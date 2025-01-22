Skip to content
Nutritionist Reveals 6 Tasty Foods for Weight Loss

Your stomach will thank you.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Amisha Sharma pocketdiets
Copyright pocketdiets/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what foods to eat aside from the usual protein, healthy fats, and unprocessed carbs recommendations? One Indian nutritionist has some tasty and unique recommendations. Amisha Sharma is a nutritionist and founder of Pocket Diets, educating her followers and clients about how to lose weight by cooking meals at home. In a new video, she reveals six delicious foods she added to her diet that helped her lose weight.

Fruit Chia Pudding

Eating fruit on its own can lead to sugar spikes, says Sharma. However, pairing it with chia seeds and nuts changes the game. “This is my favourite combo as I can eat my choice of fruits without worrying about the sugar spikes fruits can cause as the healthy fat content from chia seeds & nuts help lower the spike by slowly releasing the sugar,” she writes.

Steamed Veggies

Fun fact: Eating raw veggies might not be working for your digestive system. This is why steaming them can be helpful. “If you always have to run to washroom after eating a bowl of raw salad, switch to steamed veggies as these are very easy to digest and absorb as compared to raw ones,” she recommends.

Beetroot Curd

Need a probiotic and prebiotic boost for your gut? Try beetroot curd. “Combining beetroot or any vegetable with yogurt / curd gives a perfect combo of pro and prebiotic to feed good bacteria of your Gut,” says Sharma.

Dark Chocolate

Not all sweet treats will derail your diet. Sharma is an advocate of dark chocolate. “Cacao is Loaded with magensium and antioxidants which help you keep electrolyte balanced and inflammation lower,” she says.

Coriander Chutney

One of her favorite Indian delicacies for weight loss? Coriander chutney. “My go to with cheelas , idli, wraps and sandwiches as it is made up of powerful antioxidant ingredients like ginger, garlic & lemon which can enhance your immunity,” she says.

Sourdough Bread

And, you can still eat carbs and lose weight. Just eat the right kind of bread. “I am a bread lover and regular breads with loaded refined sugar and artificial ingredients is a complete NO for me bur sourdough is 100X better option as it is naturally prepped and has low Gi index and natural ingredients and good bacteria which Gut loves,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Foods to Melt Your Belly Fat Away

Strong healthy muscle sporty looking handsome charismatic man bodybuilder in black tank top and white apron leaning on kitchen counter with colorful vegetables, bottle of vinegar and spices on it.
Shutterstock/PAVEL ZENYUK
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Do you want to lose weight while filling up your body with yummy food? Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to starve yourself to burn belly fat. Jeremy Ethier is a kinesiologist fitness influencer with over 6.1 million YouTube followers and one million Instagram followers. He is famous for sharing science-backed training and nutritional videos, helping people lose weight and get into great shape. He recently dropped a YouTube video revealing five types of food that help melt belly fat away fast. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, weighs in on his suggestions.

Low Calorie Density Foods

Jeremy_Ethier4Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

The first food on the list is “low calorie density foods,” those which “contain a ton of weight and volume for relatively few calories,” explains Ehier. “People who eat these foods consume fewer calories everyday but end up eating more actual food than those who don’t eat these foods.” He says that the best low calorie density foods for belly fat loss are “most fruits, vegetables, and low-fat foods.”

However, he doesn’t recommend completely restricting yourself from high calorie density foods. “You just want to eat less of them and add more low to moderate calorie density foods into your diet. For example, during breakfast, instead of having high sugar granola, go for a whole grain cereal with fruit,” he says.

Collingwood adds that the concept is also called “volumetrics” which is eating high water, high fiber foods that are dense in nutrition but fairly low in calories. “These foods fill you up and keep you full for longer and you look at a plate FULL of food, which feels good psychologically when you are trying to lose weight and don’t feel like you are eating really small amounts of food,” she explains.

