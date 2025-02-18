Skip to content
Coach Reveals 7 Best and 5 Worst Proteins for Building Lean Muscles

By Leah Groth Feb 18, 2025
Are you trying to build lean muscle? You are likely aware that protein is essential to do so. However, not all proteins are created equal. Becky B. Brossett is an online coach "helping women 40+ build muscle & burn fat," according to her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she shares about the best and worst proteins for losing fat and building muscle. "7 proteins I stay away from as a woman over 45 working to build muscle," she writes. "Not all proteins are created equal. Here are proteins I avoid as a woman looking to build muscle but also maintain gut health."

Worst: Processed Meat

The first protein to avoid is "processed meat filled with crap," she says. "That means cold cuts. If there are ingredients on the label I can't pronounce, I will not eat it."

Worst: Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.Shutterstock

Plant-based meat may seem like a healthier option, but according to Brossett it isn't and is basically the same as processed meat. "I would rather eat the real deal, a grass-fed burger. Plant-based meats are man made & highly processed," she says.

Worst: Farm-Raised Fish

Salmon fish farm near Bergen, Hordaland, Norway.

Shutterstock

Where your seafood comes from is important, Brossett says. Farm-raised fish is "super gross," she writes. "The fish are pumped with dyes and drugs. We buy wild caught."

Worst: Anything Dairy

Milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese, butter on light table and blue background. Side view of variety of dairy productsShutterstock

While lots of people utilize dairy as a protein, she does not. "Anything dairy, including cottage cheese, yogurt, etc. That includes whey protein," she writes.

Worst: Fried Proteins

Breaded Fried Chicken Wings, Fingers and Drumsticks on Wooden Rustic Background Top View. Hot Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Fillet Strips, Meat Pieces in BreadcrumbsShutterstock

She also doesn't recommend any fried proteins. "I typically don't eat fried foods. I air fry, bake, sautee or grill. Can I be honest? I love a good Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich. I'll have one every few months," she writes.

Worst: Fatty Cuts of Meat

Raw Grass Fed Prime Rib Meat with Herbs and SpicesShutterstock

Next on her no-go list? "Fatty cuts of red meat like rib eye," she says. "I do my best to limit red meat to once per week & prefer filets: if you're doing red meat, just stick to leaner cuts."

Worst: Protein Bars

Closeup on fit sports woman in sport clothes with chocolate raw protein bar using smart watch in the modern living room.Shutterstock

The final protein she avoids is a popular one: Protein bars. Lots of experts aren't a fan, as many are made with processed ingredients.

Best: Eggs

Poached eggsShutterstock

One of her go-to proteins is eggs, both whole eggs and egg whites. "Fat grams from whole eggs add up fast but there's a lot of nutrients in the yolk so I usually eat 2 whole eggs & add egg whites for more protein," she says.

Best: Chicken Sausage

Homemade,Sausages,Turkey,chicken,Fried,Frying,PanShutterstock

She also loves chicken sausage and links. However, she notes you should stick to varieties with "minimal processing & zero cheese."

Best: Vegan Protein Superfood Shake

Close up of women with measuring scoop of whey protein and shaker bottle, preparing protein shake.Shutterstock

When she wants to drink protein, she has one go-to. She recommends a vegan protein superfood shake.

Best: Tofu, Tempeh, & Quinoa

soy cheese tofu diced on a cutting board, basil closeupShutterstock

While she doesn't eat fake meat, there are meat-free protein alternatives that she does give the thumbs up to. Tofu, tempeh, and quinoa are much healthier options.

Best: Chicken and Seafood

chef cooking salmon steaks in the kitchenShutterstock

While she doesn't eat much red meat, there are healthier things she likes. "Lots of chicken, seafood, shellfish" are regular in her rotation. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Budget Protein Foods This Chef Always Buys at Costco

Bobby_Parrish8
Copyright Bobby Parrish/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Nov 11, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Getting enough protein daily can feel like a challenge, especially if you're aiming for that magic number of 100 grams. Food Network ChampionBobby Parrish understands this struggle and has discovered the best protein-packed finds at Costco that won't drain your wallet. Whether you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or just trying to eat healthier, this guide will help you reach your protein goals with ease.

