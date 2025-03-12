Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

She Snuck Fiber Into Her Diet in 10 Easy Ways and Lost 55 Pounds

One weight loss warrior reveals delicious ways she amps up her fiber intake.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight while staying full? You may need to amp up your fiber intake. Gillian Ferguson is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals some creative ways she increases fiber in her diet. “10 easy ways to sneak fiber into your diet,” she writes in the post.

Why Fiber Is Important

“Want to lose weight + improve your health? Let’s talk about FIBER,” Sine writes, going onto list the benefits of a high-fiber diet:

  • Lowers total cholesterol and LDL-cholesterol (aka “bad” cholesterol).
  • Improves blood sugar control.
  • Keeps you regular.
  • Supports gut health.
  • Supports weight loss + management.
  • Protects against colorectal cancer.

Add Avocado

The first way she adds fiber into her diet is by eating avocado. “One medium-sized avocado has about 10 grams of fiber,” she says. “I know you know how to add avo 👌 so I’ll stop there.”

Sprinkle on Some Seeds

Next, sprinkle on some seeds. “Try incorporating a tablespoon or two of small seeds, like chia, flax, or hemp, into your day. An ounce of chia seeds, for example, provides 10g of fiber,” she writes. “You can blend into your smoothie or sprinkle on a salad.”

Level Up Your Smoothie

You can also “level up” your smoothie. “It’s so easy to fit a big dose of fiber into a smoothie without even trying! After picking your protein, add fruit and veggies (like spinach, kale, or frozen cauliflower rice) and some fiber rich fats like flax seeds, hemp seeds, nut butters, or avocado,” she writes.

Learn to Love Veggies

Learn to love veggies. “Non-starchy vegetables, like leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower, provide both fiber and volume for little calories. My favorite way to eat veggies right now is in the air fryer,” she says.

Swap Out Your Pastas

Next, switch up your pastas. “It’s in your best interest to choose whole grain and legume-based (chickpea or lentil) pastas most of the time!” she writes. “One serving of Barilla Whole Grain Penne has 7 grams fiber per serving.”

Amy Up Your Oats

“Oats are a nutritional powerhouse rich in beta-glucan—a soluble fiber that functions as a prebiotic fiber that is effective at lowering total and LDL cholesterol,” says Sine, recommending oatmeal and overnight oats.

Berries

She also says to eat berries. “Just one cup of raspberries contains a whopping 8 grams of fiber! I eat every day in my yogurt!”

Switch Up Your Snacks

Switch up your snacks. “Snack time is a good time to up your fiber intake since fiber can help you feel full,” she says. “Popcorn, fruit w nut butter, sliced veggies w hummus or guac, edamame.”

Choose Plant Proteins

Plant proteins are also high in fiber. “Think: beans, chickpeas, lentils, quinoa (and other ‘ancient’/whole grains),” she says.

Pick a Better Brea

You don’t have to omit bread. Just a “pick a better bread,” says Sine. “If you eat bread or a wrap choose one with fiber!!! The wrap I eat my lunch on has 17g fiber!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

healthy-eatingweight-losssuccess-stories-transformations

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

She Snuck Fiber Into Her Diet in 10 Ways and Lost 55 Lbs

Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight while staying full? You may need to amp up your fiber intake. Gillian Ferguson is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals some creative ways she increases fiber in her diet. “10 easy ways to sneak fiber into your diet,” she writes in the post.

Why Fiber Is Important

“Want to lose weight + improve your health? Let’s talk about FIBER,” Sine writes, going onto list the benefits of a high-fiber diet:

  • Lowers total cholesterol and LDL-cholesterol (aka “bad” cholesterol).
  • Improves blood sugar control.
  • Keeps you regular.
  • Supports gut health.
  • Supports weight loss + management.
  • Protects against colorectal cancer.

Add Avocado

The first way she adds fiber into her diet is by eating avocado. “One medium-sized avocado has about 10 grams of fiber,” she says. “I know you know how to add avo 👌 so I’ll stop there.”

Sprinkle on Some Seeds

Next, sprinkle on some seeds. “Try incorporating a tablespoon or two of small seeds, like chia, flax, or hemp, into your day. An ounce of chia seeds, for example, provides 10g of fiber,” she writes. “You can blend into your smoothie or sprinkle on a salad.”

