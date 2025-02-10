Skip to content
This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Obesity Doctor Reveals Exactly Why You Should Never Microdose Ozempic

You should not jump on the trend, he says.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Dr. Dan Obesity Expert
Copyright Dr. Dan/YouTube/Shutterstock
“Microdosing” is a catchy term that is progressively being used by influencers and mainstream media. The overall concept is that lowering a dose of something – ranging from mushrooms to pharmaceutical drugs – somehow makes it healthier and more acceptable. Recently, people have even been discussing microdosing GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. However, according to one doctor, this isn’t a good idea. Dr. Dan Burton (@theofficialdrdan) is a “pharmacist by training and an expert in obesity management and medicine.” In a new YouTube video, he discusses the trend and reveals exactly why you should avoid it.

There Are Lots of Mixed Messages About Weight Loss Drugs

He starts off by explaining that there are a lot of mixed messages surrounding weight loss drugs. “A number of influencers and alternative clinicians first came out and said, Ozempic and Wegovy are dangerous. Then they started marketing various supplements of their own that naturally increased GLP-1 and are actually better than Ozempic and Wegovy. And now some of them have pivoted and are starting to say that, ‘Oh, you know what? You should actually only microdose Ozempic and Wegovy because that means it's, it's safer for you.’” He notes that the “opinions and marketing tactics” have “changed over time as we've got more and more wallets involved.”

The Drugs Mimic the GLP-1 Hormone Naturally Produced by the Body

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

He continues to explain how the drugs work. “Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and so on are medications that mimic the GLP-1 hormone that is naturally produced by our body. GLP-1 naturally helps to regulate our blood sugars as well as our appetite and satiety feelings,” he said. While they have been “revolutionary not only for obesity management but also diabetes management”, there is a “subset of individuals on the internet that will come out ringing the alarm bells to say otherwise.”

Some People Want to Say the Drugs Are “Dangerous” and “Unnatural” and Are Marketing Their Own Alternatives

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

Some of them have “quickly labeled these medications as being dangerous, unnatural, and started marketing and pushing their own natural safer supplements,” he says. “But that really didn't last too long because these medications, Ozempic and Wegovy have been shown to be so effective that the supplements just don't even touch them in terms of the results and benefits that could be had. In fact, some of the supplements don't do anything at all.”

And Now, Some Are Recommending Microdosing

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

“Now some of them are pivoting and moving away from this,” he said. Enter microdosing, the concept of using just a little bit of the weight loss drug. “So what exactly is being sold? What is this microdosing of Ozempic actually mean?” he asks. He reveals that the usual starting dose of these drugs is 0.25 milligrams once a week. “What these alternative clinicians and such are saying is to take a dose that's much, much lower than that, but it's still the exact same medication just at a lower dose. It's not at a microdose, just a lower dose than what we usually use.”

While It Sounds “Safer and Fluffy” There Is No Science Backing It

Hands,In,Blue,Surgical,Gloves,Holding,Ozempic,Insulin,Injection,PenShutterstock

The smaller dose is “being branded in a different way to make it sound that it's safer and fluffy and everyone's gonna be happy. So it's not a healthier alternative, it's it's just a dosage adjustment. And there's nothing scientifically special about a micro dose. There is no data insights or anything like that that demonstrates the efficacy or better acceptability in that sort of thing of smaller doses,” he says.

Everybody Needs a Different Dose

WARSAW, POLAND-10 JAN, 2025: Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and an anti-obesity medication used for long-term weight management.Shutterstock

He explains that because everybody’s body is different, it’s important to work with your own clinician to determine the proper dose. “Some people are going to get a great response at a very low dose, and it could be less than 0.25 milligrams or whatever the usual starting dose is,” he says. “Some people are gonna need a much higher dose to get a response and get the efficacy that we're trying to get out of the medication. And spoiler alert, that's because everybody is different.”

You Want It to Be Effective Without Side Effects

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.Shutterstock

“Ultimately, these medications have gotten so powerful that we want to figure out what's going to work for you so that we get the balance of the benefit of the medication, but it's not causing you to have horrible, terrible side effects that you can't tolerate and are ruining your life. And unfortunately for some people, they just can't tolerate the medication at all.”

