Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic with 10 Weight Loss Hacks

These are the ultimate “cheat codes,” she says.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Brittany Ainsworth britts_getting_fit_
She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic After Experiencing These 8 Surprising Side Effects
Copyright britts_getting_fit_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

success-stories-transformationsweight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic with 10 Weight Loss Hacks

Brittany Ainsworth britts_getting_fit_
She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic After Experiencing These 8 Surprising Side Effects
Copyright britts_getting_fit_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 115 Lbs on Ozempic: 8 Side Effects

Brittany Ainsworth britts_getting_fit_
Copyright britts_getting_fit_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 08, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you considering taking a weight loss drug? Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she gets very real about some of the side effects she experienced while on it. “Let's get real about the side effects of Ozempic. I’m breaking them down as someone down 115 pounds,” she writes.

There Are Side Effects People Don’t Tell You About

According to Brittany, there are things that people aren't talking about. “I'm 115 lbs down with the help of a GLP-1 (and a lot of exercise and lifestyle changes), and I’m going to fill you in on the side effects that people don’t tell you about,” she says.

You Might Play “Bathroom Roulette”

“One of the most common issues, you might be playing bathroom roulette,” reveals Brittany. “Will it be constipation or an emergency? Spin the wheel and find out! Remember, most side effects are easily manageable. I use a fiber supplement to make sure I don’t get too clogged up.”

You Will Have Food Aversions

Food aversions are another side effect. “My stomach now rejects things I used to love. RIP, pasta. If you’re a foodie, like I was, you might be surprised when your favorites don’t give you that rush anymore. I don’t enjoy sweets anymore and prefer salty foods,” she says.

You Will Have Loose Skin

You also might experience loose skin, “but this has nothing to do with Ozempic and everything to do with extreme weight loss,” she says. “You know how a balloon shrivels up after you’ve let the air out of it. Yep, same thing happens with your skin.”

You May Experience Hair Loss

You might also experience hair loss, but “again, this has to do with extreme weight loss,” she says. “Make sure to take care of your hair, use a multivitamin, and protein like you’ve never proteined before. If it’s really bothering you, contact your dermatologist and see if they can lend a helping hand.”

You Will Experience Muscle Loss

Muscle loss is another side effect, but “once again, not caused by the meds but you can lose muscle mass during weight loss,” she says. “That’s why strength training and protein intake are important.”

You Will Probably Suffer From Exhaustion the Day After Shots

“Exhaustion, especially the day after” your shot is standard. “Some people can sleep 12 hours and still need a nap. I do mine on Friday evenings and take full advantage of a Saturday cat nap,” Brittany says.

You Will Experience Random Nausea

Rando nausea is like “an unwanted houseguest, it shows up uninvited,” she says. “A few tricks, up your electrolyte intake. If you need immediate relief, sniff an alcohol pad.”

You Might Be Afraid of Thyroid Cancer

“And the big one—thyroid cancer fears? The risk is actually super low, unless you have a family history of medullary thyroid cancer,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 60 Lbs on Ozempic by Doing 5 Things

Vannessa Shafer
I Lost 60 Pounds With GLP-1 and These 7 Changes Shocked Me Most
Copyright Vannessa Shafer/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to maximize weight loss while on Ozempic? According to one expert, there are a handful of habits that will help you lose more weight while on a GLP-1 drug. Vannessa Shafer is a social media influencer and weight loss warrior who lost 60 pounds in 7 months with the help of weight loss drugs. In a new post, she reveals a few habits that improved her weight loss. “5 things that helped me lose 60 pounds in 7 months on my GLP-1 journey,” she writes.

She Started Counting Protein

The first thing she did? “Stop counting calories and start counting protein,” she reveals. “My protein goal was 150 grams a day. If I reached between 120-150, my scale dropped. If I was under 100 my scale didn’t move the slightest bit.”

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

She Started Meal Replacement Protein Shakes

“Meal replacement protein shakes made my life so much easier because sometimes sitting down to eat a meal wasn’t happening because I got full too quick which wasn’t actually serving my goals. Fueling your body has to happen,” she continued.

She Amped Up Fiber Intake

She also amped up fiber intake. “Fiber is essential in your day and please don’t learn that the hard way. Think gut health and digestion. Prioritize it,” she says.

Hydration

She also started hydrating more. “Water intake is crucial. I strived for 80 ounces a day. Staying well-hydrated helps maintain bodily functions and supports metabolism, which is crucial for effective weight management. Adequate water intake also aids in the absorption of nutrients from food, ensuring that the body gets the necessary elements to function optimally and support weight loss efforts,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Walking

Finally, she started walking more. “A walking pad & walking outside really helped me have breakthrough moments in my weight loss while also building up muscle. Get a weighted vest or walking outside with some weights in hand. I worked towards 10k steps a day but do what you can. 5k is better than nothing,” she says.

Before She Started Ozempic She Wished She Knew She Would Be Disgusted with Food

In another post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before going on a GLP-1. “I didn’t know that somewhere in the middle of a meal and quite literally mid bite I would push my plate away in complete disgust,” she reveals. “The way Tirzepatide has the ability to say “Vannessa, you’re done” is the most impressive voice in my head.”

RELATED: What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

She Didn’t Know She Would Lose the Desire to Drink Alcohol

“I didn’t know I would lose all desire to drink alcohol,” she continued. “I didn’t realize the medication had the ability to stop habits that weren’t good for me. I’m still shocked everyday when someone tells me they quit smoking, drinking, shopping addictions etc. The ability to control the reward center is crazyyyyy.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Battle Body Dysmorphia

“I didn’t know how hard it would be to shop and pick up anything other than my old size. Body dysmorphia is so real,” she admits. “It took a long time for it to sink in that I would actually need a size small instead of an XL/1X.”

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

She Didn’t Know Her Feet Would Shrink

“I didn’t know my feet would shrink. My feet shrunk. How is that even possible?” she asks. “I went from a size 8.5 to a 7.5 😳 I’m still wrapping my brain around it.”

She Didn’t Know Her Mental Health Would Improve

“I didn’t know how much my mental health would improve,” she continues. “I know you’re supposed to love yourself at every size but realistically, I loved myself but not my body and that caused me to struggle so much. I did a lot of shower cry sessions. I’m in a much better place now.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Be Proud to Be on a GLP-1

“I didn’t know I would go from embarrassed about being on a GLP1 to loudly sharing about it because I’m proud of me for putting myself first and I’m proud to be able to help others find success and put themselves first,” she says. “It was nowhere on my vision board but here we are.”

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

She Didn’t Know It Would Work

She was also shocked that she finally lost weight. “I didn’t know it would work but it did and it completely changed my life,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Almost 100 Pounds on Ozempic But Wishes She Had Known These 5 Things

Chardae alwayzdae
Copyright alwayzdae/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you thinking about or getting ready to start taking a weight loss drug? There are many things you should know before you do, according to someone who has been successful on the jab. Chardae is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who lost 100 pounds on Mounjaro, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. In a new social media post, she shares a handful of wisdom she has learned since her successful weight loss drug experience. “5 things I wish I knew before changing my life with Ozempic,” she writes in the post.

It’s Close to Magic

The first thing you should know? “It’s not magic, but it’s close,” she says. “You still have to make healthier choices, but Ozempic gives you that push to stay consistent. Pair it with strength training to build muscle and keep your metabolism thriving—it’s a game-changer!”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Plan on Drinking Lots of Water

Next, plan on drinking lots of water. “Water = your new BFF. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable. If you’re not sipping throughout the day, you might feel drained or dizzy. A cute water bottle makes it easier to hit those hydration goals!” she writes.

Food Noise Will Quiet Down

“The silence is real,” she continues. “Food noise (aka those constant cravings and obsessing over snacks) becomes a thing of the past. Suddenly, you’re eating because you’re hungry, not because you’re bored or emotional. It’s such a freeing feeling!”

