Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals Top 3 Cardio Workouts for Melting Body Fat

Lost weight faster with these efficient workouts.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Reggie Macena good_for_life_training
Transform Your Body at 40 with These 6 Habits, Says Coach
Copyright good_for_life_training/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to lose weight and burn fat by doing cardio? According to an expert, not all types of cardio exercise are as effective as others when it comes to weight loss. Reggie Macena is a fitness coach who helps “high performers clean up their eating habits and build lean muscle with macronutrient-focused nutrition and coaching programs,” he writes in his social media bio. In a new post, he reveals his three go-to cardio workouts. “3 cardio workouts you can use to keep the body fat melting,” he writes. “Body fat doesn’t drop on its own. There is a way to get it down and it’s gonna take some healthy eating and some cardio to help you burn calories. My cardio programs vary throughout the year but these are my 3 favorites.”

Incline Walking

“Incline walking is how I get my heart rate up but without pounding on my knees. Try 30 minutes with of varied incline ranging from 3-10. I use 5 minute intervals to keep myself entertained,” he writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Low Intensity Jog

“The low intensity jog is what I don’t most of the time,” he continues, revealing that he jogs at a “conversational “ pace. “It’s not fast at all but within 10 minutes I’m breaking a good sweat. I will do that 30-60 minutes twice a week.”

Higher Intensity Intervals

“My least favorite but most rewarding workout in the higher intensity intervals. This is when I use 3 minute intervals of a running pace (7.5 )and 1 minute of a waking place. (3.5) I will repeat this for 5-6 times then do a 5 minute cool down,” he says.

Cardio Is “Just Part of the Plan” for Reducing Body Fat

“Cardio is just part of the plan when it comes to body fat,” he adds. “You also have to eat the right foods. A higher protein diet and a small caloric deficit will do the trick but it takes time. Roughly 2-300 calories. Do not rush this process because that will lead to a rebound. You can do this.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

These Habits Help Him Blast Belly Fat After 40: Hydration

In another post, he revealed some habits that help him blast belly fat after 40, starting with hydration. “I get in about 2-3 liters a day. I keep a jug of water in sight or I will forget,” he says.

He Skips Cheat Days

He also eliminates splurge meals. “Skip the pizza cheat day,” he says. “I love pizza and probably can eat it everyday but… that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up. I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain a bunch of weight on the weekends.”

He’s Careful of Condiments

“Watch the condiments,” is another suggestion. “BBQ sauce and ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don”t realize that your low carb meal just became much higher carb.”

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

He Does Slower-Paced Cardio

“Slower paced cardio,” is also good for blasting belly fat. “I just walk or hit a slowwwww paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout.”

Plan for Slow Weight Loss

Finally, “Plan for slow weight loss” he says. “This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month,” he says.

workout-routinesfat-loss

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

Top 3 Cardio Workouts for Melting Body Fat

Reggie Macena good_for_life_training
Transform Your Body at 40 with These 6 Habits, Says Coach
Copyright good_for_life_training/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and burn fat by doing cardio? According to an expert, not all types of cardio exercise are as effective as others when it comes to weight loss. Reggie Macena is a fitness coach who helps “high performers clean up their eating habits and build lean muscle with macronutrient-focused nutrition and coaching programs,” he writes in his social media bio. In a new post, he reveals his three go-to cardio workouts. “3 cardio workouts you can use to keep the body fat melting,” he writes. “Body fat doesn’t drop on its own. There is a way to get it down and it’s gonna take some healthy eating and some cardio to help you burn calories. My cardio programs vary throughout the year but these are my 3 favorites.”

Incline Walking

“Incline walking is how I get my heart rate up but without pounding on my knees. Try 30 minutes with of varied incline ranging from 3-10. I use 5 minute intervals to keep myself entertained,” he writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Low Intensity Jog

“The low intensity jog is what I don’t most of the time,” he continues, revealing that he jogs at a “conversational “ pace. “It’s not fast at all but within 10 minutes I’m breaking a good sweat. I will do that 30-60 minutes twice a week.”

