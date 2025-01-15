Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@celebwell.com.

Glucose Expert Reveals Natural Hack That Stops Hunger in 90% of People

Stop counting calories and focus on this science-backed approach instead.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 15, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Glucose Expert Reveals Natural Hack That Stops Hunger in 90% of People
Copyright Glucose Revolution/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 15, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Do you find yourself trapped in an endless cycle of dieting, only to watch your efforts unravel time and time again? You're not alone. While the diet industry pushes quick fixes and restrictive eating plans, biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, known as the Glucose Goddess to her 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, has discovered a different approach. Her method, tested on 2,700 people, achieved remarkable results: 90% reported reduced hunger, and 89% experienced fewer cravings—all without restrictive dieting. Here's the science-backed strategy that's changing how we think about healthy eating.

The Problem with Traditional Weight Loss Advice

"When I wrote my first book in 2022, even though my focus was never to help people lose weight, my publishers wanted me to put weight loss on the cover because they know that it sells," Jessie reveals in her video podcast. She explains that while the diet industry profits from quick-fix solutions, sustainable health requires a more fundamental approach: understanding how our bodies process food.

Why Glucose Stability Changes Everything

According to Jessie, the key isn't counting calories—it's managing blood sugar. "It's so that your organs work well, your cells are full of energy, your brain is clear, you don't have any cravings, you feel amazing, and your long-term health is protected," she explains. When blood sugar stabilizes, natural health improvements follow.

How Your Body Transforms with Steady Blood Sugar

The biochemist identifies three major changes that occur with stable glucose levels. First, cravings diminish because you avoid the glucose dips that trigger them. Second, hunger naturally decreases as hunger hormones stabilize. Third, lower insulin levels enable more efficient fat burning, what Jessie calls "metabolic flexibility."

The Power of Metabolic Flexibility

"The reason that fat burning is important is not because it's going to make you lose weight," Jessie emphasizes. "It's because if you're able to burn fat for fuel, it means that you are metabolically flexible." This flexibility allows you to go hours between meals without feeling shaky or irritable—a common struggle for many.

RELATED: Weight Loss Dietician Used to Be Overweight Until She Eliminated These 5 Foods

Simple Habits That Make a Big Difference

Instead of restrictive rules, Jessie advocates for simple, sustainable changes. "I see the hacks as being additive to your life, not things that take away any foods that take away any joy," she shares. These include starting meals with vegetables and saving sweets for dessert rather than eating them between meals.

The Four-Week Blueprint for Success

In her book "The Glucose Goddess Method," Jessie outlines four fundamental practices: eating savory breakfasts, incorporating vinegar, starting meals with vegetables, and moving after eating. "You add one hack a week for four weeks, and the rest of the time you do exactly whatever you want," she explains, emphasizing the method's flexibility.

Proof That It Works

The results from 2,700 test participants speak volumes: 90% experienced reduced hunger, 89% had fewer cravings, 77% reported more energy, and 38% of those seeking weight loss achieved their goals. These improvements came without strict dieting or calorie counting.

RELATED: The "10x Protein Trick" That Helps You Lose Fat, Not Muscle

Freedom from Food Obsession

"What they find in these hacks is actual science," Jessie notes about her readers. Many discover that their real goal isn't just weight loss—it's feeling energized, mentally clear, and free from sugar addiction. The physical changes become a natural byproduct of better overall health.

A Sustainable Approach to Health

"The point is not you do everything right or you're not doing it at all," Jessie reassures. Her approach focuses on implementing principles when convenient, making them as natural as daily habits like drinking water or brushing teeth. This flexibility ensures long-term success without the stress of perfect adherence.

Your Next Steps

Rather than embarking on another restrictive diet, consider focusing on glucose management. The science shows that by implementing these simple practices, you can transform your relationship with food while improving your health. As Jessie's research demonstrates, when you focus on stabilizing blood sugar, improved health—and often weight loss—naturally follow.