Safe Catch Tuna: The Mercury-Tested Protein Powerhouse

When it comes to portable protein, tuna is hard to beat. "One tin of Safe Catch yellowfin tuna packs 43 grams of protein, getting you almost halfway to your daily goal," Parrish says in his post. He particularly recommends the Safe Catch brand because every batch is mercury-tested, making it pregnancy-safe. While chunk light tuna offers 18 grams per 3 ounces, yellowfin provides a whopping 26 grams in the same serving.

Greek Yogurt: The Strained Protein Champion

Greek-style yogurt stands out in the dairy aisle. "Two-thirds of a cup of Greek yogurt delivers 18 grams of protein, while regular yogurt only provides 8 grams in a larger serving," Parrish explains. The difference lies in the straining process, which removes excess sugar (lactose) while concentrating the protein content.

RELATED:Doctor Lost 6 Pounds in 30 Days Testing This Supplement

Chicken: Breast vs. Thighs Protein Battle

For poultry lovers, chicken breast emerges as the protein winner. "A three-ounce portion of chicken breast contains 26 grams of protein, compared to 21 grams in chicken thighs," Parrish notes. While thighs offer more flavor due to higher fat content, breasts are the go-to choice for maximizing protein intake.

Ground Beef: Lean Means More Protein

When it comes to beef, leaner options pack more protein. "The organic 85/15 ground beef provides 21 grams of protein per 4 ounces," says Parrish. He points out that while the conventional 93/7 blend offers slightly more protein at 23 grams, the organic option provides better overall quality.

RELATED:83-Year-Old Woman Drops 13 Pounds With 5 Simple Habits

Beef Sticks: Portable Protein Solutions

For on-the-go protein, Parrish recommends Chomps beef sticks. "A 32-gram Chomps stick delivers 10 grams of grass-fed beef protein," he shares. This beats out Wagyu beef sticks, which only offer 5 grams of protein per 26-gram serving due to their higher fat content.

Wild-Caught Salmon: The Sustainable Protein Option

While not as protein-dense as tuna, wild-caught pink salmon still impresses. "A one-third cup serving provides 17 grams of protein," Parrish notes. This makes it a solid choice for those seeking variety in their protein sources.

Cottage Cheese: The Comeback Protein Star

Cottage cheese has made a strong return to the protein scene. "Just a half-cup serving packs 13 grams of protein," Parrish explains. He recommends it for both direct consumption and as a versatile ingredient in protein-rich sauces and dishes.

RELATED:This Woman Lost 10 Pounds in 30 Days With Simple Walking Routine

Bobby's Pro Tip:

Mix and match these protein sources throughout your day to easily exceed 100 grams of protein. For example, combining tuna at lunch, Greek yogurt as a snack, and chicken breast at dinner puts you well on your way to meeting your daily protein goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

This is the Optimal Amount of Protein You May Need Every Day, According to Expert

Waist-up photo of joyous young woman standing near board wth protein-rich food and smiling at camera.
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth May 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you eating too much or too little protein? If you are trying to lose weight and burn fat, consuming the ideal amount will help you achieve your goals. How much should you aim for? In a new video, Dave Asprey reveals exactly how much protein you should consume daily. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva Tara Collingwood, also weighs in. Read on to discover your daily protein needs, the difference between animal and plant proteins, and other factors you should consider to maintain a healthy body.

Aim for Between 0.8 and 1 Gram Per Pound of Body Weight

Raw chicken breast sliced or cut pieces on wooden cutting board with herbs and spices on dark slate, stone, concrete background. Raw chicken meat. Top view with copy space. Mock up.Shutterstock

According to Asprey, you need “between 0.8 and one gram of protein per pound of body weight. So I weigh 200 pounds, and I'm about 7 percent body fat. That means I need about 200 grams of protein a day.”

He’s Only 7 Percent Body Fat

Dave_Asprey6Dave Asprey

He also remarked how “ridiculous” it is that he’s only seven percent body fat. “As a guy who's the fat computer hacker from the first Jurassic Park like it's, it's totally ridiculous,” he says.