He Says That Microdosing Ozempic Is Just “Marketing Fluff”

Cheerful young sportswoman resting after workout at the beach, taking a selfie, drinking water, sitting on a fitness matShutterstock

“So microdosing as a concept sounds really fancy and such like that, but it's actually just marketing fluff. And really we should be using these medications with your healthcare team and various other resources that help you with lifestyle changes in management to find the dosage, the plan, and the thing that works for you,” he continues, adding that it’s “dicey” when “influencers and alternative clinicians who don't have any expertise with the actual medications or how to properly monitor individuals that are on these medications” start promoting their specific microdosing protocol or coaching program.

Consult with Your Doctor

Female doctor filling patient insurance information

Shutterstock

In conclusion, if you have been prescribed a weight loss drug, “you can skip the microdosing consultation with some alternative clinician. You just need to continue working with your healthcare team and provider in order to find the dose and such that works for you as well,” he says.

While They Might Lower Doses, It Needs to Be Up to an Expert

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

“And yes, as a caveat, we may use lower doses or adjust things as someone gets to their maintenance weight,” he adds. “It might end up being a very low dose of one of these medications. But again, it should be done by clinicians that have the expertise and knowledge to properly monitor and dose adjust things for you.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Doctor Reveals 3 Fundamentals That Will Help You Lose More Weight Than Ozempic

Dr Mark Hyman, M.D. drmarkhyman
Copyright drmarkhyman/Intagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are the easiest option for rapid weight loss. However, according to one top doctor, this isn’t the case. There are three things you can do without a doctor's prescription that will help you drop pounds faster than any jab. Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, is a Senior Medical Advisor at Cleveland Clinic and the co-founder of Funciton Health. In a new social media post and interview, he reveals that while he isn’t anti-Ozempic, there are other things you can do that will accelerate fat loss.

It’s Not Ozempic, It’s the Diet

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“It’s not the Ozempic—it’s the diet,” Hyman writes in the post. “These weight loss drugs might help some people temporarily, but they don’t address the root causes of weight gain and metabolic dysfunction.”

If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing Muscle

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

“If you lose weight without prioritizing diet, protein, and strength training, you’re likely losing muscle—your body’s metabolic engine,” he continues. “This slows down your metabolism, making it even harder to maintain a healthy weight long term.”

His Client Only Lost 2 Pounds in 6 Months on Ozempic

Male,Weight,Scales,,Weight,,Diet,Shutterstock

“I had a patient lose 2 pounds on Ozempic,” he writes, adding in the video that it took him a whopping 6 months to do so. “It didn't really make him feel great. It had all these side effects,” he added.

He Ended Up Losing 60 Pound by Doing Three Things

Young Caucasian men using Smart Watch measuring heart rate during walk. Runner fixing time at sports smart watch. Young athletic man using fitness tracker or smart watch before run training outdoors.Shutterstock

“He switched over to what I told him to do. He lost 60 pounds and he's reversed his diabetes and he's on his way back to full, full health,” he says in the clip. This involved focusing on food, protein, and exercise. In addition he “reversed his diabetes and reclaimed his health,” says Hyman.

Fundamental 1: Eat One Gram of Protein Per Pound of Bodyweight

Woman in gloves puts raw chicken breasts in a plate on a digital weighing scale to prepare delicious food at home. Homemade cooking concept.Shutterstock

“Before we rush to prescriptions, let’s start with the fundamentals,” says Hyman. Number one? “Eat a gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight,” he says. “I think it's, personally malpractice to prescribe one of these drugs unless that person has diet counseling and understands they need to eat a gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight and they're taught how to do it right and that they do it,” he says.

Fundamental 2: Strength Train at Least Three Times a Week

Athlete,Dumbbell, Bodybuilding, weights, lifting, exercise, gym, weightsShutterstock

Next? “Commit to strength training at least 3 times a week,” he writes. “If you don't, what happens is this, you lose the weight, but up to half of the weight is muscle. Now muscle is your metabolic engine. It burns seven times the calories of fat, and when you lose muscle, your metabolism slows down. So then what happens? Then you stop the drug because it's side effects or you can't afford it forever. And then what happens? You gain back the weight,” he says, adding that will gain it back “all as fat, which means your metabolism is gonna be slower, even at the same weight that you were when you started, which means you need to eat less in order to just stay at that weight. You'll gain more weight even.”

