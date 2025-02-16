Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Stop Eating Your Meals in the Wrong Order, Warns Expert

Simple meal hack controls blood sugar without changing what you eat.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 16, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Jessie Inchauspe Glucose Revolution
Copyright Glucose Revolution/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 16, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Do you often reach for bread first when sitting down to eat? Or start your meal with a sweet drink? According to biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, known as the Glucose Goddess, these common habits might be sabotaging your health – even if you're eating healthy foods.

Why Your Food Order Matters

A groundbreaking 2015 study published in Diabetes Care revealed something remarkable: eating the exact same meal in a different order could reduce blood glucose spikes by 73%. "This kind of reduction is just mind-blowing," Jessie says in her video post. "So 73% smaller glucose spike for the exact same meal."

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

The Hidden Problem With Blood Sugar Spikes

Most people experience significant glucose spikes daily, whether they have diabetes or not. "These spikes lead to cravings, fatigue, needing a lot of coffee to get through the day, skin issues, hormonal issues, sleep issues, feeling sluggish, having brain fog," Jessie explains. Over time, these spikes can contribute to serious health conditions like type 2 diabetes.

The Right Order Makes All the Difference

The solution is surprisingly simple. According to the research, here's the optimal order for eating your meal:

1. Vegetables first

2. Proteins and fats second

3. Carbohydrates last

How It Works in Your Body

"Imagine that your stomach is like a sink and your intestine is like the pipe below the sink," Jessie illustrates. When you eat vegetables first, their fiber creates a protective mesh at the bottom of your stomach. "Any glucose molecules coming down afterwards is not going to arrive so quickly into the pipe below," she explains. This natural barrier helps prevent sharp blood sugar spikes.

Stay Fuller Longer

The benefits go beyond blood sugar control. Research shows eating in the right order affects ghrelin, our hunger hormone. "In the group that ate their food in whatever order they want, ghrelin stayed low for about two and a half hours," Jessie notes. "However, in the group that ate their food in the right order... ghrelin probably stayed suppressed for about four to five hours."

Long-Term Health Benefits

An eight-week study demonstrated the power of this simple change. "Only the group who ate their food in the right order also saw the beginning of the remission of their type 2 diabetes," Jessie shares. "They saw, on average, a reduction of 18 milligrams per deciliter in these people's fasting glucose levels."

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Making It Work in Real Life

What about mixed dishes like sandwiches or lasagna? Jessie offers a practical solution: "Have what I call a veggie starter. Before your main dish, add a plate of vegetables to the beginning of your meal." This could be as simple as a side salad or some roasted vegetables.

Restaurant Tips

"When you go to a restaurant and they put bread on the table before you order, try to not eat it first," Jessie advises. Instead, save it for after your main course. This simple change can help maintain steady glucose levels and prevent post-meal energy crashes.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Start Today, No Stress Required

The best part? You don't need to wait between food groups – just eat them in the right order. As Jessie emphasizes, "Remember only do this if it's easy, never if it's stressful. This is something that should be positive and enjoyable, not something to stress you out."

By making this simple change to how you eat – not what you eat – you could experience fewer cravings, better energy, and improved overall health. It's a free, easy way to take control of your health, one meal at a time. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

healthy-eating

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

#1 Thing You Can Do to Lose Weight at Your Next Meal, According to a Dietitian

samar-kullab-2
chicago.dietitian/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 02, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Samar Kullab MS, RDN (@chicagodietician) is a ​​Licensed & Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and influencer who has amassed a following of over 710,000 followers on TikTok. She regularly shares tips and tricks about how to lose weight in a natural way. In one viral video, she shares a simple hack you can use at every meal to eat less. “One thing you can do at your next meal to help you lose weight. I'm a registered dietician nutritionist with a master's in nutrition science. So listen up,” she says in the clip. We also asked The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, for more tips.

Don’t Eat Fast

@chicago.dietitian

Follow for more weight loss tips☺️ #dietitian #nutrition #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsandtricks #learnontiktok

Like your mother might have told you, don’t eat so fast, she says. “Slow down at your meal. It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to signal your brain that you are full.”

If You Eat Fast, You Won’t Know When You Are Full

samar-kullab-3chicago.dietitian/TikTok

This means that if you eat fast, you are more likely to eat more because you won’t know you are full. “So the quicker that you eat, the more that you can eat.”

