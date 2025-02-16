Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
6 Steps That Make Ozempic Work Better, Says Expert

Maximize weight loss with these tips.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Bracha Banayan dripdropbyivdrips
Copyright dripdropbyivdrips/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Nutrition & Diet

Are you on Ozempic without getting the desired results or experiencing adverse side effects? Bracha Banayan is a “GLP-1 obsessed” functional nurse practitioner whose goal is “empowering individuals with education.” In a new YouTube Shorts, she unveils a list of things you should do if you are taking weight loss drugs. “Every woman on a GLP-1 should be doing these six things,” she says.

Hydration

The first thing she recommends is hydration. “Staying hydrated on a GLP-1 minimizes side effects and helps you get better results. Super important to stay hydrated when you're on these medications,” she says. Even if you aren’t trying to lose weight, the Mayo Clinic explains that hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Meal Planning

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cookingShutterstock

The second thing you need to be doing? Meal planning. “Plan your meals ahead so you don't come home starving and end up snacking on the wrong foods,” she says. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinnerShutterstock

Anyone trying to lose weight should amp up their protein intake. “Prioritize meals that are high in protein so you could support muscle and fat loss,’ she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Monitor Blood Glucose Level

Woman diabetics control and checking glucose level with a remote sensor and mobile phone. Continuous online monitoring glucose levels without blood. Digital medical technology in diabetes treatmentShutterstock

“Being able to monitor your blood glucose level is going to be a key factor in success in your weight loss journey. You want to understand what your glucose is and how it spikes in relation to the foods that you're eating,” she says.

Check In Regularly with Your Doctor

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

And finally, make sure you are working closely with your doctor. “Remember to check in with your provider to make sure you're at proper doses,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Best Ways to Maximize Ozempic Results

Dr. Robert Cywes M.D. Ph.D. #CarbAddictionDoc
Copyright Dr. Robert Cywes/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to get the most out of your Ozempic prescription? Dr. Robert Cywes, known as the #CarbAddictionDoc to his 300,000 YouTube subscribers, specializes in treating obesity through a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just medication. As a leading expert in weight management, he underlines that success requires the right strategy. Here are his essential tips to maximize your results.

Understand Your Medication's Role

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 15, 2025: Close up of a set of Ozempic Semaglutide Pens

Shutterstock

"Ozempic is a powerful tool, but it's not a magic solution," Dr. Cywes says in his post. "Think of it as a helper that makes it easier to implement the right habits." He explains that understanding how the medication works helps set realistic expectations and improves long-term success rates.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Focus on High-Quality Protein at Every Meal

Smoked Salmon: Silky smoked salmon, thinly sliced and served with capers and dill,

Shutterstock

"Protein intake is crucial for preserving muscle mass during weight loss," explains Dr. Cywes. He recommends consuming at least 30 grams of protein at each main meal. "Without adequate protein, you risk losing muscle instead of fat. This is especially important when your appetite is reduced by Ozempic."

Track Everything You Eat and Drink

Portrait of young woman ordering groceries on smartphone app, holding tomato, sitting near chopping board with vegetables. Girl looking for recipe online, using mobile phone.

Shutterstock

Dr. Cywes emphasizes, "Keeping a detailed food diary is non-negotiable. Even with reduced appetite from Ozempic, you need to understand your eating patterns to succeed." He suggests using a digital tracking app and recording meals immediately to ensure accuracy. "The most successful patients are those who track consistently, not just on their 'good' days."

Stay Ahead of Side Effects

Sporty Girl Drinking Glass Of Water Exercising Sitting At Home. Weight Loss And Healthy Domestic Lifestyle

Shutterstock

"Proper hydration and proactive side effect management can make or break your success," Dr. Cywes states. He advises drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily. "Most side effects can be managed effectively if caught early. Don't wait until they become severe to address them."

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Develop a Consistent Movement Routine

Beautiful mid aged woman walking at city park in an autumn day. Smiling female wearing coat and beanie.