Higher Intensity Intervals

“My least favorite but most rewarding workout in the higher intensity intervals. This is when I use 3 minute intervals of a running pace (7.5 )and 1 minute of a waking place. (3.5) I will repeat this for 5-6 times then do a 5 minute cool down,” he says.

Cardio Is “Just Part of the Plan” for Reducing Body Fat

“Cardio is just part of the plan when it comes to body fat,” he adds. “You also have to eat the right foods. A higher protein diet and a small caloric deficit will do the trick but it takes time. Roughly 2-300 calories. Do not rush this process because that will lead to a rebound. You can do this.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

These Habits Help Him Blast Belly Fat After 40: Hydration

In another post, he revealed some habits that help him blast belly fat after 40, starting with hydration. “I get in about 2-3 liters a day. I keep a jug of water in sight or I will forget,” he says.

He Skips Cheat Days

He also eliminates splurge meals. “Skip the pizza cheat day,” he says. “I love pizza and probably can eat it everyday but… that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up. I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain a bunch of weight on the weekends.”

He’s Careful of Condiments

“Watch the condiments,” is another suggestion. “BBQ sauce and ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don”t realize that your low carb meal just became much higher carb.”

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

He Does Slower-Paced Cardio

“Slower paced cardio,” is also good for blasting belly fat. “I just walk or hit a slowwwww paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout.”

Plan for Slow Weight Loss

Finally, “Plan for slow weight loss” he says. “This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month,” he says.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Fat Loss Myths That Will Help You Lose Fat

Emma Storey Gordon esgfitness
Copyright esgfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but can't seem to sift through all the fat loss facts versus myths? Emma Storey Gordon is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who helps her clients lose fat and keep it off. In a new social media post, she pops the lid on a few weight loss myths circulating on the web. “3 fat loss myths that will help you lose fat,” she writes. “There are a lot of myths around fat loss & many of them stick around because they do work. Just not for the reasons being claimed,” she explains.

Starvation Mode

The first myth is the starvation mode. “This is the idea that you can eat too little to lose weight. On a physiological level, this isn’t true…if it was, then no one would starve,” she writes. “But on a behavioral level, this can certainly be true in the sense that setting your calories too low inevitably ends in you overeating and/or giving up and thus not adhering to a calorie deficit long term. If people believe in starvation mode, then they will often eat more, adhere to the diet, and get better results.”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

You Aren’t Losing Weight Because You’re Building Muscle

Myth two is that you aren’t losing weight because you’re building muscle. ”The truth is that although some fat loss can be masked on the scale by muscle building, if you are losing a significant amount of fat you will lose weight (long term),” she writes. ”This is because your rate of fat loss is going to be faster than your rate of muscle gain. Even if your fat loss is pretty slow! e.g you are certainly not going to be building 0.5lbs of muscle every week (sorry, this information is painful for me too) This myth is useful as it stops people freaking out about the scales!!!”

You Shouldn’t Eat After 6 PM

The third and final myth? You shouldn’t eat after 6 p.m. “Food has the same caloric value before and after 6 pm,” she says. “However, the evening is also the time that most people go off track with their diet. So having a rule of not eating after 6 p.m. will likely help you stick to your diet and avoid mindless eating in front of the TV.”

And, to Reduce Calories Without Tracking, Don’t Drink Your Calories

In another post, she reveals 6 ways to reduce your calories without tracking. ”You don’t NEED to track calories to lose weight. Here are some quick and easy wins,” she says. The first? “Reduce liquid calories from drinks - that means milky/fancy coffees, fizzy drinks, ALCOHOL.”

Swap Out Your Starch

She also recommends swapping out carbs. “Swap half your starchy carb portion for salad or veg - This will save you calories without dropping food volume,” she writes.

Swap Sauces for Spice

Don’t fall victim to high-calorie sauces. “Swap sauces for spices,” she suggests. “No need to have bland food but mayo/ketchup/sweet chilli sauce can add a shed load of calories toy our meals if you aren’t careful,” she writes.

Eat Slower

Don’t eat so fast! “Eat slower,” she advises. “Maybe use chop sticks or have water with each meal and remove distractions!”

