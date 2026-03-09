Josh Peck Lost More Than 120 Pounds Naturally and These Habits Help Him Keep the Weight Off

Everyone knows and loves Josh Peck from his days on Drake & Josh alongside Drake Bell. During his time on the beloved Nickelodeon series, Peck experienced a major transformation. He's lost more than 120 pounds. In fact, the star previously joked about slimming down before the Ozempic craze.

Since accomplishing this weight-loss milestone, the actor and comedian has kept excess pounds at bay by sticking to healthy, sustainable lifestyle habits. Here's exactly how Peck dropped the weight and achieved lasting results.

1 He Consumed A Keto-Like Diet

When Peck was 16 years old, he embarked on a health journey and ended up losing an impressive amount of weight. One of the key players in his experience? Tweaking his eating habits. According to Parade, Peck consumed a keto-like diet. The keto diet consists of a moderate protein intake, low levels of carbs, and high-fat foods.

2 He Made "Small Progress Over Time"

For anyone else on a weight-loss journey, Peck has some pretty solid advice to share—and it's all about taking things slow and steady.

"You never learn anything on a good day. Easy does it. Making small progress over time gives you big results," the celeb told Men's Journal in February 2026.

3 Life After Weight Loss

Peck noted in his book that, after losing weight, he had a handle on his eating habits—but "my mind hadn't caught up yet." He added, "It was holding on tight to the idea that I was still powerless, that the world was unfair, and that I had to reach for something to comfort myself."

4 He Turned Weight Management Into a "Lifestyle"

Since then, Peck has completely optimized his lifestyle in order to keep the weight off.

"I've really made it a lifestyle, and I've fallen in love with feeling great," the star shared with Men's Journal.

5 He Goes to the Gym and Moves His Body Regularly

Exercise is one thing that helps Peck feel amazing. In fact, the celeb heads to the gym five to six times a week and moves his body regularly.

"Sometimes it just means going for a hike or a long walk, pushing my seven-month-old in their stroller," Peck told Men's Journal.

6 It Ultimately Improved His Mental Well-Being

Not only is regular exercise a stellar way to burn calories, but Peck enjoys the mood-boosting benefits that come with it as well.

"The mental aspect of it is huge," he told Men's Journal. "And I really think even if there wasn't the physical sort of prize that came with it, I would do it just to clear my mind and get those natural endorphins. I think I've really turned it into a lifestyle. And so for me now, it's quite second nature."

7 He Hopes His Journey Will Help Others

Peck hopes his own journey can help others on a similar path.

"If I'm on a rock wall and I'm holding on tight and my arms are shaking, if someone is at the top and beckoning orders to me, I just think, 'What do you know?' You're up there drinking Gatorade, relaxing. But if someone is only a few feet above me on the rock wall and they're giving me advice, I'll listen," Peck shared (via Parade). "I want people who are struggling to know I'm still on that rock wall with them, just a few steps ahead. I'm still in the fight, right there too."