Shutterstock

"Physical activity becomes easier as the weight comes off," notes Dr. Cywes. "Start with daily walking and gradually increase your activity level. The goal isn't to exhaust yourself but to build sustainable habits." He recommends beginning with 10-minute walks and slowly increasing duration and intensity.

Address Emotional Eating Patterns

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photo

Shutterstock

"While Ozempic helps control physical hunger, emotional eating requires different tools," Dr. Cywes explains. "Many patients discover that their eating habits are more tied to emotions than hunger." He recommends working with mental health professionals to develop healthy coping strategies and identifying specific emotional triggers.

Build Your Support Network

Friends hiking through the hills of Los AngelesShutterstock

Dr. Cywes observes that "patients with strong support systems consistently achieve better outcomes." He suggests joining both online and in-person support groups: "Having people who understand your journey makes a significant difference. Your support network can provide accountability, encouragement, and practical tips."

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Monitor Multiple Progress Markers

Happy blonde woman looking in the mirror at bedroom. Beautiful plus size woman and her reflection in the mirror

Shutterstock

"Success isn't just about the number on the scale," says Dr. Cywes. "Focus on non-scale victories too." He recommends tracking multiple indicators: "Take monthly progress photos, measure body circumferences, monitor energy levels, and note improvements in daily activities. These measurements often show progress even when the scale doesn't move."

Create a Sustainable Meal Structure

African American Woman Talking On Mobile Phone Buying Food During Grocery Shopping In Supermarket Store. Black Female Customer Choosing Groceries Chatting On Cellphone In Shop.

Shutterstock

"Ozempic reduces hunger, but you still need a structured approach to eating," Dr. Cywes advises. "Plan your meals in advance and establish regular eating times. This structure helps prevent both undereating and impulsive food choices."

Prepare Strategies for Plateaus

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

"Weight loss plateaus are normal and temporary," Dr. Cywes reassures. "The key is to have specific strategies ready before they happen." He suggests keeping a list of proven plateau-breaking techniques: "Adjust portion sizes, increase protein intake, vary your exercise routine, or review your food diary for hidden calories. The goal is to make small, sustainable changes rather than drastic ones."

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Plan for Long-Term Success

Beautiful young couple having fun in the kitchen while cooking.Shutterstock

"The most successful patients think beyond just the weight loss phase," Dr. Cywes emphasizes. "They develop habits and strategies that will serve them well after reaching their goal weight." He recommends creating a maintenance plan early in your journey: "Consider how you'll adjust your habits as your needs change, and always keep communication open with your healthcare team." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Natural Food Boosters That Work Like Ozempic

Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean drkateld
Copyright drkateld/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling with weight loss? You're among the 165 million Americans trying to shed extra pounds. While medications like Ozempic make headlines, their high cost and side effects leave many searching for alternatives. Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean, a Functional Medicine Healthcare Provider with over a decade of experience, reveals seven natural ways to boost your body's own GLP-1 production for sustainable weight loss. Discover how these science-backed alternatives could help you achieve your weight loss goals without breaking the bank or dealing with uncomfortable side effects.

What is GLP-1 and Why Does it Matter for Weight Loss?

"GLP-1 is a hormone that's made in your gut when you eat," Dr. Kate explains in her post. This crucial hormone performs multiple functions: signaling your pancreas to release insulin, improving satiety, and slowing down food digestion. Unlike medications that artificially boost GLP-1 activity, natural alternatives work with your body's own mechanisms for sustainable results.


RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

The Problem with GLP-1 Medications

Dieting concept with scales on the wooden floorShutterstock

Dr. Kate highlights significant drawbacks of GLP-1 medications: "These drugs are expensive and rarely covered by insurance for folks who don't meet strict criteria." She notes that "50% of patients taking GLP-1 agonists experienced nausea," and according to a 2022 study, most participants regained their weight within a year after stopping the medication.

