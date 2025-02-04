Do you think that Ozempic is a miracle drug? Losing weight on a GLP-1 is about more than just getting a jab. Merris Taylor is a GLP-1 Weight Loss Dietitian who lost 55 pounds, going from 206 to 151, on Ozempic. “GLP-1 medication is a fabulous tool for weight loss, but it isn’t enough by itself,” she writes. “You’ve got to pair your GLP-1 with habits that burn fat and build muscle to get the best results.” She then reveals the shifts she had to make to lose the maximum amount of weight on the drug.
Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock
The first major shift she had to make? “No longer seeing hunger as the enemy - it’s not,” she says. “It’s your friend keeping you alive. Side note, hunger means your metabolism is firing on all cylinders.”
Hopping “On and Off” the WagonShutterstock
The next shift? Giving up on being “on of off” the wagon. “Step off the wagon once and for all. This all or nothing mindset keeps you feeling like a failure and feeling stuck,” she says.
Making Peace with FoodShutterstock
Shift three? Making peace with food. “Not seeing food as good or bad, and not removing every joy from your life for the sake of weight loss. But also being able to make sacrifices & balance where these foods fit in your weight loss regime,” she writes.
Not Being Obsessed with Fast ResultsShutterstock
The next shift is getting over your obsession with fast results. “What is so much more important than seeing fast results? Consistency and longevity in your new habits. Ps. fast doesn’t necessarily mean sustainable,” she writes.
Not Letting the Scale Have a Hold on YourShutterstock
The last shift? No longer letting the scale have a hold on you. “This is about so much more than the number on the scale. This journey is about being able to travel where you want without your size restricting you, playing with your kids at the park for hours, improving your health numbers so you can be around longer and with more quality of life. The scale is just a measure of progress, but there are so many other ways to view progress,” she writes. “Once you get past these mental hang-ups, your GLP-1 weight loss journey is going to feel a lot smoother and way less ‘heavy’.”
In Another Post, She Tells Her StoryShutterstock
In another Instagram post, she elaborates on her weight loss journey. “What’s harder than losing weight? Losing weight while feeling like you can’t trust yourself around food,” she writes. “For years I thought I just needed more willpower. More tracking. More restriction. Then I started GLP-1 and thought the medication would be my magic solution.”
These Were Game ChangersShutterstock
She goes onto reveal “what actually changed the game” was three things. The first? “Finding my sweet spot with dosing (spoiler: lower dose was better for me)” she said. “Learning to eat intentionally without obsessive tracking,” is number two. And third? “Building trust around food instead of feeling like I’m in a constant fight with it.”
The Transformation Didn’t Happen OvernightShutterstock
"This transformation didn't happen overnight. It took a year to lose 55 pounds, but for the first time in my life, it felt sustainable," she said. "No more: Living in MyFitnessPal, pushing to higher doses when weight loss slowed, wondering if I was 'broken,' fighting my body every step of the way."