RELATED: Coach Reveals 3 Tricks That Helped Her Lose 50 Pounds on GLP-1s

Your 4-Week Action Plan: The Method That Worked for 90% of People

Want to try Jessie's method that helped 90% of people reduce their hunger? Here's the simple 4-week plan:

Week 1: Start your day with a savory breakfast instead of sweet foods Week 2: Add a splash of vinegar to your meals Week 3: Begin each meal with vegetables Week 4: Take a short walk after eating

You don't have to be perfect. These are simple add-ons to your regular routine, not strict rules. Do them when you can, and watch how your body responds. As Jessie says, "The point is not you do everything right or you're not doing it at all." Just start with one change this week and build from there. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Expert Shares Natural Hunger-Stopping Method

Glucose Expert Reveals Natural Hack That Stops Hunger in 90% of People
Copyright Glucose Revolution/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 15, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you find yourself trapped in an endless cycle of dieting, only to watch your efforts unravel time and time again? You're not alone. While the diet industry pushes quick fixes and restrictive eating plans, biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, known as the Glucose Goddess to her 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, has discovered a different approach. Her method, tested on 2,700 people, achieved remarkable results: 90% reported reduced hunger, and 89% experienced fewer cravings—all without restrictive dieting. Here's the science-backed strategy that's changing how we think about healthy eating.

The Problem with Traditional Weight Loss Advice

"When I wrote my first book in 2022, even though my focus was never to help people lose weight, my publishers wanted me to put weight loss on the cover because they know that it sells," Jessie reveals in her video podcast. She explains that while the diet industry profits from quick-fix solutions, sustainable health requires a more fundamental approach: understanding how our bodies process food.

Why Glucose Stability Changes Everything

According to Jessie, the key isn't counting calories—it's managing blood sugar. "It's so that your organs work well, your cells are full of energy, your brain is clear, you don't have any cravings, you feel amazing, and your long-term health is protected," she explains. When blood sugar stabilizes, natural health improvements follow.

How Your Body Transforms with Steady Blood Sugar

The biochemist identifies three major changes that occur with stable glucose levels. First, cravings diminish because you avoid the glucose dips that trigger them. Second, hunger naturally decreases as hunger hormones stabilize. Third, lower insulin levels enable more efficient fat burning, what Jessie calls "metabolic flexibility."

The Power of Metabolic Flexibility

"The reason that fat burning is important is not because it's going to make you lose weight," Jessie emphasizes. "It's because if you're able to burn fat for fuel, it means that you are metabolically flexible." This flexibility allows you to go hours between meals without feeling shaky or irritable—a common struggle for many.

RELATED: Weight Loss Dietician Used to Be Overweight Until She Eliminated These 5 Foods

Simple Habits That Make a Big Difference

Instead of restrictive rules, Jessie advocates for simple, sustainable changes. "I see the hacks as being additive to your life, not things that take away any foods that take away any joy," she shares. These include starting meals with vegetables and saving sweets for dessert rather than eating them between meals.

The Four-Week Blueprint for Success

In her book "The Glucose Goddess Method," Jessie outlines four fundamental practices: eating savory breakfasts, incorporating vinegar, starting meals with vegetables, and moving after eating. "You add one hack a week for four weeks, and the rest of the time you do exactly whatever you want," she explains, emphasizing the method's flexibility.

Proof That It Works

The results from 2,700 test participants speak volumes: 90% experienced reduced hunger, 89% had fewer cravings, 77% reported more energy, and 38% of those seeking weight loss achieved their goals. These improvements came without strict dieting or calorie counting.

RELATED: The "10x Protein Trick" That Helps You Lose Fat, Not Muscle

Freedom from Food Obsession

"What they find in these hacks is actual science," Jessie notes about her readers. Many discover that their real goal isn't just weight loss—it's feeling energized, mentally clear, and free from sugar addiction. The physical changes become a natural byproduct of better overall health.

A Sustainable Approach to Health

"The point is not you do everything right or you're not doing it at all," Jessie reassures. Her approach focuses on implementing principles when convenient, making them as natural as daily habits like drinking water or brushing teeth. This flexibility ensures long-term success without the stress of perfect adherence.

Your Next Steps

Rather than embarking on another restrictive diet, consider focusing on glucose management. The science shows that by implementing these simple practices, you can transform your relationship with food while improving your health. As Jessie's research demonstrates, when you focus on stabilizing blood sugar, improved health—and often weight loss—naturally follow.