Natural Booster #1: Healthy Fats

pistachio in shell nuts in bowl on wooden table background.Shutterstock

"Often you need to eat more fat to lose fat," Dr. Kate reveals. Research shows that unsaturated, long-chain fatty acids strongly stimulate GLP-1 release. She specifically points to a study where "85 grams of pistachios" increased GLP-1 concentrations in overweight adults. Additionally, following a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil for 28 days significantly boosted post-meal GLP-1 levels.

Natural Booster #2: Protein-Rich Foods

women with holding a cardboard egg box full of her eggs. the girl takes one chicken egg from a white boxShutterstock

Research has found that "meals with higher amounts of protein stimulate GLP-1 secretion better than those with mostly carbs," Dr. Kate explains. She recommends eggs, which contain beneficial unsaturated fats and choline, and plain yogurt, which studies show can significantly increase GLP-1 production.


RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Natural Booster #3: Flavonoid-Rich Spices

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,RhizomeShutterstock

Dr. Kate identifies key spices that boost GLP-1: "Curcumin, the primary chemical in turmeric... cinnamon and rosemary." She also mentions green tea's EGCG content, though notes that concentrated supplements may be needed for optimal results.

Natural Booster #4: Berberine

Close,Up,Of,Berberine,Supplement,CapsulesShutterstock

"One of the natural GLP-1-boosting herbs that's getting a lot of attention is berberine," Dr. Kate shares. A meta-analysis found that "just one gram of concentrated berberine significantly lowered cholesterol, BMI, weight, fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and other metabolic markers."

Natural Booster #5: Gut-Supporting Probiotics

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.Shutterstock

Dr. Kate emphasizes the importance of healthy gut bacteria: "These healthy bugs make compounds called postbiotics, one category being short-chain fatty acids." She specifically mentions the bacteria Akkermansia, which not only increases GLP-1 but also enhances fat burning through thermogenesis.


RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Natural Booster #6: Polyphenol-Rich Foods

Red juice pomegranate on dark backgroundShutterstock

To support beneficial gut bacteria, Dr. Kate recommends polyphenols, noting that "the ones found in pomegranate are especially good at supporting Akkermansia." This creates a synergistic effect, enhancing both gut health and GLP-1 production.

Natural Booster #7: Mediterranean Diet

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

Dr. Kate points to research showing that following a Mediterranean diet, particularly one rich in olive oil, significantly increases GLP-1 levels. This dietary pattern combines many of the individual boosters into a sustainable eating approach.


RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Combining Natural GLP-1 Boosters for Maximum Results

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

"The beauty of working with your body using natural GLP-1 boosters is that you can stack these strategies to maximize your weight loss and blood sugar balance," Dr. Kate explains. While these natural alternatives won't deliver overnight results like medications, they offer a sustainable path to weight management with minimal side effects. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Foods That Make Ozempic Side Effects Worse

Dr. Ahmet Ergin SugarMD
Copyright SugarMD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you ever wondered why some foods make you feel worse when taking weight loss medications? You're not alone. Millions of patients on Ozempic and Mounjaro struggle with finding the right diet balance. Here's your comprehensive guide to eating well while on these medications.

Dr. Ahmet Ergin, founder of the SugarMD YouTube channel, is a distinguished endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and metabolism. With years of clinical experience prescribing these medications, Dr. Ergin shares essential insights about managing your diet while on Ozempic and Mounjaro. Read on to discover which foods to embrace and which to avoid for optimal results.

Understanding Your New Relationship with Food

"Your plate isn't just a source of nutrients anymore. It has to be a delicate balance wheel for your blood sugar levels," Dr. Ergin explains in his post. When you're on Ozempic or Mounjaro, managing diabetes becomes less of a walk in the park and more of a mindful trek through an intricate maze of dietary choices.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Embrace the Fiber-Filled Champions

Fresh,Fruits,Nutrition,health,food.Shutterstock

Think of fiber-rich fruits as your dietary oasis. Dr. Ergin recommends focusing on "superstars like berries, apples, and pears." These fruits pack powerful fiber that champions steady digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. "Each nibble comes packed with fiber goodness," Dr. Ergin notes, emphasizing their importance in your daily diet.

