Coach Reveals 8 “Weird” Things to Do Daily to Avoid Overeating That Actually Work

One coach reveals some of her top hacks.

By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Casey Weiss yourcaseforwellness
Copyright yourcaseforwellness/Instagram
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Are you struggling with overeating? Casey Weiss is a Holistic Nutritionist who helps her clients stop “yo-yoing, feel confident with food & lighter in your mind & body,” she writes in her social media bio. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional hacks she has used to avoid overeating. “Weird things I do daily to not overeat – but they work,” she writes.

It’s Not a “Willpower” Problem

“It’s not a willpower problem,” she writes in the post. “Overeating isn’t about a lack of willpower—it’s often about the habits and mindset we bring to the table. Here are some small, unconventional things I do every day that help me feel more in tune with my body and avoid overeating.”

I Check in with My Body Before Eating

The first thing she does is check in with her body before eating. “I pause and ask myself how hungry I really am. Am I physically hungry or just bored, stressed, or craving something else?” she writes.

I Put the Fork Down Between Bites

The next thing she does? Put the fork down between bites. “Slowing down lets me actually taste and enjoy my food, and it gives my brain time to catch up with my body’s signals,” she explains.

I Start Meals with Veggies or Protein

She also makes sure to fuel up with healthy foods before moving on to anything else. “Start with veggies or protein,” she says. “This keeps my blood sugar steady and helps me feel full and satisfied without needing to eat as much.”

I Eat Off Smaller Plates

She also recommends choosing a smaller plate. “Plate size matters! A smaller plate makes portions look more substantial, which can trick your brain into feeling more satisfied,” she writes.

I Tell Myself I Can Have More

She also tells herself she “can always have more,” she continues. “Taking the pressure off makes it easier to eat mindfully and stop when I’m full, knowing I’m not depriving myself.”

I Don’t Base My Portion Sizes Off Others

Another thing she did? “Stop basing my portions on what other people are eating,” she says. “I listen to my body instead of trying to match someone else’s plate. Everyone’s needs are different!”

I Make Tea After Dinner

After her meal, she drinks a cup of tea. “Make tea after dinner: This gives me a moment to decide if I actually want dessert or if I’m just eating out of habit,” she says.

I Plate My Snacks

Her final habit? “Plate my snacks,” she says. “Eating directly out of the bag or container makes it easy to lose track of how much I’m eating. Plating snacks keeps things intentional.”

I Build “Small, Mindful Habits”

“It’s not about being perfect—it’s about building small, mindful habits that work for YOU. Which of these would you try?” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

10 Things to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
I'm a Coach and These 10 Fruits Will Help You Burn Body Fat
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you trying to blast belly fat? It might be time to infuse some new habits into your routine. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he reveals the habits that helped him blast belly fat more quickly. “These 10 things were crucial and really helped my progress with losing belly fat,” he writes in the post.

Cutting Out Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Putting down the bottle and cutting out alcohol was instrumental in Dillon’s fat loss – and not just because of the calories in booze. “This was a game-changer. Reducing alcohol intake helped my body recover and shed fat faster,” he writes.

Stick to a Plan

His next healthy habit was sticking to a plan. “I stayed committed, even when it got tough. Pushing through the hardest part—those first two weeks—made all the difference,” he writes.

Prioritizing Sleep

Rear View Of Young Man Stretching In Bed After Waking Up In The Morning, Unrecognizable Male Resting In Light Bedroom After Good Sleep, Looking At Window, Enjoying Start Of New Day, Copy SpaceShutterstock

Prioritizing sleep was also key. “Getting 7-8 hours a night helped my body recover and kept my metabolism running smoothly,” he says. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Walking

Person walking to Freedom ConceptShutterstock

“Walking instead of doing intense cardio” was also surprisingly helpful. “I kept it simple by walking regularly. It was easy on my body and helped burn fat consistently,” he says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Patience and Consistency

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Habit five is “staying patient and consistent,” he says. “Results take time, and consistency was key. I stayed focused even when progress seemed slow.”

