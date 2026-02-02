 Skip to content

Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds and Here Are 4 Daily Habits She Uses to Keep the Weight Off After 75

Bates lost an impressive 100 pounds and developed much healthier habits along her journey.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
February 2, 2026

Kathy Bates is a renowned actress best known for her roles in Fried Green Tomatoes, Titanic, and Dolores Claiborne. The 77-year-old currently portrays main character Madeline in CBS's legal drama Matlock. But that's not all Kathy Bates makes headlines for. The celeb lost an impressive 100 pounds over a seven-year timeframe—and her transformation was truly incredible. Here are a few habits the actress and director follows to keep the excess pounds at bay.

1

She Was Diagnosed With Type-2 Diabetes

LOS ANGELES - March 17: American actress Kathy Bates at Kate Winslet's star receiving ceremony at Hollywood Blvd on March 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA.
Shutterstock

In 2017, Bates was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. She knew she had to make certain lifestyle adjustments to stay on top of her health and well-being.

"[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight," Bates told PEOPLE.

2

She Took Ozempic

LOS ANGELES - MAR 15: Kathy Bates at the PaleyFEST LA 2015 - "American Horror Story: Freak Show" at the Dolby Theater on March 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA
Shutterstock

Many celebs have hopped on the prescription weight-loss drug bandwagon. Along with revamping her diet and weaving regular exercise into her routine, Bates went on Ozempic to help manage her type-2 diabetes.

"There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough … when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 lbs. and keep it off," Bates told PEOPLE.

3

She Cut Out Certain Foods

LOS ANGELES - SEP 18: Kathy Bates at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
Shutterstock

Foods that are highly processed, fried, or packed with sugar can completely derail one's weight-loss and weight-maintenance efforts. Bates clearly understood this and changed her diet, cutting out things like burgers and pizza.

"I used to eat terribly: burgers and Cokes and pizza," the actress told PEOPLE. In addition, Bates no longer eats after 8 p.m.

4

She's a More Mindful Eater

LOS ANGELES - MAR 23: Kathy Bates at PaleyFEST 2025 - Matlock at the Dolby Theater on March 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA
Shutterstock

Practicing mindful eating habits can be incredibly effective in one's weight-loss and weight management efforts—reasearch says so. Bates developed mindful eating habits during her journey—and stuck with them. She listens to her body and knows when it's time to stop eating when she's full.

"When we're full, we experience an involuntary sigh," Bates told PEOPLE. "I just pushed the plate away."

5

She Doesn't Follow a "Crazy Diet"

LOS ANGELES - JAN 10: Kathy Bates at the 24th AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on January 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, CA
Shutterstock

Sustainability is key—especially for keeping the weight off in the long-term. Bates is no stranger to indulging in the occasional treat, and she doesn't follow a "crazy diet."

"I was determined, I was absolutely determined that I wasn't going to gain the weight back, and that I was going to continue to lose, and that's what I did … It wasn't some crazy diet that I was trying to follow. I was listening to my body. Then I felt in control," Bates said (via EatingWell).

For more weight-loss success stories, check out Ricki Lake Lost 35 Pounds and These 6 Habits Helped Her Transform Her Body.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
Filed Under
//

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family