12 Best Anti-Aging Foods That Help You Look 10 Years Younger, Says a Longevity Expert

The bad news? There is no such thing as a fountain of youth. The good? There are foods you can eat to improve longevity. “Our skin reflects our overall health, and diet plays a massive role. The combination of the antioxidant effect manifests in improving the cell barrier, increased collagen production, and the enhancement of the natural oils in the skin, reflected in vibrant, youthful, and luminous skin and a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. When skin is unhealthy, these are much more visible,” explainsMelanie Abeyta, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Longevity Coach, and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center. She recommends focusing on an anti-inflammatory-based diet with lots of fresh fruit, water, and probiotics, which can help balance your gut, affecting your skin. “Incorporating these foods into your diet should be easy, and a variety of at least four of these foods, if not more, should be eaten daily,” she says.
Almond MilkShutterstock
Almond milk is an excellent source of vitamin E, a known antioxidant. “Antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals which can often cause irreversible damage to the skin because it contributes to collagen and elastin depletion,” says Abeyta. Collagen and elastin are essential substances that give the skin elasticity and firmness. “The collagen and elastin supply of the skin is depleted after prolonged exposure to free radicals. As you age, your body cannot replenish the depleted supply; this is the primary cause of wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin blemishes. Vitamin E, present in almond milk, protects the skin from the harmful effects of free radicals and this makes the skin healthy and younger-looking.”
AvocadoShutterstock
“Avocado is great because it contains Vitamins C and E and essential fatty acids that decrease inflammation and redness and improve fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains antioxidants that are important to prevent UV damage and help shed dead skin cells on the skin's surface,” she continues.
BlueberriesShutterstock
Blueberries are high in Vitamins A and C, which have a high antioxidant content to help protect the skin from sun damage. “Vitamin A is a precursor to retinol and has a strong antioxidant and anti-aging effect,” says Abeyta.
CarrotsVegetablesShutterstock
Carrots are not only good for your eyes but are also excellent for smooth skin, says Abeyta. “Carotenoids, found in carrots, are your protection from everyday pollutants and will prevent wrinkles. The beta carotene in carrots is a skin-friendly nutrient converted to vitamin A inside the body and can protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. It also helps repair skin tissues while protecting the skin from harmful radiation,” she explains.
CoconutShutterstock
“Coconut is not only highly nutritious and rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, but it also helps support the natural chemical balance of the skin to help prevent wrinkles and functions as a protective antioxidant,” says Abeyta. “It's also great for hydrating both skin and hair and helps prevent dehydration when taken by mouth, as it contains loads of electrolytes. Coconut also helps control dandruff.”
CucumberShutterstock
Cucumber is a natural anti-inflammatory vegetable that can calm and soothe skin. “Plus, it is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients such as vitamin C and folic acid, which help reduce swelling and puffiness,” she adds. “Vitamin C helps stimulate new cell growth, and folic acid helps fight environmental toxins that can make your skin look tired or age prematurely. When combined, these help your skin look firmer and healthier. Cucumber can also help reduce breakouts as it can help cleanse the skin and tighten pores.”
Green TeaShutterstock
Green Tea is high in antioxidants, such as Vitamin C, and has anti-aging benefits that help fight free radicals to protect your skin from environmental stressors that can damage and age it. “It also contains Vitamin A, which is known to help improve the skin’s texture, and Vitamin B, which helps reduce redness. Plus, it has soothing properties and will help brighten the skin,” Abeyta explains.
NutsNutsShutterstock
Nuts such as walnuts and almonds not only help strengthen the skin cell barrier but also the natural oil barrier of the skin, which ultimately helps prevent sun damage. “Because they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats, they will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and skin pigmentation while improving the overall appearance of the skin,” she explains.
Olive OilShutterstock
Olive oil contains four major antioxidants, which allow it to work as a cleanser and moisturizer. “Among these antioxidants are Vitamins A and E. Vitamin E has anti-aging benefits because it helps restore skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles,” Abeyta maintains.
PumpkinShutterstock
Pumpkin is loaded with beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant. “This converts to Vitamin A which helps prevent wrinkles and keep your skin youthful and moisturized. This is the perfect food if you are experiencing dry skin. Pumpkin is also loaded with Vitamin C, another antioxidant that protects collagen and boosts our immune systems,” says the expert.
SpinachShutterstock
Spinach is high in Vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production, and Vitamin A, which is vital for combatting inflammation and promoting cell turnover, which is essential for anti-aging. “Spinach is also rich in beta-carotene, which allows proper moisture retention in the skin to help fight wrinkles while removing dead skin cells for healthier, brighter skin,” Abeyta maintains.
Sweet PotatoesSweet PotatoesShutterstock
“Sweet potatoes contain 200% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin A, which helps promote the growth of new skin cells and increases the rate at which this happens, leaving you with vibrant skin,” says Abeyta. Also, from one sweet potato, you’ll get three grams of fiber, which keeps your digestive tract healthy. “A functioning digestive tract can help keep breakouts to a minimum.”
TomatoesShutterstock
Tomatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, C, K, alpha and beta-carotene, lutein, and lycopene. “Lycopene is especially beneficial because it’s a carotenoid with a powerful anti-cancer effect. These are all great antioxidants that help the skin maintain healthy collagen and reduce the risk of skin damage,” she claims.
TurmericShutterstock
"Turmeric has brightening and anti-inflammatory properties, which help with melasma and inflamed acne. It will also help soothe and even out the skin, boost collagen production, and help with hyperpigmentation. Because it contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant, it will help neutralize free radicals that damage skin cells and contribute to aging," Abeyta tells us.