Following the 80/20 Rule

ice-cream​8. Ice CreamShutterstock

Dillon makes sure to eat healthy most of the time, focusing on an 80/20 approach. “I didn’t deprive myself. I made sure 80% of my meals were healthy, and allowed myself flexibility in the remaining 20%,” he says.

Decreasing Inflammation

Different fresh ripe berries as background, top viewShutterstock

He also prioritized decreasing inflammation, especially regarding nutrition. “I focused on eating anti-inflammatory foods that helped reduce bloating and belly fat,” he writes.

He Found a Plan

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

There should be no winging it, Dillon says. “I found a plan that worked – Instead of feeling lost, having a structured plan to follow kept me on track,” he writes.

Hydration

Stylish Afro-American male runner drinking water out of plastic bottle after cardio workout, wearing white earphones. Sportsman in black sportswear hydrating during outdoor training.Shutterstock

He also prioritized hydration by drinking more water. “Staying hydrated helped with digestion and energy, which fueled my workouts,” he says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Food Tracking

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

His last belly fat-blasting habit? “Tracking my food,” he writes. “Keeping track of what I ate made me more mindful and helped me stay on top of my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

3 Fat Loss Myths That Will Help You Lose Fat

Emma Storey Gordon esgfitness
Copyright esgfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you trying to lose weight but can't seem to sift through all the fat loss facts versus myths? Emma Storey Gordon is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who helps her clients lose fat and keep it off. In a new social media post, she pops the lid on a few weight loss myths circulating on the web. “3 fat loss myths that will help you lose fat,” she writes. “There are a lot of myths around fat loss & many of them stick around because they do work. Just not for the reasons being claimed,” she explains.

Starvation Mode

The first myth is the starvation mode. “This is the idea that you can eat too little to lose weight. On a physiological level, this isn’t true…if it was, then no one would starve,” she writes. “But on a behavioral level, this can certainly be true in the sense that setting your calories too low inevitably ends in you overeating and/or giving up and thus not adhering to a calorie deficit long term. If people believe in starvation mode, then they will often eat more, adhere to the diet, and get better results.”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

You Aren’t Losing Weight Because You’re Building Muscle

Myth two is that you aren’t losing weight because you’re building muscle. ”The truth is that although some fat loss can be masked on the scale by muscle building, if you are losing a significant amount of fat you will lose weight (long term),” she writes. ”This is because your rate of fat loss is going to be faster than your rate of muscle gain. Even if your fat loss is pretty slow! e.g you are certainly not going to be building 0.5lbs of muscle every week (sorry, this information is painful for me too) This myth is useful as it stops people freaking out about the scales!!!”

You Shouldn’t Eat After 6 PM

The third and final myth? You shouldn’t eat after 6 p.m. “Food has the same caloric value before and after 6 pm,” she says. “However, the evening is also the time that most people go off track with their diet. So having a rule of not eating after 6 p.m. will likely help you stick to your diet and avoid mindless eating in front of the TV.”

And, to Reduce Calories Without Tracking, Don’t Drink Your Calories

In another post, she reveals 6 ways to reduce your calories without tracking. ”You don’t NEED to track calories to lose weight. Here are some quick and easy wins,” she says. The first? “Reduce liquid calories from drinks - that means milky/fancy coffees, fizzy drinks, ALCOHOL.”

Swap Out Your Starch

She also recommends swapping out carbs. “Swap half your starchy carb portion for salad or veg - This will save you calories without dropping food volume,” she writes.

Swap Sauces for Spice

Don’t fall victim to high-calorie sauces. “Swap sauces for spices,” she suggests. “No need to have bland food but mayo/ketchup/sweet chilli sauce can add a shed load of calories toy our meals if you aren’t careful,” she writes.

Eat Slower

Don’t eat so fast! “Eat slower,” she advises. “Maybe use chop sticks or have water with each meal and remove distractions!”

Cook Your Own Food

Eating out usually results in consuming more calories. “Prepare your own meals” at home, she recommends. “That way you know what is in them.”