Once you figure it out, it will be too late. “By the time your brain gets that message, you're just like, ‘Well, I'm uncomfortably full,’’” she adds.

At your next meal, “slow down, chew your food very well, put your utensils down between each bite,” she instructs.

Related: Britany Williams Shares 10-Minute, Zero Equipment Beginner Workout

Eat From Smaller Plates

Big,Plate,With,Small,Amount,Of,Salad,In,The,Centre,Shutterstock

We also asked The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, for more tips. Her first? Eat from a smaller plate. “If you eat from the really large dinner plates, smaller portions look like you are depriving yourself and it’s too easy to put portions too large on those plates,” she says. “If you fill a smaller plate, you can eat smaller portions."

Related: I Lost 30 Pounds With This Walking Routine

Half Your Plate with Veggies and One-Quarter, Veggies

Salmon,Served,With,Mix,Salad,Veggies,VegetablesShutterstock

Collingwood also suggests filling half your plate with veggies and at least one-quarter with protein. “Veggies are low in calories and high in fiber which fills and keeps you satiated. Protein is also very satiating and has a high thermic effect of food, meaning you actually burn more calories digesting it than carbs and even fat.”

💪🔥Body Booster: During your next meal, be intentional about your pace of eating. Try and eat slower than usual, giving your stomach a chance to signal to your brain that you are full. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Eating Advice to Boost Gut Health and Beat the Bloat

clarissa-lenherr-main
clarissalenherrnutrition/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 13, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you feeling like your gut health needs a little work? You might be making a simple mistake that is preventing it from doing its job, according to one expert. Clarissa Lenherr is a UK-based nutritionist specializing in gut health and IBS. She regularly shares tips and tricks to help people “beat the bloat.” In a recent post, she addresses digestion, revealing a common error that people make. “Here's an easy gut health tip that you're probably missing out on,” she writes at the start of her Instagram post. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, also weighs in.

Your Gut May Need “A Break,” She Says

clarissa-lenherr-1clarissalenherrnutrition/Instagram

“Give your gut a break,” encourages Lenherr. “The gut needs a break to do all the wonderful things it's supposed to do: Digest, break down, absorb, utilize nutrients, help with our bowel movements.”

RELATED: 3 Things Keeping You From Losing Extra Belly Fat

“Constantly Eating” Can Prevent Digestion

Doubtful,Woman,Thinking,About,Eating,A,Pie,Dessert.,Lady,HavingShutterstock

“If we're constantly eating and not giving our gut that time it needs, we can stop these wonderful processes between meals,” she continues.

Wait 3 to 4 Hours Between Meals and 12 Hours Overnight

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

“Consider three to four hours (between meals) and overnight. Consider 12 hours between dinner and breakfast to give your gut the time it needs,” Lenherr recommends.

Our Expert Weighs In

Tara_Collingwood2Diet Diva/Facebook

Collingwood explains that the gut digests and moves food along from stomach to intestines. “Depending on volume and type of food, this can take about 3 to 4 hours for the gut to completely clear out between meals,” she says.

RELATED: I Lost 70 Pounds From Hot Girl Walks and This Is Exactly How I Did It

Don’t Fast for More Than 12 Hours

Shot of smiling young woman eating yogurt while sitting on stool in the kitchen at home.Shutterstock/Josep Suria

Collingwood agrees that having a period of time each day without food is “natural and good for digestive health” and “overnight is the best time” for it. At a minimum, she suggests 10 to 12 hours of sleep overnight. “No need to go fasting for more than 12 hours,” she notes. “Once you are up for the day, eat within 1 to 2 hours to get your metabolism started.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to promote digestion, wait 3 to 4 hours in between meals.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Drops 80 Pounds in 3 Years Using These 10 Simple Food Rules

MishLove_mishlovee3
mishlovee/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 25, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you looking for some easy but effective weight loss tips? MishLove is a weight loss enthusiast who “lost 80 pounds naturally” and regularly shares tips on how she did it. In a recent viral video, she discusses how to lose weight fast. “I lost 80 pounds. I've been able to keep it off for three years,” she says. “I'm going to show you what I did at the beginning of my journey to get fast results, to keep me motivated to lose 80 pounds and keep it off for three years.”

