own weight loss journey and long-term plan for success!

1 She Tried Plant Paradox Eating

Clarkson credits "Plant Paradox"-style eating for her 37-pound weight loss. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the Plant Paradox Diet involves steering clear of lectins, which are found in foods like lentils, grains, traditional dairy products, and nightshade vegetables.

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2 She Walks Regularly

Living in Manhattan helps Clarkson rev up her daily cardio. The celeb's lifestyle enables her to easily get in steps everywhere—with her kids and dogs. She told People, "Walking in the city is quite the workout."

3 She Manages Her Health

To keep her blood sugar in check, Clarkson took the advice of her doctor and takes a non-Ozempic prescription medication to help her body manage her blood sugar levels. This helps with her weight maintenance.

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4 She Does Cold Plunges and Saunas

"I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down," Clarkson told People.

And research agrees with Clarkson's healthy choices. Studies reveal that cold plunges can help with post-workout recovery, as it reduces soreness and inflammation. Its possibly boosts the nervous system, cognitive abilities, resiliency, and even your mood.

Saunas can help alleviate stress, provide pain relief, and boost cardiovascular wellness. Both recovery methods are stellar additions to a well-rounded fitness/self-care routine.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack.