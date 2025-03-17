Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.
1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal
Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.
2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption
Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.
3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning
Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.
4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers
Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.
5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day
Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.
6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings
Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.
7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain
When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.
8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking
Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.
9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal
Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.
10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package
Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.