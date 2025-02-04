Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Nutritionist Lost 55 Pounds on Ozempic in One Year Using These 5 Hacks

The shot alone isn’t magic, she says.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Merris Taylor | GLP-1 Weight Loss Dietitian
Copyright glp1.weightloss/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you think that Ozempic is a miracle drug? Losing weight on a GLP-1 is about more than just getting a jab. Merris Taylor is a GLP-1 Weight Loss Dietitian who lost 55 pounds, going from 206 to 151, on Ozempic. “GLP-1 medication is a fabulous tool for weight loss, but it isn’t enough by itself,” she writes. “You’ve got to pair your GLP-1 with habits that burn fat and build muscle to get the best results.” She then reveals the shifts she had to make to lose the maximum amount of weight on the drug.

Not Viewing Hunger as the Enemy

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hungerShutterstock

The first major shift she had to make? “No longer seeing hunger as the enemy - it’s not,” she says. “It’s your friend keeping you alive. Side note, hunger means your metabolism is firing on all cylinders.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Hopping “On and Off” the Wagon

Fast food concept. Unhealthy food. Unhealthy food and fast food with donuts, chocolate, burgers and sweets top viewShutterstock

The next shift? Giving up on being “on of off” the wagon. “Step off the wagon once and for all. This all or nothing mindset keeps you feeling like a failure and feeling stuck,” she says.

Making Peace with Food

Woman eating a takeaway fried chicken wing from fast food cafe with a mouth and teeth close upShutterstock

Shift three? Making peace with food. “Not seeing food as good or bad, and not removing every joy from your life for the sake of weight loss. But also being able to make sacrifices & balance where these foods fit in your weight loss regime,” she writes.

Not Being Obsessed with Fast Results

Obese Woman with fat upset bored of dieting Weight loss fail Fat diet and scale sad asian woman on weight scale at home weight control.Shutterstock

The next shift is getting over your obsession with fast results. “What is so much more important than seeing fast results? Consistency and longevity in your new habits. Ps. fast doesn’t necessarily mean sustainable,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Not Letting the Scale Have a Hold on Your

Female leg is stepping on white scales at homeShutterstock

The last shift? No longer letting the scale have a hold on you. “This is about so much more than the number on the scale. This journey is about being able to travel where you want without your size restricting you, playing with your kids at the park for hours, improving your health numbers so you can be around longer and with more quality of life. The scale is just a measure of progress, but there are so many other ways to view progress,” she writes. “Once you get past these mental hang-ups, your GLP-1 weight loss journey is going to feel a lot smoother and way less ‘heavy’.”

In Another Post, She Tells Her Story

Woman body fat belly. Obese Woman with fat upset about her belly. Fat woman with tight clothing worried about weight diet lifestyle concept.Shutterstock

In another Instagram post, she elaborates on her weight loss journey. “What’s harder than losing weight? Losing weight while feeling like you can’t trust yourself around food,” she writes. “For years I thought I just needed more willpower. More tracking. More restriction. Then I started GLP-1 and thought the medication would be my magic solution.”

These Were Game Changers

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

She goes onto reveal “what actually changed the game” was three things. The first? “Finding my sweet spot with dosing (spoiler: lower dose was better for me)” she said. “Learning to eat intentionally without obsessive tracking,” is number two. And third? “Building trust around food instead of feeling like I’m in a constant fight with it.”

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Transformation Didn’t Happen Overnight

Silhouette,Happy,Joyful,Woman,Jumping,beach,sunset,ocean,sea,celebrateShutterstock

“This transformation didn’t happen overnight. It took a year to lose 55 pounds, but for the first time in my life, it felt sustainable,” she said. “No more: Living in MyFitnessPal, pushing to higher doses when weight loss slowed, wondering if I was ‘broken,’ fighting my body every step of the way.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Nutritionist Lost 55 Pounds on Ozempic

Merris Taylor | GLP-1 Weight Loss Dietitian
Copyright glp1.weightloss/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you think that Ozempic is a miracle drug? Losing weight on a GLP-1 is about more than just getting a jab. Merris Taylor is a GLP-1 Weight Loss Dietitian who lost 55 pounds, going from 206 to 151, on Ozempic. “GLP-1 medication is a fabulous tool for weight loss, but it isn’t enough by itself,” she writes. “You’ve got to pair your GLP-1 with habits that burn fat and build muscle to get the best results.” She then reveals the shifts she had to make to lose the maximum amount of weight on the drug.

Not Viewing Hunger as the Enemy

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hungerShutterstock

The first major shift she had to make? “No longer seeing hunger as the enemy - it’s not,” she says. “It’s your friend keeping you alive. Side note, hunger means your metabolism is firing on all cylinders.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Hopping “On and Off” the Wagon

Fast food concept. Unhealthy food. Unhealthy food and fast food with donuts, chocolate, burgers and sweets top viewShutterstock

The next shift? Giving up on being “on of off” the wagon. “Step off the wagon once and for all. This all or nothing mindset keeps you feeling like a failure and feeling stuck,” she says.

Making Peace with Food

Woman eating a takeaway fried chicken wing from fast food cafe with a mouth and teeth close upShutterstock

Shift three? Making peace with food. “Not seeing food as good or bad, and not removing every joy from your life for the sake of weight loss. But also being able to make sacrifices & balance where these foods fit in your weight loss regime,” she writes.

Not Being Obsessed with Fast Results

Obese Woman with fat upset bored of dieting Weight loss fail Fat diet and scale sad asian woman on weight scale at home weight control.Shutterstock

The next shift is getting over your obsession with fast results. “What is so much more important than seeing fast results? Consistency and longevity in your new habits. Ps. fast doesn’t necessarily mean sustainable,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Not Letting the Scale Have a Hold on Your

Female leg is stepping on white scales at homeShutterstock

The last shift? No longer letting the scale have a hold on you. “This is about so much more than the number on the scale. This journey is about being able to travel where you want without your size restricting you, playing with your kids at the park for hours, improving your health numbers so you can be around longer and with more quality of life. The scale is just a measure of progress, but there are so many other ways to view progress,” she writes. “Once you get past these mental hang-ups, your GLP-1 weight loss journey is going to feel a lot smoother and way less ‘heavy’.”

In Another Post, She Tells Her Story

Woman body fat belly. Obese Woman with fat upset about her belly. Fat woman with tight clothing worried about weight diet lifestyle concept.Shutterstock

In another Instagram post, she elaborates on her weight loss journey. “What’s harder than losing weight? Losing weight while feeling like you can’t trust yourself around food,” she writes. “For years I thought I just needed more willpower. More tracking. More restriction. Then I started GLP-1 and thought the medication would be my magic solution.”

These Were Game Changers

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

She goes onto reveal “what actually changed the game” was three things. The first? “Finding my sweet spot with dosing (spoiler: lower dose was better for me)” she said. “Learning to eat intentionally without obsessive tracking,” is number two. And third? “Building trust around food instead of feeling like I’m in a constant fight with it.”

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Transformation Didn’t Happen Overnight

Silhouette,Happy,Joyful,Woman,Jumping,beach,sunset,ocean,sea,celebrateShutterstock

“This transformation didn’t happen overnight. It took a year to lose 55 pounds, but for the first time in my life, it felt sustainable,” she said. “No more: Living in MyFitnessPal, pushing to higher doses when weight loss slowed, wondering if I was ‘broken,’ fighting my body every step of the way.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Almost 100 Pounds on Ozempic But Wishes She Had Known These 5 Things

Chardae alwayzdae
Copyright alwayzdae/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you thinking about or getting ready to start taking a weight loss drug? There are many things you should know before you do, according to someone who has been successful on the jab. Chardae is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who lost 100 pounds on Mounjaro, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. In a new social media post, she shares a handful of wisdom she has learned since her successful weight loss drug experience. “5 things I wish I knew before changing my life with Ozempic,” she writes in the post.

It’s Close to Magic

The first thing you should know? “It’s not magic, but it’s close,” she says. “You still have to make healthier choices, but Ozempic gives you that push to stay consistent. Pair it with strength training to build muscle and keep your metabolism thriving—it’s a game-changer!”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Plan on Drinking Lots of Water

Next, plan on drinking lots of water. “Water = your new BFF. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable. If you’re not sipping throughout the day, you might feel drained or dizzy. A cute water bottle makes it easier to hit those hydration goals!” she writes.

Food Noise Will Quiet Down

“The silence is real,” she continues. “Food noise (aka those constant cravings and obsessing over snacks) becomes a thing of the past. Suddenly, you’re eating because you’re hungry, not because you’re bored or emotional. It’s such a freeing feeling!”

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

You Need to Eat Lots of Protein

Protein is EVERYTHING,” is the fourth thing to know. “With Ozempic helping you eat less, it’s so important to make every bite count. Protein fuels your strength training, keeps you full longer, and supports your overall glow-up. Think lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, or plant-based options—it’s the MVP of your meals!” she writes.

Don’t Forget About Self-Care

Lastly, self-care is a must. “This journey isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about feeling amazing inside and out. Skincare, strength training, and celebrating those small wins all help build confidence and keep you motivated,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Be Patient

And, be patient. “Starting Ozempic? Take it one day at a time, babe—you’re going to feel like a whole new you!” she concludes the post.

She Also Offers Tips on How to “Slay” Your Journey

In another post she offers “3 tips to slay your journey” on Ozempic. “I’m almost 100 lbs down on my GLP-1 journey, and let me tell you—it’s not just about the weight. It’s about the freedom from food noise, the confidence in my skin, and the energy to live life on my terms. You deserve to feel this good too, and I’m here to tell you—it’s 100% possible,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Get Your Mind Right

The first tip? Get your mind right. “This journey starts in your head before it ever shows up in your body. Believe in YOU,” she writes.

Build a Routine You Love

Next tip? Build a routine you love. “Protein-packed meals, strength training, and a little self-care = my holy grail combo,” she reveals.

Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Her last tip is to be consistent, not perfect. “Progress beats perfection every single time. Show up for yourself, even if it’s just one small step a day,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Best Ways to Maximize Ozempic Results

Dr. Robert Cywes M.D. Ph.D. #CarbAddictionDoc
Copyright Dr. Robert Cywes/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to get the most out of your Ozempic prescription? Dr. Robert Cywes, known as the #CarbAddictionDoc to his 300,000 YouTube subscribers, specializes in treating obesity through a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just medication. As a leading expert in weight management, he underlines that success requires the right strategy. Here are his essential tips to maximize your results.

Understand Your Medication's Role

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 15, 2025: Close up of a set of Ozempic Semaglutide Pens

Shutterstock

"Ozempic is a powerful tool, but it's not a magic solution," Dr. Cywes says in his post. "Think of it as a helper that makes it easier to implement the right habits." He explains that understanding how the medication works helps set realistic expectations and improves long-term success rates.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Focus on High-Quality Protein at Every Meal

Smoked Salmon: Silky smoked salmon, thinly sliced and served with capers and dill,

Shutterstock

"Protein intake is crucial for preserving muscle mass during weight loss," explains Dr. Cywes. He recommends consuming at least 30 grams of protein at each main meal. "Without adequate protein, you risk losing muscle instead of fat. This is especially important when your appetite is reduced by Ozempic."

Track Everything You Eat and Drink

Portrait of young woman ordering groceries on smartphone app, holding tomato, sitting near chopping board with vegetables. Girl looking for recipe online, using mobile phone.

Shutterstock

Dr. Cywes emphasizes, "Keeping a detailed food diary is non-negotiable. Even with reduced appetite from Ozempic, you need to understand your eating patterns to succeed." He suggests using a digital tracking app and recording meals immediately to ensure accuracy. "The most successful patients are those who track consistently, not just on their 'good' days."

Stay Ahead of Side Effects

Sporty Girl Drinking Glass Of Water Exercising Sitting At Home. Weight Loss And Healthy Domestic Lifestyle

Shutterstock

"Proper hydration and proactive side effect management can make or break your success," Dr. Cywes states. He advises drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily. "Most side effects can be managed effectively if caught early. Don't wait until they become severe to address them."

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Develop a Consistent Movement Routine

Beautiful mid aged woman walking at city park in an autumn day. Smiling female wearing coat and beanie.

Shutterstock

"Physical activity becomes easier as the weight comes off," notes Dr. Cywes. "Start with daily walking and gradually increase your activity level. The goal isn't to exhaust yourself but to build sustainable habits." He recommends beginning with 10-minute walks and slowly increasing duration and intensity.

Address Emotional Eating Patterns

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photo

Shutterstock

"While Ozempic helps control physical hunger, emotional eating requires different tools," Dr. Cywes explains. "Many patients discover that their eating habits are more tied to emotions than hunger." He recommends working with mental health professionals to develop healthy coping strategies and identifying specific emotional triggers.

Build Your Support Network

Friends hiking through the hills of Los AngelesShutterstock

Dr. Cywes observes that "patients with strong support systems consistently achieve better outcomes." He suggests joining both online and in-person support groups: "Having people who understand your journey makes a significant difference. Your support network can provide accountability, encouragement, and practical tips."

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Monitor Multiple Progress Markers

Happy blonde woman looking in the mirror at bedroom. Beautiful plus size woman and her reflection in the mirror

Shutterstock

"Success isn't just about the number on the scale," says Dr. Cywes. "Focus on non-scale victories too." He recommends tracking multiple indicators: "Take monthly progress photos, measure body circumferences, monitor energy levels, and note improvements in daily activities. These measurements often show progress even when the scale doesn't move."

Create a Sustainable Meal Structure

African American Woman Talking On Mobile Phone Buying Food During Grocery Shopping In Supermarket Store. Black Female Customer Choosing Groceries Chatting On Cellphone In Shop.

Shutterstock

"Ozempic reduces hunger, but you still need a structured approach to eating," Dr. Cywes advises. "Plan your meals in advance and establish regular eating times. This structure helps prevent both undereating and impulsive food choices."

Prepare Strategies for Plateaus

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

"Weight loss plateaus are normal and temporary," Dr. Cywes reassures. "The key is to have specific strategies ready before they happen." He suggests keeping a list of proven plateau-breaking techniques: "Adjust portion sizes, increase protein intake, vary your exercise routine, or review your food diary for hidden calories. The goal is to make small, sustainable changes rather than drastic ones."

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Plan for Long-Term Success

Beautiful young couple having fun in the kitchen while cooking.Shutterstock

"The most successful patients think beyond just the weight loss phase," Dr. Cywes emphasizes. "They develop habits and strategies that will serve them well after reaching their goal weight." He recommends creating a maintenance plan early in your journey: "Consider how you'll adjust your habits as your needs change, and always keep communication open with your healthcare team." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 38 Pounds in 6 Months on Ozempic, Here’s My Honest Review

therealkatherine1
therealkatherine/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 31, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you thinking about going on Ozempic to lose weight but are curious what it is actually like? Learning about other people’s experiences with the weight loss drug can be helpful in deciding whether or not you want to explore the possibility for yourself. Katherine (@therealkatherine) is a social media influencer, podcaster, and TikToker who blogs about everything from entertainment to weight loss. In one of her viral videos, she shares her experience on Ozempic. “It's been 6 months already, wow,” she writes in the caption of the clip, sharing a before-and-after photo. Here is what she has to say about her experience with the drug.

She Offers a 6 Month Update

“It’s been six months since I started Ozempic,” she says at the start of the clip. “Like I always say, if you do not agree that I'm on Ozempic, that's totally fine. This video is not for you. Your opinion is not going to change my mind, but you are free to feel whatever way you wanna feel.”