However, Take Fat Into Consideration

A man sitting on the bench and looking at the seaShutterstock

“In order to do that, if you're obese like I was, you might say, “Well, if I weigh 300 pounds, I have a hundred pounds of fat. You really only need 200 grams of protein. You can subtract the extra fat from the number, but 200 grams of protein, it's a lot,” he says.

RELATED:I Lost 30 Pounds and This is What I Eat in a Day to Stay Lean

Also, Not All Protein Is Created Equal

Dave_Asprey5dave.asprey/Instagram

“And protein isn't all the same,” he continues. “The big food companies are trying to tell us cricket protein or gluten is protein. There's a company making keto cookies that are all protein. They're just gluten and canola oil, right? That is not food.”

Not All Calories Are the Same Either

Calories Nutrition Food Exercise ConceptShutterstock

“So a while ago the story was, ‘Oh, all calories are the same. So you can drink this, you know, high fructose corn syrup, it's just calories. As long as you keep your calories low, you can drink a Diet Coke and a Snickers bar. They cancel each other out.” It doesn't work like that,” he continues.

RELATED:9 Nail-Strengthening Habits for Thicker, Longer Nails

He Claims Animal Proteins Signal the Body Differently Than Plant Proteins

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

“Protein is the same way. So, different proteins send different signals to the body, and there's something called amino acid availability score. And it turns out that animal proteins score much higher than plant-based proteins,” he says.

Body Network's Expert Weighs In

Tara_Collingwood2Diet Diva/Facebook

It is true that everybody needs a different amount of protein based on body mass, muscle vs fat mass, activity level, goal weight (if trying to lose), type of exercise, and more, says Body Network’s Resident RDN, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “It is difficult to say 200 grams if you weigh 200 pounds because it really does depend on so many different factors,” she notes.

RELATED: ​​5 Reasons Why You May Have Gained 5 Pounds Over the Weekend

You Can Still Eat Proteins From Plants

selection food sources of protein. healthy diet eating concept. close upShutterstock

Protein is definitely not all the same either, she agrees. “Some proteins are higher in quality, meaning they have a higher amino acid content than others. In general, animal-based proteins have more amino acids and a wider variety of amino acids than many plant-based proteins,” she says. However, that doesn’t mean you need to eat animal protein. “You can definitely get the protein you need with plant-based foods if you plan carefully and distribute it throughout the day.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Not all proteins are created the same: Animal proteins have more amino acids than plant based proteins.

@daveaspreyofficial

The optimal amount of protein to eat every single day. 👆🏼 (via @Jay Shetty) #DaveAsprey #biohacking #biohacker #biohacked #health #healthydiet #protein #proteinintake

Smartnews Feed

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Expert Reveals 5 High-Protein Swaps That Double Protein Per Calorie

Ivana_Chapman37
Copyright Ivana Chapman/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Jan 05, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Staring at another bland chicken breast? Or maybe you've caught yourself googling "high protein snacks" for the hundredth time? You're not alone. Getting enough protein while managing calories is a daily struggle for most of us.

That's where Ivana Chapman comes in. As a former international karate competitor turned strength coach, she's mastered the art of efficient protein intake. With a BSc in Sports Science and NSCA certification, Ivana has helped thousands transform their nutrition through smart protein choices.

Ready to transform your protein game? These proven swaps will help you hit your protein goals without adding unwanted calories – and they actually taste good.

Master the Protein-to-Calorie Ratio

"I recommend that my clients get 0.7 to one gram of protein per pound of body weight per day," Ivana says in her post. The key is choosing foods that deliver more protein with fewer calories.

Swap Whole Eggs for Egg White Combinations

While whole eggs provide nutrients, Ivana explains that combining one or two whole eggs with egg whites maximizes protein content. "A quarter cup of egg whites adds 7 grams of protein for only 35 calories," she notes. For a protein-rich breakfast, mix two whole eggs with extra egg whites.

Choose Greek Over Regular Yogurt

"Unsweetened Greek yogurt gives you 15 grams of protein for just 90 calories," Ivana shares. She recommends Icelandic skyr as an even more concentrated option with 19 grams of protein per 110 calories.

