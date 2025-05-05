Skip to content
5 Habits That Helped This Woman Lose 60 Pounds and Melt Fat Fast

These simple but effective lifestyle shifts helped her drop 60 pounds in 15 months.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Freelance Writer/Editor
I Dropped 50 Pounds and Lost My “Pooch” by Doing This One, Simple Exercise
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Freelance Writer/Editor
Do you want to drop fat fast? Incorporate a few healthy habits into your routine. Gina Frattini is a weight loss warrior who dropped 60 pounds in 16 months without Ozempic or other weight loss drugs. In a new post, she reveals her simple changes that enabled her to finally lose weight quickly. “Five things I wish I started five years ago,” she writes.

Protein

Set of natural food high in protein on grey background, top view​Trying to Get Protein From Too Many SourcesShutterstock

Amping up protein was pivotal in her journey. “Minimum 30g protein 3x a day is always my goal! Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins. You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals! If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle building, this is non-negotiable. Also, hello, you must be expending more than you are consuming to be in a deficit, she says.

Waking Up Earlier

Young woman waking up in the morning in the bed in the bedroomShutterstock

Next, you need to wake up earlier. “Before work, before kids, before anything. 5-530am is the quietest time to get in a weighted walk for me or a run on the treadmill. Make a habit of getting up early. Make it a habit to move your body during that time,” she says.

Lift Weight

Muscular caucasian woman in a gym doing heavy weight exercises. Young woman doing weight lifting at health club.

Shutterstock

Strength training is also important. “Lift as heavy as you can while challenging yourself, every time! Listen, you will not get bulky. You will get toned. You need to lift 3x a week. Start light, start building consistency and do full body,” she says, “but keep at it and increase weights gradually!”

Hydrate

Female runner fills up water bottle outdoors at the public park

Shutterstock

Drink enough water. “Ensure you are properly hydrated. I drink half my body weight in ounces of water! Example 120 lbs, I stick with 60 ounces of water daily! I love having electrolytes and colostrum in my cup daily! I can immediately tell when I haven’t hit my water intake for the day,” she says.

Get Enough Sleep

Woman sleeping in a bed in a dark bedroom

Shutterstock

She also recommends 8 to 9 hours of sleep a night. “SKIP the Netflix and go to bed earlier so you can wake up earlier and hit the 2nd one. Proper sleep is crucial for recovery, fat burn, muscle gain and proper health. You have to get enough sleep! I’m not your mom so don’t complain to me about your responsibilities. IDGAF. I have 7 kids and I’m not crying to you,” she says.

Be Consistent

,Fit,Woman,In,Gym,happy,exercise,workout,smile,fitness​Mental Health BenefitsShutterstock

Be consistent. “Nothing happens overnight, so stick with the plan not your mood. Good things take time and great things take longer. Try these 5 things the next 6-12 weeks and you’ll feel like a completely different person,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
She Lost 35 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Kiana Monle kianamonle
Copyright kianamonle/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you struggling to achieve your weight loss goals? Kiana Monle is a holistic wellness influencer who dropped over 30 pounds and shares her tips and tricks on social media. In a new post, she reveals a few things she did to drop weight. “Before, I felt heavy. I was uncomfortable in my body and was sick of hovering around the same weight for years on end. I got sick and tired of being sick and tired! So I made some changes. BIG ones,” she says in the post, revealing five things she did to lose 35 pounds.

She Got Into a Calorie Deficit

The first thing she did was get into a calorie deficit. “For the first 6 months, I meticulously tracked my calories. I know this isn't for everyone, but it was so helpful to know how much I was eating, and how much I had left to play around with. IMO, this was the biggest game changer,” she says.

She Went “Back to Basics”

Next, she went “back to basics,” she says. “I used to eat a ton of sweets. It became a cycle, and my weight soared. To reset, I went back to the basics--whole foods , no cakes or cookies. Yes, that first few days were tough (almost caved for some insomnia cookies) but it was worth it. After a week or so I stopped craving so many sweets. I also started to enjoy whole foods more. I later re-introduced cakes, cookies, etc!”

She Exercised

She also started to exercise. “I've always been somewhat active when it came to workouts, but as someone who worked from home, I got maaaybe 1K steps in a day. To move more, I worked out 3X a week (doing @heatherrobertsoncom 's 12 week program) and later added walks 5X a week. Once I finished the plan, I did the second one for a bit before ditching, lifting altogether, and focused on cardio (my fave),” she says.

She Treated Herself to “Daily Fun Foods”

Next, she started treating herself to “daily fun foods,” she reveals. “I reset my palate, but I still kept things fun. My daily treat would be popcorn and a chocolate truffle (huge fan of both!).”

