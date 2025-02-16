Are you on Ozempic without getting the desired results or experiencing adverse side effects? Bracha Banayan is a “GLP-1 obsessed” functional nurse practitioner whose goal is “empowering individuals with education.” In a new YouTube Shorts, she unveils a list of things you should do if you are taking weight loss drugs. “Every woman on a GLP-1 should be doing these six things,” she says.
Hydration
The first thing she recommends is hydration. “Staying hydrated on a GLP-1 minimizes side effects and helps you get better results. Super important to stay hydrated when you're on these medications,” she says. Even if you aren’t trying to lose weight, the Mayo Clinic explains that hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.
Meal PlanningShutterstock
The second thing you need to be doing? Meal planning. “Plan your meals ahead so you don't come home starving and end up snacking on the wrong foods,” she says. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.
Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock
Anyone trying to lose weight should amp up their protein intake. “Prioritize meals that are high in protein so you could support muscle and fat loss,’ she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Monitor Blood Glucose LevelShutterstock
“Being able to monitor your blood glucose level is going to be a key factor in success in your weight loss journey. You want to understand what your glucose is and how it spikes in relation to the foods that you're eating,” she says.
Check In Regularly with Your DoctorShutterstock
"Remember to check in with your provider to make sure you're at proper doses," she says.