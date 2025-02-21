Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Trainer Reveals Step-by-Step Guide on How to Transform Your Body in 7 Days

Add a new healthy habit every day.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Kelsey Rose thekelseyrose_
​She Recommends “Habit Stacking”
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

success-stories-transformationsworkout-routines

By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Fitness & Workouts

Lose 6 Pounds and 6 Inches in 6 Weeks

Jon Williams | Fat Loss Expert
Copyright jonwilliamscoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Jon Williams is a fat loss expert who helps men and women lose 20-plus pounds of body fat. In a new post, he reveals how to lose weight safely and sustainably in just over a month. “If you wanted to lose 6 pounds and 6 inches in the next 6 weeks, this is exactly what I would tell you to do,” he writes, offering a “step-by-step” approach.

Step 1: Set Clear Goals

The first step is to set clear goals, according to Jon. “Define your goals by being clear about your weight loss and inches reduction objectives. Track your progress using a journal or an app to monitor your weight, measurements, and food intake,” he says.

Step 2: Nutrition

The next step is tackling nutrition. “Aim to consume fewer calories than you burn. A deficit of 500-1000 calories per day can help you lose about 1-2 pounds per week,” he suggests. “Focus on whole foods by filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Include lean proteins such as chicken, fish, beans, and legumes. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, aiming for at least 8 cups a day, and limit sugary drinks.”

Step 3: Exercise

Step three is exercise. “Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Incorporate strength training exercises at least 2-3 times a week to build muscle, which can help increase metabolism. Include high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts to maximize fat burning in a shorter time,” he says.

Step 4: Lifestyle Changes

Step four is making lifestyle changes, starting with getting rest. “Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night, as lack of sleep can hinder weight loss. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as resting and going to bed early,” he says.

Step 5: Stay Accountable

The fifth step is to stay accountable. “Share your goals with friends or join a weight loss group for motivation. Weigh yourself weekly and take measurements to monitor your progress through regular check-ins,” he encourages.

Step 6: Adjust as Needed

The sixth step? Adjust as needed. “Evaluate your progress regularly. If you’re not seeing results after a couple of weeks, consider adjusting your caloric intake or increasing your exercise intensity,” he suggests.

Step 7: Celebrate Milestones

And finally, the last step is to celebrate milestones. “Celebrate small achievements along the way with non-food rewards, like new workout gear or a spa day,” he encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Get Your “Dream Body by Summer,” Says Maia Henry 

Maia_Henry_move_withmaia1
move_withmaia/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Getting into shape in time for summer – less than three months away – might seem unrealistic. However, according to a fitness pro and Instagram influencer, it’s actually quite simple. Maia Henry, aka Move with Maia, is famous for sharing everything from diet tips to workouts with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a recent post, she breaks down a few simple ways you can achieve your “dream body by summer.”

Strength Training, 3X Per Week

First, she says to start by strength training three days a week. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Pilates, 2X Per Week

A young woman in sportswear does Pilates on a reformer, lifting her leg up.Side view.Pilates, a pilates reformer class.Healthy Lifestyle Concept.High quality photoShutterstock

Next, she recommends doing Pilates two days a week. Why is Pilates a good workout? According to the Mayo Clinic there are lots of benefits to the workout, as it “strengthens the body's inner core while increasing its flexibility resulting in improved overall health. It can also promote longer, leaner muscles, injury prevention, relief from stress and back pain, enhanced athletic performance, and heightened mind-body awareness.

15-3-15 Treadmill Workout, 5X Per Week

,Running,Treadmill,Health,gym,exercise,workout,fitness.Shutterstock

Now, it’s time for cardio. Get on the treadmill five times a week and do a 15-3-15 – walking for 15 minutes at a 15 incline and speed of 3, encourages Maia.

Stay in a Caloric Deficit

Calories counting , diet , food control and weight loss concept. Calorie counter application on smartphone screen at dining table with salad, fruit juice, bread and fresh vegetable. healthy eatingShutterstock

When it comes to diet, it’s simple: Maintain a caloric deficit diet, she says. Also, “no sweets after 8.” A caloric deficit simply means that in order to lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume. To determine your needs, use a calorie calculator.

Hydration Plus No Booze

Water dispenser from dispenser of home fridge, Woman is filling a glass with water from the refrigerator.Shutterstock

Finally, hydration is key, she says. She recommends drinking a gallon of water per day. And, when it comes to booze, only one day of drinking alcohol per week. While exact hydration needs depend on everything from activity level to height and weight, the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine estimates that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters).