Level Up Your Smoothie

You can also “level up” your smoothie. “It’s so easy to fit a big dose of fiber into a smoothie without even trying! After picking your protein, add fruit and veggies (like spinach, kale, or frozen cauliflower rice) and some fiber rich fats like flax seeds, hemp seeds, nut butters, or avocado,” she writes.

Learn to Love Veggies

Learn to love veggies. “Non-starchy vegetables, like leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower, provide both fiber and volume for little calories. My favorite way to eat veggies right now is in the air fryer,” she says.

Swap Out Your Pastas

Next, switch up your pastas. “It’s in your best interest to choose whole grain and legume-based (chickpea or lentil) pastas most of the time!” she writes. “One serving of Barilla Whole Grain Penne has 7 grams fiber per serving.”

Amy Up Your Oats

“Oats are a nutritional powerhouse rich in beta-glucan—a soluble fiber that functions as a prebiotic fiber that is effective at lowering total and LDL cholesterol,” says Sine, recommending oatmeal and overnight oats.

Berries

She also says to eat berries. “Just one cup of raspberries contains a whopping 8 grams of fiber! I eat every day in my yogurt!”

Switch Up Your Snacks

Switch up your snacks. “Snack time is a good time to up your fiber intake since fiber can help you feel full,” she says. “Popcorn, fruit w nut butter, sliced veggies w hummus or guac, edamame.”

Choose Plant Proteins

Plant proteins are also high in fiber. “Think: beans, chickpeas, lentils, quinoa (and other ‘ancient’/whole grains),” she says.

Pick a Better Brea

You don’t have to omit bread. Just a “pick a better bread,” says Sine. “If you eat bread or a wrap choose one with fiber!!! The wrap I eat my lunch on has 17g fiber!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Pounds in 5 Months by Doing These 5 Things

Sadie_Chartrand_Slim_Sadie_Coaching5
Copyright Slim Sadie Coaching/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you been trying to lose weight but been unsuccessful? Sadie Chartrand of Slim Sadie Coaching is a weight loss coach, military spouse, MO, and Registered Nurse (RN) who “helps women who have been battling their bodies and struggling with their weight for their entire lives” get into shape. In a new viral YouTube video, she reveals how she did it. “This is how I lost 80 pounds in just five months,” she says at the start of the clip. “My only hope is to help you all lose weight based on my own experiences.”

She Was “So Heavy” That She Thought She Had a “Disease or Disorder”

“Two weeks before December 13th, 2017, I had decided at some point that the reason that I was so heavy had to be because of some kind of disease or disorder. So I went to the doctor, and I told myself when I went into the doctor's office if all of my results came back negative, I had to lose weight. I have no more excuses. This was December 13th, 2017. I went into the office, and she read my results back to me. Everything was totally normal,” she says in her post.

She Went to a Doctor and Had Her BMR Calculated

“I stuck to my promise to myself, so I asked this doctor to help me lose weight. The first thing that she did was body composition. From that, she showed me what my BMR was, which was basal metabolic rate. And then she explained to me that to lose weight, I needed to eat about 1,157 calories a day, no more than that,” she continued.

RELATED:9 Things You Need to Do to Drop Body Fat in 30 Days, According to Expert

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She is also excited about her protein intake. “She wanted to make sure that I really increased my protein. So I ate one gram of protein per pound of skeletal muscle that I had, which was about 75 grams of protein per day,” she continues.

She Cut Carbs

She also stopped eating carbs. “At the time, she really cut my carbs out. So I was only eating less than 20 net carbs per day, less than 50 total carbs per day,” she says.

Here Is What She Ate in a Day

She was eating a protein shake for breakfast and a protein shake for lunch. “And these are Premier Protein shakes, pre-made,” she says. “For dinner, I was having four ounces of meat and two cups of vegetables.”

RELATED:Fitness Coach Reveals the 5 Foods That Helped Him Lose 20 Pounds in 90 Days

Walking Was Also Key

And, she got her steps in. “As for exercise, all I did was walk,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Lost Weight Fast

When she went in for her two-week checkup “and just to check in to see how things were going,” she learned she had lost 14.7 pounds in just two weeks. “At first, I was so excited, and then everyone said, ‘It's water weight. It's going to come back. Don't get yourself all excited about this.’