Select Leaner Fish Options

While salmon offers healthy fats, Ivana points to white fish like cod and canned tuna for better protein-to-calorie ratios. "Canned tuna provides 26 grams of protein for only 120 calories," she says.

Upgrade Your Protein Powder

"Whey protein isn't just a supplement – it's a convenient, cost-effective protein source," Ivana explains. While whey concentrate is cheaper, isolate offers better digestion and a higher protein concentration.

Choose Leaner Ground Meats

"Extra lean ground Turkey breast offers 27 grams of protein for 128 calories," Ivana notes, making it one of her top recommendations for efficient protein intake.

Track Your Results

For accurate monitoring of these swaps' impact, Ivana recommends using apps like MyFitnessPal to track both protein intake and total calories.

Avoid Common Protein Misconceptions

"Quinoa is often misunderstood as a high-protein food," Ivana warns. With 12 grams of protein but 313 calories per serving, it's not as efficient as other sources. Similarly, she notes that almonds provide 15 grams of protein but pack 414 calories and 36 grams of fat per half cup.

Combine Sources Strategically

"We don't always have to think of our protein sources individually," Ivana explains. She suggests combining moderate-protein foods to create high-protein meals. For example, enhance oatmeal's 5 grams of protein by adding high-protein milk and protein powder.

Time Your Protein Intake

"Ideally, aim for about 20 grams of protein per meal or snack," Ivana advises. This approach helps maintain steady protein intake throughout the day, making it easier to reach your total goals.

Adapt for Your Goals

While these swaps work well for fat loss, Ivana notes that muscle building may require different approaches. "If you're looking primarily for muscle-building hypertrophy, then you may want to actually increase your calories while maintaining high protein intake," she explains.

Consider Special Dietary Needs

For those with dietary restrictions, Ivana points to alternatives like lactose-free high-protein milk (14 grams of protein per cup) and plant-based proteins. Edamame offers 9 grams of protein per 90 calories, while tofu provides 7 grams per 70-calorie serving.

Monitor Mercury Intake

When incorporating fish protein sources, Ivana recommends monitoring mercury levels. She suggests limiting chunk light tuna to 2-3 cans weekly for adults, explaining that this variety contains about one-third less mercury than albacore.

Key Protein Swaps Summary

Here are the five most efficient protein swaps covered:

  1. Replace whole eggs (6g protein/70 cal) with egg white combinations (7g protein/35 cal).
  2. Switch from regular yogurt to Greek yogurt or skyr (15-19g protein/90-110 cal).
  3. Choose white fish over fatty fish varieties for better protein-to-calorie ratio.
  4. Use whey isolate instead of concentrate for better protein concentration and digestion.
  5. Select lean ground turkey (27g protein/128 cal) over regular ground meats.

Remember Ivana's key advice: "If you're trying to get into a calorie deficit and lose body fat or lose weight, you want to get the protein as high as possible and then keep the calories relatively low." These swaps help you do exactly that. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 75 Pounds with These Foods

Hey Aimee Meier
Coach Reveals Easy Exercise Hack That Helped Her Lose 75 Pounds
Copyright hey.aimee.meier/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight by starting your day with a delicious chocolate smoothie? One weight loss coach claims to have the perfect recipe. Aimee Meier is a weight loss warrior and fat loss-slash-hormone expert who helps her clients lose weight without medication. In a new social media post, she unveils her viral smoothie recipe for fat loss. “When your high protein breakfast smoothie goes viral because women realize they can lose weight plus have more energy when they swap this in for breakfast,” she writes.

It Is Packed with Protein and Healthy Fats

Young woman in jeans and shirt holding glass jar of protein drink cocktail, milkshake or smoothie above white wooden table with measuring spoon of protein powder, chocolate pieces, bananas and apples.

Shutterstock

“Ready to kick sugar to the curb?! HERE IS HOW,” she writes in the post. “Here is the key - prioritize protein & healthy fats. “This will help stabilize blood sugar levels, keep you full, and keep cravings down.”

