Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

5 Body Changes Doctor Warns Happen When Patients Stop Taking Ozempic

Here's what to expect when discontinuing these popular weight loss medications.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Ways to Keep Weight Off After Stopping Ozempic

Dr_Eric_Berg30
Copyright Dr. Eric Berg DC/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you've achieved your weight goals with Ozempic, you might be wondering what comes next. The journey to maintaining your new weight can seem daunting, especially as you plan to stop the medication. But according to Dr. Eric Berg DC, a renowned expert in healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting, there's a science-backed approach to keeping the weight off.

As the director of Dr. Berg's Nutritionals and author of multiple Amazon bestsellers, Dr. Berg suggests a fundamental principle: "My whole philosophy has always been get healthy, then lose the weight versus lose weight and get healthy." With 13 million YouTube subscribers following his evidence-based strategies, he outlines three crucial methods for maintaining weight loss after GLP-1 medications.

Why Post-Ozempic Strategy Matters

"Ozempic is a GLP-1 agonist that mimics a certain hormone in your small intestine," Dr. Berg explains in his video. It works by increasing insulin to lower blood sugar, signaling fullness to your brain, and slowing down digestion. While these effects make weight loss easier, they can mask underlying challenges that need addressing for long-term success.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

The Hidden Risk Most People Don't Know

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept

Shutterstock

One significant concern Dr. Berg highlights is muscle loss: "A lot of people will end up losing a lot of muscle mass, sometimes up to 50% of their muscle mass while they're also losing body fat." This creates an unfavorable fat-to-muscle ratio that can complicate weight maintenance after stopping the medication.

Method 1 - Strategic Protein Intake

Raw Grass Fed Prime Rib Meat with Herbs and SpicesShutterstock

"You don't need necessarily protein. You need amino acids," Dr. Berg emphasizes. He recommends focusing on bioavailable protein sources like high-quality red meat, eggs, and fish. The minimum requirement is 0.8-1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of lean body mass, with careful attention to actual protein content versus food weight.

Understanding True Protein Content

Woman in gloves puts raw chicken breasts in a plate on a digital weighing scale to prepare delicious food at home. Homemade cooking concept.Shutterstock

Dr. Berg clarifies a common misconception about protein portions: "You got to realize like half that steak or more is water and other things." For example, one egg provides about seven grams of protein, making it essential to calculate your intake accurately for muscle preservation.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Method 2 - Strategic Exercise

Concentrated woman lifting dumbbells in gymShutterstock

"Exercise is the greatest stimulus of muscle mass," states Dr. Berg. Combined with proper hormone balance, regular physical activity, particularly weight training, becomes crucial for maintaining muscle mass and metabolic health after stopping Ozempic.

The Hormone Factor

Blood,Sample,Tube,With,Abnormal,High,Cholesterol,Test,ResultShutterstock

Dr. Berg explains that cholesterol plays a vital role in hormone production: "The raw material to make all these hormones is cholesterol." This understanding helps inform dietary choices that support hormone balance and muscle preservation.

Method 3 - The Ketogenic Approach

Food recomended on low carb diet or ketogenic diet

Shutterstock

"The ketogenic diet is so important, especially if you're coming up on Zempik," Dr. Berg advises. This approach helps maintain low insulin levels while promoting natural appetite control. When combined with intermittent fasting, it creates a sustainable framework for weight maintenance.

Potential Challenges to Watch For

Sick ill Indian woman suffering from period cramps, painful stomach ache on sofa at home room. Girl holding belly, feeling abdominal menstrual pain. Abdominal pain, gastritis, diarrhea, indigestion

Shutterstock

Dr. Berg warns about various considerations, including gastroparesis, constipation, and other digestive issues that might persist after stopping the medication. Understanding these challenges helps in developing effective counter-strategies.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Putting It All Together

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones

Shutterstock

The three-method approach Dr. Berg recommends combines strategic protein intake, regular exercise (especially weight training), and a ketogenic diet with intermittent fasting. This comprehensive strategy addresses both the visible and hidden challenges of post-Ozempic weight maintenance.