She Went on to Lose 80 Pounds in 5 Months

“It never came back. And I continued to lose weight. At the end of the first month. I had lost basically 25 pounds in one month, which was my goal. I just barely miss it by a few ounces. But basically, it was 25 pounds. About two months into my journey, I had lost 40 pounds. And at the end of five months, I had lost 75 pounds. So that's why I say I lost 80 pounds in five months.”

She Gained Some of It Back

Unfortunately, she ended up gaining back 40 of those 80 pounds within a few months. “I got back into it, and I committed again. I lost all of the weight again by May of 2019. Her lowest weight was 180, and she admits that she is now 223.

RELATED:Nutrition Expert Reveals 2 Natural Alternatives to Expensive Weight Loss Drugs

She Is Now Back on Track and Using These Tips

“I am embarrassed, I'm disappointed. But the most important thing that I have to keep reminding myself is that I've done this not once but twice before. I know how to do this, and I can do it. It's just a matter of convincing myself each and every day to do this. It's been a lot, but it's also been absolutely life-changing for me, and I was really missing out on life. So my motto is losing weight and gaining life.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 35 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Kiana Monle kianamonle
Copyright kianamonle/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to achieve your weight loss goals? Kiana Monle is a holistic wellness influencer who dropped over 30 pounds and shares her tips and tricks on social media. In a new post, she reveals a few things she did to drop weight. “Before, I felt heavy. I was uncomfortable in my body and was sick of hovering around the same weight for years on end. I got sick and tired of being sick and tired! So I made some changes. BIG ones,” she says in the post, revealing five things she did to lose 35 pounds.

She Got Into a Calorie Deficit

The first thing she did was get into a calorie deficit. “For the first 6 months, I meticulously tracked my calories. I know this isn't for everyone, but it was so helpful to know how much I was eating, and how much I had left to play around with. IMO, this was the biggest game changer,” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

She Went “Back to Basics”

Next, she went “back to basics,” she says. “I used to eat a ton of sweets. It became a cycle, and my weight soared. To reset, I went back to the basics--whole foods , no cakes or cookies. Yes, that first few days were tough (almost caved for some insomnia cookies) but it was worth it. After a week or so I stopped craving so many sweets. I also started to enjoy whole foods more. I later re-introduced cakes, cookies, etc!”

She Exercised

She also started to exercise. “I've always been somewhat active when it came to workouts, but as someone who worked from home, I got maaaybe 1K steps in a day. To move more, I worked out 3X a week (doing @heatherrobertsoncom 's 12 week program) and later added walks 5X a week. Once I finished the plan, I did the second one for a bit before ditching, lifting altogether, and focused on cardio (my fave),” she says.

She Treated Herself to “Daily Fun Foods”

Next, she started treating herself to “daily fun foods,” she reveals. “I reset my palate, but I still kept things fun. My daily treat would be popcorn and a chocolate truffle (huge fan of both!).”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

She Focused on Consistency

Finally, she focused on consistency. “Daily commitment was key. For those first 6 months, when I lost 20 pounds, I would stick to my eating and workout plan. No cheat days, no going off script. I simply built in rest days, and if I ate out, I'd have it fit into my daily calories,” she writes.

She Is Now Focused on Balance

“Now as I maintain my goal weight, it's about finding balance,” she reveals at the end of the post. “It's not always easy, but I'm excited to document it here!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

9 People Share Proven Ways to Lose Over 40 Pounds

Dils_Lee_dilshealth1
dilshealth/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose more than 40 pounds? While it might seem intimidating to embark on a major weight loss journey, there are lots of weight loss warriors who have shared their success stories to keep you inspired and motivated. Many of them have revealed the easy and doable lifestyle changes they made that enabled them to slim down and keep the weight off. Here are 20 tips from nine men and women who have lost up to 165 pounds to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Indya Ago Lost 120 Pounds by Learning How to Have a “Balanced” Approach to Food

