10 Insider Tips to Know Before Taking Mounjaro or Ozempic, According to Someone Who Lost 55 Pounds

One weight loss warrior offers tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Karli_Sine karli.sine
Mom of 4 Lost 55 Pounds on Semaglutide "Now I Finally See Myself in the Mirror"
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram/Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

Are you considering going on a weight loss drug to drop pounds? You should know a few things before doing so, says one experienced weight loss warrior. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing some insider tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects. “You’re starting your GLP-1 journey and ready to see big changes?” she writes. “Here are some things that aren’t in every post or pamphlet—but you’ll wish you knew them! I speak from experience!!! I lost 55 lbs taking Semaglutide! Your journey will be unique, and I want to make sure you’re set up for success.”

The First Months are Introductory Doses

The first thing to know is that the first months are introductory doses. “GLP-1s like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide aren’t a race. Starting with a lower dose helps your body adjust, reduces side effects, and builds a solid foundation for results. Don’t expect weight loss after a week or even a month, you JUST started!” she writes.

Stay Hydrated But With Electrolytes

Next, hydration is key. “Increased water is crucial, but plain water isn’t enough. GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, so add electrolytes to prevent fatigue and headaches,” she says.

Protein is Non-Negotiable

You also need to make sure you are consuming enough protein. “With reduced appetite, protein intake often drops, risking muscle loss. Aim for 90–120g daily, and prioritize it at every meal to preserve lean muscle while losing fat,” she writes.

Resistance Training MATTERS

You need to resistance train if you want to maximize weight loss. “GLP-1s give you a leg up, but strength training will improve results, reduce loose skin, boost energy levels and help protect your muscles,” she writes.

Side Effects? Prep Ahead

Side effects are inevitable, but prepping ahead can minimize them.

  • Nausea: “Keep ginger chews or peppermint oil handy. Get Zofran if possible for the bad days,” she suggests.
  • Constipation: “Magnesium glycinate and high-fiber foods like Inulux Fiber can help,” she says.
  • Fatigue: “B12 or NAD+ injections can be game changers,” she notes.

It’s Not Just About Weight Loss

Going on a weight loss drug will do more than help you lose weight. “GLP-1s improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation, reduce cravings, and even improve cardiovascular health. Celebrate all the wins, not just the scale,” she writes.

Expect Plateaus

Your weight may plateau. “They’re normal and don’t mean failure. Use plateaus as a time to reassess nutrition, hydration, and activity. Try a new injection site or upping your water!” she says.

Consistency Is King

Stay consistent. “Weekly doses are ideal, so stick to the same day and time to stay on track. Set alarms or reminders if needed,” she suggests.

Prepare for Questions or Judgement

People might ask you a lot of questions about weight loss drugs, or even judge you. “Educate yourself on how it works—it’s not a shortcut; it’s science. Confidence in your choice shuts down negativity,” she says.

Stay the Course Post-Goal

And lastly, stay the course even after you hit your weight loss goal. “GLP-1s aren’t a ‘one and done’ solution. Many people stay on low doses long-term to maintain insulin resistance, reduce cravings, or prevent weight regain,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Insider Tips to Know Before Taking Ozempic

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Evidence-Based

She Lost Almost 100 Pounds on Ozempic But Wishes She Had Known These 5 Things

Chardae alwayzdae
Copyright alwayzdae/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 26, 2025
Are you thinking about or getting ready to start taking a weight loss drug? There are many things you should know before you do, according to someone who has been successful on the jab. Chardae is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who lost 100 pounds on Mounjaro, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. In a new social media post, she shares a handful of wisdom she has learned since her successful weight loss drug experience. “5 things I wish I knew before changing my life with Ozempic,” she writes in the post.

It’s Close to Magic

The first thing you should know? “It’s not magic, but it’s close,” she says. “You still have to make healthier choices, but Ozempic gives you that push to stay consistent. Pair it with strength training to build muscle and keep your metabolism thriving—it’s a game-changer!”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Plan on Drinking Lots of Water

Next, plan on drinking lots of water. “Water = your new BFF. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable. If you’re not sipping throughout the day, you might feel drained or dizzy. A cute water bottle makes it easier to hit those hydration goals!” she writes.

Food Noise Will Quiet Down

“The silence is real,” she continues. “Food noise (aka those constant cravings and obsessing over snacks) becomes a thing of the past. Suddenly, you’re eating because you’re hungry, not because you’re bored or emotional. It’s such a freeing feeling!”

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

You Need to Eat Lots of Protein

Protein is EVERYTHING,” is the fourth thing to know. “With Ozempic helping you eat less, it’s so important to make every bite count. Protein fuels your strength training, keeps you full longer, and supports your overall glow-up. Think lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, or plant-based options—it’s the MVP of your meals!” she writes.

Don’t Forget About Self-Care

Lastly, self-care is a must. “This journey isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about feeling amazing inside and out. Skincare, strength training, and celebrating those small wins all help build confidence and keep you motivated,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Be Patient

And, be patient. “Starting Ozempic? Take it one day at a time, babe—you’re going to feel like a whole new you!” she concludes the post.

She Also Offers Tips on How to “Slay” Your Journey

In another post she offers “3 tips to slay your journey” on Ozempic. “I’m almost 100 lbs down on my GLP-1 journey, and let me tell you—it’s not just about the weight. It’s about the freedom from food noise, the confidence in my skin, and the energy to live life on my terms. You deserve to feel this good too, and I’m here to tell you—it’s 100% possible,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Get Your Mind Right

The first tip? Get your mind right. “This journey starts in your head before it ever shows up in your body. Believe in YOU,” she writes.

Build a Routine You Love

Next tip? Build a routine you love. “Protein-packed meals, strength training, and a little self-care = my holy grail combo,” she reveals.

Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Her last tip is to be consistent, not perfect. “Progress beats perfection every single time. Show up for yourself, even if it’s just one small step a day,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Best Ways to Maximize Ozempic Results

Dr. Robert Cywes M.D. Ph.D. #CarbAddictionDoc
Copyright Dr. Robert Cywes/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to get the most out of your Ozempic prescription? Dr. Robert Cywes, known as the #CarbAddictionDoc to his 300,000 YouTube subscribers, specializes in treating obesity through a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just medication. As a leading expert in weight management, he underlines that success requires the right strategy. Here are his essential tips to maximize your results.

Understand Your Medication's Role

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 15, 2025: Close up of a set of Ozempic Semaglutide Pens

Shutterstock

"Ozempic is a powerful tool, but it's not a magic solution," Dr. Cywes says in his post. "Think of it as a helper that makes it easier to implement the right habits." He explains that understanding how the medication works helps set realistic expectations and improves long-term success rates.

Focus on High-Quality Protein at Every Meal

Smoked Salmon: Silky smoked salmon, thinly sliced and served with capers and dill,

Shutterstock

"Protein intake is crucial for preserving muscle mass during weight loss," explains Dr. Cywes. He recommends consuming at least 30 grams of protein at each main meal. "Without adequate protein, you risk losing muscle instead of fat. This is especially important when your appetite is reduced by Ozempic."

Track Everything You Eat and Drink

Portrait of young woman ordering groceries on smartphone app, holding tomato, sitting near chopping board with vegetables. Girl looking for recipe online, using mobile phone.

Shutterstock

Dr. Cywes emphasizes, "Keeping a detailed food diary is non-negotiable. Even with reduced appetite from Ozempic, you need to understand your eating patterns to succeed." He suggests using a digital tracking app and recording meals immediately to ensure accuracy. "The most successful patients are those who track consistently, not just on their 'good' days."

Stay Ahead of Side Effects

Sporty Girl Drinking Glass Of Water Exercising Sitting At Home. Weight Loss And Healthy Domestic Lifestyle

Shutterstock

"Proper hydration and proactive side effect management can make or break your success," Dr. Cywes states. He advises drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily. "Most side effects can be managed effectively if caught early. Don't wait until they become severe to address them."