Create a Weekly Food Plan

The first tip is to create a weekly food plan. “You need to know exactly what you're going to eat for the entire week. You need to know exactly what you're going to eat every single day, Monday through Friday, from your dinner to your snack, to your lunch, if you're going to make another snack dinner, how much water you're going to drink, if you're going to drink any tea,” she says in her post. She doesn’t prep meals, but she still makes sure she knows what she will eat and has everything she needs to make it. “Stick to the script, and I promise you it's going to work. If it's not on the list for that day, you do not eat it. Period. Point blank.”

Stop Eating When You Are Full

Tip number two is to stop eating when you are full. “No more overeating when you are full. You save it for later and go about your day,” she says. “I don't care how much your body craves it. Do not eat the food. Save it for later. You're not starving yourself. Once your body is satisfied, you're done.”

RELATED:I Lost 25 Pounds by Swapping Out These 6 Sugary Foods

Stop Eating Empty Calories

Tip number three is to stop eating empty calories. “Stop eating things that are low in protein, low in fiber, high in bad carbs, high in sugar. Eat intentionally. Eat things that are low in sugar, high in protein, high in fiber, and have no bad carbs. They are a little bad carbs and a little processed foods. Eat things that are going to help you on your fitness journey, such as a high fiber, high protein diet, which is going to take your weight loss journey to the next level,” she says.

4. Move Your Body More

Tip number four is moving your body more. “The perfect weight loss duo is eating less than what you're currently eating now and moving your body more than what you're currently doing. Now, those two together are going to take your body to the next level a lot faster than just doing, working ou,t or just eating properly. You want to do them together,” she says.

Drink Apple Cider Vinegar Drink in the Morning

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

“Tip number five is going to be drinking this every single morning on an empty stomach,” she says. It consists of six ounces of water, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, a hint of cayenne pepper, and half a lemon. “It is not gonna taste that good, but it's amazing for your gut,” she says. “It's going to help you with bloating, and it aids in weight loss. So drink that every single morning. I was very consistent with drinking when I first started my weight loss journey. That's going to take you to another level, trust me. Please be consistent with that.”

RELATED:10 High-Fiber Foods That Can Flatten Your Belly in 2 Weeks

Stop Drinking Sugary Drinks

Soft drinks and fruit juice mixed with soda high in sugar have a negative effect on physical healthShutterstock

Tip number six: stop drinking sugary drinks. “I was very good at this in the beginning. I always read the back of the labels of the drinks, and if there were anything more than five grams of sugar in them, I would not drink it at all. It was just way too much. Even now, to this day, I really do not drink anything that has more than five grams of sugar. For one, it is just way too sweet for me now. But reduce your sugary drink intake dramatically.”

Reduce Condiment Intake

Tip seven: you're reducing your intake of condiments that are high in sugar and high in calories. “For example, if you want barbecue sauce and you want to do Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce with no sugar,” she says. “You're going to have to start looking at the labels and seeing how much sugars are in these sauces and how many calories because they do add up. Also, do not drown your salads in ranch or whatever salad dressing you're using. Your salad should not be white.”

Only Eat When You Are Hungry

Close up of young businessman eating rib steak on wooden tray at restaurant.Shutterstock

Tip eight is understanding that it is okay to eat only when you are hungry. “Some days, you're going to want all your meals and all your snacks you have planned out. And then, some days you're only going to want two meals and one snack. Both days are okay. Do not force yourself to eat. But what you don't want to do is starve yourself. You never wanna miss out on a meal because you're trying to save calories,” she says. “All that's going to do is create a negative weight loss experience, and then you're going to gain the weight back.”

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Start the Day with a High Protein Meal

A close up of soft boiled eggsShutterstock

Tip number nine is starting your day off with a high-protein meal. “It's going to keep you full longer. It was a staple when I first started. I do it now to this day. You want to make sure that your eating protein in the morning is going to keep you full. So, just carbs are not going to do it. Just fiber is not going to do it. Eat some protein,” she says.

Drink Ginger and Mint Tea Daily

Her last tip is to drink ginger and mint tea every single day. “Trust me, it's amazing for your skin, amazing for your gut. You can drink it multiple times a day, or you can just drink it once a day, but drink it after a meal, and you're going to feel great right after,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Simple Food Rules That Make Losing Weight Faster and Easier

High angle above view photo of female chef raise arms showing her working place peel boiled shrimps cooking prepared ingredients red salmon grill pan wear apron kitchen indoors
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 27, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing weight doesn’t have to involve extreme diets or complicated meal plans. In fact, simple, sustainable habits are often the most effective way to achieve long-term success. By following these ten food rules, you can make smarter choices, keep your metabolism revved, and shed pounds more quickly and easily. These tips focus on balance, moderation, and nutrient-dense foods so you’ll feel energized and satisfied while making progress toward your weight-loss goals.