Your Action Plan

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

By implementing these three methods - proper protein intake, strategic exercise, and a ketogenic approach - you're building a sustainable foundation for long-term success. As Dr. Berg emphasizes, the goal is to "get healthy, then lose the weight," creating lasting results that continue well after stopping Ozempic. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

Thinking About Ozempic for Weight Loss? Read This First

Kaitlin Malthaner Health Coach Kait
Copyright Health Coach Kait/YouTube/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 03, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you considering using Ozempic or another similar weight loss drug to help you achieve your goals? Health Coach Kaitlin Malthaner has a BSc in Nutrition and Exercise and is a certified health and nutrition coach specializing in blood sugar control and insulin resistance. In one of her viral YouTube videos, she explains everything you should know about Ozempic. “It's important to know the facts before you start Ozempic because while it is certainly an effective drug for weight loss, there are side effects and risks. And for a drug that's only been around since 2012, there's still a lot we don't know,” she says.

Here Is What Ozempic Is

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“Ozempic is the brand name for the prescription drug—semaglutide, which is created to treat type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide is meant to be injected once a week into subcutaneous fat, which is the squishy fat we carry around our body. Now, like I said, it was originally created to treat type 2 diabetes because it's effective in lowering blood sugar. And one of the positive side effects of lowering high blood sugar is weight loss,” she explains. “Because of this, a lot of people who find it difficult to lose weight are turning to ozempic.”

It Increases Insulin Released From the Pancreas and Decreases Glucagon

“Semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in ozempic, increases the amount of insulin your pancreas releases and decreases the release of glucagon,” she continues. “Insulin and glucagon are hormones that counter each other. When we eat, insulin is released to take the excess sugar from our meal to the cells in our body that need it. And when we haven't eaten for a while, glucagon is released to stop blood sugar from dropping too low. So generally, when insulin is high, glucagon is low, and when glucagon is high, insulin is low.”

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

It Also Slows Down How Quickly Food Is Processed and Affects the Hunger Center of the Brain

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

Semaglutide also slows down how quickly food is processed, she explains. “So any spikes in blood sugar are more gradual.” It also affects the hunger center in the brain, “reducing cravings and hunger in general,” she says. So, how does this play in with weight loss? “The main reason that it's so effective is because of the decrease in hunger and appetite; if it just increased insulin without doing anything else, this would only cause insulin resistance. And that's the other part of this. Most people who are prescribed this drug are already insulin resistant, and that is what is stopping them from losing weight.”

Side Effect 1: Muscle Loss

Bearded thin man measuring biceps, muscles of his left arm with a yellow tape measure. He's calm, serious, quiet. Wearing blue t-shirt. White background.Shutterstock

However, there are some “not-so-pleasant side effects that you should be aware of because, unfortunately, it isn't a miracle drug,” she says. “The first one is muscle loss. So yes, ozempic is very effective for weight loss. And I say weight loss here because not all of the weight you lose is going to be from fat. In fact, Ozempic weight loss is often an equal mix of muscle and fat. This can actually leave you with a higher percentage of body fat relative to your muscles. And you might be thinking, okay, I don't care. As long as the scale is going down, that's all that matters. But losing muscle mass is not something to take lightly, especially as we age. We want to retain as much as we can in order to maintain good health. Muscle loss accelerates as we age, and by our later years, muscle mass becomes a crucial indicator of longevity. People with less muscle mass tend to live shorter lives, and there is a very strong correlation here,” she says. “Either way, if you do decide to go the ozempic route, it is so important to make sure that you're eating enough protein. This is going to help you hold onto your muscle mass. And like I said, this is even more important when you're taking Oozempic.”