You Should Aim for 100 Grams of Protein and 50 Grams of Fat

Woman in sportswear drinking sweet banana chocolate protein powder milkshake smoothie.Drinking protein after workout.Whey,banana and low fat milk sport nutrition diet after gym.Healthy lifestyle

Shutterstock

How many grams should you aim for? “The goal: 100 grams of protein & 50 grams of fat EVERY DAY,” she continues. “This is The 100-50 Method.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

The Smoothie Has 32 Grams of Protein and 22 Grams of Fat

Chocolate Protein Shake Smoothie with Whey Protein Powder and Red Dumbbells. Sports Drink

Shutterstock

This is the beauty of her viral drink. “This smoothie is one of my favorites to get 32 grams of protein (& 22 grams of fat), which helps kick sugar cravings all day,” she says.

Here Is How to Make It

hands holding a scoop of chocolate protein over white background.

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of water (& 2-3 ice cubes)
  • 2 scoops creamy chocolate protein powder
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp ground flax seeds.

You Will Lose Weight Fast

Female leg is stepping on white bathroom scales at home, weightShutterstock

Aimee claims that following this program helped her lose weight quickly. “Focusing on The 100-50 Method approach is what let me finally lose the 75 pounds I had carried around after having five babies (who were no longer babies when I lost the weight 😅)” she wrote.

She Also Swears by 3 Foods that Mimic Ozempic

A lot of avocados in boxesShutterstock

In another post, she reveals three foods she eats daily “that mimic the effects of Ozempic in a natural way,” she writes. She explains that Ozempic “helps keep your blood sugar levels from getting too high. In your body, this medicine acts like a hormone called GLP-1. It stimulates your body to make more insulin after you eat, prevents your liver from releasing stored sugar, and slows the movement of food through your body,” she writes.

Here Is How These 3 Foods Mimic Ozempic

Hungry woman holding spoon in her mouth.5 Ways to Suppress Your Appetite Without Taking OzempicShutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

How do the three foods mimic Ozempic? “By helping regulate blood sugar levels,” “helping you feel fuller longer,” and supporting insulin sensitivity, she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Greek Yogurt

Greek,Yogurt,I,Bowl,Spoons,food,dairy,dietEating Too Little at a Time​Shutterstock

The first food is Greek yogurt. “Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals. The protein also keeps you satiated, curbing hunger for longer. And the probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can impact metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity,” she says.

Chia Seeds

Healthy,Chia,Seeds,Shutterstock

The second food is chia seeds. “Packed with fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin regulation and steady energy levels. The fiber also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Avocado

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,BoardShutterstock

The third food? Avocado. “Avocados contain healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help the body better respond to insulin. This aids blood sugar regulation. The fiber in avocados also slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing cravings and supporting weight control,” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Foods to Eat on Ozempic and 4 to Avoid

Ozempic shutterstock_1404723482
Planning for Long-Term Success
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Feb 19, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you noticed your appetite vanishing since starting Ozempic? You're not alone. While this breakthrough medication is transforming weight loss treatment, many patients are struggling with unexpected nutrition challenges. "It works so well that they forget to eat. We're actually seeing cases of malnutrition and dehydration," Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and a Physician Nutrition Specialist, and the associate director of the UCLA Medical Weight Management Clinic at UCLA Health, shared with WebMD. Don't let your weight loss journey compromise your health. Read on to discover the essential foods you need—and the ones to avoid—to make Ozempic work safely and effectively for you.

How Ozempic Changes Your Eating Patterns

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesity​These Were Game ChangersShutterstock

"We're still learning about how they work, but simplistically, I think of it in three ways," explains Dr. Surampudi. "One, they work in the way that we initially brought them to light with diabetes medications: They tell the pancreas to release more insulin, depending on what your blood glucose is. Two, they slow digestion down. Three, they also seem to have an effect on the brain, where they're actually quieting the brain down a little bit and helping you not think about food as much." Read on to learn six foods you should eat.

RELATED: 20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

1. High-Quality Proteins

An enticing close-up image of fresh, glistening raw salmon fillets artfully arranged on a bed of iceShutterstock

"Because these medications reduce your appetite and you can't eat as much, and because food stays in your stomach longer so you stay full longer, it's really important to make sure the food that you are eating is very high nutritional quality," explains Geri Lynn Grossan, registered dietitian nutritionist. She suggests eating protein first at meals since it's not something our bodies store.