Develop a Consistent Movement Routine

Beautiful mid aged woman walking at city park in an autumn day. Smiling female wearing coat and beanie.

Shutterstock

"Physical activity becomes easier as the weight comes off," notes Dr. Cywes. "Start with daily walking and gradually increase your activity level. The goal isn't to exhaust yourself but to build sustainable habits." He recommends beginning with 10-minute walks and slowly increasing duration and intensity.

Address Emotional Eating Patterns

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photo

Shutterstock

"While Ozempic helps control physical hunger, emotional eating requires different tools," Dr. Cywes explains. "Many patients discover that their eating habits are more tied to emotions than hunger." He recommends working with mental health professionals to develop healthy coping strategies and identifying specific emotional triggers.

Build Your Support Network

Friends hiking through the hills of Los AngelesShutterstock

Dr. Cywes observes that "patients with strong support systems consistently achieve better outcomes." He suggests joining both online and in-person support groups: "Having people who understand your journey makes a significant difference. Your support network can provide accountability, encouragement, and practical tips."

Monitor Multiple Progress Markers

Happy blonde woman looking in the mirror at bedroom. Beautiful plus size woman and her reflection in the mirror

Shutterstock

"Success isn't just about the number on the scale," says Dr. Cywes. "Focus on non-scale victories too." He recommends tracking multiple indicators: "Take monthly progress photos, measure body circumferences, monitor energy levels, and note improvements in daily activities. These measurements often show progress even when the scale doesn't move."

Create a Sustainable Meal Structure

African American Woman Talking On Mobile Phone Buying Food During Grocery Shopping In Supermarket Store. Black Female Customer Choosing Groceries Chatting On Cellphone In Shop.

Shutterstock

"Ozempic reduces hunger, but you still need a structured approach to eating," Dr. Cywes advises. "Plan your meals in advance and establish regular eating times. This structure helps prevent both undereating and impulsive food choices."

Prepare Strategies for Plateaus

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

"Weight loss plateaus are normal and temporary," Dr. Cywes reassures. "The key is to have specific strategies ready before they happen." He suggests keeping a list of proven plateau-breaking techniques: "Adjust portion sizes, increase protein intake, vary your exercise routine, or review your food diary for hidden calories. The goal is to make small, sustainable changes rather than drastic ones."

Plan for Long-Term Success

Beautiful young couple having fun in the kitchen while cooking.Shutterstock

"The most successful patients think beyond just the weight loss phase," Dr. Cywes emphasizes. "They develop habits and strategies that will serve them well after reaching their goal weight." He recommends creating a maintenance plan early in your journey: "Consider how you'll adjust your habits as your needs change, and always keep communication open with your healthcare team." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 38 Pounds in 6 Months on Ozempic, Here's My Honest Review

therealkatherine1
therealkatherine/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 31, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you thinking about going on Ozempic to lose weight but are curious what it is actually like? Learning about other people’s experiences with the weight loss drug can be helpful in deciding whether or not you want to explore the possibility for yourself. Katherine (@therealkatherine) is a social media influencer, podcaster, and TikToker who blogs about everything from entertainment to weight loss. In one of her viral videos, she shares her experience on Ozempic. “It's been 6 months already, wow,” she writes in the caption of the clip, sharing a before-and-after photo. Here is what she has to say about her experience with the drug.

She Offers a 6 Month Update

“It’s been six months since I started Ozempic,” she says at the start of the clip. “Like I always say, if you do not agree that I'm on Ozempic, that's totally fine. This video is not for you. Your opinion is not going to change my mind, but you are free to feel whatever way you wanna feel.”

She Lost 38 Pounds – Over 6 Pounds Per Month

therealkatherine2therealkatherine/TikTok

She starts off by revealing that she has lost over 6 pounds per month on the drug. “So it has been six months, as I mentioned. I have lost almost 38 pounds, give or take a pound,” she says.

Her Transformation Is Stunning

@therealkatherine

i could be so cute if i did my hair and make up more often 🤣

“It is crazy looking at myself every single day. You see the difference, but not really sometimes. And then I look at pictures, and I'm like, the difference is there. You know what I'm saying? This picture on the left is from last Christmas, and the picture on the right is from Thanksgiving,” she continues.

