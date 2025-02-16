Do you often reach for bread first when sitting down to eat? Or start your meal with a sweet drink? According to biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, known as the Glucose Goddess, these common habits might be sabotaging your health – even if you're eating healthy foods.
Why Your Food Order Matters
A groundbreaking 2015 study published in Diabetes Care revealed something remarkable: eating the exact same meal in a different order could reduce blood glucose spikes by 73%. "This kind of reduction is just mind-blowing," Jessie says in her video post. "So 73% smaller glucose spike for the exact same meal."
The Hidden Problem With Blood Sugar Spikes
Most people experience significant glucose spikes daily, whether they have diabetes or not. "These spikes lead to cravings, fatigue, needing a lot of coffee to get through the day, skin issues, hormonal issues, sleep issues, feeling sluggish, having brain fog," Jessie explains. Over time, these spikes can contribute to serious health conditions like type 2 diabetes.
The Right Order Makes All the Difference
The solution is surprisingly simple. According to the research, here's the optimal order for eating your meal:
1. Vegetables first
2. Proteins and fats second3. Carbohydrates last
How It Works in Your Body
"Imagine that your stomach is like a sink and your intestine is like the pipe below the sink," Jessie illustrates. When you eat vegetables first, their fiber creates a protective mesh at the bottom of your stomach. "Any glucose molecules coming down afterwards is not going to arrive so quickly into the pipe below," she explains. This natural barrier helps prevent sharp blood sugar spikes.
Stay Fuller Longer
The benefits go beyond blood sugar control. Research shows eating in the right order affects ghrelin, our hunger hormone. "In the group that ate their food in whatever order they want, ghrelin stayed low for about two and a half hours," Jessie notes. "However, in the group that ate their food in the right order... ghrelin probably stayed suppressed for about four to five hours."
Long-Term Health Benefits
An eight-week study demonstrated the power of this simple change. "Only the group who ate their food in the right order also saw the beginning of the remission of their type 2 diabetes," Jessie shares. "They saw, on average, a reduction of 18 milligrams per deciliter in these people's fasting glucose levels."
Making It Work in Real Life
What about mixed dishes like sandwiches or lasagna? Jessie offers a practical solution: "Have what I call a veggie starter. Before your main dish, add a plate of vegetables to the beginning of your meal." This could be as simple as a side salad or some roasted vegetables.
Restaurant Tips
"When you go to a restaurant and they put bread on the table before you order, try to not eat it first," Jessie advises. Instead, save it for after your main course. This simple change can help maintain steady glucose levels and prevent post-meal energy crashes.
Start Today, No Stress Required
The best part? You don't need to wait between food groups – just eat them in the right order. As Jessie emphasizes, "Remember only do this if it's easy, never if it's stressful. This is something that should be positive and enjoyable, not something to stress you out."By making this simple change to how you eat – not what you eat – you could experience fewer cravings, better energy, and improved overall health. It's a free, easy way to take control of your health, one meal at a time.