Fundamental 3: Prioritize Whole Foods

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.Shutterstock

And the third fundamental has to do with diet. He recommends staying away from processed foods. “Prioritize real, whole foods,” he writes.

He’s Not Opposed to Weight Loss Drugs

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

“I’m not opposed to these drugs. What I’m opposed to is the widespread use of them, and the lack of research on other interventions that work better,” Hyman concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Real Housewives Husband Quit Ozempic Because of This One Unexpected Side Effect

LOS ANGELES - AUG 3: Dr Terry Dubrow at the NBCUniversal Cable TCA Summer 2016 Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 06, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Terry Dubrow, MD, is opening up about his experience with Ozempic. In a new interview the Botched and Real Housewives of Orange County star reveals that he is one of the many celebrities who has tried the controversial weight loss drug. And, while he did lose weight while on the weekly jab, there was one side effect that he simply couldn’t deal with.

1. Dr. Dubrow “Tried” Ozempic

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

Dr. Dubrow explains that he recently dabbled in the drug. “I’ve tried it. I thought it was amazing. I … didn’t have that much weight to lose,” he tells Page Six in a new interview.

2. He Wanted to See “What It Was Like”

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

He added that he was curious about what it was like. “But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it and I wanted to see what it was like when you’re not diabetic and you only have 10-15 pounds to lose,” he continued.

3. He Calls It “The Biggest Breakthrough in Medical History”

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - May 17, 2023.Shutterstock

However, while a “huge fan” of Ozempic, he experienced “some side effects” that simply didn’t work for his lifestyle. “I think it’s a miracle,” he said. “The biggest breakthrough in medical history.”

4. However, He Experienced “Low-Grade Nausea”

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

He wasn’t a fan of the “low-grade nausea” or the fact that while on it, he was disinterested in food. “I thought, ‘You know what, I kind of want to get my appetite back. The holidays are coming, I want to enjoy myself,’” he added about why he quit.

5. It Also Took “All the Joy of Eating Away”

Words I'm not hungry in a plate on white table. Top view.Shutterstock

“You go on vacation, maybe you don’t exercise, you eat too much,” he added. “It was kind of like, ‘Well, I want to go on a food vacation,’ meaning I want to be able to eat again.” It “really took … all the joy of eating away,” he added.

6. He Added That You Can’t Drink On It

Stop Drinking Alcohol. Refuse Glass Of Whisky. Say NoShutterstock

He also discussed the fact that some might find it a buzz kill. “You can’t drink on it,” he said. “You’ve got to be really careful with alcohol because people are being put in the hospital with pancreatitis.”

7. Ozempic Is Not Approved for Weight Loss

Female,Feet,Electronic,Scales,Weight,loss,gain,diet,Shutterstock

While many people use Ozempic to lose weight, the drug is actually not approved by the FDA for that purpose, but to “lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise,” they say. “Ozempic is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and known heart disease.” However, semaglutide is approved for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy.

8. Research Has Found That You Can Gain Weight Back After You Stop Ozempic

Young Asian female nutritionist doctor testing food samples with microscope on wooden table in laboratory. Fruits, vitamins and medicines on foreground. Healthy eating and diet concept with copy spaceShutterstock

Studies have found that there are other downsides to Ozempic, one of them being rebound weight gain. One study found that one year after people stopped getting weekly semaglutide shots, they regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss, “with similar changes in cardiometabolic variables.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to lose weight and keep it off, the most sustainable way is through diet and exercise. While weight loss drugs may help you lose weight fast, unless you change your lifestyle you will likely gain it back.

Nutrition & Diet

I’m a Doctor and These Are 5 Big Reasons Why I Would Never Take Ozempic to Lose Weight

Obese,Fat,Man,Preparing,Semaglutide, obese, drug, medication, weight, loss
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 14, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you considering taking Ozempic to lose weight? Suneel Dhand, MD, is a physician specializing in Internal Medicine and Metabolic Health who shares lots of weight loss tips and tricks on social media. In one viral video, he outlines why you should think twice about taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or any other GLP-1 weight loss drug to drop pounds. “There is a massive craze right now for ozempic for weight loss, and I want to share with you in this video big reasons why I personally would never use it for weight loss,” he says in the YouTube clip.