She Feels Like “A Different Person”

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

“This year, honestly, I feel kind of like a different person at this point. This medication has helped me so much,” she says.

“I struggle with PCOS, like hardcore, and I have the majority of my adult life, and I just thought I was always gonna struggle with it,” Katherine reveals. “I didn't realize there were things that I could do to make it better.”

“And also being insulin resistant, having such a difficult time losing weight, which is something that I never thought I would be able to get past,” she says. “I thought I was just gonna have to live with the fact that I couldn't lose weight, that it was difficult for me to lose weight, that I could look at a cookie and gain weight.”

In the comments, Katherine was asked how she got a prescription for the drug. “When I did my labs, my A1C was right under being diabetic, and due to having PCOS, they approved it!” she wrote.

What Is Ozempic Approved For?

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

The National Library of Medicine explains that Ozempic is approved to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes when other medications do not control the sugar levels well enough. However, many people use it off-label for weight loss.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost?

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

Ozempic can be expensive – with or without insurance. GoodRx reports that without insurance approval, Ozempic can cost as little as $937.98 per month and as much as $1014 per month. With approval, most insurance companies cover around 85 percent of the cost.

Will You Gain the Weight Back?

Female,Feet,Electronic,Scales,Weight,loss,gain,diet,Shutterstock

The most unfortunate side effect of Ozempic is that many people experience rebound weight gain. One study found that one year after stopping the drug, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you have type 2 diabetes and are struggling to control your blood sugar levels, talk to your doctor about Ozempic. While it's approved for diabetes management, some people also use it for weight loss, although this is considered an off-label use.

Nutrition & Diet

Here Is How Much Weight You Can Really Lose on Ozempic, According to a Doctor

Ozempic shutterstock_1404723482
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 18, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you considering taking a weight loss drug but aren’t exactly sure what to expect? Dr. Dan Burton is a “pharmacist by training and an expert in obesity management and medicine.” In a recent post, he answers a burning question that so many people have prior to taking a weight loss drug. “You just got back from the doctor's office, and maybe you were prescribed Ozempic or Wegovy for your weight loss journey. The next big question you might have is, how much weight will you lose by taking this medication?” he says, revealing the answer.

Everyone Is Different, He Says

“The short answer is, I don't know,” he admits. “Nobody actually knows how much weight you, in particular, are going to lose by taking this medication. You see, everyone's a little bit different. We all have a completely different genetic and physiological makeup as well.”

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

These Factors Will Influence How Much Weight You Lose

One bathroom scale on white wooden background, top viewShutterstock

There are going to be a number of factors that influence how much weight somebody can lose. “If your starting weight is higher, you are likely going to lose more weight,” he explains. “If you have other chronic diseases and medications you're taking, those might influence your weight as well. The number of weight loss attempts you've made in the past is also going to play a role in your various life circumstances.”

In Studies, People Lose an Average of 15% of Their Weight

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

He explains that in various studies, there were average sounds of weight loss. “To use Wegovy or Semaglutide as an example, at a dose of 2.4 milligrams once per week, the individuals that were taking it in the step one trial lost on average 15% of their weight from baseline over a 68-week period. So, to put that into English terms here, what that means is that if your starting weight is 200 pounds, 15% of the 200 pounds lost from your baseline is about 30 or so pounds. So an individual that is 200 pounds, they would lose on average about 30 pounds down to 170 pounds,” he says.

He Emphasizes That They Were Exercising and Put on a Calorie Deficit

Mature athlete using rowing machine while working out in a gym.Shutterstock

“The other big factor to remember here is that in these studies, the individuals that were put on these drugs were given a 500 calorie per day deficit diet, and they were told to get about 150 minutes of activity in every single week. So following those parameters and taking the medication led to that 30-pound weight loss for a 200-pound individual,” he says.

Some People Will Lose More and Some Less

Athlete making effort to do last sit-upShutterstock

“Now, of course, some people are going to lose less weight, and some people in these studies have lost a lot more weight. Again, the factors and reasons that are contributing to that are wide and varying, and it's going to really depend on person to person,” he continues.