2. Eggs and Lean Meats

Fresh chicken eggs​7. EggsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi recommends focusing on the most bioavailable sources of protein: "Eggs, chicken, and fatty fishes are great sources of protein." These options are especially important when your appetite is reduced.

3. Plant-Based Proteins

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with salt​15. EdamameShutterstock

"If you're more plant-based or you prefer to avoid animal products, look at things like tofu, edamame, and tempeh, which are all soy products. You can also get protein out of lentils and some beans," Dr. Surampudi explains.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

4. Colorful Vegetables

Red, Green and Yellow Bell Peppers12. Bell Peppers: 20 caloriesShutterstock

"Each color represents a different phytonutrient," explains Dr. Surampudi. "If you've got three different-colored bell peppers, you're getting three sets of different phytonutrients. That doesn't mean every plate has to look like a rainbow, but throughout the week make sure you're varying your vegetables."

5. Low-Sugar Fruits

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.47. Raspberries: 45 caloriesShutterstock

"Fruit over the years has gotten very, very sweet," notes Dr. Surampudi. "It has a higher carbohydrate count than once upon a time, so I usually recommend no more than two fruits per day, and people should view it more as a dessert or a snack."

6. Whole Grains and Legumes

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​Beans and Lentils: The Hunger-Fighting Fiber ChampionsShutterstock

Grossan recommends incorporating whole grains, beans, lentils, and legumes as part of a balanced diet. These foods provide sustained energy and additional protein. Read on to discover four foods to avoid.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

1. High-Fat Foods

A slice of hot Italian pizza with stretching cheese. Pizza four cheeses with basil.​9. PizzaShutterstock

"Fats take a longer time to digest, so they already naturally spend a longer time in the stomach," Dr. Surampudi explains. "If you have an external stimulus that's slowing your digestion down, and then you have fat sitting in your stomach even longer, it might make you feel more nauseous."

2. Processed Foods

Pop,Tarts,Toaster,Pastry,processed,food,sugarShutterstock

Think about what your grandma was eating 50 years ago, suggests Grossan. The rise in processed foods has changed our understanding of real food, and these should be limited while on Ozempic.

3. Deep-Fried Items

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryer​1. French Fries and Potato ChipsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi specifically warns about avoiding "very highly processed fatty foods and deep fried foods" as they can increase side effects like nausea and vomiting.

4. Excess Alcohol

Group of people drinking beer at brewery pub restaurant - Happy friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Closeup image of brew glasses - Food and beverage lifestyle concept​7. Beer and AlcoholShutterstock

"Alcohol can play a funny role. It can worsen side effects for some people, like nausea and vomiting," Dr. Surampudi cautions. She recommends following standard guidelines: two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

Staying Hydrated is Essential

Young woman jogger resting drinking waterShutterstock

Water becomes even more crucial while on Ozempic. "Not only does it curb hunger, but people sometimes forget that they're thirsty, so they're not drinking enough water," Dr. Surampudi emphasizes.

When Things Don't Feel Right

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitness​Walk 10,000 Steps Per DayShutterstock

If you're experiencing side effects, Dr. Surampudi advises: "Listen to your body. For overindulgence, take a walk. It helps with motility and getting the food to digest a little bit more." She also emphasizes the importance of talking to your doctor about dose adjustments if side effects persist.

The Long-Term View

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, loss​The Right Way to StopShutterstock

"I think this is just the beginning," Dr. Surampudi shares. "I think these medications are going to be an incredible tool in weight management. But it's important to remember it's just that: a tool in the toolbox, and we still need to prioritize diet and exercise."

RELATED:12 Tips to Maintain Weight Loss After Using Ozempic and GLP-1 Medications

Your Next Steps

Young woman and foodstuff. Food coordinator. Nutritionist.

Shutterstock

Consider working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan. Many insurance plans cover nutritional counseling for obesity, making it an accessible way to optimize your Ozempic journey while ensuring proper nutrition.