Cook Your Own Food

Eating out usually results in consuming more calories. “Prepare your own meals” at home, she recommends. “That way you know what is in them.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Cook with Spray Cooking Oils

“Cook with spray cooking oils” is her last tip. “Oil is 100% fat and is so easy to over consume, using 1 cal cooking spray can easily save you 100 odd calories. You can easily create a big enough deficit to start losing fat by making these swaps.”

Fitness & Workouts

He Lost 46 Lbs in 3 Months with This Workout

Juan Leija juannit_247
Copyright juannit_247/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 08, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you looking for a fat-burning workout that doesn’t require expensive exercise classes or heavy lifting? One expert claims that a treadmill workout is all you need to do. Juan Leija is a fitness coach helping clients shape up for 20 years. In a new social media post, he offers insight into his weight loss and the workout that fueled it. “I’ve lost 46 pounds in 3 months,” he says, going on to reveal his “fat burning workout.”

“In the past I’ve gone from 253 pounds to 207 in 3 months by doing zone 2 cardio on a 15% incline treadmill at 2.5 to 3.5 mph for 45 minutes, 5 times a week. To me it’s the easiest way to stay in that 60-70% of my max heart rate. Currently I’m shooting for 4 times a week for 45 minutes sessions for a total of 180 minutes a week,” he reveals.

Benefits: Fat Utilization

He reveals “some key benefits” of Zone 2 cardio, starting with fat utilization. “Zone 2 training enhances the body’s ability to use fat as a primary fuel source, which can aid in weight management and improve metabolic efficiency,” he writes.

Improved Endurance

The next benefit is improved endurance. “This type of training builds a strong aerobic base, which is crucial for endurance athletes and anyone looking to improve their stamina,” he says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Cardiovascular Health

Cardiovascular health is another benefit of this workout style. “Zone 2 cardio can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease,” he writes.

Enhanced Recovery

Another benefit? Enhanced recovery. “It can be a great way to promote recovery between more intense workouts, helping to flush out metabolic waste and improve circulation,” he says.

Mental Benefits

There are also lots of mental benefits. “Many people find Zone 2 cardio enjoyable and meditative, which can reduce stress and improve mental well-being,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Mitochondrial Biogenesis

Another surprising benefit? Mitochondrial biogenesis. “Consistent Zone 2 training can stimulate the production of mitochondria in cells, enhancing energy production and overall metabolic health,” he says.

He Recommends Zone 2 Cardio

Should you add this workout to your routine? Yes, he says. “Incorporating Zone 2 cardio into your training plan can lead to significant improvements in fitness and overall health,” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

4 Low-Key Things She Did to Blast Belly Fat

Reggie Macena good_for_life_training
Transform Your Body at 40 with These 6 Habits, Says Coach
Copyright good_for_life_training/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 01, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose belly fat? You don’t have to go to extremes, according to an expert. Reggie Macena is a fitness coach who helps “high performers clean up their eating habits and build lean muscle with macronutrient-focused nutrition and coaching programs,” he writes in his social media bio. In a new post, he discusses a few low-key tactics that helped him lose fat in his stomach. “My belly fat started to shrink when I did these four things,” he writes.

These Habits Help Him Stay Fit

“For me, keeping the midsection in check after 40 has been like tightrope walking. You don’t want to diet down so much that you aren’t building muscle. You also don’t want to bulk up so much that running feels awful. Every now and then, I do get sloppy with the eating, and I have to clean things up. Here’s what I do when it’s time to lock in,” he writes in the post.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Drink More Water

The first thing to do is boost water intake. “I get in about 2-3 liters a day. I keep a jug of water in sight or I will forget,” he says.

Skip Cheat Days

The next thing he does when he wants to slim down is eliminate splurge meals. “Skip the pizza cheat day,” he says. “I love pizza and probably can eat it everyday but… that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up. I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain a bunch of weight on the weekends.”

Be Careful of Condiments

“Watch the condiments,” is his next suggestion. “BBQ sauce and ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don”t realize that your low carb meal just became much higher carb.”