Most People Expect to Lose More Weight Than They Will

Upset and unmotivated woman on electronic floor scale in bedroom wondering why cannot lose weight despite her new diet, looking aside with sade face expression. Weight Loss and healthy lifestyleShutterstock

“The other important thing that I can tell you is that just about every single one of you is expecting to lose way more weight than what we actually clinically expect based on the averages from those trials. So, for that 200-pound individual, on average, we expect about a 30-pound loss from Wegovy. But you guys are expecting a 40, 50, or 60-pound weight loss when you're taking Wegovy,” he says.

There Are Lots of Reasons Why People Have Unrealistic Expectations

Sad,Wealthy,Woman,Suffering,From,Depression,Hiding,Her,Face,MoneyShutterstock

“The reason for these unrealistic expectations vary widely everything from comparing yourself to somebody online or comparing yourself to your friend Susan at work, or just the preconceived notions that you have around weight loss and that you expect to get down to, say, your pre-pregnancy weight again, or to the weight that you were when you were back in your twenties,” he continues.

“Ultimately, 99% of you are setting an expectation for weight loss that is entirely unrealistic and is likely gonna set you up for failure when you fail to reach that expectation.”

Your Weight Loss Will Rely on Changes You Are Willing to Make

Pensive guy drinking light ale in pubShutterstock

“The amount that you're gonna lose is going to depend on all the various factors and things that are gonna influence and have a role in your weight,” he says. “It's also going to depend on the various changes you are able to make, the things you're able to implement, and what your current life circumstances are.”

A Lot of People Struggle with Consistency

Multiracial happy friends cheering and drinking mojitos at beach party - Focus on left hand holding cocktailShutterstock

He notes that a lot of people “tend to do really well from, say, Monday to Thursday, they follow the diet, they pack their lunch, everything's going well, but then Friday, Saturday, Sunday, kind of turn into a bit of a dumpster fire with going out for meals, having some alcohol, and just in general relaxing for the weekend,” he points out. “Sure, you might initially lose some weight, but eventually, if you keep that pattern up, the weight loss will stall out. Trust me, this is exactly what I used to do back in the day until I just learned to find a better balance with life and to be more consistent every single day through the week.”

Weight Loss Drugs Offer “A Little Bit of Support,” But You Need to Make Changes

Weight loss drugs “are fantastic because they can help you and provide you the support so that you can go about making the various changes that you need to make,” he says. “But again, they're nothing special. They're just a little bit of support to make those things a bit easier to engage in because those behaviors are going to be what ultimately gives you health.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 80 Pounds on Ozempic: 5 Side Effects

Sherry Steele sherry.anna.shares
Copyright sherry.anna.shares/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.

People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects

She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.

Headaches

The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.

Nausea

The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.

Constipation

She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.

Food Noise Quieting

“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.

Slightly Blurred Vision

“One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I’ve experienced sugar drops,” she added in the caption of the post. “I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it’s been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I’m working with a RD). I think it’s also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I’m just thinking the meds could be enhancing that.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Coach Transformed Body at 40 by Ditching CrossFit

Kathe Martin nutrition.by.kathe
Copyright nutrition.by.kathe/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you training hard and taking extreme measures with your diet but can’t seem to lose weight? You might need to tone things down, one expert says. Kathe Martin is a certified nutrition coach who helps women transform their bodies via nutrition and exercise. In a new post, she shares her dramatic before-and-after photo, revealing how she smartened up her approach to losing weight. “Transformation Over 40—But It Didn’t Happen Overnight,” she writes in the caption, revealing the simple tactics she used to lose weight. “The key? Dialing in my nutrition and training smarter, not harder,” she writes. Here is what she did:

There Is No Quick Fix

“This isn’t a 6-week challenge or a quick-fix diet. This is years of consistency, trial and error, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Progress wasn’t linear—I had my ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times when I felt like I was doing everything right but still wasn’t seeing the results I wanted,” she writes.