Start Every Meal with Vegetables

Buddha,Bowl,Dish,With,Chicken,Fillet,,Brown,Rice,,Avocado,,Pepper,Shutterstock

Kick-off each meal with a generous serving of vegetables to ensure you’re getting fiber, vitamins, and minerals. This not only fills you up but also prevents you from overeating calorie-dense foods later in the meal. Think roasted broccoli, a fresh salad, or sautéed greens. Starting with veggies also slows digestion, keeping your blood sugar stable and your metabolism humming.

Follow the Plate Method

Chicken,And,Salmon,Dishes,With,Buckwheat,,Green,Beans,,Broad,Beans,Shutterstock

Divide your plate into three sections: half for vegetables, a quarter for lean protein, and a quarter for whole grains or starchy vegetables. This ensures balanced portions, keeps your calorie intake in check, and provides the nutrients your body needs for weight loss. The plate method is easy to remember and works at home, in restaurants, or at social gatherings.

RELATED: This Coach Shares 10 Do's and Don'ts That Actually Keep Fat Loss Off Forever

Drink Water Before Every Meal

A,Glass,Of,Cold,Water,With,Ice,On,Rustic,Table.Shutterstock

Drinking a glass of water 15 minutes before each meal can help curb hunger and prevent overeating. Staying hydrated also supports digestion and keeps your metabolism running efficiently. If plain water feels boring, try adding a slice of lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing twist.

Eat Protein with Every Meal

Diced,Tofu,With,Tomato,Sauce,In,PanShutterstock

Protein is essential for weight loss because it boosts metabolism, helps maintain muscle mass, and keeps you feeling full longer. Incorporate lean protein sources like chicken, fish, eggs, tofu, or beans into every meal. Even snacks can include protein, like a hard-boiled egg or a handful of almonds.

Limit Processed Foods

High,Fiber,Foods.,,Healthy,Balanced,Dieting,Concept..,Foods,High,InShutterstock

Processed foods are often loaded with added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients that can slow your weight-loss progress. Focus on whole, minimally processed foods like fresh produce, whole grains, and lean proteins. This shift not only improves your health but also makes it easier to control your calorie intake.

RELATED: The 7 Foods Experts Say Are Slowing Your Metabolism Without You Realizing It

Avoid Liquid Calories

Iced,Latte,Coffee,On,Plastic,Cup,Place,Marble,BackgroundShutterstock

Sugary drinks like soda, sweetened teas, and fancy coffee beverages add unnecessary calories without filling you up. Replace them with water, herbal teas, or black coffee to cut back on sugar and calories. This small change can have a big impact on your overall weight-loss progress.

Plan Ahead for Snacks

Smart,Snacking,Pack,Veggies,Dip,Together,In,A,Jar,.selectiveShutterstock

Unplanned snacking can lead to mindless eating and excess calories. Keep healthy, portion-controlled snacks on hand, like sliced veggies with hummus, a small handful of nuts, or a piece of fruit with nut butter. Planning ahead ensures you have nutritious options ready when hunger strikes.

Eat Mindfully

Mindful,Or,Mindless,Eating,Symbol.,Doctor,Turns,Cubes,And,ChangesShutterstock

Mindful eating helps you tune in to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Slow down, chew thoroughly, and focus on the flavors and textures of your food. Avoid eating in front of the TV or while scrolling on your phone. Mindful eating prevents overeating and helps you feel satisfied with smaller portions.

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Limit Late-Night Eating

Man,Eating,Late,Night,Time,Alone,At,Home,Or,ApartmentShutterstock

Eating too close to bedtime can disrupt your metabolism and interfere with digestion. Set a rule to stop eating two to three hours before bed. If you’re truly hungry, opt for a light, protein-rich snack like Greek yogurt or a hard-boiled egg to tide you over until morning.