The Power of Green Guardians

,Kale,Cabbage,leafy,greensShutterstock

Leafy greens aren't just plate decorations – they're your nutritional shields. "Think about spinach and kale. They're like sentinels standing firm," Dr. Ergin explains. These vegetables are rich in alpha-lipoic acid and benfotiamine, making them crucial allies in blood sugar management, especially when medications are working their way through your system.

Lean Proteins: Your Trusty Sidekicks

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

Dr. Ergin emphasizes that proteins like chicken breast, tofu, and lentils are essential companions on your health journey. "They help your body skip out on dramatic blood sugar spikes and keep your tummy full," he shares. These proteins support muscle maintenance and keep your metabolism active while preventing unexpected cravings.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Fatty Foods: Your First Warning

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - May 17, 2023.Shutterstock

"Fatty foods are like tempests in the tranquil sea," warns Dr. Ergin. When combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro, high-fat foods can trigger digestive issues and make the medication's side effects more pronounced. This can lead to increased nausea and delayed stomach emptying.

Spicy Foods: A Hidden Challenge

Curry sauce with chicken and rice in a plate, lime, tomatoes, spices and herbs on a light background, horizontal. Traditional Indian dish.Shutterstock

Dr. Ergin cautions against spicy foods while on these medications. They can intensify gastrointestinal side effects and potentially trigger acid reflux, which may be more severe when combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro's effects on digestion.

Junk Foods: The Triple Threat

Unhealthy.,Food,Bad,Processed,junk,fries,donut,candy, carbohydratesShutterstock

According to Dr. Ergin, processed junk foods pose multiple challenges. They often combine high fat, excessive sugar, and artificial ingredients that can not only trigger side effects but also work against the medication's intended benefits. These foods can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and increased digestive discomfort.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Role of Supplements in Your Journey

Composition with nutritional supplement capsules and containers. Variety of drug pillsShutterstock

While discussing supplementation, Dr. Ergin clarifies: "It's not about replacing your medication or justifying poor dietary choices." He emphasizes that supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy diet and prescribed medications. "That's why we call them Nutraceuticals, not Pharmaceuticals," he adds, highlighting their supportive role.

Creating Your Personal Strategy

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

Success with these medications requires a personalized approach. "Your path to wellness is unique," Dr. Ergin states, recommending working with healthcare providers to develop an individualized plan. He suggests using available resources like the SugarMD app for additional support and guidance.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

The Long-Term Perspective

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photoShutterstock

"You are not just eating to fill your stomach. You are dining to nourish your life story," Dr. Ergin reminds us. This perspective shift is crucial for long-term success with these medications. Take it one meal at a time, focusing on progress rather than perfection.

Remember, managing your diet while on Ozempic or Mounjaro isn't just about avoiding side effects – it's about optimizing your treatment results and improving your overall health. With patience and the right food choices, you can create a sustainable eating plan that works in harmony with your medication. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Natural Methods That Match Ozempic Results

Dr Tony Hampton
Copyright Dr Tony Hampton/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 18, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Considering Ozempic or similar medications for weight loss? You're not alone. As expensive weight loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are searching for natural alternatives that won't strain their wallets or cause severe side effects.

Dr. Tony Hampton, a board-certified obesity physician with over 25 years of experience specializing in weight management and diabetes care, has helped thousands of patients achieve sustainable weight loss. "As an obesity doctor, I've seen the struggle people face in trying to lose weight. It's real and it's frustrating," he shares. Today, he reveals six natural methods that can help you achieve your weight loss goals by working with your body's own mechanisms.