She Dialed in Her Nutrition

“The real shift happened when I finally dialed in my nutrition. No more extreme dieting, no more chasing quick fixes—just fueling my body in a way that actually worked for me,” she continued.

She Changed Her Approach to Fitness, Running Less

She also had to change her approach to fitness. “And as much as I love running, I had to face a hard truth: more wasn’t always better. I used to run five days a week, thinking that was the key to getting lean, but in reality, I needed more balance,” she writes.

Now She Runs Twice a Week

She now balanced cardio with strength. “Now, I still run (because I love it and always will! 🏃♀️), but just twice a week (only during race season), while making lifting the priority.”

She Lifts Weights and Does Low-Intensity Workout

She also started lifting weights. “Strength training and low intensity gave me the results I had been chasing for years,” she reveals.

She Used to Do CrossFit

“I was never this strong or this lean in all my years of CrossFit. I worked hard, but I was constantly under-fueling, overdoing cardio, and stuck in the mindset that more was better. Turns out, smarter was better,” she admits.

It Takes Time and Commitment

“So if you’re feeling stuck, frustrated, or like your progress isn’t happening fast enough—just know, this takes TIME. But if you stay consistent, work smarter (not harder), and trust the process… the results WILL come.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

9 Costco Snacks to Stay Lean and Strong in Your 40s

Jill Thornton breakthroughbyjill
Copyright breakthroughbyjill/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you looking for some high-protein snack ideas to buy at Costco? One expert is revealing her go-to buys at the warehouse. Jill Thornton is a Strength & Nutrition Coach who helps women in their forties lose weight via strength training and nutrition. In a new Instagram post, she unveils her list of nine must-try snacks that help her stay fit. “Nine Costco snacks I eat on repeat to stay lean and strong in my 40s as a mom in nutrition coach,” she writes.

Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites

The first item on her list is Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites, individually packaged, pre-portioned chunks of chicken. “So darn easy and tasty each pack is 24 g of protein. I like these with barbecue sauce as a dip,” she says.

Organic Gala Apples

She also buys bags of Organic Gala Apples. “The absolute easiest snack to have on hand. I keep one in my car at all times and have one for lunch most days. Lots of fiber here,” she maintains.

Free Range, Hard-Boiled, Ready to Eat Eggs

Sure, you can boil your own eggs at home, but this bag makes eating protein super convenient. “12 grams of protein per pack. An easy, done-for-you snack. Two eggs have 12 grams of protein,” she says. “I like to use two packs, remove yolks from one pack, and make easy egg salad. You can also stand, eat stand alone with some salt and pepper.”

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero is another one of her go-to, protein-packed snacks. “One serving is nine grams of protein and only 70 calories,” she says. “A great snack option and the flavor is amazing. A great ingredient list for a jerky as well.”

Pop Corners, 30 Bags.

Looking for a little crunch? She recommends individual bags of Pop Corners. “I literally love these. I eat them as snacks or with my lunch. I usually pack them when I am on the go for lunch or at the ball fields,” she says.

Foster's Original Pickled Veggies

If you like a savory snack, this three-pack of Foster's Original Pickled Veggies, which comes with pickled asparagus spears, pickled carrot sticks, and pickled beans, is a must-buy. “Probably my favorite snack of all time. These are an excellent super low-calorie snack, like 10 calories per serving, plus loads of vitamins in minerals, only veggies can give you,” she says.

Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries

She calls Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries her “new bestie.” What is not to love about “frozen fruit plus chocolate, yes, please,” she says. “One serving is only 90 calories and satisfies a sweet tooth. They have tons of variety. I like the blueberry and cherry flavors too.”

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Like most health influencers, she is also a fan of Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt. “The real MVP for a protein-packed snack, 15 grams per serving. I like to add granola and fruit to Greek yogurt for a super balanced and filling afternoon snack,” she says.

Aurora Bites Mini Peppers.

Aurora Bites mini peppers are the last item on her list. “Your starter pack for ‘it's so hard to work veggies into my day.’ These guys are ready to go so easy and delish,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