Lean Proteins

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

“Depending on the type of food you eat, your body will burn a certain amount of calories just to digest that food. This is what’s known as the thermic effect of food and is part of what makes our next food, lean proteins, so effective for belly fat loss. The importance of having enough protein when losing fat goes far beyond this,” explains Ethier. “It’s the most important food to help you maintain or even build more muscle as you lose fat. This will not only help you look better once you get lean enough to lose your belly fat, but it also seems to correlate well with preventing fat regain after your diet is over.”

He recommends prioritizing lean proteins “that deliver significantly more protein for fewer calories,” like egg whites, shrimp, protein powder, low-fat greek yogurt, extra lean ground beef, chicken breast, turkey, tofu, and white fish. “You can still have the fattier protein sources in moderation, but by eating mostly leaner proteins, you’ll not only consume fewer calories, but you can also potentially swap those saved ‘fat’ calories for something else.”

Collingwood agrees that protein has the highest TEF (thermic effect of food) “which is part of the reason protein keeps you full for longer and is excellent for weight maintenance and weight loss,” she says. “Protein should be spread out throughout the day to optimize muscle most effectively.”

Omega-6 PUFA-Rich Food

Chief hands cut salmon fillet with knife on wooden table at kitchen. Man cooking red omega fish with lemons for healthy nutrition dietShutterstock

The third type of food is those rich in omega-6 PUFAs. “You need about 20 to 30 percent of your calories to come from fats to support your general health and hormones. But the specific types of fat you eat matter when it comes to belly fat,” he explains. “To potentially avoid building up the dangerous fat in the belly and organs, try to moderate the amount of daily fats you get from saturated sources such as bacon, cheese, butter, cream, and fatty meats like pork and beef.”

Instead, he says to eat foods rich in omega-6 PUFAs, “such as nuts, seeds, and seed oils, as well as omega-3 PUFAs which have been shown to have other health benefits and can be found in sources such as salmon, tuna and flaxseed.” Omega-3 and natural sources of Omega-6 PUFAs are essential for good health “including for the brain and absorption of nutrients,” Collingwood agrees. “Saturated fats will not provide as much value and can be potentially dangerous for heart health.”

Beverages Sweetened with Non-Nutrtives

Jeremy_Ethierjeremyethier/Instagram

The 4th food on our list that’ll help you lose belly fat “is a controversial one,” claims Ethier, which “was put to the test in a 2015 study, where researchers took 300 overweight individuals and had them start the same weight loss program,” he says. The only difference? One group drank an additional 24 ounces of plain water, and the other, water that included a non-nutritive sweetener. “The sugar free group not only experienced significantly greater weight loss, but they were also better able to keep that weight off for good. Why? It's possible that in the water group, limiting access to sweet beverages may have promoted their desire to satisfy their cravings from other sources like candy and desserts,” he says. Collingwood notes that non nutritive sweeteners by themselves have not been proven to contribute to weight loss, “but when substituting for sugar containing foods/beverages they can help reduce overall calories,” she says. “In this study it isn’t clear why people drinking non-nutritive sweeteners would lose more weight, but it is a possibility that it helped to cut back on cravings for other sweets as postulated here.”

Foods You Love, But Modified

Jeremy_Ethier3Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

“So far I’ve given you a lot of great food options to lose fat. But let’s be honest, some of the foods I mentioned won’t appeal to you. Sure zucchini is a low calorie dense food and yes egg whites are a great lean protein source, but if you don’t enjoy those foods then don’t force yourself to eat them,” explains Ethier.

The key to making your diet stick? Is “to eat your favorite foods,” he admits. “Personally, I love wraps, burritos, and shawarmas so I make one every day. But I’ll incorporate what I taught you earlier about what to eat to lose belly fat by using a low calorie wrap or tortilla, adding plenty of veggies, using a lean protein source, and adding fats or calorie dense condiments in moderation. So pick a handful of your favorite foods from each of the categories we went through, add a couple of your favorite treats to have every now and then, and that’s pretty much your diet. It’s as simple as that.”

Collingwood agrees. “It is key to eat foods you like and to learn new ways to cook and season lower calorie foods so that you do look forward to eating them and enjoy them just as much as higher calorie versions of the same foods,” she says, “If you want something high calorie that just doesn’t have an acceptable lower calorie substitute, enjoy it in small portions and limit how often you indulge.”

Nutrition & Diet

3 Easy Dinner Recipes That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

Liezl Jayne Strydom
Copyright Liezl Jayne/Facebook
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 02, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Have you ever felt overwhelmed by conflicting diet advice and wondered what really works for weight loss? Liezl Jayne Strydom is a nutritional therapist, YouTuber, and lifestyle blogger who "lost more than 40 lbs by changing the way that I eat." Liezl knows that struggle all too well. As a therapist who lost an impressive amount of weight, Liezl has transformed her life and amassed a large following by sharing the delicious recipes that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. We also asked for insights from two other nutrition experts: Chrissy Arsenault, Registered Dietician, and Danielle Rancourt, Registered Dietitian at Pivot Nutrition. Whether you're just starting your weight loss journey or looking for new strategies, these expert-approved recipes and tips will inspire you to take the next step towards a healthier you.

The Power of Simple, Balanced Meals

Liezl introduces three dinner recipes from her weight loss journals: "So I'm bringing back the weight loss journals again to show you guys some really quick high protein dinners that I ate to lose weight. I have showed you guys some lunches and also some breakfasts from these journals, but there has been a lot of requests for dinners," she says in her video.

Qualities of Ideal Weight Loss Meals

She underlines the qualities of these meals: "I really found some that I think check all the boxes. They're filling, they're balanced, they taste good, they're quick to make. I mean, I don't know what more you could want from dinner. I mean it really tick all the boxes."

Nutritionist's Perspective on Balanced Diets

Slim attractive young man using fat caliper to measure bodyfat on waist line.Shutterstock

Chrissy Arsenault adds, "A nutrient-dense, balanced diet is optimal for losing body fat, but this guidance is no different than what I'd recommend to a client who isn't focused on losing body fat in particular. Focus on consuming lean proteins with every meal (at least 20-30 grams at each meal), eat plenty of non-starchy vegetables (incorporate 2-3 colors of veggies at each meal), and drink plenty of water!"

Zesty Lemon Chicken: A Flavorful, Low-Calorie Option

Fresh,Lemons,In,A,Wooden,Container,box,citrus,fruitShutterstock

Liezl starts with the zesty lemon chicken, explaining, "This is not a boring bland chicken. There's no boring bland chicken here. This is really good. It's really tasty and it only takes 20 minutes to make, so it's not going to take the whole evening. Very quick."

Adaptability of the Recipe

She notes that the recipe is adaptable: "We are making chicken, but you can use chicken or tofu for a vegan option. So I'm going to use chicken, but go ahead and use tofu if you want. I like firm tofu for this. And then also everything that I'm making today is gluten and dairy free."

The Secret to Flavorful, Low-Calorie Sauces

Set of sauces - ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard soy sauce, bbq sauce, pesto, chimichurri, mustard grains and pomegranate sauce on dark stone background.Shutterstock

Liezl shares her trick for making flavorful, low-calorie sauces: "When I first started to try to lose weight, the thing that I really struggled with in making foods flavorful was the sauces. I found that a lot of them were really high in calories, like a lot of wasted calories."

Mastering Low-Calorie Sauces

"So I got really good at making low-calorie sauces that taste good. So this is an example of that. There is so much flavor, but it's still a pretty low-calorie meal," Liezl says in her video.

The Importance of Diet in Fat Loss

Female bare feet with weight scale on wooden floorShutterstock

Chrissy Arsenault supports this approach, stating, "Diet plays a more significant role in the process of losing fat than even exercise! Food is fuel, and having a balanced diet that can help you feel your best while losing weight or body fat is an important strategy in your health journey if you're looking to lose fat."

