5 Grocery Store Staples That Trigger Your Body's Natural GLP-1 Response

A dietitian's knowledge and guidance is truly invaluable when it comes to meal planning and buying the right foods. After all, what you eat plays a huge role in living a healthy lifestyle and avoiding chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. It's especially important to educate yourself about certain foods if you are taking a GLP-1 medication. That's why we learned five grocery store staples—straight from dietitians—that trigger your body's natural GLP-1 response.

1 What Is GLP-1?

"GLP-1 is a hormone produced by specialized cells (called L-cells) in the small intestine. It's released shortly after food enters the digestive tract. When you ingest food, several gut hormones are released. GLP-1 is one of the key players," explains Carlyne Remedios, Registered Dietitian with JM Nutrition, who brings more than a decade of experience in clinical nutrition and dietetics.

RELATED: 4 Wall Exercises That Restore Hip Mobility Faster Than Yoga After 60

2 How GLP-1s Work

GLP-1s directly communicate with your brain—especially the hypothalamus, which is in charge of regulating satiety and hunger. When a GLP-1 is bound to its receptor, fullness increases while appetite is reduced.

"This means you feel satisfied sooner and are less likely to continue eating beyond your needs," Remedios explains. "GLP-1 also slows gastric emptying which is the rate at which food leaves the stomach and enters the small intestine. When food stays in the stomach longer, you experience prolonged fullness after meals."

3 5 Grocery Store Staples That Help Activate Your Body's Natural Glp-1 Response

According to Remedios, "While we can't 'hack' GLP-1 to medication levels through food, certain nutrients naturally enhance its release." Here are five grocery items to add to your shopping list.

RELATED: 5 Standing Exercises That Shrink Love Handles Faster Than Weight Training After 50

4 Oats

A hearty bowl of oats is chock-full of beta-glucan fiber, which is soluble and fermentable. Why does this matter? The digestion process of beta-glucans boosts satiety and improves insulin response.

"These fermentable fibers also produce the 'Second Meal Effect,' which essentially means that fermentable fibers from breakfast (like oats) continue producing SCFAs hours later. This can enhance GLP-1 activity and improve blood sugar control at your next meal, even if that meal is higher in carbohydrates," Remedios explains.

5 Avocados

Avocados are a solid source of monounsaturated fats. Fat slows down digestion naturally and supports satiety, but the type of fat you consume makes a difference.

"Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) like those found in avocados, have been shown to stimulate GLP-1 release more favorably than saturated fats," Remedios tells us. Avocados provide: MUFAs, fiber, [and] a slower glycemic response. The combination supports both fullness and stable blood sugar."

RELATED: 4 Exercises Men Over 55 Should Do Daily to Restore Upper Body Strength

6 Eggs

Eggs provide high-quality protein. Plus, the versatility of eggs can't be beat—you can enjoy them scrambled, over-easy, hard-boiled, or poached. They make for a tasty protein-packed topping to avocado toast or a hearty grain bowl.

"Protein is a strong stimulator of GLP-1. When protein is digested, amino acids and peptides interact with receptors on intestinal L-cells, triggering GLP-1 secretion," Remedios notes. "Eggs are particularly effective because they: contain complete protein, provide amino acids such as phenylalanine, known to stimulate GLP-1 release, [and] promote satiety with relatively few calories. Protein-rich meals consistently produce a higher short-term GLP-1 response compared to carbohydrate alone."

7 Greek Yogurt

If you're in the mood for a creamy treat, consider purchasing a tub of Greek yogurt.

"Plain or lightly sweetened greek yogurt is high in protein and has a creamy texture that's naturally filling. It supports your body's internal hunger cues without ever needing to 'trick' yourself," explains Heather Ritter MS, RDN, LDN, CNSC, a Registered Dietitian and Intuitive Eating Counselor with Health Loft, who has made it her mission to help individuals develop a healthy relationship with food and their bodies.

8 Beans and Lentils

Beans and lentils are bursting with fiber and plant protein, both serving as a simple side dish or addition to a grain bowl.

"The fiber feeds your gut bacteria in a way that gently helps your body feel satisfied, while the protein gives you steady energy throughout the day," Ritter points out.

If you're looking to lose weight naturally, check out I'm a Dietitian and These Are 5 Breakfast Swaps That Naturally Trigger the Ozempic Effect After 50.