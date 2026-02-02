Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds and Here Are 4 Daily Habits She Uses to Keep the Weight Off After 75

Kathy Bates is a renowned actress best known for her roles in Fried Green Tomatoes, Titanic, and Dolores Claiborne. The 77-year-old currently portrays main character Madeline in CBS's legal drama Matlock. But that's not all Kathy Bates makes headlines for. The celeb lost an impressive 100 pounds over a seven-year timeframe—and her transformation was truly incredible. Here are a few habits the actress and director follows to keep the excess pounds at bay.

1 She Was Diagnosed With Type-2 Diabetes

In 2017, Bates was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. She knew she had to make certain lifestyle adjustments to stay on top of her health and well-being.

"[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight," Bates told PEOPLE.

2 She Took Ozempic

Many celebs have hopped on the prescription weight-loss drug bandwagon. Along with revamping her diet and weaving regular exercise into her routine, Bates went on Ozempic to help manage her type-2 diabetes.

"There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough … when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 lbs. and keep it off," Bates told PEOPLE.

3 She Cut Out Certain Foods

Foods that are highly processed, fried, or packed with sugar can completely derail one's weight-loss and weight-maintenance efforts. Bates clearly understood this and changed her diet, cutting out things like burgers and pizza.

"I used to eat terribly: burgers and Cokes and pizza," the actress told PEOPLE. In addition, Bates no longer eats after 8 p.m.

4 She's a More Mindful Eater

Practicing mindful eating habits can be incredibly effective in one's weight-loss and weight management efforts—reasearch says so. Bates developed mindful eating habits during her journey—and stuck with them. She listens to her body and knows when it's time to stop eating when she's full.

"When we're full, we experience an involuntary sigh," Bates told PEOPLE. "I just pushed the plate away."

5 She Doesn't Follow a "Crazy Diet"

Sustainability is key—especially for keeping the weight off in the long-term. Bates is no stranger to indulging in the occasional treat, and she doesn't follow a "crazy diet."

"I was determined, I was absolutely determined that I wasn't going to gain the weight back, and that I was going to continue to lose, and that's what I did … It wasn't some crazy diet that I was trying to follow. I was listening to my body. Then I felt in control," Bates said (via EatingWell).

