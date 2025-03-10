Are you struggling with overeating? Casey Weiss is a Holistic Nutritionist who helps her clients stop “yo-yoing, feel confident with food & lighter in your mind & body,” she writes in her social media bio. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional hacks she has used to avoid overeating. “Weird things I do daily to not overeat – but they work,” she writes.
It’s Not a “Willpower” Problem
“It’s not a willpower problem,” she writes in the post. “Overeating isn’t about a lack of willpower—it’s often about the habits and mindset we bring to the table. Here are some small, unconventional things I do every day that help me feel more in tune with my body and avoid overeating.”
I Check in with My Body Before Eating
The first thing she does is check in with her body before eating. “I pause and ask myself how hungry I really am. Am I physically hungry or just bored, stressed, or craving something else?” she writes.
I Put the Fork Down Between Bites
The next thing she does? Put the fork down between bites. “Slowing down lets me actually taste and enjoy my food, and it gives my brain time to catch up with my body’s signals,” she explains.
I Start Meals with Veggies or Protein
She also makes sure to fuel up with healthy foods before moving on to anything else. “Start with veggies or protein,” she says. “This keeps my blood sugar steady and helps me feel full and satisfied without needing to eat as much.”
I Eat Off Smaller Plates
She also recommends choosing a smaller plate. “Plate size matters! A smaller plate makes portions look more substantial, which can trick your brain into feeling more satisfied,” she writes.
I Tell Myself I Can Have More
She also tells herself she “can always have more,” she continues. “Taking the pressure off makes it easier to eat mindfully and stop when I’m full, knowing I’m not depriving myself.”
I Don’t Base My Portion Sizes Off Others
Another thing she did? “Stop basing my portions on what other people are eating,” she says. “I listen to my body instead of trying to match someone else’s plate. Everyone’s needs are different!”
I Make Tea After Dinner
After her meal, she drinks a cup of tea. “Make tea after dinner: This gives me a moment to decide if I actually want dessert or if I’m just eating out of habit,” she says.
I Plate My Snacks
Her final habit? “Plate my snacks,” she says. “Eating directly out of the bag or container makes it easy to lose track of how much I’m eating. Plating snacks keeps things intentional.”
I Build “Small, Mindful Habits”
"It's not about being perfect—it's about building small, mindful habits that work for YOU. Which of these would you try?" she writes.