Are you trying to lose weight and burn fat by doing cardio? According to an expert, not all types of cardio exercise are as effective as others when it comes to weight loss. Reggie Macena is a fitness coach who helps “high performers clean up their eating habits and build lean muscle with macronutrient-focused nutrition and coaching programs,” he writes in his social media bio. In a new post, he reveals his three go-to cardio workouts. “3 cardio workouts you can use to keep the body fat melting,” he writes. “Body fat doesn’t drop on its own. There is a way to get it down and it’s gonna take some healthy eating and some cardio to help you burn calories. My cardio programs vary throughout the year but these are my 3 favorites.”
Incline Walking
“Incline walking is how I get my heart rate up but without pounding on my knees. Try 30 minutes with of varied incline ranging from 3-10. I use 5 minute intervals to keep myself entertained,” he writes.
Low Intensity Jog
“The low intensity jog is what I don’t most of the time,” he continues, revealing that he jogs at a “conversational “ pace. “It’s not fast at all but within 10 minutes I’m breaking a good sweat. I will do that 30-60 minutes twice a week.”
Higher Intensity Intervals
“My least favorite but most rewarding workout in the higher intensity intervals. This is when I use 3 minute intervals of a running pace (7.5 )and 1 minute of a waking place. (3.5) I will repeat this for 5-6 times then do a 5 minute cool down,” he says.
Cardio Is “Just Part of the Plan” for Reducing Body Fat
“Cardio is just part of the plan when it comes to body fat,” he adds. “You also have to eat the right foods. A higher protein diet and a small caloric deficit will do the trick but it takes time. Roughly 2-300 calories. Do not rush this process because that will lead to a rebound. You can do this.”
These Habits Help Him Blast Belly Fat After 40: Hydration
In another post, he revealed some habits that help him blast belly fat after 40, starting with hydration. “I get in about 2-3 liters a day. I keep a jug of water in sight or I will forget,” he says.
He Skips Cheat Days
He also eliminates splurge meals. “Skip the pizza cheat day,” he says. “I love pizza and probably can eat it everyday but… that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up. I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain a bunch of weight on the weekends.”
He’s Careful of Condiments
“Watch the condiments,” is another suggestion. “BBQ sauce and ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don”t realize that your low carb meal just became much higher carb.”
He Does Slower-Paced Cardio
“Slower paced cardio,” is also good for blasting belly fat. “I just walk or hit a slowwwww paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout.”
Plan for Slow Weight Loss
Finally, “Plan for slow weight loss” he says. “This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month,” he says.