She Focused on Consistency

Finally, she focused on consistency. “Daily commitment was key. For those first 6 months, when I lost 20 pounds, I would stick to my eating and workout plan. No cheat days, no going off script. I simply built in rest days, and if I ate out, I'd have it fit into my daily calories,” she writes.

She Is Now Focused on Balance

“Now as I maintain my goal weight, it's about finding balance,” she reveals at the end of the post. “It's not always easy, but I'm excited to document it here!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits for Losing 20 Pounds in 3 Months

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
I Lost 20 Pounds Using These 6 Game-Changing Hacks
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMar 29, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight fast without going to extremes? One expert and weight loss warrior has some tips. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds in less than three months and helps others do the same. In a recent social media post, she revealed several ways to simplify the weight loss process. “If I were trying to make losing weight as easy as possible, I’d start doing these 7 things today,” she writes.

Eat a Hearty Breakfast

Her first tip is to eat a hearty meal in the morning. “Fill your breakfast with veggies, protein, and fat. This will keep you full for 4–5 hours, reduce sugar cravings, and prevent snacking or binging later,” she says.

Add Fiber to Your Meals

Next, add a fiber source to each meal. “Aim for 25–35g daily. Great sources include apples, pears, edamame, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, oats, and whole-grain bread,” she suggests.

Don’t Snack on Carbs

Her third tip? “Avoid snacking on carbs,” she suggests. “Save sweet cravings for dessert after a main meal instead of eating them on an empty stomach.”

Set Step Goals and Break Into smaller Chunks

Next, she recommends setting a daily step goal and breaking it into smaller chunks. “For example, a 20-min morning walk, two 20-min walks after meals, and a 30–40 min evening walk with your family or friends can help you easily hit 10k steps,” she says.

Hydrate

Hydration is also important. “Drink more water,” she advises. “You need half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily. Easy hack: get a big water bottle, fill it in the morning, and sip throughout the day.”

Amp Up Protein Intake

“Double down on your protein,” she continues. “No need for fancy recipes—just build on what you’re already eating. Add egg whites to eggs, use cottage cheese in sandwiches, or eat a full chicken breast instead of half.”

Indulge in Dessert

Finally, indulge in sweet treats. “Have your favorite dessert daily (if you want it). Pick one dessert you love the most, enjoy it every day, and skip the rest of the sweets,” she suggests. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

Dietician Lost 60 Pounds and Kept It Off with These 6 Simple Habits

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist
Keto Nutritionist Went From a Size 16 to 6 with These 7 Habits
Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 02, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Did you recently lose weight and are now focusing on keeping it off? Temple Stewart is a dietitian who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. She dropped from a size 16 to a 6 in less than a year by incorporating healthy habits into her routine. In a new social media post, she reveals how she keeps the weight off. “More women need to understand that it’s 110% possible to lose weight as a busy working mom!” she writes.” Here is exactly how I maintain a 60-pound weight loss as a dietitian.”

Meal Planning

Meal planning, especially when you won’t be at home, is a crucial habit. One of the ways she does this is by having meal delivery service meals on hand so she can grab them and go. “I planmy meals when I’ll be out, packing healthy options or bringing a Factor meal to stay on track,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found that meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Keep Protein-Packed Snacks on Hand

She also makes sure to keep protein-packed snacks on hand when she is out of the house. “I always have Stryve biltong, meat sticks, and other snacks in my purse and car to curb cravings and fuel up on the go,” she says.

Strength Training

Strength training sessions are instrumental in keeping her body strong and the weight off. “I lift HEAVY 2-3 times a week to build strength and boost my metabolism,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Eats Dinner Early

She also tries to dine on the earlier side a few days a week. “I enjoy an ‘early’ dinner 2-3 times a week, which helps regulate my eating schedule and supports digestion,” she says.

She Stays Active

Whenever she has the option to sit or move around, she chooses the latter. “I’m active at my kids’ practices, walking around the fields and staying engaged, which adds extra movement to my day!” she says.

No Starvation

She also doesn’t allow herself to experience starvation. “I never let myself get to the point of hunger where I’m making a bad decision,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Dropped 60 Pounds in 3 Months, Here’s How

Samantha_Costa6
Samantha Costa/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 27, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it can seem hopeless and impossible. However, Samantha Costa, a 23-year-old influencer, lost a whopping 60 pounds in 3 months. In a viral YouTube video, she explains exactly how she did it, and a lot of it had to do with shifting her perspective and overall approach to weight loss.