Ozempic Is Being “Dished Out Like Candy”

While he’s all for people taking Ozemic for type 2 diabetes, he’s more concerned about “the probably hundreds of thousands of people across America by now who are either using or thinking about using ozempic for weight loss,” he says. “They might be mildly overweight or obese, but they don't have diabetes. This is a craze. It is being dished out like candy right now, not only by doctors but also in med spas across the country.”

It’s Primarily a Problem in the US

Female doctor measuring waist of overweight woman with measuring tape in clinicShutterstock

“There is nowhere near enough oversight of this,” Dr. Dhand continues. “It hasn't been rolled out as widely across Europe, but in America, people can buy it pretty much anywhere. They can get their hands on it if there is enough supply.”

There Are Many Possible Side Effects

Sphygmomanometer,,Stethoscope,Checking,Blood,Pressure,hospital, doctor,health,heart,pulseShutterstock

He explains that the drug belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 agonists. “The chemical name is Semaglutide. It's also known as Wegovy. Many of you may be familiar with it. You may know somebody who's on this medication. Maybe you've been on it, or you are on it yourself. And I have seen so many side effects and adverse events myself, and these stories are widely available out there,” he says

There Is No Such Thing As a “Wonder Miracle” Drug

,Doctor,Hospital,medical, dr, happyShutterstock

“The reality is that when we see any type of craze in the field of medicine, the last hundred years teach us that it usually doesn't end well. There is no such thing as a Wonder Miracle drug, especially in the field of lifestyle medicine,” he says.

Here Is Why He “Wouldn’t Even Consider” Using It

“I am concerned about this and the way it is being dished out and being used by so many people, and I'm going to explain to you big reasons why I wouldn't use it myself for weight loss. I wouldn't even consider it,” he continues.

The Question Isn’t Whether or Not It Works

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“Let me first share this recent tweet of mine with you, which I recently put out. Ozempic works just like opioids and Vioxx works. The question is not whether it works or not. The question is the addiction, toxic side effects, and human misery that go with it,” he says. “Yes, of course, Ozempic works. Any powerful injection, which in this case is a weekly injection, stops people from eating, which reduces the urge to eat and, therefore, reduces the amount people take in their calorie intake. Of course, that's going to work to lose weight. Same way as taping somebody's mouth shut would work to reduce weight. The question is the drawbacks that come with it.”

1. Side Effects

woman clutching her stomach with her hands in discomfortShutterstock

The first issue is the side effects, he says. “Many people who start ozempic have to stop very quickly because of the disabling side effects. It is not the most pleasant drug, but it has gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Remember, this medication essentially works by paralyzing the stomach so that you don't feel hungry and you don't want to consume food,” he explains.

There Could Also Be Long-Term Effects, he Says

Unrecognizable woman experiencing abdominal pain at home, young female touching her stomach while sitting on couch in living room, feeling discomfort in digestion, cropped shot, closeupShutterstock

“I also have some concerns over long-term effects on the pancreas and even concerns about long-lasting inflammation or even malignancy in the future,” he reveals. “It's very difficult to tell with a relatively new drug, which is being prescribed to a mass number of people. Remember, this is not only for diabetics. This is now being prescribed to potentially hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of people, and only time will tell what sort of effects a powerful weekly injection will have on people.”

2. Muscle Loss

A woman rubbing her upper arm at the fitness gymShutterstock

“Number two, muscle loss as well as losing fat,” he continues. “Many people also lose muscle, and this is potentially a disaster on a metabolic level.”

Many People on the Drug Aren’t Working Out or Consuming Enough Protein

“I would hazard a guess that most people who are on ozempic are not regularly visiting the gym. They're not lifting weights. They probably aren't consuming enough protein. And when anybody loses muscle, this is a big problem because muscle is metabolically very active, and it plays an important role in many processes, including insulin sensitivity,” he says.

This Is Why People on Ozempic Oftentimes Look Gaunt

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“Muscle loss is known as sarcopenia, and this is why when you look at many people, you may have seen the pictures online, people who've been on ozempic for a long time, they start to look quite gaunt,” he points out. “They don't look healthy because they've also lost muscle in addition to the fat.”