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Side Effect 2: Ozempic Face and Accelerated Aging

Tired woman looking her eye bags in the bathroom.Shutterstock

Number two is accelerated aging, “and this becomes particularly noticeable in the face,” she says. “Ozempic can lead to a loss in facial fat specifically, which unfortunately can cause your skin to sag. And dermatologists have become pretty good at spotting this.” This is why many people end up needing filler and Botox. “So yes, while you may be shedding weight rapidly, it's important to note that you might lose some from your face. And this can make you look older than you are again. There's going to be a trade-off to consider here.”

Side Effect 3: Kidney Disease

Young woman touching her kidney in pain.Shutterstock

Number three is kidney disease. “So now we're getting into some of the more serious side effects, although I would argue that muscle loss is pretty serious, the potential impact that Ozempic can have on your kidneys, even more so, there have been reports of ozempic causing new cases of kidney disease, worsening existing kidney conditions, and even leading to kidney failure in some individuals. So if you already have kidney issues, this is definitely something to consider or even if they run in your family,” she says.

RELATED:I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger

Side Effect 4: Blurry Vision

Blured photo of a woman suffering from vertigo or dizziness or other health problem of brain or inner ear.Shutterstock

Number four: blurred vision. “This is another side effect of ozempic that is actually pretty common. It's well documented, but it's not often talked about. And this can start even as soon as a few weeks after you start taking the medication. Some people who experience this find that their vision becomes so impaired they can no longer read signs or drive safely at night. Now, it's important to note that not everyone will experience this side effect, but it is important to know that for some people who do experience it, even when they stop taking ozempic, their vision does not return to how it was prior” she says.

Side Effect 5: Thyroid Cancer

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

And finally, the fifth side effect to be aware of is thyroid cancer, “and this is one of the most concerning potential side effects,” she says. “Warnings about the risk of thyroid tumors and thyroid cancer are clearly listed on ozempic packaging, and these concerns stem from studies that have shown the drug causes cancer in animals. Now, it's important to note that we don't yet know how this translates to humans. As I mentioned at the start of this video, Ozempic Semaglutide has only been around since 2012, so we haven't been using it long enough for these side effects to play out fully in humans. However, if you have thyroid issues, this is definitely something you want to consider.”

RELATED:I Lost 32 Pounds of Fat and Inches Off My Waist With This Method

There Are Also Natural Ways to Stabilize Your Blood Sugar

Running Women Jogging in CountryShutterstock

“The reason that ozempic is so effective is because it helps to control your appetite and ultimately helps to stabilize your blood sugar. And the good news here is that there are natural ways to mimic this without these side effects. By making a few small diet and lifestyle changes like starting your day with a high protein and high-fat breakfast, taking walks after your meals, and supplementing berberine, you can balance your blood sugar and make weight loss easier,” she reveals.

She Recommends Trying Berberine

“Berberine is a supplement that is extremely effective,” she says. “It's a natural compound that has been extensively studied and proven to lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, which can be a game changer for your health and your weight loss efforts,” she continues.”Like I said, it's been heavily researched and shown to be extremely effective, so it's worth giving it a try.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Foods That Make Ozempic Side Effects Worse

Dr. Ahmet Ergin SugarMD
Copyright SugarMD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you ever wondered why some foods make you feel worse when taking weight loss medications? You're not alone. Millions of patients on Ozempic and Mounjaro struggle with finding the right diet balance. Here's your comprehensive guide to eating well while on these medications.

Dr. Ahmet Ergin, founder of the SugarMD YouTube channel, is a distinguished endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and metabolism. With years of clinical experience prescribing these medications, Dr. Ergin shares essential insights about managing your diet while on Ozempic and Mounjaro. Read on to discover which foods to embrace and which to avoid for optimal results.

