Are you trying to build lean muscle? You are likely aware that protein is essential to do so. However, not all proteins are created equal. Becky B. Brossett is an online coach “helping women 40+ build muscle & burn fat,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she shares about the best and worst proteins for losing fat and building muscle. “7 proteins I stay away from as a woman over 45 working to build muscle,” she writes. “Not all proteins are created equal. Here are proteins I avoid as a woman looking to build muscle but also maintain gut health.”
Worst: Processed Meat
The first protein to avoid is “processed meat filled with crap,” she says. “That means cold cuts. If there are ingredients on the label I can't pronounce, I will not eat it.”
Worst: Fake MeatShutterstock
Plant-based meat may seem like a healthier option, but according to Brossett it isn’t and is basically the same as processed meat. “I would rather eat the real deal, a grass-fed burger. Plant-based meats are man made & highly processed,” she says.
Worst: Farm-Raised Fish
Where your seafood comes from is important, Brossett says. Farm-raised fish is “super gross,” she writes. “The fish are pumped with dyes and drugs. We buy wild caught.”
Worst: Anything DairyShutterstock
While lots of people utilize dairy as a protein, she does not. “Anything dairy, including cottage cheese, yogurt, etc. That includes whey protein,” she writes.
Worst: Fried ProteinsShutterstock
She also doesn’t recommend any fried proteins. “I typically don't eat fried foods. I air fry, bake, sautee or grill. Can I be honest? I love a good Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich. I'll have one every few months,” she writes.
Worst: Fatty Cuts of MeatShutterstock
Next on her no-go list? “Fatty cuts of red meat like rib eye,” she says. “I do my best to limit red meat to once per week & prefer filets: if you're doing red meat, just stick to leaner cuts.”
Worst: Protein BarsShutterstock
The final protein she avoids is a popular one: Protein bars. Lots of experts aren’t a fan, as many are made with processed ingredients.
Best: EggsShutterstock
One of her go-to proteins is eggs, both whole eggs and egg whites. “Fat grams from whole eggs add up fast but there's a lot of nutrients in the yolk so I usually eat 2 whole eggs & add egg whites for more protein,” she says.
Best: Chicken SausageShutterstock
She also loves chicken sausage and links. However, she notes you should stick to varieties with “minimal processing & zero cheese.”
Best: Vegan Protein Superfood ShakeShutterstock
When she wants to drink protein, she has one go-to. She recommends a vegan protein superfood shake.
Best: Tofu, Tempeh, & QuinoaShutterstock
While she doesn’t eat fake meat, there are meat-free protein alternatives that she does give the thumbs up to. Tofu, tempeh, and quinoa are much healthier options.
Best: Chicken and SeafoodShutterstock
While she doesn’t eat much red meat, there are healthier things she likes. “Lots of chicken, seafood, shellfish” are regular in her rotation. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.