Cook with Spray Cooking Oils

“Cook with spray cooking oils” is her last tip. “Oil is 100% fat and is so easy to over consume, using 1 cal cooking spray can easily save you 100 odd calories. You can easily create a big enough deficit to start losing fat by making these swaps.”

4 Weight Loss “Solutions” That Are Part of the Problem

lois hughey coaching
She Has a Flat Tummy in Her 50s Because of These 4 Habits
Copyright lois.hughey.coaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you doing everything you think you should to lose weight, but the pounds aren’t falling off? Lois Hughey is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost 15 pounds and kept it off. Now, she makes it her mission to help women over 50 “simplify nutrition and fitness” and regularly offers tips for sustainable fat loss in menopause on her social media feeds. In a new post, she reveals weight loss “solutions” that are actually part of the problem. “I swear my body changed overnight in my late 40s, and trust me—I tried all the ‘solutions.’ (Hint: none of them worked.)” she writes. She also reveals a few things to do instead to help you lose weight.

You Can’t Just “Eat Less”

First, you can’t just “eat less,” she says. “A caloric deficit is key, but if you’ve been dieting forever, eating less won’t fix your midlife metabolism. It just leads to cravings, exhaustion, and that “start over Monday” cycle. You can pull this off for a while but once you decide you are tired of feeling terrible, you go right back to eating more and regain whatever weight you lost. Keeping you stuck in a cycle of gaining and losing the same five-10 pounds over and over again,” she writes.

You Might Need to Move More, But Maybe Not

“You might need to ‘move more’… or not,” she continues. “You cannot cardio your way to sustainable fat loss. Without strength training, too much cardio (without a balanced approach that includes strength training) will leave you under-muscled and hungry.”

You Can’t Rely on Simply Cutting Carbs

“Cutting carbs won’t save you,” she explains. “Carbs are energy (and happiness!). No solid data says low carb helps healthy women in midlife lose fat faster.”

You Can’t Just Add More of X

Also, “Adding more of X (protein, carbs, workouts, meals, snacks) won’t work without a strategy,” she says. “More isn’t better if you don’t understand what your body actually needs.”

What to Do Instead: Make Sure Your Body Is Metabolically Healthy

What should you do instead? “Make sure your body is in a metabolically healthy place before you start cutting calories. This means good sleep, digestion, mood, energy and eating enough protein and overall calories before you try to lose fat,” she writes.

Walk and Lift Weights

Next, get your steps in. “Walk a minimum of 8000 steps a day and strength train 2-3 times a week. If you love cardio, add it in on top of that (allowing for some rest, too)” she writes.

Focus on Whole, Minimally Processed Carbs

You can eat carbs, but keep it healthy. “Keep 80% of your carbs whole, and minimally processed. Nuts, grains, seeds, veggies, and whatever fruit you want. The other 20% can be fun!” she writes.

Add Protein

“You may need to add more protein. You may need to add in a balanced snack. But if you add (even the good stuff) and go over your caloric needs, you will still gain weight. Add wisely,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

5 Things You Need to Do to Lose Weight Over 40

Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
5 Protein Diet Traps Women Over 35 Need to Avoid for Real Fat Loss
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Many people believe that carbs are the enemy in terms of weight loss. However, this isn’t true. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that at 40, she finally shifted her approach to nutrition and fixed some crucial carb mistakes. Here is what she did instead.

She Spent Years Avoiding Carbs

“I spent years not eating foods like bananas or potatoes, thinking they would spike my glucose and make me gain weight, yet I: couldn’t figure out why I gained weight, didn’t look ‘toned’ despite working out, was constantly exhausted, had regular binges & had out of control cravings,” she writes.

This Impacted Her Metabolism

“Why? I didn’t have a healthy metabolism DESPITE eating a clean low-carb diet & working out. Because I: wasn’t eating enough protein, was eating too much fat/too many calories, wasn’t moving enough throughout the day, and drank alcohol regularly which wrecked my sleep,” she says.

