I'm a Doctor and Here Are 4 Red Flags That Mean Your Online Weight-Loss Drugs Are Not What You Think They Are

GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro have delivered significant weight-loss success to many individuals. But as with any prescription drug you decide to put into your body, it's essential to know all the facts. Many individuals are resorting to weight-loss websites to fill their prescriptions more affordably—and sometimes, without a prescription—but they may be putting their health at serious risk. We spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Holmes, M.D., an Obesity Specialist who sits on the Medical Advisory Board at metabolic health platform Eden, who shares four red flags that mean your online weight-loss drugs aren't what you think they are.

1 No Prescription Required

The first red flag is ordering from a website that doesn't require you to submit a prescription for the medication.

"If you can add it to a cart and check out without a medical consultation, it is illegal and unsafe," Dr. Holmes cautions.

2 The Label Reads "For Research Purposes Only"

If the medication's label reads "for research purposes only" or "not for human consumption," this is another clear red flag.

"This is a legal loophole used by sellers of unregulated peptides to avoid FDA oversight," Dr. Holmes explains.

3 The Website Accepts Non-Standard Payment

If a website asks for Venmo, cryptocurrency, or cash apps, Dr. Holmes says to run for the hills, noting, "Legitimate healthcare platforms use standard credit card processing."

4 The Packaging Is Either Unprofessional or Damaged

Another thing to be mindful of is the packaging. Is it damaged or does it seem unprofessional?

"Sterile medication should arrive with safety seals intact and, if it is a compounded liquid, usually with clear pharmacy labeling and often cold-chain shipping," Dr. Holmes says.

5 What To Know About Discounted Weight-Loss Drugs

If a weight-loss medication is being sold at a hefty discount, there's a solid chance the product is diluted, compromised, or fraudulent.

"The active pharmaceutical ingredient (semaglutide) is expensive to manufacture and source correctly. If you are seeing 'Ozempic' for $100 without insurance, that can't be the genuine FDA-approved product. You are likely buying a salt form of the drug or a generic peptide consisting of unknown fillers," Dr. Holmes explains.