RELATED: Coach Reveals 3 Tricks That Helped Her Lose 50 Pounds on GLP-1s

Your 4-Week Action Plan: The Method That Worked for 90% of People

Want to try Jessie's method that helped 90% of people reduce their hunger? Here's the simple 4-week plan:

Week 1: Start your day with a savory breakfast instead of sweet foods Week 2: Add a splash of vinegar to your meals Week 3: Begin each meal with vegetables Week 4: Take a short walk after eating

You don't have to be perfect. These are simple add-ons to your regular routine, not strict rules. Do them when you can, and watch how your body responds. As Jessie says, "The point is not you do everything right or you're not doing it at all." Just start with one change this week and build from there. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Weight Loss Expert Reveals Natural Alternative to Ozempic That Burns 441 More Calories Daily

Thomas_DeLauer70
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast without having to go on a weight loss drug? There are a few ways to do it, according to one expert. Thomas DeLauer is a wellness enthusiast with over 3.68 million subscribers who shares content about how to improve your life and lose weight. In a new viral clip, he reveals two ways to drop weight fast without taking a weight loss drug.

“You've probably seen all the rage of people talking about semaglutide using it for weight loss, using it for fat loss, using it for glucose modulation, really being used off-label a lot,” he says in the clip. However, he notes that by understanding the mechanism of semaglutide, there are ways “that we can do things that work just as well in a relatively healthy or metabolically healthy person.” Here are the two most powerful alternatives to Ozempic, he says.

Ozempic Sends a Signal to the Brain to “Manage Fuel Appropriately”

He starts off by explaining how Ozempic works. “GLP-1 one is a gut incretin,” he explains. “What that means is it sort of receives a signal from food that we consumed, and it receives that signal from the gut, and it ultimately sends a signal to the brain to manage fuel appropriately,” DeLaurer says in his post.

It Helps with Satiety and Glucose Modulation

“It can help your satiety. Although that's somewhat indirect, it can help glucose modulation. The reason that it potentially works so well for weight loss a lot of times is you see improvements in metabolic function. So, improvements in fuel utilization, like the mitochondria, are potentially able to use fuel better. But indirectly, people get serious appetite suppression from it,” he continues.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Specific Quantities of Protein Can Help Do the Same Thing, He Claims

“If you're getting appetite suppression from it, typically it's suggested that that's too much. Now, I'm not here to discuss this. What I'm here to talk about is something that might work better for people who are still trying to reduce their appetite. I've got two things. The first one is simple; it's protein, but in specific quantities,” he explains, citing a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Upping Protein Decreases Hunger Hormones and Increases GLP-1

“This was very eye-opening,” he says, noting that it involved women and compared people consuming “an adequate protein diet, which is essentially what is recommended we consume” to those on a high protein diet, “which in this case was 30% protein.” They found that those on the higher protein diet experienced increased satiety. “It decreased ghrelin, the hunger hormone, which is great, but it also increased GLP-1 glucagon-like peptide one, and it increased it quite a bit.” The more that you increase protein, the more that you influence GLP-1.

RELATED:Weight Loss Coach Shares 4 Natural Ways She Lost 12 Pounds After Having Kids

Two Studies Support This

He also cites research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looking at men. “They measured a bunch of biomarkers three hours after eating an isocaloric breakfast with either high protein or adequate protein. So that means the same amount of calories; just one had high protein, and one had adequate protein and higher carbohydrates,” he says. “In men, they found increases in satiety, decreases in ghrelin, increases in cholecystokinin.”

He notes that “this directly communicates with the hypothalamus to influence satiety. So powerful, very much so like GLP-1, but in a different pathway and to boot.”

He Notes That This Also Helps During the Maintenance Stage of Weight Loss

“When you look at larger scale data in like observational research, they found that when they put subjects on maintenance calories and then put them on just varying interventions, and then finally put them on ad libitum eating as much as they wanted to, whatever they wanted to, as long as their protein was 30%, they found higher protein groups consumed 441 calories less on average,” she says. “So compared to other groups, when you put this into real-world data, increasing protein to 30% with each meal could effectively help you consume 441 calories less per day.”