She Is Now the “Healthiest and Strongest” She Has Been at 40

“I’m now 40 and can proudly say I’m the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been in my life, & I eat over 200g of carbs a day!” she continues. “The real key to metabolic health isn’t cutting carbs—it’s optimizing muscle, movement, sleep, & food quality. Here’s what actually improves insulin sensitivity (backed by science).”

Build Muscle

The first thing that improves insulin sensitivity is building muscle. “Muscle is like a glucose sponge—it pulls sugar out of your blood, reducing the need for insulin. Resistance training 2–3x per week improves insulin sensitivity by increasing glucose uptake (PMID: 23970530). Prioritize progressive overload to see the best results,” she says.

Move Daily (Beyond the Gym)

Next, in addition to workouts, you should move daily. “Long sitting hours = reduced insulin sensitivity. Break up sitting every 30 mins with ‘movement snacks’ (e.g., air squats, stair climbs). Even a 5-min post-meal walk lowers blood sugar & insulin response (PMID: 19207879),” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep:

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing sleep. “Lack of sleep disrupts insulin function. Less than 6 hours/night? Your body responds as if it’s prediabetic (PMID: 20371664). Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep, stick to a schedule, & limit blue light before bed, she says.

Eat Mostly Whole-Food Carbs

Finally, “It’s not carbs—it’s the type of carbs,” she says. “Whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes digest slower, keeping blood sugar steady (PMID: 11976158). Stick to mostly whole food carbs that are full of fiber and water & keep the ‘fun carbs’ around 5-20% within calorie balance!” she writes.

Be More Strategic

The bottom line? “Fixing your metabolism isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy. Lift weights, move often, sleep well, and eat whole foods. Small shifts = big results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Lose Up to 16 Pounds by Summer by Investing in These 5 Simple Items Recommended by a Perimenopause Expert

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on a mission to lose weight by summer? Investing in yourself and some tools to help you achieve your goals might be the thing to do. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she shares a few things to invest in in order to lose weight fast. “Here’s the exact plan to lose 8 to 16 pounds by the summer for ladies in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Invested in Herself

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Eat Whole Foods 90 Percent of the TimeCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“I invested in myself. And yes, I had to spend a little bit of money but the ROI has been nothing short of extraordinary. These 5 simple items can change your life around. Let’s welcome summer 2025 feeling our most bad selves!”

Get a Food Scale

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The first thing you need? “Get yourself a food scale and start weighing and tracking your food in grams. This will help you accurately measure how much food you’re eating. I’ve been testing out Cronometer and think it’s a great app for food tracking!” she writes.

And, Lift Weights

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Enough SleepCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

In addition to prioritizing your diet, make sure to exercise. “Pair your nutrition with a strength training routine-train 3-4x/week!” she encourages.

Grab a 2 Liter Water Bottle

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Track Everything You EatCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Hydration is also key. “Grab a 2L water bottle and fill it up every morning; take it with you wherever you go. Water flushes out toxins, reduces water retention, improves workout performance, helps control snacking,” she writes.

Stock Up on Meal Prep Containers

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“Stock up on meal prep containers,” she urges. “If you prep food ahead of time, and plan your meals for the day ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to stick to your nutrition goals. Choose 90% whole foods at all meals!”

Invest in a Fitness Tracker

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Yourself in a DeficitCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Next, “look into fitness trackers and invest,” she says. “This will help ensure you are getting enough steps in, and will monitor your overall activity levels. Are fitness trackers spot-on accurate? Nope! But,it can set a baseline for you!”

And, Use It to Get Your Steps In

Trish_Koeslag_liftwithtrish11Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 PoundsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The fitness tracker is a great tool for tracking your steps. “Aim for 10K/day. And throw in a couple of days of cardio—try two days for 30 minutes!” she writes.

Get a Journal

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​HydrateCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Her last item to invest in? “Spend a few bucks on a journal and take 5-10 minutes every morning to set your intentions for the day. This doesn’t mean your day will be perfect but in my personal journey, setting my intentions for the day always gets my mind in the right place,” she encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