3. The Cost

Pharmacy,Drugstore:,Beautiful,Asian,Pharmacist,Uses,Checkout,Counter,Computer,,DoesShutterstock

His third reason is the cost. “This is a hugely expensive medication, thousands of dollars,” he says. “Many people do a course of ozempic for a few months, and they pay outta pocket. It is unlikely that insurance is going to cover the cost of these medications anytime soon. Maybe the medications will come down in cost over time, but I did hear a statistic recently that if everybody in America who is overweight or obese was prescribed ozempic and it was fully covered, that would amount to more than the GDP of the entire country. Several trillion dollars. Think about that.”

Many People Can’t Really Afford It

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

“People are paying out of pocket thousands of dollars for a course of ozempic, and it never ceases to amaze me because many of these people aren't the richest people. It was a stretch for them to afford it,” he says. Instead, he recommends investing the money in “real, wholesome food, even organic food, a personal trainer and a motivational coach who would talk to them every day,” saying it “would actually be far cheaper than the amount spent on ozempic.” He notes that while “it might sound like an easy option, an injection,” it isn’t sustainable, “because most people can't keep affording this medication over the long term.”

4. “Medical Mob” Situations End Up Backfiring

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.Shutterstock

Number four is his “own intuition” and “common sense,” he says. “When I look at this type of situation and consider the history of medicine over the last few decades when you have this mass movement, I call them the medical mob when they jump on board something, something which is obviously making a lot of money in the short term. It really does end up backfiring very badly indeed.”

In a Few Years, We Will See More “Side Effects”

I really want to have this conversation again in five years' time when we have more stories about people for whom it hasn't worked. When we can see more side effects and adverse events because of the very idea that you can medicate, you can inject millions of people, hundreds of millions of people, many adolescents, and children with a medication every single week to stop them from eating and not address the toxic food environment is absolutely ludicrous,” he says. “And my own belief system, the way I try to look at the world with logic, and also the fact that I am a huge fan of stoicism, tells me that this is a huge mistake. The mob, as usual, will realize that they were doing everything wrong once they think about this problem in a fundamentally correct way.:

5. There Are No Shortcuts in Health

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

“And number five, the basic rule that there are no shortcuts in health,” he points out. “I'm sorry to have to tell you that anyone who is under any illusion, our body is millions of years in the making. It cannot be tricked so easily without consequences. Our body is very smart indeed, when most people in the Western world, especially in the United States, are surrounded by a toxic food environment, and we completely neglect to ask ourselves, why do we need these medications?”

He Points Out That Generations Before Didn’t Experience Obesity Like This

Happy couple enjoy outdoor leisure activity together carrying and using a bike and laughing a lot. Love and friendship with mature man and woman in youthful lifestyle. Concept of joyful and excitementShutterstock

“Why did our grandparents and great-grandparents not need these medications?” he asks. “It is because we are surrounded by ridiculous food items, heavily processed, coming to us in packages. It is not natural. It is loaded with artificial ingredients, inflammatory ingredients, preservatives, fake sugars, and seed oils. People eat way too many carbs and sugars. There are a whole host of things that we are doing wrong now that we didn't do wrong a few decades ago, and that is the fundamental issue. Until we address that, until we change the culture, throw in more activity, more exercise as well, only that will save people.”

Ozempic Won’t “Save You”

Montreal, CA - 25 November 2023: Hand holding Ozempic semaglutide injection pen. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“I'm sorry to have to tell anybody out there. Ozempic is not going to save you. Most people who are using this for weight loss are not taking the right lifestyle approach, the one that will lead to sustained improvements and not being overweight or obese. That is a fact, and it is my duty as a doctor to be honest with people,” he says.

Most People Regain Weight After Stopping the Drug

Weight Gain. Desperate Black Girl Crying Standing On Weight-Scales Slimming, Not Losing Weight On A Diet At Home. Copy SpaceShutterstock

“That is why when most people stop ozempic, they immediately regain the weight because you haven't fixed the upstream problem,” he says. “The fact that you are eating the wrong food every day, nothing will save you from that fact, no injection.”

Changing Lifestyle Habits Is Key

Close up of woman back with flexing her muscles in sweat on skin after workout. Female bodybuilder with perfect bicepsShutterstock

“It's in your best interest to really take a step back and look at your lifestyle habits. This isn't easy. It takes determination and motivation, but that is the only thing that is going to lead to improved health outcomes. And you are keeping those pounds off and being in the same shape as your grandparents and great-grandparents. For most of us, when we look back at pictures of our ancestors, they were in much better shape than the current generation. I mean, think about it on a logical level as well,” he says.

This Is an “Addiction” Issue

Hands in blue surgical gloves holds a package with Ozempic Insulin injection pen for diabetics. Denmark - February 10, 2024Shutterstock

“This is an addiction issue. It's an addiction to the wrong types of food and food corporations that make their products highly addictive. They have scientists, the same scientists who worked for big tobacco once to make cigarettes addictive, now work for food corporations, and they know what they are doing, creating these highly addictive fake foods,” he claims. “Would we deal with an addiction to alcohol the same way? Would we say, ‘Oh yes, you can keep on drinking, and we will give you an injection every week to lower the chances of you getting liver cirrhosis? Oh, you are a smoker. You smoke cigarettes, carry on smoking. We'll give you an injection, and maybe your risk of getting lung issues will be reduced.’ Absolutely not,” he says. “We would deal with the root cause, and we would say, you must stop drinking alcohol, and you must stop smoking if you have a problem. But we haven't reached the same level of enlightenment with ultra-processed foods and our toxic food environment.”

Eliminate Processed Food

Diet concept, unhappy asian young woman, girl refusing to eat Pizza in box at home, hand pushing away, deny junk or fast food, fighting to keep it from getting fat. Healthy nutrition of weight loss.Shutterstock

“The only way to really sustain weight loss and get healthy is to eliminate that terrible food from your life,” he claims. “70% of all calorie intake currently in the United States is ultra-processed foods. It's not far off in other Western countries, including the United Kingdom. But if we're serious about people being healthy, then that's what we should be focusing on.”

Go the Lifestyle Route

Group of young afro american and caucasian sporty people practicing yoga lesson lying in Dead Body pose, Savasana exercise, working out, resting after practice, indoor close up, studioShutterstock

“There are no shortcuts in health and wellbeing,” he reiterates. “So those are some reasons why I personally would never take Ozempic for weight loss. That would be my own decision. I would go the lifestyle route, and the truth is that well over 90% of people could do that as well.”

Make Your Own Decision

Doctor,,Patient,hospital,medical,healthShutterstock

“But I'm a great believer in healthcare freedom and autonomy. Everybody is free to make their own choices about what they want for their own health,” he says.

But, Taking a Drug Will Likely Backfire, He Claims

Valparaiso IN USA - March 21, 2024: Ozempic semaglutide injection pen and Rybelsus Semaglutide tablets close upShutterstock

“But I believe that this is going to backfire. Everybody who is overweight or obese and wants to deal with that wants to fix problem has to think very carefully about how they are going to do that. But do not say you are not warned,” he says. “You can weigh up the risks and benefits yourself and make the decision for yourself. But I repeat again, there are no miracle drugs out there, and your body cannot be tricked so easily.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesity
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you thinking about using Ozempic or another weight loss drug? Before you schedule an appointment with an MD or telemedicine doctor, educating yourself about the drug will give you a better idea of whether or not it’s worth it. Here is everything you need to know about Ozempic—how it works and its benefits for weight loss, how much it costs, and the potential side effects.

How Ozempic Works

Female doctor measuring waist of overweight woman with measuring tape in clinicShutterstock

How exactly do weight loss drugs help you lose weight? “Ozempic enhances the release and action of insulin throughout the body, which helps with fat loss,” explains Dr. Sue Decotiis, MD, NYC weight-loss doctor.

Ozempic Shuts Down Your Appetite, and You Feel Full Faster

Woman,Feeling,Hungry,Looking,For,Something,To,Eat,In,AmusementShutterstock

“Weight loss drugs also have a tremendous effect on satiety, shutting down appetite so the patient feels very full after eating much less food,” she explains. “Ozempic acts on receptors in the gut and brain that regulate appetite.”

It Also Resets Your Rate for Fat Burning

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

Ozempic also targets the centers in the brain that resets a person’s set rate for fat, Dr. Decotiis says. “When your set rate is higher for fat, you tend to hold more weight. When people go on Ozempic it resets the amount of weight that your body wants to hold onto.”