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

You Need to Eat Lots of Protein

Protein is EVERYTHING,” is the fourth thing to know. “With Ozempic helping you eat less, it’s so important to make every bite count. Protein fuels your strength training, keeps you full longer, and supports your overall glow-up. Think lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, or plant-based options—it’s the MVP of your meals!” she writes.

Don’t Forget About Self-Care

Lastly, self-care is a must. “This journey isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about feeling amazing inside and out. Skincare, strength training, and celebrating those small wins all help build confidence and keep you motivated,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Be Patient

And, be patient. “Starting Ozempic? Take it one day at a time, babe—you’re going to feel like a whole new you!” she concludes the post.

She Also Offers Tips on How to “Slay” Your Journey

In another post she offers “3 tips to slay your journey” on Ozempic. “I’m almost 100 lbs down on my GLP-1 journey, and let me tell you—it’s not just about the weight. It’s about the freedom from food noise, the confidence in my skin, and the energy to live life on my terms. You deserve to feel this good too, and I’m here to tell you—it’s 100% possible,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Get Your Mind Right

The first tip? Get your mind right. “This journey starts in your head before it ever shows up in your body. Believe in YOU,” she writes.

Build a Routine You Love

Next tip? Build a routine you love. “Protein-packed meals, strength training, and a little self-care = my holy grail combo,” she reveals.

Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Her last tip is to be consistent, not perfect. “Progress beats perfection every single time. Show up for yourself, even if it’s just one small step a day,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 55 Lbs on Ozempic with These 10 Tips

Karli Sine
I Lost 55 Pounds in 5 Months by Fixing These Ozempic Mistakes
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Has your weight loss progress paused while on Ozempic? There are things you can do to jumpstart it again. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals some secret tricks to getting back on weight loss track. “Stuck in a GLP-1 plateau? 10 tips for you to get out of it,” she writes.

Track Your Meals

The first thing you should start doing is tracking your meals. “Reassess portion sizes and calorie intake. Small adjustments can kickstart progress. Sugar WILL stall you,” she writes.

Increase Water Intake

Ensure you are drinking enough water; if not, adjust accordingly. “Aim for at least 64 oz daily. Hydration is key for weight loss and overall health. Cellular hydration keeps your GLP-1 working! Dehydrated cells will not perform their functions properly!” she writes.

Switch Injection Sites

The next thing you can do is switch injection sites. “Rotating between the abdomen, thigh, or arm can improve absorption and effectiveness, even side effects!” she says.

Incorporate Walking

Are you incorporating walking into your routine? “A light walk after dinner can boost metabolism and digestion. Bonus: this can help constipation also!” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Focus on Protein & Fiber

In terms of diet, amp up your protein and fiber intake. “High-protein and high-fiber meals keep you full and fuel fat loss,” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep

Make sure you are getting enough rest. “Get 7–9 hours of quality sleep to help your body recover and keep your metabolism on track,” she says.

Adjust Meal Timing

Try adjusting meal timing. “Try intermittent fasting or spacing out smaller meals to optimize hunger and energy levels,” she writes.

Reduce Stress

Reduce the stress in your life. “Chronic stress can hinder weight loss. Practice deep breathing, yoga, or meditation to keep cortisol in check,” she says.

Start Strength Training

Start strength training if you aren’t already lifting weights. “Building muscle increases your metabolism, helping you burn calories even when resting! This needs to be a non-negotiable, or you will lose more muscle than needed,” she says.

Dose Up

Finally, dose up. “Talk to your provider about increasing your GLP-1 dose if you’ve hit a stall—If you’re not dosing up every 4-6 weeks, this could be a big factor of stalling,” she suggests. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things Mom Didn’t Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

Whitney Reyes workoutwithwhitney_
Copyright workoutwithwhitney_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Morning Drinks to Boost Metabolism

amaka shred_with_amaka
Copyright shred_with_amaka/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.