RELATED:This Coach Stopped Running and Lost Her Puffy Face With 30-Minute Workouts

Some People Do Need the Drug, However, If They Are in a “Serious Metabolic Hard Place”

“So if you had the option of just increasing your protein or getting on semaglutide, personally, I would pick a protein, right?” he points out. “I'm not saying this to negate the effects of semaglutide. Semaglutide is designed to be used for people who are in a serious metabolic hard place, glucose being very mismanaged, metabolic syndrome, all of that, which is a lot of people. I'm not suggesting you don't get on that if your doctor recommends it. I'm suggesting that by increasing protein, you do a lot of the same thing.”

Increasing Protein May Be Helpful While You Are Getting Off Ozempic

What is the other thing you may want to consider? “You have been using semaglutide, and you need to get off of it, and you're concerned about the potential rebound effect and how it can affect dopamine and the brain and everything like that; increasing protein might be a good way to offset the negative aspects of coming off of semaglutide,” he says.

RELATED:A Nutritionist Reveals 5 Simple Rules That Made Her Stubborn Belly Fat Vanish in 90 Days

Taking Rauwolscine Can Also Help You Lose Weight

He also reveals that rauwolscine, a supplement, can also help you lose weight. “Although it's a stimulant and it's not something that I would recommend people take all the time, it has profound appetite suppression effects,” he says. “People are always looking for a quick hit or a shortcut. I wouldn't exactly call it a shortcut, but it is tremendous when it comes to libido. It is tremendous when it comes to energy and sort of a stimulant effect,” he says. “A lot of people say it just crushes their appetite. So if you're coming off of a GLP-1 receptor agonist like semaglutide, rauwolscine might be a good sort of transition or a good alternative, but the lowest hanging fruit is right in front of you with the protein.”

Here Are His Protein Rules

His rules are to “stack most of your protein in the morning, so the satiety carries over throughout the rest of the day,” he says. “My other rules would be 30% with each meal, as much as you can. My other rule would be to keep it proportionate with whatever the amount of food you're eating. Otherwise, it is 30% no matter what, larger meal, larger protein, smaller meal, smaller protein, keep it proportionate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

11 Things You Need to Do Every Day to Stop be Hungry, According to Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels/Facebook
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 13, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

You feel hungry, so you eat. But are you even hungry? And if the answer is yes, is there any way to curb your cravings so you eat less? The answer is yes, according to Jillian Michaels. The Biggest Loser star and the celebrated trainer reveals what to do in a new viral YouTube video. “All right guys, I have been seeing a ton of questions on all my social channels from you guys and all my app forums about curbing your appetite right now,” she says in the clip.

Are You Actually Hungry?

“So my first question is, are you actually physically hungry?” she asks in her post. “Because curbing your appetite physically and managing emotional eating are not the same thing. So the first thing I want you to look out for is when was the last time you've eaten? Have you eaten in the last two hours? If you have, it's highly unlikely that you're experiencing physical hunger.”

RELATED:PhD Nutritionist Reveals 3 Ways Women Over 35 Can Lose 15 Pounds and Look Younger

Are You Craving Something

Next question? “Does a Turkey sandwich sound good, or a steak or scrambled eggs, something that isn't salty or sugary? Does that sound appetizing to you?” she asks. “Because if it doesn't, once again, you're probably having cravings, but it's likely that your appetite has not kicked in.”

Do You Have Physical Signs of Hunger?

“Another question is, do you have signs of physical hunger? Are you lightheaded? Is your stomach growling? Do you feel dizzy? Do you feel weak? If so, yeah, your blood sugar could be low, but most likely, I'm guessing that's not happening,” she says.

You Can Trick Your Body Into Switching On Hormones That Make You Feel Full

“Let's say you are hungry, and in fact, that can happen when you're losing weight, right? Or you've lost a good amount of weight, and your body is like, Hey, hold on. You know, we're losing too much weight, and it starts to signal your hunger hormones. Well, appetite, in large part, is controlled by hormones. So how can we trick your body into switching on hormones that make you feel more full and more satiated and shut off the hormones that make you feel more hungry?”