Understanding Your New Relationship with Food

"Your plate isn't just a source of nutrients anymore. It has to be a delicate balance wheel for your blood sugar levels," Dr. Ergin explains in his post. When you're on Ozempic or Mounjaro, managing diabetes becomes less of a walk in the park and more of a mindful trek through an intricate maze of dietary choices.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Embrace the Fiber-Filled Champions

Fresh,Fruits,Nutrition,health,food.Shutterstock

Think of fiber-rich fruits as your dietary oasis. Dr. Ergin recommends focusing on "superstars like berries, apples, and pears." These fruits pack powerful fiber that champions steady digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. "Each nibble comes packed with fiber goodness," Dr. Ergin notes, emphasizing their importance in your daily diet.

The Power of Green Guardians

,Kale,Cabbage,leafy,greensShutterstock

Leafy greens aren't just plate decorations – they're your nutritional shields. "Think about spinach and kale. They're like sentinels standing firm," Dr. Ergin explains. These vegetables are rich in alpha-lipoic acid and benfotiamine, making them crucial allies in blood sugar management, especially when medications are working their way through your system.

Lean Proteins: Your Trusty Sidekicks

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

Dr. Ergin emphasizes that proteins like chicken breast, tofu, and lentils are essential companions on your health journey. "They help your body skip out on dramatic blood sugar spikes and keep your tummy full," he shares. These proteins support muscle maintenance and keep your metabolism active while preventing unexpected cravings.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Fatty Foods: Your First Warning

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - May 17, 2023.Shutterstock

"Fatty foods are like tempests in the tranquil sea," warns Dr. Ergin. When combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro, high-fat foods can trigger digestive issues and make the medication's side effects more pronounced. This can lead to increased nausea and delayed stomach emptying.

Spicy Foods: A Hidden Challenge

Curry sauce with chicken and rice in a plate, lime, tomatoes, spices and herbs on a light background, horizontal. Traditional Indian dish.Shutterstock

Dr. Ergin cautions against spicy foods while on these medications. They can intensify gastrointestinal side effects and potentially trigger acid reflux, which may be more severe when combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro's effects on digestion.

Junk Foods: The Triple Threat

Unhealthy.,Food,Bad,Processed,junk,fries,donut,candy, carbohydratesShutterstock

According to Dr. Ergin, processed junk foods pose multiple challenges. They often combine high fat, excessive sugar, and artificial ingredients that can not only trigger side effects but also work against the medication's intended benefits. These foods can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and increased digestive discomfort.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Role of Supplements in Your Journey

Composition with nutritional supplement capsules and containers. Variety of drug pillsShutterstock

While discussing supplementation, Dr. Ergin clarifies: "It's not about replacing your medication or justifying poor dietary choices." He emphasizes that supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy diet and prescribed medications. "That's why we call them Nutraceuticals, not Pharmaceuticals," he adds, highlighting their supportive role.

Creating Your Personal Strategy

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

Success with these medications requires a personalized approach. "Your path to wellness is unique," Dr. Ergin states, recommending working with healthcare providers to develop an individualized plan. He suggests using available resources like the SugarMD app for additional support and guidance.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

The Long-Term Perspective

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photoShutterstock

"You are not just eating to fill your stomach. You are dining to nourish your life story," Dr. Ergin reminds us. This perspective shift is crucial for long-term success with these medications. Take it one meal at a time, focusing on progress rather than perfection.

Remember, managing your diet while on Ozempic or Mounjaro isn't just about avoiding side effects – it's about optimizing your treatment results and improving your overall health. With patience and the right food choices, you can create a sustainable eating plan that works in harmony with your medication. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

17 Ways Your Body May React When You Quit Ozempic

Portrait of stressed young housewife in modern kitchen
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 06, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Most people are so focused on what happens while they are taking Ozempic – ranging from the pros of weight loss to the cons of some of the most common side effects – that they tend to ignore what happens after you stop getting the jab. There are actually lots of ways your body can react post-Ozempic, according to Kylie Bensley, MS, RD, Certified Nutritionist, Clinical Dietician, and Founder of Sulinu. Here are key things that could happen.