@indyaagos

Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance. when I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much, I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for. Which just led me to cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body. Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power. WIEIAD DEETS: 💚 breakfast: protein, pancakes, egg, white scramble, turkey bacon 💚 snack: fruit, salad, and protein smoothie 💚 lunch: birria tacos + veg 💚 dinner: seafood boil Babe, if you’re ready to finally create a lifestyle transformation that’s sustainable while still eating all of the foods that you enjoy, I would love to work with you. I’m now accepting new clients, the link is in my bio. Let’s get to work! #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #caloriedeficit #summerbody #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach #mindset #mindsetcoach #mentalhealth #weightlosstransformation #fatlosstips #fatlosstransformation #whatieatinaday #highprotein

Indya Agos (@indyaagos) is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a whopping 120 pounds via natural methods. “Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance,” she says. “When I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much,” she continues. “I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for.”

She Also Educated Herself on Macronutrients

Indya previously suffered from “cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body,” she maintains. “Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power.”

RELATED:15 Reasons Why You May Not Losing Weight While on Ozempic

She “Started Slow” and Learned “Self-Trust”

@indyaagos

If you wanna lose 80 pounds next year, I’m gonna tell you exactly how to do it! No gatekeeping the secret to success here. The number one thing that you need to get clear on, is the amount of time it’s going to take you to achieve your goal, the amount of effort required for you to get there, and, of course, why it’s so important to you. Setting a realistic expectation for yourself, while also simultaneously connecting with your why is the first step to create the foundation. You need to be successful through 2024. When you understand that this journey is going to take time, it’s going to require sacrifice, it’s going to require you stepping so far out of your comfort zone, that you may be paralyzed by fear at times. But being okay with the discomfort. Surrendering to knowing that in those moments of uncertainty, in those moments of insecurity, and discomfort, are facilitating growth. Connecting with knowing that, allowing yourself to grow, is what is going to help you reach your goals. And not only reach your goals, sustain those achievements. Baby, 2024 can be your year, and the first thing that you need to do, is get your mindset right. Know why you’re on this journey, know what you need to do to get from point A to point B, and set yourself up for success. Start building the mindset, habits, and routines into your daily life now in order to be successful 2024. and if you’re ready to take the next step, you’re ready to invest in yourself. I’m now accepting applications for January. The link is in my bio let’s get to work!🤘🏽 #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #newyearsresolution #newyearnewme #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach

In another video, Indya reveals another tactic that helped her lose so much weight. “You got to start slow,” she says. “If you approach this from an all or nothing mentality, you are only setting yourself up for failure. A big part of this journey is regaining self-trust. You are so used to letting yourself down. The way that you build trust with yourself again is by following through with the promises that you've made to yourself.”

And Took a Deep Dive Into Her Failed Attempts at Weight Loss

Another thing she did is “going to require you to dig deep,” she says. “We need to figure out what your main excuses or your repeated point of failure chances are. You've been stuck in the same exact cycle, repeating the same narratives as to why you haven't been able to be successful in the past. If your story is that you never have any time, then we need to figure out why you're not prioritizing making time. People make time for what's important to them. If the story is that you are overwhelmed and you have no idea where to start, then it is time to reach out for help so that you have a plan of action as well as guidance.”

Raven Norwood Lost 165 Pounds By Cutting Processed Foods From Her Diet

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven1rowwithraven/Instagram

Raven Norwood, 28, of Huntington Beach, California, started her weight loss journey at 212 pounds and has managed to drop down to 155 pounds, losing 165 pounds in two years. In an interview with Body Network, she explains that she used to eat food containing several dyes, fast food, and packaged food with GMOs, too much MSG, and preservatives. While she didn’t eliminate “any specific food groups because balance is the key to longevity,” she did cut the above from her diet and started cooking her own meals “as much as possible.” Creating healthy relationships with all food groups is so important when it comes to keeping the weight off, she stresses. “Balance is key, so, if I want a cookie here and there, I eat the cookie… no biggie!”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

She Also Amped Up Her Water Intake

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven2raven.grl/Instagram

Raven adds that “lots of water” keeps her hydrated and feeling full. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Fell in Love with a Boutique Fitness Method

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven4raven.grl/Instagram

Raven also encourages finding a fitness form that you love. She discovered rowing at her local Row House. “I love how boutique and specialized gyms are getting more recognition! When I first found Row House, I had never seen a gym dedicated to rowing,” she says. “And on top of that you get floorwork exercises, group fitness and the wonderful community that comes along with it! I think a lot of people would benefit from boutique gyms.”

