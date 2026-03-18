Jonah Hill Lost 40 Pounds and Here's the "Shadow" Therapy Habit He Says Changed More Than Any Diet

Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill has brought us much entertainment. His roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad, and 21 Jump Street are truly iconic. As if his career isn't enough hard work, Hill also lost 40 pounds by making intentional lifestyle changes, including running, following healthy eating habits, and limiting beer. He took advice from friend Channing Tatum to improve his eating and recruit a trainer, according to People.

Although a healthy diet was an integral part of his wellness journey, Jonah Hill learned one therapy-based habit he claims made the biggest difference. Here's everything the celeb did to achieve impressive weight loss.

1 He Did "Shadow" Work With His Therapist

One essential mental health habit Hill worked on with his therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz, was called "shadow" work. According to Tudum by Netflix, "shadow" work involved Hill facing the "shadow" image of himself.

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2 It Helped Him Address Insecurities Head-On

Dr. Stutz's method helped Hill address insecurities pertaining to the "shadow" version of himself. The actor shared in his 2022 Stutz documentary, via People, "When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, 'There's something wrong with how you look. But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health."

3 He Kept a Daily Food Log

Hill began working with a nutritionist to get his eating habits in check. Part of the process included tracking his meals in a daily food log, according to People.

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4 He Revamped His Eating Habits

The celeb kicked his unhealthy eating habits to the curb, reportedly sharing with ABC News (via Mirror), "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff."

5 He Started Doing Jiu Jitsu

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hill spoke about his passion for jiu jitsu, writing, "In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitsu used to beat the s— out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form. At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager. It's just wasted time and lessons you'll never learn. Trying to let go of that" (per People).

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6 He Loves and Accepts Himself

In another since-deleted Instagram from February 2021, Hill shared with fans a look into his road toward self-acceptance, writing, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," (per People).

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale.