I'm a Dietitian and Here Are 4 Foods My Patients on Wegovy Should Never Eat Together

Not all foods pair well with certain prescription drugs. In fact, some combinations can be quite unsafe, changing how your body absorbs, eliminates, or metabolizes the medication you're taking. Not only can these interactions cause the drug to be ineffective; but any side effects can be heightened and toxins may accumulate in the body. It's always essential to read the warning label that comes with any prescription drugs—and GLP-1s are no exception.

We spoke with Adrienne DePaul, MS, RDN, LDN, Clinical Nutrition Supervisor and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Health Loft, who works with patients over 50 and helps them reach their goals, from better blood sugar control to increased energy. DePaul shares four foods her patients on Wegovy should never eat together.

"As a Registered Dietitian who works in weight management and with GLP-1 medications like Wegovy, I always tell my patients that there are no "bad" foods but there are food combinations that can make you feel pretty uncomfortable on these medications," DePaul explains.

1 How Wegovy Works

Wegovy (semaglutide) works by delaying gastric emptying, boosting fullness cues, and decreasing appetite.

"That can be helpful for weight loss but it also means heavy, greasy, sugary, or layered calorie-dense foods can sit in the stomach longer and potentially amplify side effects like nausea, reflux, bloating, or vomiting," DePaul tells us.

Below, she breaks down a few common food combinations to avoid.

2 Fried Foods With Creamy Sauces

Combining fried foods with creamy sauces is a surefire way to experience unsavory side effects. Some examples include fried chicken with ranch dressing, French fries with aioli, and fried fish with tartar sauce.

"Fat already delays gastric emptying and Wegovy slows it further, potentially contributing to nausea, cramping, and reflux. Even small portions can feel like a heavy weight in the stomach because they hang around in the stomach," DePaul says.

3 What To Swap It For

Opt for healthier meal choices instead, such as grilled or air-fried protein paired with a low-fat yogurt-based sauce and roasted veggies.

"This combo hits everything you need for a balanced meal while limiting the fat intake that can be an issue for some," DePaul tells us.

4 Fried Foods With Carbonated Beverages

Pairing fried foods with a carbonated beverage is another major no-no. Some examples include French fries with soda and fried chicken with sparkling water.

"Fried foods digest slowly, while carbonation expands in the stomach. Together, they can intensify discomfort, bloating, and early fullness, often leading to nausea," DePaul notes.

5 What To Swap It For

Better-for-you swaps include a turkey burger on a whole-grain bun with a side salad or fruit. Wash it down with water or another carbonated-free beverage.

"The turkey burger contains less fat than a standard beef burger and having still water instead of sparkling water or soda supports hydration without the risk of stomach pain," DePaul explains.

6 Alcohol With High-Fat Foods

Enjoying happy hour with friends always makes for a fun time, but avoid consuming alcohol with high-fat foods. Some examples include margaritas with chips and queso, wine with a charcuterie spread of cheeses and fatty meats.

"Alcohol irritates the stomach lining which means trouble since Wegovy can increase baseline nausea sensitivity. Fat slows digestion, contributing further to risk of nausea. Additionally, alcohol tolerance may change on GLP-1 medications which can spell trouble down the line," DePaul tells us.

7 What To Swap It For

Swap this out for some mocktails and a healthy hummus plate.

"While mocktails can be higher in sugar, the lack of alcohol supports reduced risk of side effects. A hummus plate will still contain some fat, but the added veggies helps keep digestion moving and can help prevent GLP-1-related constipation," DePaul says.

8 Dense Starchy Foods and Heavy Proteins

In this bucket, be sure to avoid food combos like steak with a large baked potato, pasta with cream sauce and chicken thighs, and large sandwiches that contain fatty meats.

"These combinations create a highly calorie‑dense meal that takes a long time to break down. Patients often underestimate portions because appetite feels blunted, but their stomach quickly becomes overwhelmed once digestion begins," DePaul explains.

