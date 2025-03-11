Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Carbs Aren’t the Problem! 5 Things You Need to Do to Lose Weight Over 40

Add healthy habits to your routine and watch the weight fall off.

By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
5 Protein Diet Traps Women Over 35 Need to Avoid for Real Fat Loss
By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
Many people believe that carbs are the enemy in terms of weight loss. However, this isn’t true. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that at 40, she finally shifted her approach to nutrition and fixed some crucial carb mistakes. Here is what she did instead.

She Spent Years Avoiding Carbs

“I spent years not eating foods like bananas or potatoes, thinking they would spike my glucose and make me gain weight, yet I: couldn’t figure out why I gained weight, didn’t look ‘toned’ despite working out, was constantly exhausted, had regular binges & had out of control cravings,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

This Impacted Her Metabolism

“Why? I didn’t have a healthy metabolism DESPITE eating a clean low-carb diet & working out. Because I: wasn’t eating enough protein, was eating too much fat/too many calories, wasn’t moving enough throughout the day, and drank alcohol regularly which wrecked my sleep,” she says.

She Is Now the “Healthiest and Strongest” She Has Been at 40

“I’m now 40 and can proudly say I’m the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been in my life, & I eat over 200g of carbs a day!” she continues. “The real key to metabolic health isn’t cutting carbs—it’s optimizing muscle, movement, sleep, & food quality. Here’s what actually improves insulin sensitivity (backed by science).”

Build Muscle

The first thing that improves insulin sensitivity is building muscle. “Muscle is like a glucose sponge—it pulls sugar out of your blood, reducing the need for insulin. Resistance training 2–3x per week improves insulin sensitivity by increasing glucose uptake (PMID: 23970530). Prioritize progressive overload to see the best results,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Move Daily (Beyond the Gym)

Next, in addition to workouts, you should move daily. “Long sitting hours = reduced insulin sensitivity. Break up sitting every 30 mins with ‘movement snacks’ (e.g., air squats, stair climbs). Even a 5-min post-meal walk lowers blood sugar & insulin response (PMID: 19207879),” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep:

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing sleep. “Lack of sleep disrupts insulin function. Less than 6 hours/night? Your body responds as if it’s prediabetic (PMID: 20371664). Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep, stick to a schedule, & limit blue light before bed, she says.

Eat Mostly Whole-Food Carbs

Finally, “It’s not carbs—it’s the type of carbs,” she says. “Whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes digest slower, keeping blood sugar steady (PMID: 11976158). Stick to mostly whole food carbs that are full of fiber and water & keep the ‘fun carbs’ around 5-20% within calorie balance!” she writes.

Be More Strategic

The bottom line? “Fixing your metabolism isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy. Lift weights, move often, sleep well, and eat whole foods. Small shifts = big results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

