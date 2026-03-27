Jordin Sparks Lost 50 Pounds After a Health Scare and Here Are 5 Habits She Credits for Keeping It Off

American Idol winner Jordan Sparks has shared that she's always been comfortable as a plus size and enjoyed her food. However, an illness served as an awakening for her, and the celeb was prompted to make some drastic changes to her health, according to Today.com. The result? Sparks lost 50 pounds and felt fantastic after doing so.

1 She Learned to Not Take Her Health "For Granted"

To get started, Sparks's first step was to examine every detail about her eating habits. She explained to Savannah Guthrie at Today.com, "I got really sick in the fall of 2010 right after Broadway, and I was just like, I am not going to take my health for granted anymore. This changes right here, right now." And it did.

Here are the lifestyle changes Jordin Sparks made to lose 50 pounds.

2 She Reevaluated Her Diet

The first most essential step Sparks took was reevaluating her diet.

"I was really evaluating what I was eating, when, and why I was eating it. I love food and so I was just eating because it tasted good. I kind of re-evaluated that. Now I definitely listen to my body first," Sparks told Today.com.

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3 She Took Baby Steps

You've likely heard the saying "slow and steady wins the race"—and there's much truth to it. Achieving solid, long-lasting results can't be rushed. Sparks needed to take "baby steps" because she was "so fatigued" from her illness.

4 She Worked With a Trainer

Sparks also worked with a trainer during her health journey and revved up her fitness routine.

"Just doing baby steps and getting more into physical activity and then eventually I found a trainer. And I've just been trying to keep it up," she shared.

5 She Listens to Her Body and "Feels Good"

The singer took things one day at a time and made significant progress. "It's a day by day thing. It's been a year and a half and I feel good," she shared.

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6 She Loves This Simple Salad

One of Sparks's go-to recipes she learned from her aunt? A simple salad she loves savoring for lunch or a small snack. The salad includes fresh greens, shredded chicken breast, vegetables (like onions and cucumbers), sunflower seeds, and champagne vinaigrette, Today.com reports.

"Actually, I made it for myself the other day. I was like, 'Why am I not making this for myself more?' It was so good. And it was so easy to make, like, within five minutes," Sparks said.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale.