Here's What Helped Sharon Osbourne Lose 42 Pounds and Transform Her Body After Ozempic

Prescription drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have been making major waves in the weight-loss world—and for good reason. The physical transformations are truly inspiring. Many A-list celebs have hopped on the bandwagon as well, using these medications to achieve their goal weight. TV personality Sharon Osbourne, 73, turned to Ozempic in 2022, and it helped her drop 42 pounds. Here's everything to know about the celeb's weight-loss journey.

1 She Started Taking Ozempic in 2022 and "Couldn't Stop Losing Weight"

Ozempic was originally prescribed to help treat type-2 diabetes. Since then, it's helped many patients lose a significant amount of weight—and is now touted as an effective weight-loss aid.

Osbourne began taking the prescription drug in 2022, and previously told the Daily Mail, "I started on Ozempic last December, and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy. You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight, and now I've lost 42 pounds."

2 What Inspired Her To Try Ozempic

Back in 2023, Osbourne shared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast what fueled her to give Ozempic a shot: "You have a weight problem, and you've tried everything, and then somebody says, 'Take this injection and you're going to be skinny.'"

In addition, she was brutally honest about the side effects she experienced from the get-go, saying, "You're not hungry, but for me—it's different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were [expletive], because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you're just fine. You feel fine, just not hungry."

Osbourne ditched the prescription medication after a year. The celeb told the Daily Mail that she "couldn't stop losing weight," adding, "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny."

3 She Shifted Her Focus to Weight Management

After weaning off Ozempic, Osbourne shared with E! that her priorities shifted to weight management.

"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she explained. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."

4 She Adopted a Positive Mindset About Her Appearance

Prioritizing your mental well-being during a weight-loss journey is essential. After trying Ozempic, Osbourne shared that she "finally" felt good about her body.

"I'm shaping up fine. I've finally become more accepting of my body, my looks," the celeb shared with The Guardian in February 2024. She also revealed she's "through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff."

5 She Doesn't Care What People Say

Osbourne won't allow anyone to rain on her parade. In fact, she told the Daily Mail, "I don't care what people say about the way I look. I know I look gaunt and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it."