She Lost 38 Pounds – Over 6 Pounds Per Month

therealkatherine2therealkatherine/TikTok

She starts off by revealing that she has lost over 6 pounds per month on the drug. “So it has been six months, as I mentioned. I have lost almost 38 pounds, give or take a pound,” she says.

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

Her Transformation Is Stunning

@therealkatherine

i could be so cute if i did my hair and make up more often 🤣

“It is crazy looking at myself every single day. You see the difference, but not really sometimes. And then I look at pictures, and I'm like, the difference is there. You know what I'm saying? This picture on the left is from last Christmas, and the picture on the right is from Thanksgiving,” she continues.

She Feels Like “A Different Person”

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

“This year, honestly, I feel kind of like a different person at this point. This medication has helped me so much,” she says.

“I struggle with PCOS, like hardcore, and I have the majority of my adult life, and I just thought I was always gonna struggle with it,” Katherine reveals. “I didn't realize there were things that I could do to make it better.”

“And also being insulin resistant, having such a difficult time losing weight, which is something that I never thought I would be able to get past,” she says. “I thought I was just gonna have to live with the fact that I couldn't lose weight, that it was difficult for me to lose weight, that I could look at a cookie and gain weight.”

In the comments, Katherine was asked how she got a prescription for the drug. “When I did my labs, my A1C was right under being diabetic, and due to having PCOS, they approved it!” she wrote.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

What Is Ozempic Approved For?

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

The National Library of Medicine explains that Ozempic is approved to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes when other medications do not control the sugar levels well enough. However, many people use it off-label for weight loss.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost?

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

Ozempic can be expensive – with or without insurance. GoodRx reports that without insurance approval, Ozempic can cost as little as $937.98 per month and as much as $1014 per month. With approval, most insurance companies cover around 85 percent of the cost.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Will You Gain the Weight Back?

Female,Feet,Electronic,Scales,Weight,loss,gain,diet,Shutterstock

The most unfortunate side effect of Ozempic is that many people experience rebound weight gain. One study found that one year after stopping the drug, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you have type 2 diabetes and are struggling to control your blood sugar levels, talk to your doctor about Ozempic. While it's approved for diabetes management, some people also use it for weight loss, although this is considered an off-label use.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Natural Methods That Match Ozempic Results

Dr Tony Hampton
Copyright Dr Tony Hampton/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 18, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Considering Ozempic or similar medications for weight loss? You're not alone. As expensive weight loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are searching for natural alternatives that won't strain their wallets or cause severe side effects.

Dr. Tony Hampton, a board-certified obesity physician with over 25 years of experience specializing in weight management and diabetes care, has helped thousands of patients achieve sustainable weight loss. "As an obesity doctor, I've seen the struggle people face in trying to lose weight. It's real and it's frustrating," he shares. Today, he reveals six natural methods that can help you achieve your weight loss goals by working with your body's own mechanisms.

The Truth About GLP-1 Medications

While GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic can help with weight loss, they come with significant risks that are often downplayed, Dr. Hampton explains in his post. These medications can cause serious side effects, including pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, and gastric paralysis. "I've even had patients coincidentally end up with bowel obstruction shortly after starting these drugs," he warns. Even more concerning, "up to 50% of weight loss comes from muscle, not fat, which is dangerous for your long-term health."

Understanding How Weight Loss Medications Work

A hungry man choosing food from refrigerator in kitchen at night. Bad habit

Shutterstock

"GLP-1 drugs mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1," Dr. Hampton explains. "It works by reducing appetite by affecting the satiety centers in the brain, slows gastric emptying, keeping you feeling full longer, and improves insulin sensitivity." Understanding these mechanisms helps identify natural alternatives that work similarly.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Method 1: The Ketogenic Approach

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

"The ketogenic diet is one of the most powerful tools for weight loss because it naturally mimics many effects of GLP-1 drugs," says Dr. Hampton. It suppresses appetite by stabilizing blood sugar and promotes ketone production, which directly signals the brain to reduce hunger. Unlike medications, keto preserves muscle mass while promoting fat loss.