RELATED:Nutritionist Just Shared 4 Meal Prep Recipes for 100g Daily Protein

Blood Sugar Crashes Make You Hungry and Crave Crap

Once it is established that you are physically hungry, “one of the things we want to do is eat at regular intervals because we want to stabilize your blood sugar,” she says, discussing blood sugar crashing, which “can happen when you've run out of blood sugar because you haven't eaten for a while,” she says. “But a blood sugar crash is when we're eating a lot of refined grains and processed sugars. And what happens is we convert it into glucose, which is blood sugar,” she says. “So maybe for the glycemic index, how quickly food converts to sugar in your bloodstream will process grains and refined sugars. That happens really fast, right? So then insulin spikes and your pancreas releases insulin. Insulin is a hormone, and part of its job is to get sugar out of the blood and into the cells. And it dumps a ton of insulin because you've got a ton of blood sugar, this big blood sugar spike. And what it does, it does its job so effectively that all of a sudden you get a blood sugar crash, and it leads you to feel hungry and craving more crap.”

Try and Eat Every Three to Four Hours

“You want to eat every three to four hours, and you want to make sure you're getting balanced macros, proteins, healthy fats, and healthy carbs, healthy carbs being vegetables, whole grains, beans, and legumes. Yes, fruit is okay, but combine it with healthy fats, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, avocado, olive oil, and things of that nature. Saturated fats are not the end of the world as long as they are not from processed meat, hydrogenated, fractionated, or filled with garbage and lean and clean protein. If you are vegan, you could use things like a hemp protein powder. There's a lot you can play with. But all three macros will stabilize your blood sugar. And your blood sugar is stable; it allows you to feel fuller for a longer period of time because we're not playing this hormone game with blood sugar crashes,” she says.

Also, Eat Lots of Veggies

“Another one is, how do we literally expand your stomach without giving you a ton of calories?” she continues. “When the stomach expands, it releases a hormone called leptin, and leptin says, ‘Hey, you're full chill out, right? Stop eating. You're good here.’ So you want to play this game called volume volumetrics, which basically means you're eating food that's going to expand your stomach but is very low in calories. And this is why I always say, Hey, if you're on a diet and you're counting calories, green vegetables are free food. Not the oil you put on it or the butter or the dressings, but green vegetables are free food because they're loaded with fiber, they have high water content, and they're going to make you feel way more full. They're very nutrient-dense, which is great, right? We want all those micronutrients, the vitamins and minerals from the food, but they're really low in calories. So a lot of vegetables, as much as you can. I like to fill up on salad and greens first and then go like if I have a burrito, but I'll have a Caesar salad maybe on the side, and then a chicken burrito. I end up eating half of my burrito. If I eat the burrito first, I eat the entire thing.”

RELATED:4 Non-Negotiable Rules That Burn Fat Without Any Exercise

Drink Water Before Meals or Take a Fiber Supplement

Another trick is a big glass of water before you eat your food “because literally it's filling you up,” she says. “And here's an old school trick actually from the South Beach Diet from a gazillion years ago, a fiber supplement. So you can take a fiber supplement before you eat with your water, and it will literally expand in your stomach, make you feel more full, and it will slow down how quickly you turn your food in, into glucose, which helps to stabilize blood sugar as well, right?”

Another One Is Sleep

Another one is sleep. “You've got to prioritize your sleep seven to eight hours of sleep. When you don't sleep, your body is not producing enough human growth hormone. It's not producing enough of its leptin, which is the satiety hormone we just talked about. And conversely, it's releasing more ghrelin, which is a hormone that makes you feel more hungry, and more cortisol, which is a stress hormone that makes you store more fat and can increase appetite,” she explains.

Hydrate

“So often we can mistake hydration for hunger because when we're dehydrated, we feel fatigued, right? We're tired, we're feeling run down, and we can turn to food, thinking we need more energy when really we need to be hydrated. So you want to drink enough water until your pee looks like lemonade,” she instructs. “If it looks like apple juice, keep drinking. That's how you know you're hydrated.”