Indulge Wisely

Bite,Sizes,Dessert,,Fork,And,White,PlateShutterstock

Denying yourself your favorite treats can backfire and lead to binge eating. Instead, allow yourself occasional indulgences in small portions. Savor the experience without guilt, and balance it with healthy choices throughout the day. This approach keeps you motivated and prevents feelings of deprivation. By following these simple yet effective food rules, you can make losing weight faster, easier, and more sustainable. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

You Don’t Need the Gym to Get Flat Abs, Just Avoid These Foods

Zara_Kai_theneptunianbaby6
neptunianbabyyy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Lots of people believe that you can crunch your way to a flat belly, but that isn’t the case. Health experts regularly use the phrase,“Abs are made in the kitchen,” for a reason. If you want a tight midsection, you need to change your diet. Zara Kai (@theneptunianbaby) is a diet and weight loss influencer who specializes in helping people transform their body in 30 days using herbs and raw food. In a recent viral video she claims that avoiding certain types of food will get you a slender waistline ASAP.

Zara Claims That Many People Are Wrong About What It Takes to Have Flat Abs

Zara_Kai_theneptunianbaby7neptunianbabyyy/Instagram

“The reason why you don't have a flat tummy is not because you don't go to the gym. It's not because you didn't order your flat tummy tea. It's not because you don't drink apple cider vinegar. It's not because you're not in a calorie deficit,” claims Zara at the start of the clip.

Related: 3 Proven Workouts for Enhanced Bust Firmness

She Says “Inflammatory Foods” Like Pasta and Sugar Are the Culprit

Close up Chicken Parmesan and spaghetti in a plate. Low angle view. Macro shot with focus stacking.Shutterstock

“It is because of the foods that you're eating,” she says. “Your diet is inflammatory if you eat pasta, heavy starches, bread, gluten, refined sugar, flour,” she continues. “If you are eating these heavy foods, even processed foods, your stomach is not going to be flat.”

She Also Says to “Stop Eating Every Hour”

Young hungry woman in front of refrigerator craving chocolate pastries.Shutterstock/Stokkete

Timing is also key, she says. “Stop eating every hour. Let your body digest your food. You'll be okay,” she continues. “If you want results, you need to put in the work to get the results, and it's that simple, you guys. It's a simple equation.”

An RDN Says You Don’t Have to Cut These Things Out, But Eat Them in Moderation

Young girl showing sporty belly against the sea on the beachShutterstock

The Body Network asked The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, to weigh in on her claims. “I have a flat stomach and I eat bread and pasta,” she says. “You don’t have to completely avoid these foods, but you do need to put in the work. I do agree with that.” You can eat gluten, bread, pasta, and even some dessert, “but it is about how MUCH you are eating those things, especially all at one time.”

Related: 10 Ways Functional Nutrition Strategies Will Transform Your Body

Don’t Eat Too Much in One Sitting

Romantic couple is cooking on kitchen. Handsome man and attractive young woman are having fun together while making salad. Healthy lifestyle concept.Shutterstock

You should also “spread your food out and don’t eat too much in one sitting,” Collingwood adds. “You also need to balance what you are eating with exercise so you can build and maintain muscle and burn any excess calories to prevent gaining body fat.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you dramatically try cutting things out of your diet, like pasta, sugar, or processed foods, you might lose weight faster but you might be more likely to binge than if you exercise moderation.

Nutrition & Diet

Lose 20 Lbs with These 10 Low-Calorie Snacks

Lea Dombrowski lea_dombrowski
Copyright lea_dombrowski/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without having to sacrifice snacking? According to one expert, this is not only possible, she recommends it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent social media post, she reveals all the almost zero-calorie snacks “to grab during a weight loss journey,” she writes.

Pickles

a lot of fresh beaten cucumbers in water. washing cucumbers. pickling cucumbers, pickles

Shutterstock

The first snack she recommends is a popular fermented veggie: Pickles. “This salty snack has only 5 calories per pickle,” she explains.

Zucchini or Kale Chips

Kale chips on a baking sheet on parchment.Shutterstock

Next up, veggie chips. However, she doesn’t recommend buying them in a bag. Instead, make your own. “Air fry zucchini or kale to make a crispy chip with only 20 calories per cup,” she suggests.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Sugar-Free Jello

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar freeShutterstock

Have you ever tried sugar-free jello? It tastes nearly the same as the original, with far fewer calories. “For a sweet snack grab a jello with only 20 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Olive oil popped popcorn in a porcelain bowl horizontal shotShutterstock

Another great snack, especially when watching a movie? Air-popped popcorn. “Pop popcorn with no oil and it’s only 30 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Sheets of roasted nori seaweed wrappingShutterstock

While they are an acquired taste, roasted seaweed snacks are nutritionally beneficial. “These are salty and nutrient-dense with only 20 calories per pack,” Dombrowski says.