It Improves Insulin Function

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

The main way Ozempic works is changing the way insulin works, explains Dr. Decotiis. “When insulin works well, you can burn fat, when it doesn’t you gain weight,” she says.

It Helps Regulate Hormones

Portrait of stressed young housewife in modern kitchenShutterstock

“It helps regulate people’s hormones that have changed due to aging, stress, etc., so that they can lose weight,” she continues. “When people age their hormones change and it’s harder for them to lose weight. Ozempic stimulate the hormones needed in the body for fat loss.”

It Can Help with Self-Esteem and Rarely Leads to Depression

Relaxed serene pretty young woman feel fatigue lounge on comfortable sofa hands behind head rest at home, happy calm lady dream enjoy wellbeing breathing fresh air in cozy home modern living roomShutterstock

Dr. Decotiiis has seen a lot of positive effects on personality in her practice. “When people lose weight, they have better self-esteem, and they feel more confident in their own skin,” she says. “I have people who were using sedatives for anxiety or depression, and then when they took these drugs, they felt better and didn’t need them as much. My patient who had ADHD felt they had better focus and concentration. I have never had anyone who’s gone into depression or has felt worse after taking these drugs. My advice is to know who the patient is and supervise them accordingly.”

Ozempic Is Actually Only Approved for Those with Type 2 Diabetes

Measuring blood sugar with a blood glucose meterShutterstock

According to the National Library of Medicine Ozempic is approved to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes when other medications do not control the sugar levels well enough.

It Can Also Help with Heart Health

Sphygmomanometer,,Stethoscope,Checking,Blood,Pressure,hospital, doctor,health,heart,pulseShutterstock

It is also used to reduce the risk of a stroke, heart attack, or death in adults who have type 2 diabetes along with heart and blood vessel disease. “It is not used to treat type 1 diabetes or diabetic ketoacidosis,” they say.

Wegovy Is Approved for Weight Loss

Overweight female is standing on white scales at homeShutterstock

“Semaglutide injection (Wegovy) is used to reduce the risk of a stroke, heart attack, or death in adults who are overweight or obese along with heart and blood vessel disease,” they say, adding that “used along with an individualized low-calorie, low-fat diet and exercise program” it can help with weight loss “in obese adults or overweight adults who may also have high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol” and in obese children 12 years of age or older.

It Comes in a Prefilled Pen

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

Semaglutide injection comes in a prefilled dosing pen injected once a week under the skin. “Use semaglutide injection on the same day each week at any time of day. You may change the day of the week that you use semaglutide as long as it has been 2 or more days (48 or more hours) since you used your last dose,” they say.

You Usually Start on a Low Dosage and Work Your Way Up

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

Your doctor usually gets you started on a lower dosage, increasing it after four weeks. “Your doctor may increase your dose again after another four weeks based on your body's response to the medication,” they say.

Most Common Side Effects

Young man having nausea at home. Feeling sickShutterstock

These are the most common side effects of Ozempic and Wegovy:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • abdominal pain
  • constipation
  • heartburn
  • burping

More Serious Side Effect

Portrait Of A Young Woman Suffering From Chest PainShutterstock

There are also some potential serious side effects:

  • ongoing pain that begins in the upper left or middle of the stomach but may spread to the back, with or without vomiting
  • rash; itching; swelling of the eyes, face, mouth, tongue, or throat; or difficulty breathing or swallowing
  • decreased urination; or swelling of legs, ankles, or feet
  • vision changes
  • fainting or dizziness
  • pain in upper stomach; yellowing of skin or eyes; fever; or clay-colored stools (in those receiving semaglutide [Wegovy] for management of weight loss)
  • rapid heartbeat
  • dizziness, light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety or irritability or mood changes, hunger, weakness, or feeling jittery

How Much Does Ozempic Cost?

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

Just because your doctor prescribes Ozempic doesn’t mean insurance will cover it. The cost of Ozempic weighs heavily on whether your health insurance company believes that you qualify for the drug.

It’s Very Expensive Without Insurance

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

Ozempic is expensive if your insurance refuses to cover it. According to GoodRX, without insurance Ozempic can cost as little as $937.98 per month and as much as $1,014 per month.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost with Insurance

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

How much does it cost with insurance? Novo also offers a savings card, which enables people with private or commercial insurance to pay as little as $25 for a 1-month, 2-month, or 3-month supply of Ozempic for up to 24 months. However, many people pay more than that, with most insurance companies covering around 85 percent of the cost.

