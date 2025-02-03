Skip to content
Nutrition Coach Shares Top 4 Mexican Dishes for Weight Loss

These south-of-the-border inspired meals are nutritious and delicious

Brittney Blanco bylt.by.britt
Copyright bylt.by.britt/Instagram
Do you want to lose weight by eating Mexican food? While ethnic cuisine might not be the first thing to come to mind if you are on a diet, according to one expert, there are a handful of south-of-the-border-inspired meals that can fuel fat-burning. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and digital creator who regularly shares her weight loss and stay-fit tricks and tips with her followers. In a new post, she reveals a few of her go-to concoctions that help her lose weight. “4 Mexican meals I eat on repeat when I’m trying to drop body fat and gain muscle,” she writes.

High-Protein Chicken Fajita Bowl

chicken fajita,chicken fillet fried with bell pepperShutterstock

Ingredients: 5 oz grilled chicken breast, 1/2 cup cooked white rice, 1/2 cup sautéed bell peppers & onions, 1/4 avocado (sliced), 1 tbsp salsa, 1 tbsp plain Greek yogurt (sour cream substitute)

Macros: Calories: ~450 | Protein: 45g | Carbs: 40g | Fats: 12g

Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cookShutterstock

Ingredients: 5 oz extra-lean ground turkey (99%), 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup diced tomatoes, 1 tbsp guacamole, 3 large romaine lettuce leaves (as taco shells), 1 tbsp shredded cheese (optional)

Macros: Calories: ~420 | Protein: 50g | Carbs: 25g | Fats: 12g

Carne Asada with Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Modern design barbecue dry aged wagyu bavette de flanchet steak with chili and chimichurri sauce as top view on a wooden cutting board

Shutterstock

Ingredients: 6 oz grilled flank steak, 1 cup cauliflower rice (sautéed with lime juice & cilantro), 1/4 avocado, 1 tbsp pico de gallo

Macros: Calories: ~480 | Protein: 55g | Carbs: 15g | Fats: 20g

Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros tostadas with fried egg, tomato salsa, bean paste and cheese. Mexican food

Shutterstock

Ingredients: 3 egg whites + 1 whole egg, 1 small corn tortilla, 1/4 cup black beans, 2 tbsp salsa, 1 tbsp cotija cheese (optional)

Macros: Calories: ~350 | Protein: 35g | Carbs: 30g | Fats: 10g

Sweet Potato Bowl

Sweet,Potato,Shutterstock

In a previous post she reveals meals she “eats on repeat” when she wants to lose weight fast. The first one? A sweet potato bowl, filled with fiber, protein, and healthy fat.

  • 4 oz cooked lean ground beef
  • 1 cup roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Tomatoes and onions
  • 550 calories, 31g protein.

Chicken Salad

Woman, diet and person eating salad in her home kitchen and is happy for a meal with nutrition or healthy lunch. Smile, food and young female vegan in her apartment or house and eat vegetablesShutterstock

Next up is Brittney’s chicken salad.

  • 100g cooked chicken breast
  • 3 tbsp corn
  • 1 tbsp feta cheese
  • 1 hass avocado
  • 2 tbsp Bolthouse Caesar dressing
  • 505 calories, 37g protein.

Harvest Chipotle Bowl

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

This Harvest Chipotle Bowl is inspired by Mexican fast food joint, Chipotle, without all the calories.

  • 4 oz of chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup of white rice
  • Pico de gallo
  • Fajita veggies
  • 2 tablespoons of corn
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Salsa
  • 411 calories, 36g protein.

Turkey Breast Wrap

healthy turkey wrap sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppersShutterstock

This Turkey Breast Wrap offers lots of protein, fiber, and healthy fat.

  • 100g sliced turkey breast
  • 1 whole grain tortilla
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
  • 1 tbsp mustard
  • 1 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 469 calories, 30g protein.

Greek Chicken Wraps

Chicken,Tortilla,Wrap,With,Tomato,,Corn,,And,Various,Fresh,Vegetable,

Shutterstock

Another great wrap idea? Greek Chicken Wraps.

  • 6 oz raw chicken breast
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Greek seasoning
  • 1 whole wheat pita
  • 2 tbsp tzatziki
  • 1/2 cup baby spinach
  • Cucumber, tomato, red onion
  • 2 tbsp feta cheese
  • 584 calories, 51g protein.

“Add chicken breast to a bowl, add the olive oil and Greek seasoning. Mix to combine. Cook chicken. To assemble, place pita on a plate and top with tzatziki, spinach, cucumber, onion, chicken, and feta. Enjoy,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

