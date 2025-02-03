Ever stared at your kitchen wondering what to cook that won't sabotage your weight loss goals? Or felt frustrated when "healthy" meals left you hungry an hour later? You're not alone. Liezl Jayne Strydom, a nutrition enthusiast with 1.2 million followers on YouTube, faced these same struggles before discovering a solution through her own weight loss journey. After documenting her meals in food journals and losing 42 pounds, she's sharing the exact meals that helped her succeed. Keep reading to discover her simple, protein-packed recipes that anyone can make – no fancy ingredients or complicated cooking required.
Your Complete 1,200-1,800 Calorie Meal Plan
"I used to try so many different things, and this is where I wrote all the recipes that I really loved," says Liezl, explaining how she created a customizable meal plan ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 calories. The plan includes dairy-free and gluten-free options, with most recipes easily adaptable for vegans. "If you ate all of this, you'd be getting more than a hundred grams of protein for the day," she notes in her post, emphasizing the plan's focus on satiety.
Smart Morning Start: Five-Minute Protein Breakfast
"It's very simple to put together, and it's surprisingly good for how simple it is," Liezl shares about her breakfast routine. Her go-to morning meal features spinach-fried eggs on toast, delivering protein and nutrients in just five minutes. For vegans, she suggests: "You can also use a vegan egg replacer. I like this one because it's exactly the same amount of calories and protein as real eggs."
Power Up Your Morning Coffee
"It's probably the easiest iced coffee that I know how to make. It's got seven grams of protein in it," Liezl explains about her morning drink. She recommends using soy milk for its superior protein content: "I really like soy milk at the moment because it's got so much protein in it compared to other plant milk, and it's so much more creamy."
10-Minute Mexican-Inspired Lunch
"When I think back to the time when I was trying to lose weight, this is the kind of thing that I would've eaten for lunch a lot," Liezl shares about her Mexican-inspired black bean salad. "It is so quick, and it just hits the spot. It's a very good lunch. You can make it in 10 minutes." The 400-calorie lunch combines black beans, avocado, fresh vegetables, and a measured portion of tortilla chips for a satisfying crunch.
Beat the Afternoon Sweet Tooth
"I pretty much always have a sweet tooth after lunch. I just want something sweet," Liezl admits. Her solution? A three-ingredient mango protein smoothie. "This tastes like a milkshake," she says while packing 25 grams of protein. "Having a smoothie is such an easy way to get a lot of protein into a meal, especially if you want it from plant-based sources."
Meal-Prep Magic: Dinner Done Right
"I almost always make something very simple for dinner because usually I'm busy working on something in the late afternoon," Liezl reveals. Her solution is smart meal prepping: "What I usually do when I'm making dinner is just make enough for a few servings and then I only have to cook dinner once or twice a week."
Quick and Flavorful Honey Chicken
"This is not just going to be any old boring rice and chicken," Liezl promises. She creates a simple honey-sriracha sauce that transforms basic chicken into a crave-worthy dinner. "Meal prepping doesn't always have to be this big whole thing. You can just do it while you're making dinner anyway, it just makes sense."
Smart Evening Snacking Strategies
"If you are still hungry after dinner or you stay up late and then you're hungry because you've been up for a long time after dinner, this is a great little snack," Liezl suggests. She recommends hummus with fresh vegetables, explaining, "It's a high protein, high fiber snack before bed and it's very simple. I don't like eating lots of sugary foods before bed."
Flexible Calorie Customization
"That is how easy it is to customize this meal plan," Liezl explains, breaking down portion adjustments. For 1,200 calories, she suggests sticking to main meals: "You can have the breakfast, the lunch, and the dinner, which are all roughly 400 calories." For 1,800 calories, she recommends including all snacks and drinks while maintaining satisfaction throughout the day.
Make It Work for Your Lifestyle
"We're all different. We all need a different amount of calories to lose weight in a healthy way," Liezl emphasizes. She encourages readers to adapt the plan to their needs: "You can mix and match the meals and the snacks from this video and also those ones to get a meal plan with meals that you really like."
Track Your Success
"I found a whole lot of my old food journals from when I was trying to lose weight," Liezl shares, highlighting the importance of documentation. She suggests keeping track of successful meals and recipes: "This is where I wrote all the recipes that I really loved." This practice helped her identify what worked best for her weight loss journey and can help you do the same.
Sustainable Habits for Long-Term Success
"The thing that I really struggled with was finding lower calorie meals that were still balanced with all the food groups and that didn't leave me feeling hungry," Liezl reflects. Her solution was to create satisfying meals that could be easily maintained in the long term. By focusing on protein-rich, filling foods and flexible meal planning, she developed sustainable habits that led to lasting weight loss success.
The Science Behind Protein and Weight Loss
"Protein decreases the hunger hormone ghrelin and increases hormones like peptide YY, GLP-1, and cholecystokinin, which promote feelings of fullness and satisfaction," reports Mayo Clinic. This explains why Liezl's protein-rich meals were so effective for weight loss. The Cleveland Clinic recommends "1 to 1.5 grams of protein per pound of goal weight" for those who exercise regularly, making Liezl's 100+ grams of daily protein align perfectly with expert recommendations.
Strategic Meal Timing for Better Results
"Consuming at least 30 grams of protein at breakfast may enhance feelings of fullness and aid in weight management," states Mayo Clinic. This validates Liezl's emphasis on protein-rich breakfasts. The National Institutes of Health adds, "Eating during inactive periods, such as late at night, can disrupt the body's internal clock," supporting Liezl's approach to lighter, protein-based evening snacks.
The Power of Meal Prep in Weight Loss
"Regular meal preparation is linked to healthier eating habits, increased fruit and vegetable intake, and reduced consumption of processed foods," reports Mayo Clinic. Harvard Health adds, "Preparing meals in advance allows for better portion control, reducing the likelihood of overeating." This scientific backing reinforces Liezl's emphasis on meal prepping her dinner portions.
Setting Realistic Weight Loss Goals
"A safe and sustainable rate of weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week," advises Mayo Clinic. The National Weight Control Registry notes that "about 20% of people who lose at least 10% of their body weight maintain it for at least a year." These statistics highlight why Liezl's balanced, sustainable approach to meal planning works for long-term success.
Balanced Nutrition for Lasting Results
According to Mayo Clinic, "A balanced diet for weight loss typically includes 40-50% carbohydrates, 25-35% fat, and 20-30% protein." Harvard Health highlights that "dietary fiber plays a critical role in weight management by promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake." This explains why Liezl's meals combine protein with fiber-rich vegetables and complex carbohydrates.
Stay Hydrated for Better Results
"Staying hydrated is important for weight loss. Drinking 8-10 cups of water daily not only supports metabolism but can also help reduce hunger by promoting a feeling of fullness," advises WebMD. This is especially relevant when following Liezl's protein-rich meal plan, as "hydration helps with protein metabolism."
Maintaining Your Weight Loss Success
The National Weight Control Registry reports that successful weight maintainers share common habits: "engaging in regular physical activity, self-monitoring their weight and diet, and having consistent eating patterns, including breakfast." These findings align with Liezl's structured approach to meal planning and regular eating schedule.
The Importance of Nutrient Timing
"Distributing protein intake evenly across meals is crucial for weight loss," states research cited by the New York Post. This validates Liezl's approach of incorporating protein into every meal and snack throughout the day, from her morning eggs to her evening hummus snack.