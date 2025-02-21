Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.
She Recommends “Habit Stacking”
Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.
It Can Help Low Energy
“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”
Day 1: Meal Prep
She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”
Day 2: Walk
On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”
Day 3: Move at Home
On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”
Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic
On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.
Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes
On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.
Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness
On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.
Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility
And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.
Walk on Incline
In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.
Also, Do Strength and Pilates
Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.