Losing 60 Pounds in 6 Months with PCOS

Samantha_CostaSamantha Costa/YouTube

She starts with her backstory: In 2018 she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which resulted in weight gain. “I fluctuate weight a lot and it also affects my periods. With that being said, because I was diagnosed with PCOS, I put on a lot of weight very fast, and it wasn't a type of weight that was healthy,” she said. Costa, who is five-foot-one, topped the scale at around 200 pounds. “Being in a place where I knew I wasn't healthy was really scaring me.” At the time she was able to drop 50 to 60 pounds in “five to six months” by going to Orangetherory and eating right. “I think I weighed around 196 pounds and I got down to around 135,” she specified.

The Power of Whole Grains

Wholemeal,Fusilli,Pasta,Whole, GrainsShutterstock

Her main dietary change at the time involved swapping out white carbs with whole grain and whole wheat. “I literally had grilled chicken, pasta, grated cheese, and tomato sauce every single day because that's what made me happy,” she said. After graduating from college in May 2022, “and I honestly was a very steady weight of around probably 129 pounds to 140 throughout all of my senior year of college,” she felt like she was at a healthy weight for herself around 135 pounds. She spent the summer lifeguarding. “I was having a really fun time, and honestly everything was going very well,” she continued.

A Stressful Job Ruined Her Health and Happiness

Samantha_Costa2Samantha Costa/YouTube

However, in August she started her “big job at a big four company” and it was “the downfall of everything,” she claims. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, but the stress of that job, which I am no longer working in, was very, very hard for me.” She stopped working out and spent most of her free time isolating. Over a period of about 7 months she probably gained 60 to 70 pounds, and was “very, very sad,” she says. “I wasn't happy with how I looked and I was having a hard time with it, but it was more that I knew I wasn't healthy and I knew I needed to get healthy because of this. I would always tell myself, ‘You know what? You did it once. You can definitely do it again.’”

From 10,000 Steps to 500

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

She couldn’t motivate herself to go to fitness studio again, “something that I used to love going to do,” she says. While she used to walk 10,000 steps a day, she “was lucky if I hit probably 500 steps a day because I was always at my computer, always doing something for work, and there was really just no time for me to do it.”

She Lost 10 Pounds in a Week and Kept Going

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Every day she looked in the mirror and told herself “in three months from now, you will look so much better. You'll feel so much better, which is the most important, and you will want to do things because you started.” Eventually she started seeing progress, claiming that she lost 10 pounds in one week, which she knew was water weight. Within a few weeks she noticed a “little bit of a difference” and once she started to see that difference, “it was a lot easier to believe in myself and notice that there was real progress happening and that there was change happening, which allowed me to keep going within my journey.”

The Secrets to Her Success

Healthy,Eating,Food,Low,Carb,Keto,Ketogenic,Diet,Meal,Plan,salmon,avocado,egg, broccoliShutterstock

She revealed that she did keto, which is “very hard to sustain,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to eat a certain amount of carbs every single day, and it was very hard for me to cut out sugar. I'm someone who loves sugar, but I knew that in order to be in a healthy place again, and in order to get to my goal in the most efficient way, especially with summer coming up, I needed to do something that would really change and really allow my body to adapt.” She also emphasizes the importance of protein. “Eating carbs is something that obviously we all need. I am not saying don't eat carbs. Please eat your macros. Please eat carbs. Please allow yourself to have the energy that you need. I'm just saying what I did was I lowered the amount of carbs that I ate, but I was still eating enough to feel energized to be able to go to the gym and to give my body what it needs.”

She Increased Intake of Proteins and Exercised

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

Amping up your protein intake may help you lose weight. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. She also went back to fitness studio four to five times a week, starting with gentle workouts and working her way up to more intense ones. She also recommends taking rest days.

Stay Motivated and Positive on Your Journey

Samantha_Costa5sam.costaa/Instagram

“In the beginning, you're probably going to feel like you can't do it and it's probably going to feel impossible, and if you are someone who doesn't feel like that, I give you so much credit because I've been there so many times and I felt like it was impossible every single time,” she adds. “The number one thing I want to tell you is to prove yourself wrong. Prove every single person that may have doubted you wrong. The only thing that matters is that you believe in yourself. The only thing that matters is that you have the mindset that will allow you to feel better, and every single time you question yourself, make one of those videos, take progress pictures, tell yourself that you are so much better than you were even one day ago, and if you are really having trouble starting, just try for one day.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Increasing your protein intake and decreasing your carbohydrates is a scientifically backed tactic for weight loss. However, you still need a sufficient amount of carbs to stay energized.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

