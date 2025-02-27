Are you considering going on a weight loss drug to drop pounds? You should know a few things before doing so, says one experienced weight loss warrior. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing some insider tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects. “You’re starting your GLP-1 journey and ready to see big changes?” she writes. “Here are some things that aren’t in every post or pamphlet—but you’ll wish you knew them! I speak from experience!!! I lost 55 lbs taking Semaglutide! Your journey will be unique, and I want to make sure you’re set up for success.”
The First Months are Introductory Doses
The first thing to know is that the first months are introductory doses. “GLP-1s like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide aren’t a race. Starting with a lower dose helps your body adjust, reduces side effects, and builds a solid foundation for results. Don’t expect weight loss after a week or even a month, you JUST started!” she writes.
Stay Hydrated But With Electrolytes
Next, hydration is key. “Increased water is crucial, but plain water isn’t enough. GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, so add electrolytes to prevent fatigue and headaches,” she says.
Protein is Non-Negotiable
You also need to make sure you are consuming enough protein. “With reduced appetite, protein intake often drops, risking muscle loss. Aim for 90–120g daily, and prioritize it at every meal to preserve lean muscle while losing fat,” she writes.
Resistance Training MATTERS
You need to resistance train if you want to maximize weight loss. “GLP-1s give you a leg up, but strength training will improve results, reduce loose skin, boost energy levels and help protect your muscles,” she writes.
Side Effects? Prep Ahead
Side effects are inevitable, but prepping ahead can minimize them.
- Nausea: “Keep ginger chews or peppermint oil handy. Get Zofran if possible for the bad days,” she suggests.
- Constipation: “Magnesium glycinate and high-fiber foods like Inulux Fiber can help,” she says.
- Fatigue: “B12 or NAD+ injections can be game changers,” she notes.
It’s Not Just About Weight Loss
Going on a weight loss drug will do more than help you lose weight. “GLP-1s improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation, reduce cravings, and even improve cardiovascular health. Celebrate all the wins, not just the scale,” she writes.
Expect Plateaus
Your weight may plateau. “They’re normal and don’t mean failure. Use plateaus as a time to reassess nutrition, hydration, and activity. Try a new injection site or upping your water!” she says.
Consistency Is King
Stay consistent. “Weekly doses are ideal, so stick to the same day and time to stay on track. Set alarms or reminders if needed,” she suggests.
Prepare for Questions or Judgement
People might ask you a lot of questions about weight loss drugs, or even judge you. “Educate yourself on how it works—it’s not a shortcut; it’s science. Confidence in your choice shuts down negativity,” she says.
Stay the Course Post-Goal
And lastly, stay the course even after you hit your weight loss goal. "GLP-1s aren't a 'one and done' solution. Many people stay on low doses long-term to maintain insulin resistance, reduce cravings, or prevent weight regain," she says.