Dave Bautista Lost 75 Pounds and Says This Martial Arts Workout Helped Him Slim Down

​​If you think losing weight is challenging, consider the actors who have to gain weight for a role—and then get back into shape afterwards. Dave Bautista—WWE superstar, Wrecking Crew star, and "Drax the Destroyer" in Guardians of the Galaxy—purposely put on more pounds for his role in horror film Knock at the Cabin, weighing "over 300 pounds" in 2023. The actor then made it his mission to get back into shape and lost 75 pounds, according to PEOPLE. Bautista made quite a few changes to his lifestyle—focusing on fitness, functionality, and longevity. These are the steps the celeb took to shed 75 pounds.

1 Bautista Packed on Extra Weight by Eating Pancakes and French Fries

For his Knock at the Cabin role, Bautista said he packed on extra weight by eating a lot of French fries and pancakes.

"At the time, I was just thinking, 'I gotta get big, I gotta get big,'" the actor shared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast in September 2024.

2 He Lost Weight Because He Felt "Uncomfortably Big"

The celeb added, "I started slimming down because I … was uncomfortably big. Now looking back at it, I probably overdid it."

3 He Did Jiu-Jitsu and Cardio Workouts

Jiu-jitsu is an extraordinary method for losing weight and boosting overall fitness. It also keeps the mind centered on technique, which makes it even more enjoyable. Bautista credits his 75-weight loss to consuming a nutritious diet and staying dedicated to jiu-jitsu, according to PEOPLE.

4 He Lost Muscle but Is "Okay With It"

Bautista noted on Live with Kelly and Mark in July 2024 that he lost muscle but is ultimately "okay with it" because he feels all-around "more comfortable."

5 He Worked With a Trainer

The actor was struggling to slim down, so he recruited the help of a personal trainer.

"I brought a trainer — my buddy Jason Manly — over to Budapest with me while I was filming Dune," Bautista previously told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "We did nothing but grapple for hours, and I started shedding the weight. I figured I'd stick with it and get my brown belt."

6 He Consumes a Nutritious Protein-Packed Diet

Bautista leans more toward a nutrient-dense, plant-focused diet. The celeb shared with Today that he usually enjoys an egg breakfast, weaves a couple of fish dishes into his day, and emphasizes simple staples like beans and rice.

7 He Does Intermittent Fasting

In 2024, Bautista estimated that he consumed roughly 2,500 calories per day via intermittent fasting (via Today). This method involves eating within a specific window and fasting for the rest of the day.

"For me, it's like nothing," Bautista said. "I'm just not eating much. And I'm not starving or anything."