The Truth About GLP-1 Medications

While GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic can help with weight loss, they come with significant risks that are often downplayed, Dr. Hampton explains in his post. These medications can cause serious side effects, including pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, and gastric paralysis. "I've even had patients coincidentally end up with bowel obstruction shortly after starting these drugs," he warns. Even more concerning, "up to 50% of weight loss comes from muscle, not fat, which is dangerous for your long-term health."

Understanding How Weight Loss Medications Work

A hungry man choosing food from refrigerator in kitchen at night. Bad habit

Shutterstock

"GLP-1 drugs mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1," Dr. Hampton explains. "It works by reducing appetite by affecting the satiety centers in the brain, slows gastric emptying, keeping you feeling full longer, and improves insulin sensitivity." Understanding these mechanisms helps identify natural alternatives that work similarly.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Method 1: The Ketogenic Approach

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

"The ketogenic diet is one of the most powerful tools for weight loss because it naturally mimics many effects of GLP-1 drugs," says Dr. Hampton. It suppresses appetite by stabilizing blood sugar and promotes ketone production, which directly signals the brain to reduce hunger. Unlike medications, keto preserves muscle mass while promoting fat loss.

Method 2: Strategic Fasting

Intermittent fasting concept with a woman sitting hungry in front of food and looking at her watch to make sure she breaks fast on the correct time. A dietary modification for healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton recommends intermittent fasting as another effective approach. "Fasting leads to appetite regulation by lowering ghrelin, the hunger hormone, while increasing satiety hormones like leptin," he explains. It naturally slows digestion and promotes cellular cleanup through autophagy, enhancing metabolic health.

Method 3: The Protein-First Strategy

selection food sources of protein. healthy diet eating concept. close upShutterstock

For those preferring simplicity, Dr. Hampton advocates for a carnivore diet approach. "Like a lion who only eats once or twice a week, carnivores simply don't need to eat as often," he notes. This approach focuses on nutrient-dense animal foods, reduces inflammation, and naturally suppresses appetite while stabilizing blood sugar.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Method 4: Targeted Exercise

Hispanic woman doing squats on a bench by the oceanShutterstock

Unlike GLP-1 drugs that can cause muscle loss, exercise, particularly strength training, builds and maintains lean muscle mass. "The more muscle you get from exercises, the higher your metabolic rate," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. This approach enhances your body's ability to use glucose and improves insulin sensitivity naturally.

Method 5: The SPC Method

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton introduces the Satiety Per Calorie (SPC) method, backed by data from over 67,000 logged meals. "Users are eating nearly half as many calories as those consuming low SPC foods," he explains. This approach yields weight loss results without the nausea, muscle loss, or financial strain associated with medications.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Method 6: Strategic Supplementation

Apple Cider VinegarShutterstock

While emphasizing diet first, Dr. Hampton recommends specific supplements that support natural weight loss:

  • Berberine: "Nature's metformin" for improving insulin sensitivity.
  • Apple cider vinegar: For slowing digestion and stabilizing blood sugar.
  • Gymnema sylvestre: "The sugar destroyer" for reducing cravings.
  • 5-hydroxytryptophan: For natural appetite control.

The Foundation: Sleep and Stress Management

Top View Home: Handsome Young Man Sleeps in His Bed in a Stylish Bedroom, Sun Shines on Him. Morning Concept. Peaceful Sleeping and Relaxation, Important for Wellness . Top Down Above ShotShutterstock

"Poor sleep and chronic stress disrupt hunger hormones and make weight loss harder," Dr. Hampton explains. Prioritizing these foundational elements can have similar appetite-regulating effects as GLP-1 drugs, without the side effects or costs.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Your Path to Sustainable Weight Loss[

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

"This isn't about shaming anyone for using GLP-1 drugs," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. "If you've tried everything and feel these medications are the last resort, I totally understand. But before you make that decision, consider these alternatives." These natural methods work by addressing the root causes of weight gain - insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormone imbalances - rather than just treating symptoms. While weight loss isn't easy, sustainable results are possible without expensive medications. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Naturally Thin Food Coach Reveals Her Habits

Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home

Rick Bhullar rickbhullarfitness
Copyright rickbhullarfitness/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 14, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to find time for exercise between work and family commitments? You're not alone. As someone who's helped thousands transform their bodies from home, I've seen this challenge repeatedly. That's where Rick Bhullar's expertise comes in. With over 650K YouTube subscribers following his low-impact walking workouts, Rick has revolutionized how people approach fitness at home. His signature walking with weights method helps you burn fat while keeping your joints completely safe. Here's his proven 10-minute workout that combines walking with strength training for maximum results.