Method 2: Strategic Fasting

Intermittent fasting concept with a woman sitting hungry in front of food and looking at her watch to make sure she breaks fast on the correct time. A dietary modification for healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton recommends intermittent fasting as another effective approach. "Fasting leads to appetite regulation by lowering ghrelin, the hunger hormone, while increasing satiety hormones like leptin," he explains. It naturally slows digestion and promotes cellular cleanup through autophagy, enhancing metabolic health.

Method 3: The Protein-First Strategy

selection food sources of protein. healthy diet eating concept. close upShutterstock

For those preferring simplicity, Dr. Hampton advocates for a carnivore diet approach. "Like a lion who only eats once or twice a week, carnivores simply don't need to eat as often," he notes. This approach focuses on nutrient-dense animal foods, reduces inflammation, and naturally suppresses appetite while stabilizing blood sugar.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Method 4: Targeted Exercise

Hispanic woman doing squats on a bench by the oceanShutterstock

Unlike GLP-1 drugs that can cause muscle loss, exercise, particularly strength training, builds and maintains lean muscle mass. "The more muscle you get from exercises, the higher your metabolic rate," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. This approach enhances your body's ability to use glucose and improves insulin sensitivity naturally.

Method 5: The SPC Method

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton introduces the Satiety Per Calorie (SPC) method, backed by data from over 67,000 logged meals. "Users are eating nearly half as many calories as those consuming low SPC foods," he explains. This approach yields weight loss results without the nausea, muscle loss, or financial strain associated with medications.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Method 6: Strategic Supplementation

Apple Cider VinegarShutterstock

While emphasizing diet first, Dr. Hampton recommends specific supplements that support natural weight loss:

  • Berberine: "Nature's metformin" for improving insulin sensitivity.
  • Apple cider vinegar: For slowing digestion and stabilizing blood sugar.
  • Gymnema sylvestre: "The sugar destroyer" for reducing cravings.
  • 5-hydroxytryptophan: For natural appetite control.

The Foundation: Sleep and Stress Management

Top View Home: Handsome Young Man Sleeps in His Bed in a Stylish Bedroom, Sun Shines on Him. Morning Concept. Peaceful Sleeping and Relaxation, Important for Wellness . Top Down Above ShotShutterstock

"Poor sleep and chronic stress disrupt hunger hormones and make weight loss harder," Dr. Hampton explains. Prioritizing these foundational elements can have similar appetite-regulating effects as GLP-1 drugs, without the side effects or costs.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Your Path to Sustainable Weight Loss[

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

"This isn't about shaming anyone for using GLP-1 drugs," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. "If you've tried everything and feel these medications are the last resort, I totally understand. But before you make that decision, consider these alternatives." These natural methods work by addressing the root causes of weight gain - insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormone imbalances - rather than just treating symptoms. While weight loss isn't easy, sustainable results are possible without expensive medications. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

She Is Losing a Pound a Week with These 9 Tips

katie south_east_living
Copyright south_east_living/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to drop a lot of weight this year? Katie Rees is a social media influencer who is documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she reveals all of the habits she is focusing on to achieve her weight loss goals this year. “Here’s everything my personal trainer has told me to do to lose 40 pounds of weight naturally in 2025,” she writes.

Wear a Weighted Vest and Ankle Weights

The first tip, courtesy of Katie’s personal trainer? Weighted vest movement and ankle weights. “I’m using mine to clean my house,” she says, “but you can use it to walk in. Buy heavy and remove the weights to start at an easy weight, then increase.”