Jicama Sticks with Tajín

Raw Jicama, Mexican turnip, ketogenic food

Shutterstock

Jicama sticks with tajin makes a tasty vegetable snack. “This is packed with fiber and tastes delicious with only 20 calories per cup,” she claims.

Low-Calorie Fruits

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table

Shutterstock

In another post, Dombrowski reveals more of her favorites, starting with low-calorie fruits. “Watermelon, berries, peaches, apples, and other fruits are high in water and fiber, making them super low-calorie but filling,” she says.

Vegetables

Harvesting carrots. Female hand with bunches of carrots with tops.Shutterstock

Vegetables are also a great snack. “Carrots, celery, cucumbers, snap peas, and other veggies have a lot of volume with essentially zero calories,” she says.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Roasted Chickpeas

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.

Shutterstock

Roasted chickpeas are another great snack. “This high-fiber, high-protein snack is low in calories, super filling, and makes the best chip alternative,” she says.

Deli Meat

Assorted sliced meat in a macro image

Shutterstock

The last snack she suggests is deli meat. “Turkey and ham are packed with protein for very few calories! Perfect for upping your protein for the day,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

Naturally Thin Food Coach Reveals Her Habits

Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home

Rick Bhullar rickbhullarfitness
Copyright rickbhullarfitness/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 14, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to find time for exercise between work and family commitments? You're not alone. As someone who's helped thousands transform their bodies from home, I've seen this challenge repeatedly. That's where Rick Bhullar's expertise comes in. With over 650K YouTube subscribers following his low-impact walking workouts, Rick has revolutionized how people approach fitness at home. His signature walking with weights method helps you burn fat while keeping your joints completely safe. Here's his proven 10-minute workout that combines walking with strength training for maximum results.

Getting Started With the Right Weight

"For today's workout, I'm using a couple of 2kg dumbbells, but you can use whatever you want," Rick shares in his post, making the workout accessible for all fitness levels. He emphasizes proper form from the start: "What I like to have on my dumbbells, I take my thumbs over the top here... Let's get these arms active, let's get that calorie burn going."

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making Every Step Count

Maximizing calorie burn requires proper movement tracking. "If you do want your step tracker to track your steps, it's important to keep movement in these arms," Rick explains. "Step trackers track movement and if we're here [with static arms], they ain't going to track anything."

Core Activation for Better Results

The workout integrates core engagement throughout each movement. "Think about squeezing down and squeezing your abs. It's not a snap movement, it's a squeeze," Rick instructs. This deliberate engagement helps activate more muscle groups during the walking movements.

Time-Efficient Fat Burning

"We're doing each movement for 30 seconds," Rick notes, explaining why this workout is so effective in just 10 minutes. "This is a perfect workout to add in between your other workouts," he adds, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Maximizing Muscle Engagement

Small adjustments make a significant difference in fat burning. "These little nuances when you're working out will make a huge difference," Rick emphasizes. He demonstrates how extending arms further from the body during movements increases core activation and calorie burn.

RELATED:3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Building Endurance and Strength

The workout naturally progresses to challenge your muscles. "You might feel your grip start to get a little bit weaker as this workout goes on... That's normal," Rick explains, adding that "The best way to build them up is to work through that grip strength."

Dynamic Movement Combinations

"Using these dumbbells in these dynamic movements improves our balance, stability, strength... and to get the heart rate up," Rick explains. This combination of cardio and strength training maximizes the fat-burning potential of each movement.

Proper Form for Maximum Results

Throughout the session, Rick emphasizes maintaining correct posture: "Keep your back nice and straight, head in alignment." This attention to form ensures you're targeting the right muscle groups while protecting your joints.

RELATED: How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

The Complete Weight Loss Package

Rick stresses the importance of a holistic approach: "If you do want to tone up, you're going to lose a bit of weight. Make sure your nutrition is aligned with these workouts." This combination of proper nutrition and consistent exercise is key to achieving lasting results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.