A healthy weight loss goal is about two pounds per week. If you're losing more than that, you might not be getting enough calories to support your body's needs. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 30 Lbs with These Fast Food Tips

keith ozment fit coaching
​Avocado Toast and Berries with Honey
Copyright keithozment_fitcoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 18, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Has someone told you that to lose weight, you will have to stop eating at your favorite restaurants and fast food joints? That isn’t the case, says an expert. Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he reveals that you don’t have to quit eating fast food or at popular chains to get in shape. “How I lost 30 pounds eating at my favorite restaurants,” he explains. “It’s easy once you do this.” He then reveals a few key tips – and what he orders at five of his go-to spots.

You Shouldn’t Eat at Restaurants Every Day

“So first and foremost, I don’t believe you should be relying on restaurant food daily. Preparing meals at home, focused on single ingredient whole foods will always give you the most efficient results when it comes to health and weight loss goals. However, when you do find yourself at a restaurant, follow these tips!” he writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Keep Calories Between 500 to 700 with 45 to 40 Grams of Protein

Tip one? “Regardless of what restaurant I go to, my goal is to keep the calories for that meal between 500-700 and protein at a minimum of 35-40 grams. This is a great rule of thumb to go by considering most meals at restaurants are over 1,200 calories!” he writes.

Check the Online Nutrition Calculator

His second tip is to see if the restaurant has an online nutrition calculator. “These calculators allow me to view the calories and protein amounts for all meals and even allow me to customize my own meal. Restaurants like Moe’s, Chipotle, Chick Fil a, iHop, Have epic online nutrition calculators!” he says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Bring Your Own Chips

His third tip? “I will bring in my own chips,” he reveals. “I’ll usually keep a box of quest protein chips in my truck. Quest chips are 140 calories and have 20 grams of protein per bag. My favorite flavor is the sweet spicy chili or loaded taco.”

Watch Sauces and Condiments

Don’t load your food with sauce. “Be mindful of sauces and condiments! They add up fast!” he says.

Don’t Drink Your Calories

Don’t drink your calories. “I will choose diet soda or ask for club soda and fresh lime. Club soda is super carbonated and when I add the fresh lime, it taste like sprite!” he writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Subway: Grilled Chicken Wrap

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,food​SubwayShutterstock

He then reveals his “top 5 restaurants to stay on track!” and what he orders:

Subway

Grilled chicken wrap. No cheese. All veggies.

Calories: 500

Protein: 42

Carbs: 54

Fat: 11.

Applebees: Bourbon St Chicken and Shrimp

Applebee's casual family dining grill and bar restaurant, Saugus Massachusetts USA, December 11, 2019Shutterstock

Applebees

Bourbon St chicken & shrimp.

(Sub potatoes for steamed broccoli)

Calories: 585

Protein: 53g

Carbs: 10

Fat: 33g.

Waffle House: Eggs, Chicken, Hash Browns

Theodore, Alabama, USA - Feb. 4, 2024: A Waffle House restaurant is pictured in Theodore, Alabama. Waffle House, which operates chains in the United States, is known for always being open.

Shutterstock

Waffle House

3 eggs + side of chicken + side of hash browns.

Calories: 544

Protein: 51g

Carbs: 31g

Fat: 24g.

Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Side of Super Greens

Bel Air,Maryland/United States-Feb 13 2020- Panda Express is a fast food restaurant chain which serves American Chinese cuisine. it is the largest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.

Shutterstock

Panda Express

Grilled teriyaki chicken + side of super greens

Calories: 430

Protein: 47g

Carbs: 24g

Fats: 16g.

Chilis: Guiltless Menu

York, PA - December 30, 2016: Chili's bar and grill is a casual restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine.

Shutterstock

Chilis

“Can’t go wrong with choosing any meal of the Guiltless Grill menu section! Anything off that section of menu will put you under 650 calories and well over 30-40 grams of protein!” he says.

Start Your Day with 40 Grams Protein

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

In another post he reveals details about his 40-30-20 program, starting with the 40. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk for 30 Minutes

Man walking on sunlit trail in autumn forest enjoying peaceful walk in natureShutterstock

Next up, the 30. “Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

close up of man holding weight in gymShutterstock

And finally, the 20. “Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.
And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