Your Blood Sugar Could Spike

Measuring blood sugar with a blood glucose meterShutterstock

According to Bensley, if people with diabetes stop taking it, their blood sugar returns to normal pre-Ozempic levels. “43 percent of people with prediabetes were able to keep their blood sugar within normal limits after stopping Ozempic,” she says. This can lead to worsening side effects of elevated blood glucose that can negatively impact heart, eye, and nerve health.

You Might Get a Fungal/Yeast Infection

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

Bensley also maintains that due to your blood sugar spiking, you will be more susceptible to fungal/yeast infections. “Revisit trialing diabetes medications or begin natural supplementation of blood sugar regulation, such as Berberine,” she recommends. Also, walking for 10 minutes after meals has been shown to keep blood sugar stable.

Your Mood Could Change

Unpleasant,Pain.,Sad,Unhappy,Man,Sitting,On,The,Sofa,depressedShutterstock

Mood changes due to more erratic blood sugar are also possible. “Higher blood sugar has been associated with anger and sadness. Lower blood sugar has been associated with nervousness, confusion, irritability, difficulties with concentration and decision making,” she says. In addition to her previous suggestion, she recommends carb pairing, “making sure that carbs always have friends and they are never consumed alone,” she says. “This slows the transit of the blood sugar in the system and prevents erratic spikes.”

A Plus? Side Effects Subside

An elderly woman is sitting on the sofa at home, holding her stomach with her hands. Feels the pain of internal organs, indigestion, poisoning, menstrual pain.Shutterstock

On a positive note, side effects of Ozempic subside when you stop getting the jab. “Many people have GI distress symptoms such as nausea and vomiting that subside when stopping the medication,” says Bensley. “You may also be able to stop your anti-nausea medication and your laxative at the same time you stop Ozempic.”

You Probably Won’t Experience Any Changes for a Week

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Don’t expect changes for a week after you get your last jab due to Ozempic’s half-life. “Ozempic’s half-life is a week; this means that within a week, half of the medication has left your system,” says Bensley. “It completely leaves your system in 4-5 weeks,” she adds. A bonus? Even though you stop, you may still be seeing weight loss for up to a month.

Your Appetite Will Probably Increase

Rear View Of A Confused Woman Looking In Open Refrigerator At HomeShutterstock

Appetite can begin increasing after a week after Ozempic. “As you eat more, increase your exercise (even if it’s just walking),” Bensley recommends. “Sulinu’s Ozempic Protocol (launching this summer), created by surgeons and dietitians, will help clients navigate how to deal with hunger cues once their hunger returns.”

Food Noise Might Return

Hungry man opens the refrigerator at nightShutterstock

Expect food noise to return. “With the withdrawal of a hunger-suppressing medication, the well-known ‘Food Noise’ returns with thoughts on ‘What do I eat now that I am hungry again?’ At Sulinu, we are creating an Ozempic Protocol to help patients understand how to deal with food noise without gaining weight. It is so important to understand and listen to hunger cues and be prepared for what you will eat when you feel hungry.”

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

You Might Experience Withdrawal Effects, Like Dizziness

Blured photo of a woman suffering from vertigo or dizziness or other health problem of brain or inner ear.Shutterstock

Withdrawal effects, including dizziness, are also possible. This is associated with adverse cardiovascular changes, explains Bensley. “Make sure you discuss this with your healthcare provider.”

Headaches Are Also Possible

Portrait of stressed young housewife in modern kitchenShutterstock

Another withdrawal effect? Headaches, Bensley says, are also associated with adverse cardiovascular changes. “It is important to have a visit to your PCP as these headaches could be related to rising blood pressure.”

Another Positive? Your Cholesterol Will Continue Improving

Blood,Sample,Tube,With,Abnormal,High,Cholesterol,Test,ResultShutterstock

Your cholesterol still improves even after Ozempic, says Bensley. “Even after stopping Ozempic, studies still showed improvement in people’s cholesterol levels,” she reveals.

