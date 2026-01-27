 Skip to content

Drew Carey Lost 80 Pounds and Here's the One Food Group He Cut Completely

The comedian reversed his type-2 diabetes and has kept the weight off for over a decade by quitting this one thing.
January 27, 2026

Drew Carey is proof that prioritizing the right lifestyle changes over quick fixes can make sustainable weight loss and healthy living possible. It's both promising and inspiring to hear weight-loss success stories—and to understand exactly how these individuals accomplished their transformations.

With many options available, it can feel quite overwhelming choosing the right path to take. The bottom line? Identifying a sustainable plan you can stick with in the long-term is crucial. After all, maintaining your new goal weight can be just as challenging as losing weight in the first place.

To give you some solid inspiration, we've learned the steps host of The Price Is Right Drew Carey took to lose more than 80 pounds—and what he does to keep the weight off.

He Lost 80 Pounds After His Type-2 Diabetes Diagnosis

Actor DREW CAREY at the world premiere premiere of his new movie Robots. March 6, 2005; Los Angeles, CA. 2005 Paul Smith / Featureflash
Shutterstock

Carey lost 80+ pounds after a diagnosis of type-2 diabetes. Not only did he reverse the chronic disease, but he's maintained his new, healthier weight for more than 10 years through certain diet and exercise habits.

He Dropped More Than 10 Sizes

Drew Carey at THE ARISTOCRATS Premiere, The Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2005
Shutterstock

Carey dropped down from a size 44 to a 33.

"I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it," he shared with PEOPLE in 2010. "Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy 'cause once you see the results, then you don't wanna stop."

He Lost Roughly "1,000 Pounds" Over the Course of His Life

Drew Carey at The WB Network's 2004 All Star Party- Red Carpet & Party at The Lounge At Astra West in Los Angeles, USA on July 14, 2004.
Shutterstock

The former host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? previously joked that, throughout his life, he lost roughly "1,000 pounds" (via PEOPLE). In doing so, Carey no longer had a need for his type-2 diabetes medication.

"I always thought I was going to die before I was 60. My father died of a heart attack in his 40s. I'm not an idiot. The writing was on the wall," Carey told Parade.

He Performs Regular Cardio Workouts

Drew Carey at CBS TV Summer Press Tour Party in Beverly Hills. July 28, 2010 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash
Shutterstock

Weaving regular cardio into his routine has been key in helping Carey keep the excess pounds at bay. The celeb told PEOPLE that he performs 45-minute sessions of cardio several times per week.

He Runs and Participates in Races

Drew Carey at "The Wizard Of Oz 3D" World Premiere Screening and Grand Opening of the TCL Chinese IMAX Theater, Chinese Theater, Hollywood, CA 09-15-13
Shutterstock

Carey's cardio habit started on the elliptical and progressed to running after his weight loss.

"I knew having a running goal or a race coming up would give me a little more motivation," Carey shared with Runner's World in 2011. "I actually was worried about the pounding, but I actually love running more than working out on the elliptical. Now if I get on the elliptical, I feel like I'm trapped."

​​He Prioritizes Protein and Avoids Carbs

LOS ANGELES - AUG 10: Drew Carey at the CBS TCA Summer 2015 Party at the Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2015 in West Hollywood, CA
Shutterstock

Carey consumes a nutritious diet and limits carbs. In fact, Carey told PEOPLE that eating "no carbs" has been crucial in helping him maintain a healthy weight. In addition, the celeb avoids "starches of any kind," while prioritizing protein and healthy snacks like fresh fruits and veggies.

​​He Ditched Alcohol

LOS ANGELES - MAY 02: Drew Carey arrives for CBS Fall Preview on May 02, 2024 in Hollywood, CA
Shutterstock

Carey previously shared that he used to "drink a lot" (via Parade), adding, "So I decided to go to a beer hall in Berlin and get drunk for the first time in almost five years. And I didn't like it. I didn't like being drunk, didn't like the after-effects because I can't think. I didn't enjoy it, so I probably won't ever do it again."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