RELATED:Mom Drops 93 Pounds After Breaking This Common Habit

Supplement If Needed

And finally, consider supplementing. “Even though this is the lesser of all the evils we've discussed, having micronutrient deficiencies can be mistaken by your body for cravings or for hunger. The right amount of micronutrients helps your body make the necessary hormones. It helps your body do everything. And one of those things is making the hormones you need, supporting your body's ability to do that. So consider supplementation,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 40 Pounds With These 10 Foods Instead of Ozempic And Kept It Off 5 Years

Chelsea Mae
Chelsea Mae/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackOct 25, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you tired of counting calories and still not seeing results? With Ozempic costing up to $1,014 per month and coming with potential side effects like nausea, vomiting, and the dreaded "Ozempic face," many people are seeking natural alternatives. Meet Chelsea Mae, a Kiwi vegan mom who discovered a better way. Despite being vegan for years, Chelsea struggled with her weight until she learned about the science of calorie density and proper portion sizes. Now, she not only helps other frustrated vegan women, particularly moms, lose weight and stop self-sabotaging, but she's also maintained her own 40-pound weight loss for five years without expensive medications or restrictive diets.

1. A Natural Success Story: How Chelsea Lost 40 Pounds

"I've used all of these things to help me drop 40 pounds and now keep them off for the past five years. So this really does work not just in the short term but in the long term as well," Chelsea shares in her post. Her approach focuses on eating more, not less, but choosing the right foods in the right portions. What makes her story particularly compelling is that she achieved these results without the thousand-dollar monthly price tag or side effects of weight loss medications. "The real effect and the real reason that weight loss works is that it changes people's behavior. When we are less hungry, it changes our behavior," she explains.

Understanding Modern Weight Loss Solutions

To appreciate why Chelsea's natural approach is so revolutionary, it's important to understand current medical solutions. "Ozempic enhances the release and action of insulin throughout the body, which helps with fat loss," explainsDr. Sue Decotiis, MD, NYC weight-loss doctor. "It acts on receptors in the gut and brain that regulate appetite." While effective, these medications come with both financial and physical costs that many find prohibitive.

The Science Behind Natural Appetite Control

While Ozempic works by chemically controlling appetite, Dr. Decotiis notes that "when insulin works well, you can burn fat, when it doesn't you gain weight." Chelsea's approach naturally supports healthy insulin function through specific food choices and eating patterns. Her method mimics the appetite-suppressing effects of medications but through natural means. Here's her comprehensive strategy:

Load Up on Non-Starchy Vegetables

"I recommend eating a pound of non-starchy vegetables a day," says Chelsea. "They work out to about 100-150 calories per pound, but because they're 95% water, they fill up your stomach without adding many calories." She compares it to ordering a tiny camera that comes in a huge box: "Think of this like ordering a tiny camera from Amazon, and it comes in this huge box, and there's all this foam in there that doesn't really help you, but it's there to protect the foam. It's a similar kind of thing with vegetables."

RELATED: This Woman Lost 40 Pounds After Quitting These 5 Common Habits Forever

Embrace Dark Green Vegetables

"Thalcoids actually delay calories being absorbed until the end of your intestines," Chelsea explains. "And what happens is at that point there is a signal hormone that tells your brain because there are undigested calories at the end of your intestine that you should shut off hunger. You're going to have an appetite suppressant effect just from eating green vegetables—if that doesn't make you want to eat your broccoli, I don't know what will." This natural appetite suppression mirrors what Dr. Decotiis describes as Ozempic's effect on "shutting down appetite so the patient feels very full after eating much less food."

Make Potatoes Your Best Friend

"Potatoes have the highest satiety index—they're the absolute queens of satiety," Chelsea shares. "I challenge you to try eating five boiled potatoes. You'll struggle, but that's only 500-600 calories. By contrast, you could eat 34 Oreos for 1,800 calories and still not feel full."

Size Matters: Eat Bigger Portions of the Right Foods

"One of the biggest mistakes that people make is that they just don't understand what an adequate amount of food is to feel full and satisfied and actually shut off hunger," Chelsea notes. "We are consistently telling our clients inside of my coaching program to eat more food for this reason." Her typical plate includes "about a pound of vegetables, at least one to two potatoes, sometimes even more. If I'm hungry, I will eat more, and then I'm going to have a little handful of tofu in there... I add a little bit of fat in there as well, like a quarter of an avocado or a couple of tablespoons of a tahini dressing or some kind of hummus."