She Took Progress Pictures

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven6raven.grl/Instagram

Progress photos were also an important part of Raven’s weight loss journey. “Sometimes your mind will play tricks on you, and make you feel like you haven’t done as much as you have,” she says. If she feels discouraged, she will look at her “Day 1” photo and it will provide instant motivation. “Take photos because your mind will play tricks on you, but those photos won’t,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Dils Less Lost 50 Pounds by Not Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Dils Lee (@dilshealth) lost 50 pounds by making a few simple lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss, but were a game-changer in her overall health, especially with her inflammation and hormonal imbalance. One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Also Switched From HIIT to Low Intensity Workouts

You don’t have to do HIIT workouts to lose weight. The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

And, She Prioritized Sleep

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” Dils reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Joseph Graham Jr. Lost 75 Pounds By Jump Roping and Doing Pushups

@theguywiththepinkshoes

🎟️ before and after - 50 lbs (weight loss transformation)🔥 show people where you started🌸✌🏾 #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #Fittok #jumprope #jumpropechallenge #transformationchallenge #HealthyLiving #FitnessGoals #BeforeAndAfter #BodyPositivity #WellnessWednesday #GlowUp #FitnessMotivation #LifestyleChange #DietTransformation #MindBodySoul #SelfLoveJourney #EmpowerYourself #FitnessInspiration #ChangeIsGood #WeightLossStory #ProgressNotPerfection #InspireOthers #WellnessTransformation #MotivatedMindset #FitnessJourney #PositiveChanges #NewYou #HealthyHabits #fyp #foryourpage #beforeandafterweightloss #ilikewhenitrains

No gym, no problem. Joseph Graham Jr. (@theguywiththepinkshoes) is a fitness influencer and “crossrope athlete” who lost a whopping 75 pounds and toned up his dad bod by jumping rope and doing push ups at home. He does “harder” push ups, he says. “It's not enough to just do as many as you can and do them fast. Once you feel comfortable doing pushups, once you feel like you've kind of got it down, you have to start making it harder for yourself,” he explains. “The resistance is what builds the strength, right?

Alexandra Lost 40 Pounds by Eating the Same Meals Every Day

Online fitness coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) personally lost 40 pounds by eating the same meals daily. “For 1-2 months I ate the same meals every single day why? Because I was confused I didn’t know what to eat or where to start so I ate the same thing everyday,” Alexandra confesses in the caption of her video.

She Also Walks 10,000 Steps a Day

In another video she reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day was also key. “I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds. And, it helps regulate hunger. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

David Tuckfield Lost 60 Pounds EMS Workouts

David_Tuckfield7David Tuckfield

David Tuckfield, 61, dropped 60 pounds and reduced his body fat by 23 percent in 16 months by incorporating electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts into his routine, which he discovered at BODY20. “I was very skeptical when I first tried the EMS workouts. I was shocked after my demo workout how much I felt a difference,” he told Body Network. “For me, the amazing thing about the EMS workouts to me is that I can actually feel or sense my muscles. That was something that I had never experienced. At first I could feel them only during the workouts, but now when I exert myself I can discern which muscles are engaged. I don’t have huge or impressive muscles, but that I am more in-tune with the muscles I have. It is a good feeling to feel your muscles engage when you do an activity.” Another “great thing” about the workout “is that you really get a full workout (or better) in 20 minutes,” he says.

He Also Set Long-Term Goals

David_Tuckfield5David Tuckfield

He also started looking at weight loss as a long-term goal. “Don’t think short term. Think of it as a very long journey,” he suggests. “You will plateau, and you should just be comfortable with that. If you don’t stress out about the plateaus, you will eventually work through them.” Daily weigh-ins also helped him. “If you’ve gained weight, ask yourself what you did yesterday that would have made you gain weight. Usually the answer is obvious,” he says.