How Much Profit Are the Drug Companies Making?

Businessman plan the growth. Investment with financial chart, Growth and successful concept.Shutterstock

According to a study published in JAMA Network Open Trusted Source, these drugs “can likely be manufactured for prices far below current prices, enabling wider access.” Researchers from Yale University, King’s College Hospital in London, and the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders concluded that if the producers were charging $0.89 to $4.73 a month and still making a profit. This is in contrast to the nearly $1,000 per month list price charged by Novo Nordisk for Ozempic in the US.

What Is Rebound Weight Gain?

Menopausal Mature Woman Concerned With Weight Gain Standing On Scales In Bedroom At HomeShutterstock

After you stop taking Ozempic, there is a good chance you may gain the weight back. One study found that one year after stopping the drug, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss.

Ozempic Face

Cropped shot of a young female face. Green eyes with dark circles under the eyes. Bruises under the eyes are caused by fatigue, nervousness, lack of sleep, insomnia and stressShutterstock

"Ozempic face" is one of the most popularized side effects of GLP-1 drugs. It’s actually a side effect of rapidly losing weight and isn’t a direct result of the drug. Losing weight fast can cause facial aging, including a hallowed look, wrinkles, and sunken eyes, explains Harvard Health.

Loose Skin and Excess Fat

Woman body fat belly. Obese Woman with fat upset about her belly. Fat woman with tight clothing worried about weight diet lifestyle concept.Shutterstock

“Ozempic body” and “Ozempic butt” are two more trending terms to describe the sagging skin left behind as a result of rapid weight loss. After dropping weight fast, loose skin, pockets of stubborn fat, and stretch marks can be left behind. Treatments, including surgery, like liposuction and tummy tucks, and less invasive options, like CoolSculpting and EmSculpt Neo, as well as lasers, can help treat these conditions.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

Dr. Kristie Ennis drkristieennis
Copyright drkristieennis/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing “10 Weird Things”

Allie Janszen alliejanszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. “10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation,” she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? “Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals,” she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise “to help synch my circadian rhythm. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Trainer Lost 10 Lbs with These 8 Easy Tips

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t exactly sure what to do? One expert who lost 10 pounds has some tips to get you started. Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple tips that helped her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body.

TUT Technique

The first tip is incorporating the TUT (Time under tension) technique. “Most muscle is built during the amount of time the muscle is put under tension,” she writes. “What this means is when you slow down and control your exercises more, you will get more benefits out of them. I started noticing the biggest changes in my physique when I went down in weight, and up in time under tension. The number one thing here is to make sure your form is never compromised as that is when injury is more likely to occur.”

Rest

Her second tip is to rest. “Make sure you are allowing your body the proper amount of rest it needs to recover,” she says. “Resting does not always look like skipping the gym or not being active. You can actively rest by going on long walks, attending low impact classes like some forms of yoga or pilates and many other ways. When I stopped intensely training 6-7 days a week and cut down to 4-5 with a couple active rest days, I notice a lot more changes physically.”

Follow a Consistent Workout Split

Next, she recommends following a consistent workout split. “When I started scheduling out my days and my workouts it helped me go into the gym with a plan and leave feeling like I had accomplished what I needed to,” she said. “If you have a goal, you need a clear path on how to get to it. My workout split does change depending on my goals, but currently it consists of 2 lower body days, 1-2 upper body day, 1 heavy cardio day and 2 active rest days.”

Clean Up Your Diet

Her fourth tip? Clean up your diet. “Avoid heavily processed foods as much as you can,” she says, noting that there is a lot of added junk in many of the foods you think are healthy. “Be aware of what you’re putting into your body. When I started eating a diet that was more dense in whole and nutritious foods, I started noticing the biggest change in my physique. My cravings also went down significantly. It’s true what they say about your diet being 70% of the battle when it comes to losing fat and getting healthy. Trust m,e it is worth it!” she says.

LISS Cardio

In another video she reveals some other tips that helped her lose weight, starting with LISS (low-intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Hydration is another one of her tips. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Next, take progress photos. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

Her final tip? Weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