Your Blood Pressure Will Likely Change

Sphygmomanometer,,Stethoscope,Checking,Blood,Pressure,hospital, doctor,health,heart,pulseShutterstock

You might experience blood pressure changes. “Most people’s blood pressure returned to their pre-Ozempic levels when stopping the medication,” she says. “With heart health labs quickly changing, many side effects can follow such as headaches, chest pain, dizziness, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, nosebleeds, abnormal heartbeat, vision changes, anxiety, confusion and buzzing in the ears,” she continues. “Create a plan with your PCP on how you will monitor your BP. High blood pressure is to be taken very seriously- it takes more than 500,000 lives a year in the US.”

You Might Gain Weight in Certain Area

Weight,Scale,scales,loss,diet,health,feetShutterstock

“Weight gain around the central region, which surrounds the key organs where we develop fatty liver disease,” is also common. “One year after stopping Ozempic, a study showed people gained back an average of ⅔ of what they lost on Ozempic,” says Bensley.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

However, You Might Retain Your Weight Loss

The man who measures a waist with a tape measureShutterstock

However, Bensley adds that most people retain 5 percent weight loss. “The people who lost the most on Ozempic gained the most weight back but still had a higher net loss that remained after 1 year,” she explains. Another study showed that an average person lost 10 percent of their weight taking Ozempic and had gained back an average of 7 percent after one year.” She recommends exercising to mitigate weight gain. “Some studies show that high-intensity exercise can slow the progression of fatty liver disease,” she explains.

Your Pocketbook Will Get Fatter

Young woman with wallet and money in boutique, closeupShutterstock

Your pocketbook will get fatter when you stop Ozempic. “Without insurance, Ozempic can run nearly $1,000/per month, so stopping the medication has significant financial advantages,” Bensley points out.

Fear of Weight Gain Could Sink In

Weight Gain. Desperate Black Girl Crying Standing On Weight-Scales Slimming, Not Losing Weight On A Diet At Home. Copy SpaceShutterstock

You will likely become afraid of gaining weight. “This fear is one of the most talked about and one of the most common questions I get. In fact, it keeps women from even getting on the medication in the first place as they are so afraid the rebound weight gain will be worse than their original weight,” says Bensley. “I am a huge believer in taking the Ozempic with a medical professional such as a nurse practitioner or physician. A Registered Dietitian can help tremendously here as well. They will help you create a game plan for success.”

You Might Get Diarrhea

Door handle open to toilet can see toiletShutterstock

You might also experience gastrointestinal issues, like diarrhea. “The exact reason is not clear, but it may be due to how Ozempic affects gut transit,” she says.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

CRP Improvements

Portrait of sporty smiling young woman in sportswear and white towel on neck holding shaker with healthy drink, whey protein, fresh water or coffee and looking away.Shutterstock

CRP improvements (inflammation marker) could also happen. “CRP remained improved even after stopping Ozempic. This shows that inflammation is still improving!” she says.

Ozempic Is Actually Only Approved for Those with Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes type 2 spelled with plastic letter cubesShutterstock

Keep in mind that Ozempic isn’t a weight loss drug. According to the National Library of Medicine it is approved to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes when other medications do not control the sugar levels well enough.

Wegovy Is Approved for Weight Loss

ozempic_wegovy-split2Shutterstock

“Semaglutide injection (Wegovy) is used to reduce the risk of a stroke, heart attack, or death in adults who are overweight or obese along with heart and blood vessel disease,” they say, adding that “used along with an individualized low-calorie, low-fat diet and exercise program” it can help with weight loss “in obese adults or overweight adults who may also have high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol” and in obese children 12 years of age or older.

RELATED: How I Lost 30 Pounds in 90 Days on the Mediterranean Diet

Most Common Side Effects

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

These are the most common side effects of Ozempic and Wegovy:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • abdominal pain
  • constipation
  • heartburn
  • burping.

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Nutrition & Diet

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.