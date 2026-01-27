Drew Carey Lost 80 Pounds and Here's the One Food Group He Cut Completely

Drew Carey is proof that prioritizing the right lifestyle changes over quick fixes can make sustainable weight loss and healthy living possible. It's both promising and inspiring to hear weight-loss success stories—and to understand exactly how these individuals accomplished their transformations.

With many options available, it can feel quite overwhelming choosing the right path to take. The bottom line? Identifying a sustainable plan you can stick with in the long-term is crucial. After all, maintaining your new goal weight can be just as challenging as losing weight in the first place.

To give you some solid inspiration, we've learned the steps host of The Price Is Right Drew Carey took to lose more than 80 pounds—and what he does to keep the weight off.

1 He Lost 80 Pounds After His Type-2 Diabetes Diagnosis

Carey lost 80+ pounds after a diagnosis of type-2 diabetes. Not only did he reverse the chronic disease, but he's maintained his new, healthier weight for more than 10 years through certain diet and exercise habits.

2 He Dropped More Than 10 Sizes

Carey dropped down from a size 44 to a 33.

"I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it," he shared with PEOPLE in 2010. "Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy 'cause once you see the results, then you don't wanna stop."

3 He Lost Roughly "1,000 Pounds" Over the Course of His Life

The former host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? previously joked that, throughout his life, he lost roughly "1,000 pounds" (via PEOPLE). In doing so, Carey no longer had a need for his type-2 diabetes medication.

"I always thought I was going to die before I was 60. My father died of a heart attack in his 40s. I'm not an idiot. The writing was on the wall," Carey told Parade.

4 He Performs Regular Cardio Workouts

Weaving regular cardio into his routine has been key in helping Carey keep the excess pounds at bay. The celeb told PEOPLE that he performs 45-minute sessions of cardio several times per week.

5 He Runs and Participates in Races

Carey's cardio habit started on the elliptical and progressed to running after his weight loss.

"I knew having a running goal or a race coming up would give me a little more motivation," Carey shared with Runner's World in 2011. "I actually was worried about the pounding, but I actually love running more than working out on the elliptical. Now if I get on the elliptical, I feel like I'm trapped."

6 ​​He Prioritizes Protein and Avoids Carbs

Carey consumes a nutritious diet and limits carbs. In fact, Carey told PEOPLE that eating "no carbs" has been crucial in helping him maintain a healthy weight. In addition, the celeb avoids "starches of any kind," while prioritizing protein and healthy snacks like fresh fruits and veggies.

7 ​​He Ditched Alcohol

Carey previously shared that he used to "drink a lot" (via Parade), adding, "So I decided to go to a beer hall in Berlin and get drunk for the first time in almost five years. And I didn't like it. I didn't like being drunk, didn't like the after-effects because I can't think. I didn't enjoy it, so I probably won't ever do it again."