Joy Maria Lost 70 Pounds with Hot Girl Walks

@therealjoyymaria

Replying to @177777734 this is exactly how I did & you can too 🫶🏽🥂 #postpartumweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fatlossjourney #weightlossgoals #greenscreen

Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months with the help of, wait for it, “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” She started walking to her errands, walking to and from workouts, and whenever else she could get steps in.

She Also Followed a Meal Plan

@therealjoyymaria

Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss

“If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she adds, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.” She also followed a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Gen Cohen Lost 50 Pounds by Doing the 12-3-30

Gen Cohen, CNC, lost 50 pounds by doing a few different workouts, including the 12-3-30.

She said that “rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60 minute walk in per day,” in a video. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how, just 60 minutes of walking.”

Joan Henning Lost 130 Pounds with Keto

Joan_HenningJoan Henning

In 2019, Joan Henning started her 130-pound weight loss journey with the keto diet.“ I was able to start keto,” she says. She stayed on the low carb diet for “months.” While on keto, “I probably lost about 10 pounds because keto, it comes off quickly,” she said.

💪🔥Body Booster: Start your weight loss journey slowly and avoid an all-or-nothing mentality to prevent setting yourself up for failure. Focus on regaining self-trust by consistently following through with the promises you make to yourself.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 49 Pounds in her 40s When She Stopped Dieting and Started Doing This One Thing

Ruth_Soukup8
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight despite dieting? Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who personally lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals a few mistakes she made and then the one thing she did to fix them. “I lost 49 pounds in my 40s when I stopped dieting and started paying attention to this one thing,” she writes in the Instagram video.

She Was Eating Plant-Based, Counting Calories, and Running 3 to 5 Miles Per Day, But Struggled to Lose Weight

“I struggled with my weight for ten long years and failed at more diets than I can count. Even though I thought I was doing all the right things,” she writes in the post. What was she doing? “Eating plant-based,” counting her calories, and “running 3-5 miles every day.”

At 43, She Decided to Do Something Different

She wasn’t getting the results she wanted. “I couldn’t understand why nothing seemed to work or why it felt like my metabolism was just broken. At some point, I started to lose hope. Maybe you can relate. But one day, when I was 43 years old, I finally got so fed up that I decided to do something totally different,” Ruth writes.

She Did Research to Understand “The Science of Weight Loss”

“Instead of dieting, I did real research to understand the science of weight loss, especially for women over 40. I wanted to know why we gain weight as we get older and it’s so hard to lose it. I was shocked to discover that weight loss has almost nothing to do with calories and everything to do with HORMONES. That’s it. That’s the secret. The one thing,” she reveals.

She Lost 49 Pounds and Has Kept It Off

“I totally changed my focus from counting calories to simply balancing my hormones, to eating the foods that would nourish my body, and creating better habits for a sustainable lifestyle. Ultimately, making that shift is what helped me lose 49 pounds and keep it off, and I’ve now helped thousands of other women over 40 do the same,” she says.

She Stopped Calorie Counting

In another post she discusses other healthy habits that helped her lose weight fast. “I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, always believing that the problem was ME and my own lack of willpower before I was finally able to lose 49 pounds and actually keep it off. So what was my secret? It was pretty simple, actually. I just focused on my hormones. That meant I committed to stop dieting! No more counting calories—instead focused on nourishing my body,” she writes.

RELATED: Nutritionist Reveals 3 Surprising Foods She Ate to Lose 15 Pounds (Including Dessert for Dinner)

She Quit Sugar and Processed Food

She also majorly cleaned up her diet. She eliminated a few things. “I detoxed from sugar and stopped eating toxic processed food. It’s the first step in balancing your hormones,” she writes.

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also refocused her diet. “I started eating a lot more healthy fat and nutrient-dense protein,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED: Man Ate Bacon and Eggs for 30 Days and His Blood Work Stunned Doctors

She Switched From Cardio to Strength Training

She also switched up her approach to exercise. “I focused on strength training & building lean muscle mass instead of burning calories through high-intensity cardio,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Focused on a Healthy Lifestyle

Lastly, she looked at the big picture. “I didn’t give myself a timeline. I just focused on changing my lifestyle,” she writes. “But I still lost more than 40 pounds in six months, have kept it off for more than 3 years, and now I’ve helped thousands of women do the same.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.