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Do Slower-Paced Cardio

As for exercise, you can keep it low-key. “Slower paced cardio,” is his recommendation. “I just walk or hit a slowwwww paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout.”

Plan for Slow Weight Loss

“Plan for slow weight loss” is the final tip. “This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month,” he says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Not Grazing All Day

In another post, he reveals more habits that help him lose weight. “Stop the grazing and snacking all day. Your eating needs to be tracked. You need some system for regulating what you eat. The freestyle approach will slowly add inches right to your midsection,” he writes.

Cutting Back on Alcohol

Next, don’t drink your calories. “Booze will ruin a lot of your hard work. Alcohol seems like a good idea until the next day. Cut back temporarily and see how you feel. That is game changer,” he writes.

Weigh Yourself

He also recommends weighing yourself. “Buy a scale. It’s not the only way to track progress but it helps. Weigh in a couple of times a week and see if it’s moving in right direction,” he says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Focus on Compound Lifts

Next, he moves on to exercise. “Focus on compound lifts when you’re working out. Bench , Squat, deadlifts. These movements are taxing and burn way more calories per workout. Train 2-3X a week,” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

15-Minute Cardio Workout to Burn Fat Fast

Ellen Ludwig ellenludwigfitness
Copyright ellenludwigfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:


Do you want to lose weight fast just by doing cardio? Ellen Ludwig is a fitness and nutrition coach who helps women over 40 achieve their body goals. In a new social media post, she reveals her go-to workout for shedding body fat – all you need is a pair of sneakers. “Ladies over 40 who want to shed belly fat, steal my cardio workout,” she says.

Women In Peri and Post Monopause Need to Add “Short Intense Cardio Burts” Into Their Routine

In the post, she explains that women in peri and post menopause “need to add short intense cardio bursts into their workout regime, in addition to strength training! It can actually help reduce the not so great effects peri menopause has on our body,” she explains.

Sprint Interval Training Is the Way to Do It

“One of my favorite ways to do this is Sprint Interval Training (SIT). As a former runner, I get to enjoy the ‘runner’s high,’ but without all the knee & hip pain I had with running longer distances. Here is why you need it,” she continues, adding that “more isn’t better,” but that harder is.

Reason Why You Should Do SIT

According to Ludwig, here is why you need to do it:

  • Short SIT/HIIT bursts can help to improve insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood sugar levels, especially during perimenopause when blood sugar can be harder to manage.
  • It improves your fat-burning capacity and helps manage visceral fat.
  • Helps increase human growth hormone (HGH), which helps to preserve muscle mass, which we especially need as we age!
  • Helps your body burn more fat at rest!
  • Lowers inflammation!
  • Improves cardiovascular health and reduces hot flashes!

How to Do It

“Always warm up first!! Pick an exercise that works for you! Sprinting, cycling, walking/running up hills are great options. Go as fast as you can for 20-30 secs and then walk/rest for 60 secs. Repeat 10-15 times. If you’re new to SIT, start with 5-10 and work your way up. You only need to do this 1-2 times a week! I do sprints one day a week!” she writes.

Also, Do This Strength Training Routine

In another post, she reveals her strength training routine. “Grab a set of light, medium, & heavy weights that will challenge you and try this upper body burner. Do 10 reps of each move 3x and move on to the next move! Rest in between moves. (I’m sharing what weights I used!)” she says.

Here Is the Set:

  1. Deadlift (55lbs)
  2. Arnold press (25lbs)
  3. Close grip chest press (25lbs)
  4. Front raise (15lbs)
  5. Chest press (35lbs)
  6. Goblet squat w/pulse (55lbs)
  7. Curtsy lunge (35lbs)
  8. Side shoulder raise (15lbs).

Be Consistent with Your Workout Routine

“Listen, I didn’t wake up one day with muscles (well, maybe my quads!),” she writes. “I have been working on building muscle for YEARS and YEARS. I started with lighter weights and worked my way up. I slowly went from 10s to 12s to 15s to 17.5s to 20lbs, and on up! I put in the reps and my CONSISTENCY (and good nutrition!) has lead me to where I am today!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.