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievement

Shutterstock

Next, make sure to get your steps in. “10,000 steps minimum daily and use a step tracker to count it so you’re accurate,” says Katie. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Macro Tracking Over Calorie Counting

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Regarding nutrition, her trainer has specific guidance to “monitor macros over calories and focus on protein and nutritional quality of food,” Katie says. “Protein is your nutritional superhero. No processed rubbish.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Hydrate

Sports woman drinking bottle of water.Shutterstock

Hydration is also key if you want to lose weight. Katie’s trainer recommends 3 liters of water daily “with electrolytes in the morning,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Strength Training

Woman exercising lateral leg lifts with resistance bandShutterstock

Strength training is also essential to build lean muscle and burn fat. “3 resistance workouts a week in addition to the daily steps,” Katie says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Protein Before Caffeine

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

It’s okay to drink coffee, but Katie’s trainer maintains that if you want to lose weight, you need to do something first. “Protein before caffeine…always,” she says.

Visualize and Focus

Shot of beautiful woman listening to music with headphones while using smartphone near to the lakeShutterstock

As for mental weight loss habits, “mindset and motivational podcasts daily” and visualization are crucial. Also, “focus on the day ahead and getting that done rather than the bigger picture. The consistent small actions from one day will add up to something big,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Don’t Drink Alcohol

Wine glass, wine bottle and grapes on wooden background. Wine tasting.Shutterstock

Don’t drink your calories. Katie’s trainer says to “drop alcohol totally.” Not only are most alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are less likely to eat healthy food and exercise.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in a bed in a dark bedroomShutterstock

Finally, make sure to allow your body recharging time. “Time to rest and relax is just as important as everything else, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and restoration to reduce your cortisol,” says Katie.

Katie Lost 4 Pounds in 3 Week

A pair of female feet standing on a bathroom scaleShutterstock

Katie is on her way to achieving her weight loss goals this year. “Let’s do it together in 2025. 4 pounds down, 40 to go,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol
Instagram/@casiejericho
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to enjoy a night of drinking, even if you are trying to lose weight? One expert claims to have some tips to help you do this. Casie Jericho is a fitness coach who helps women “lose fat, tone up & regain confidence without “giving up wine or charcuterie,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a nw social media post she reveals her hacks for drinking alcohol and still losing weight. “4 things I do the day after drinking to not gain weight,” she writes, adding that they will help you to “avoid feeling sluggish and bloated!”

She Only Drinks Twice a Month

She starts with a disclaimer: She doesn’t drink often. “Reminder: I drink maybe once every two weeks. I know my body won’t be burning fat while it’s processing alcohol, and yes, it’s empty calories!” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Start with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Her first tip is to start with a protein-packed breakfast. “Start the day strong with at least 40g of protein!” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

She Recocmends This Ometlette

She shares the “easy, delicious option” recipe with 32 grams of protein. “Add a scoop of protein powder to your coffee or smoothie for an extra 8g!” she says.

  • Veggie Omelette
  • 3 eggs (18g protein)
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (14g protein)
  • 1/2 cup spinach & peppers (nutrients + flavor!)
  • Top with salsa for extra zest!

2. Hydrate

Next, hydration is key. “Chug over 100oz of water with electrolytes!” she suggests. “Try this:Water + pinch of sea salt + squeeze of lemon + splash of coconut water = Your body will thank you!” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

3. Exercise: 10,000 Steps

Next, “Get moving!” she says, recommending 10,000 steps per day. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Also, Do This Quick Full-Body Workout

She also recommends doing “a quick full-body” workout. “Move your body, boost your energy, feel better!” she writes.

  • Squats: 3x12
  • Push-Ups: 3x10
  • Dumbbell Rows: 3x12
  • Plank: 3x30 sec.

3. Eat At Home

She also recommends eating at home. “Plan ahead to avoid cravings! Here’s a simple high-protein day,” she says.

  • Lunch: Grilled chicken salad + quinoa.
  • Snack: Greek yogurt + berries.
  • Dinner: Salmon + broccoli + sweet potatoes.

4. Get Back on Track

As for the “biggest tip” she says to keep on going. “Own your choices, move on, and get back on track. Overdoing cardio or binging on greasy takeout won’t help!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.