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to burn more fat by walking and aren’t a fan of speed walking, up your incline and decrease the speed – you will burn just as much, if not more, fat by walking on an incline that speed walking on a flat surface.

Nutrition & Diet

This 58-Year-Old Trainer Lost Weight and Looks 15 Years Younger With 9 Daily Habits

Michaela_Bentley7
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 25, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to up your weight loss game? Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age! In fact, she maintains that she has a much better grasp on diet and exercise now than she did in her forties. In a new Instagram post, she reveals the game-changing habits she has learned. “3 things I wish I had known about losing weight when I was in my 40s,” she writes.

Walking Can Burn More Fat Than Running

If you are pounding pavement or running vigorously on the treadmill to lose weight, stop, says Michaela. “You burn more fat by simply walking more (Zone 2) than long sessions of steady state running. Cardio is massively important for general health but not a good choice for fat loss. Doing too much of it can even lead to overtraining, further hindering fat loss,” she writes in her post.

Severe Calorie Restriction Will Backfire

Don’t try starving yourself thin. “Severe and prolonged calorie restriction will only make things worse in the long run because it can lower your metabolic set point over time,” writes Michaela, explaining that “these changes are, of course,e not permanent, but it can set you back.” Also, “extremely low-calorie diets can also cause binging because your body thinks you are starving. It’s unsustainable. A more moderate approach of a modest deficit of 200-500 calories below maintenance is recommended to lose weight.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training for weight loss. “You burn more calories at rest with resistance training because the more lean muscle you have, the more efficient your metabolism becomes. Lifting heavy weights will help you build lean muscle and lose fat,” she says.

Strength Training 3 to 5 Days a Week

In another post, she reveals a few more weight loss principles. As a 58-year-old personal trainer and nutrition coach, I’ve learned how to stay strong, lean, and fit. “Here are six principles you need to understand,” she says. “In order to lose weight, you need to lift weights 3-5 days per week.”

Walk 7,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

And get your steps in. “Walk at least 7000-10000 steps per day,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Do 2 Hours of Zone 2 Cardio a Week

Her next recommendation? “Get 2 hours of zone 2 cardio per week for health,” she says, specifying this is not for weight loss. What is zone 2 anyway? It is a low-intensity, steady-state workout that involves working out at 60–70% of your maximum heart rate.

Get 7 to 9 Hours of Sleep

Rest is also important, stresses Michaela. “Get 7-9 hours of sleep per night,” she recommends. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Eat 30 Grams of Protein Per Meal

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat around 30 grams of protein at each meal. If you have fat to lose, you need to eat with a moderate calorie deficit, but this doesn’t include using extreme fad diets to achieve this, and you shouldn’t stay in a calorie deficit indefinitely. It’s a good idea to cycle between deficit and maintenance calories in order to encourage the building of lean muscle and not plateau,” she says.

Hydrate

Lastly, you need to hydrate. “Drink half your body weight in oz of water per day,” she writes. For example, a 120-pound woman would drink 60 ounces of water per day. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Kelsey Rose Flaunts Washboard Abs and Reveals 3 “Secret Sauce” Moves

Kelsey_Rose3
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

A new year, a new you! Are you hoping to make 2025 the year you achieve all of your weight loss goals? “Start now,” encourages one fitness guru. Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In one of her first posts of the year, she reveals “how to transform your body in 2025” by doing three simple things. “Re-Align in 2025 — let’s make this your best year Yet! And I’m here to help,” she writes.

Join Her Program

Before she goes into detail, she explains that if “you’re ready to feel your strongest, leanest, and most confident self,” you should consider joining her 7-Day Power Reset (Jan 6th) followed by an 8-week re-align program (Jan 13th). “We’re focusing on strength, Pilates, and nutrition to help you hit your goals. Here’s exactly how we’re making it happen step by step,” she writes in her post.

Mix Strength Training and Pilates

First, mix strength with Pilates workouts 3 to 5 times a week. “This combination is the secret sauce for building lean muscle while staying mobile and injury-free. Strength training helps you sculpt and tone, while Pilates improves flexibility and strengthens stabilizing muscles. Plus, incorporating daily deep core work will tighten your waistline, flatten your tummy, and give you that strong, balanced core we all love,” she says.