Start Your Day with Fiber

"If you eat breakfast daily, regardless of whether you're hungry or not, I don't care if you're not hungry in the morning... your consistency is going to skyrocket because you have more food in your stomach throughout the day," Chelsea insists. Her go-to breakfast is "the same thing every day. I do oats, and I do flax for the fiber in there as well. I do soy milk, and I do berries to bulk that out, and I have a decent portion of food. None of this quarter of a cup of oats business—do a full cup!"

RELATED: This Man Walked 13,000 Steps Daily and Lost 12 Pounds Without Changing His Diet

Maximize Your Fiber Intake

Chelsea explains the science behind fiber's effectiveness: "The only calories that your body is actually going to absorb from your intestine where it's traveling through is the calories that come in direct contact... If they can't touch them, if they're like, I can't touch the calories because there's a bit of fiber there blocking it, then you can't actually absorb those calories." This natural approach helps regulate blood sugar levels, which Dr. Decotiis confirms is crucial for weight loss.

Slow Down Your Eating

"If you chew more, you actually create more saliva, which means that you have more bulk in your stomach, which means that it's going to be emptying slower, which means that you're going to feel fuller for longer," Chelsea explains. This works both psychologically and physiologically to reduce overall intake.

Choose Fruit for Snacks

"Fruit has got a ton of water which has no calories, it's got fiber which has no calories or none absorbed at least, and it's super satisfying because it's naturally sweet and we do tend to crave sweet things," Chelsea shares. Her favorites include "pears, oranges, peaches... and hands down best fruit option would be berries. They're just hard to get where I live, but they're super low in calories and they're absolutely delicious."

Eat Three Meals Plus Snacks

"I have not seen intermittent fasting be successful for the majority of people simply because, on a long-term basis, it doesn't help with the satiety and the fullness and the hunger reduction. In fact, it contributes to the opposite," Chelsea states. She adds, "I've just gotten over myself where I don't tell myself a story that I'm not hungry in the morning because it's natural—hunger is going to be less in the morning. Hunger peaks at night, and it troughs in the morning."

RELATED: Woman Quit Alcohol For 30 Days and These 8 Changes Stunned Her Doctors

Plan Ahead for Challenging Situations

"I bring food with me when I leave the house. I always have food with me when I'm going to parties or going to events where other people are going to be eating tons of processed food," Chelsea reveals. "If I'm going to go out for dinner, I'm going to eat more during the day because I know that's going to help my behavior that night rather than what most people do, which is they'll eat less because they're saving up their calories for what they're going to do later."

The Cost Comparison: Natural vs. Medical Approaches

While the Ozmepic can cost over $1,000 per month without insurance, Chelsea's approach relies on affordable, whole foods. According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, weight loss medications could be manufactured for as little as $0.89 to $4.73 per month while still making a profit. This stark contrast makes natural weight loss methods not just effective but economically sustainable.

Sustainable Results vs. Rebound Weight Gain

Studies show that after stopping Ozempic, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss within one year. In contrast, Chelsea's five-year success demonstrates the sustainability of her approach: "Even if you were to absolutely eat so much of these foods, you can still only naturally cap at, say, like 2,000 or maybe even 2,500 calories because they are so satisfying. You're going to feel sick before you eat too many calories... You can eat upwards of 5,000, 6,000, 7,000, even up to 10,000 or maybe more calories from processed foods because they're simply higher calories for smaller amounts of bulk."

RELATED: She Transformed Her Body with These 4 “Lazy Girl” Weight Loss Hacks

Natural Weight Loss Without Side Effects

While Ozempic users may experience "Ozempic face"—a hallowed look and premature aging due to rapid weight loss—Chelsea's gradual, food-based approach helps maintain healthy skin and muscle mass. Harvard Health notes that losing weight too quickly can cause facial aging and loose skin, making Chelsea's sustainable approach even more attractive.