Getting Started With the Right Weight

"For today's workout, I'm using a couple of 2kg dumbbells, but you can use whatever you want," Rick shares in his post, making the workout accessible for all fitness levels. He emphasizes proper form from the start: "What I like to have on my dumbbells, I take my thumbs over the top here... Let's get these arms active, let's get that calorie burn going."

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making Every Step Count

Maximizing calorie burn requires proper movement tracking. "If you do want your step tracker to track your steps, it's important to keep movement in these arms," Rick explains. "Step trackers track movement and if we're here [with static arms], they ain't going to track anything."

Core Activation for Better Results

The workout integrates core engagement throughout each movement. "Think about squeezing down and squeezing your abs. It's not a snap movement, it's a squeeze," Rick instructs. This deliberate engagement helps activate more muscle groups during the walking movements.

Time-Efficient Fat Burning

"We're doing each movement for 30 seconds," Rick notes, explaining why this workout is so effective in just 10 minutes. "This is a perfect workout to add in between your other workouts," he adds, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Maximizing Muscle Engagement

Small adjustments make a significant difference in fat burning. "These little nuances when you're working out will make a huge difference," Rick emphasizes. He demonstrates how extending arms further from the body during movements increases core activation and calorie burn.

RELATED:3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Building Endurance and Strength

The workout naturally progresses to challenge your muscles. "You might feel your grip start to get a little bit weaker as this workout goes on... That's normal," Rick explains, adding that "The best way to build them up is to work through that grip strength."

Dynamic Movement Combinations

"Using these dumbbells in these dynamic movements improves our balance, stability, strength... and to get the heart rate up," Rick explains. This combination of cardio and strength training maximizes the fat-burning potential of each movement.

Proper Form for Maximum Results

Throughout the session, Rick emphasizes maintaining correct posture: "Keep your back nice and straight, head in alignment." This attention to form ensures you're targeting the right muscle groups while protecting your joints.

RELATED: How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

The Complete Weight Loss Package

Rick stresses the importance of a holistic approach: "If you do want to tone up, you're going to lose a bit of weight. Make sure your nutrition is aligned with these workouts." This combination of proper nutrition and consistent exercise is key to achieving lasting results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable"

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and experience a significant glow-up by Spring Break? It’s doable, according to an expert. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist who helps “busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a recent post, she reveals how to transform yourself in just two months by incorporating a few healthy habits. “For the next 8 weeks, become addicted to these habits, and you’ll be unrecognizable by spring break,” she writes. “Commit to 6 weeks of implementing these changes, and you won’t believe the results you’ll be seeing and feeling by mid-March.”

Wake Up Earlier

Her first recommendation is to wake up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Hydrate

Next, prioritize hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Next, make sure to add steps to your day. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Another crucial nutritional change you should make is increasing protein. “Aim for 100g a day, around 30-40g/meal, and you’re golden,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lift Weights

Lifting weights is essential in terms of exercise. “Strength training with a plan is the ultimate way to burn fat. Keep it simple: 3 times a week, focus on foundational compound movements like squats, rows, deadlifts, and presses. With just 30 min sessions you’ll feel stronger, leaner, and more confident,” she writes.

Do HIIT Workouts

She also recommends doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. “Strategic 20-30 min sessions of short, quick, intense bursts help tap into fat stores for energy and keep your metabolism revved all day long,” she explains. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