Then, Walk for 15 to 30 Minutes

“After every strength or Pilates session, set aside 15-30 minutes for walking,” she says. “This isn’t just about burning extra calories—it’s about keeping your body in fat-burning mode while improving recovery. Pair that with hitting 10k steps daily to keep your metabolism thriving and your energy high throughout the day. Small actions = BIG results.”

Nail Your Nutrition

And last but not least, focus on nutrition. “You can’t out-train a poor diet—so let’s focus on hitting 30g of protein per meal to fuel muscle recovery, support fat loss, and keep you full for longer. Minimize sugar intake to stop cravings in their tracks and prevent energy crashes. Remember: abs are made in the kitchen, and this step will truly set you apart,” she says.

Her Program Is Sustainable

“This January, our challenges will guide you every step of the way with tailored workouts, mindfulness routines, and recipes designed to make these habits sustainable and fun. Don’t wait to start—your future self will thank you! Xx,” she concludes.

You Can Also Try Her 15-Minute Workout

In another post, she unveils her 15-minute walking workout. “This is your sign to STOP skipping your post-workout cardio and squeeze in a quick 15-minute treadmill workout for best results!!💦✨ It’s easy to feel like cardio needs to be a long, intense session to matter, but even a short burst after strength training can make a big impact,” she says.

It Helps Burn Fat, Increase Endurance, and Rev Metabolism

“By adding just 15 minutes on the treadmill, you can boost fat burn, increase endurance, and rev up your metabolism—all without draining yourself. Cardio is also a great way to wind down, reset, and give your body some extra love post-workout,” she says.

Here Is the 15 Minute Workout

“My Cheat Code Treadmill Series,” she says.

  1. 5 min steady walk at incline 8, speed 3.0—get the blood flowing!
  2. 5 min intervals: alternate 30-sec fast run (speed 6.0-8.0) + 30-sec walk (speed 3.0) to elevate your heart rate and maximize calorie burn
  3. 5 min cool down with incline 5, speed 3.0—ease into a steady pace and let your body relax.

Do It After Your Regular Workout

Do it after your regular workout, she recommends. “Just 15 minutes, and you’re done! Try it out as a finisher for your next workout and see how it feels to add this extra boost. Let’s make cardio simple and effective!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Switch From Fat-Storing to Fat-Burning

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable” by Spring Break
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Your body might be holding onto fat instead of burning it. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist. “I help busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that a key reason you could be failing at weight loss is that your body isn’t in fat-burning mode. “Here’s the truth: Your body isn’t in fat-burning mode—it’s stuck in fat-storing mode,” she writes.

HIgh Intensity Workouts and Undereating Could Be Throwing Off Your Hormones

“High-intensity workouts and undereating can spike your cortisol (stress hormone), throw off your hormones, and tell your body to cling to fat—especially around your belly. To switch to fat-burning mode, you need to work with your body, not against it,” she says, explaining how to do it.

First, Ditch Endless Cardio and Bootcamps

The first thing she recommonds? “Ditch the endless cardio and bootcamp workouts. While they might feel productive, they can elevate cortisol levels and keep your body in stress mode. This significantly stalls your fat loss,” she says.

Second, Strength Train

“Focus on strength training instead,” she continues. ”Building muscle not only tones your body but also boosts your metabolism so you burn more calories all day long—even while you’re resting. Strength training is the key to lasting fat loss after 35.”

Third, Don’t Starve Your Body

And third, “Stop starving your body,” she says. “Skipping meals or drastically cutting calories tanks your metabolism and leaves your body with no fuel to function. This survival mode makes it even harder to lose weight.”

Strength Train Three Times a Week

The Solution? “Swap the bootcamp and cardio-heavy classes for 3-4 strength training sessions per week,” she says.

And, Fuel Your Body with Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Carbs

You also need to make adjustments to your diet. “Fuel your body with protein, fiber, and healthy carbs at every meal- and be sure you’re eating ENOUGH to rev your metabolism and get you into fat burning mode,” she said.

Finally, Be Consistent

And last but not least, stick to it. “Focus on consistency—not extremes—to reset your metabolism and hormones,” she writes.

Wake Up Earlier

In another post, she reveals more habits to shape up fast, starting with waking up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

Hydrate

She also recommends prioritizing hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Also, amp up your steps. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 50 Lbs by Making These 15 Changes

Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Non-Negotiables for Fat Loss Over 40

Julie Clouse
​Patience and Discipline
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. “Lift weights 3-4 times per week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