Chelsea says that her approach isn't about restriction—it's about abundance and sustainable change. By focusing on nutrient-dense, filling foods and consistent eating patterns, you can achieve lasting weight loss without the high costs and potential side effects of medication. The choice between pharmaceutical and natural approaches is personal, but Chelsea's success shows that sustainable weight loss is possible through mindful eating and lifestyle changes alone. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Fat Burning Methods Better Than Exercise, According to Weight Loss Expert

Abram Anderson
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 02, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat without counting calories or spending hours at the gym? Abram Anderson is a weight loss coach who regularly shares tips on how to burn fat fast. In a few new video post, he reveals simple hacks for burning fat that take very little effort. “Do you want to lose weight faster than what you're currently doing? But you do not want to count calories, you do not want to take supplements, and you don't want to have to use willpower?” he says, going on to reveal them.

Focus on Speeding Up Your Metabolism

To burn fat fast, you need to rev up your fat-burning system. “One of the tips that I give,” he says in the post, “is to try to speed up your metabolism. There's a few different ways to speed up your metabolism extremely easily.”

RELATED: 5 High-Protein Breakfasts Hollywood Trainer Magnus Lygdback Swears By

Do 30 Seconds of an Activity Right Before You Eat

The first suggestion he has? “You can do 30 seconds of an activity right before you eat. You'll be able to increase your insulin sensitivity right before you eat. You'll be able to eat the same number of calories and store less as fat that way, plus you have a higher metabolism,” he says.

Or, Add Spices to Your Food

“Or you can try to eat spicier food,” he says. “If you were just to add spices to your food, you can literally eat the same number of calories once again and actually burn more of them without having them stored as body fat,” he claims.

Two Tablespoons of Fermented Food Per Meal Helps Melt Body Fat

In another video, he reveals something you should add to every meal to melt body fat. “According to scientific research, two tablespoons of a fermented food with meals” is all you need “if you want to improve your microbiome and melt body fat drastically,” he says.

RELATED: Weight Loss Coach Lost 40 Pounds and Kept It Off for 14 Years With These 5 Changes

Kimchi Is the Best One to Eat

Korean,Traditional,Kimchi,On,A,Dark,Background.

“It's not just any fermented food. According to our data, it seems that kimchi seems to far outweigh the benefits for weight loss and microbiome health compared to anything else,” he continues. “So the yogurt just doesn't cut it. But if you could have kimchi in your diet, it can do absolute wonders.”

Disruption of Blood Sugar Leads to Overeating

“If you want to learn how to stop overeating so you can melt body fat easier, this is the advice that we give to our clients inside of our health and life coaching program. And it's helped them melt 20, 50, a hundred plus pounds of body fat without counting calories,” he continues. “This advice might work for you, too. By far, the biggest thing that is leading to overeating is a disruption in your blood sugar levels.”

Here Is the Secret to Prevent Binge Eating

Healthy,Food.,Selection,Of,Good,Carbohydrate,Sources,,High,Fiber,Rich

“What happens is you eat something that's high in carbohydrates and easy to digest, and you get a blood sugar spike. When you have a blood sugar spike, even if you're staying in normal ranges, your body will release insulin, which will cause a blood sugar spike down. That spike down causes you to feel uncontrollably hungry, where you feel like you can eat everything in sight,” he says. “The solution to this is to add in complex carbohydrates, water, and a food from nature inside of that meal, and that's how you prevent binge eating.”

And, Walking Is the Most Effective Workout for Losing Body Fat

“Walking has proven to be the most effective exercise for losing body fat, at least for my clients,” adding that “it doesn't actually require a whole lot of effort in order to see phenomenal results with it.” However, when you walk matters. “If you choose when you do your walk, you can actually maximize your results. So if you were to actually walk first thing in the morning or walk immediately after a workout for whatever reason, that seems to increase the amount of body fat you lose. And my theory is twofold,” he says.

Walking in the Morning Can Help Curb Cortisol Levels When They Are the Highest

“One, when you walk in the morning, you get sunshine, and your cortisol levels are the highest. You can actually curb that and better metabolize stress hormones because cortisol has been shown to be both anabolic to fat and catabolic muscle. So you can curb that if you walk in the morning,” he says.

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Walking Post Workout Can Utilize the Afterburn Effect

Young,Woman,Wearing,Sportswear,Is,Walking,On,A,Treadmill,At

The other best time to walk? “Two, if you were to walk after a workout, you actually utilize something called the afterburn effect,” he says. This is “where you burn additional calories even after your workout, and it's like extending it.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.