Quick Weeknight Ramen: A Healthier Take on Comfort Food

Raw instant noodles on the table.Shutterstock

Moving on to the ramen recipe, Liezl explains why it's one of her go-to meals: "Ramen have been getting into my ramen again. I forgot about it for a while, but I was reminded through the journals. As I said earlier, ramen is one of my go-to emergency meals. It's so quick, it's so easy to throw together, it's so convenient."

Customizing Instant Ramen

She underlines her preference for customizing the ramen: "I don't like the stuff inside. I'm sorry I don't, the little flavor pack really don't like this, so get rid of that. I like to take these noodles, just regular ramen noodles and make a bit more of a meal out of it. I like to make it a bit more filling. I like to flavor it my own way."

The Importance of Choosing Lower-Calorie Options

Shopping. A young pretty woman scans the qr code on a product using cellphone. Indoor. Concept of modern technologies and shopping.Shutterstock

Liezl underlines the importance of choosing lower-calorie ramen options: "The ramen that I've used in this video is about 250 calories for the noodles and I've got some different ones that I like to use. I'm going to link all of them below for you. They're all gluten-free and low calorie."

Understanding Calorie Deficit

Nutritional label with focus on calories.Shutterstock

Chrissy Arsenault explains the concept of calorie deficit: "Calorie deficit means taking in fewer calories than you're using. For each 3,500 calories you achieve in deficit, you would lose a pound. It's the fundamental math behind weight loss."

Achieving Calorie Deficit Safely

"The safest and most effective way to achieve calorie deficit is through a combination of reducing calories from food and adding in physical activity to help burn calories."

Spicy Chickpea Tacos: A Fun and Unexpected Meal

Canned chickpeas in just opened tin can. Non-perishable foodShutterstock

For her final recipe, Liezl introduces the spicy chickpea tacos: "So simple to make quite a fun one. It's a fun weeknight meal. It's unexpected and it still really simple."

Preparing the Chickpea Tacos

She describes the preparation: "Getting a pan heated on the stove with a teaspoon of oil, adding the onion in. And I like to get this nice and caramelized that adds so much flavor. This is like, it really adds a lot of flavor to the meal, so don't skip the step."

Adding Crunch and Flavor to Healthy Meals

Gray sunflower seeds. Top view. Background, textureShutterstock

Liezl shares a unique addition to the tacos: "I've discovered something that goes so nasty with this. It's unexpected. It's not part of Mexican cuisine, but sunflower seeds add the perfect little bit of crunch to this meal, like a teaspoon sprinkled over. Absolutely love it with this and some salt and pepper."

Nutritionist's Take on Healthy Fats

Organic,Raw,Soy,TofuShutterstock

Chrissy Arsenault supports this approach, saying, "Protein (lean meats, tofu, lentils, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, etc.) and fiber (veggies, fruit, whole grains) in combination can help you stay full and lose fat without feeling deprived. Healthy fats can also be helpful, as long as the sources are mostly plant-based – such as avocados."

Balancing Calories and Nutrition for Sustainable Weight Loss

Liezl concludes by emphasizing the balanced nature of her meals: "As always, all the meals that I make are roughly 400 calories or four points if you use my point system. I'm going to link videos about my point system below if you want to see what that's about."

Advanced Nutritional Strategies

,High,Protein.,Healthy,Eating,,Diet,meat,chicken,steak,beef,fish,salmonShutterstock

Chrissy Arsenault adds, "For my more advanced clients, I'll often work with them on macronutrient (protein, fat, carbs) goals to achieve that will optimize fat loss."

The Role of Sleep in Weight Loss

Top view of young woman sleeping on side in her bed at night. Beautiful girl sleeping profoundly and dreaming at home with blue blanket. High angle view of woman asleep with closed eyes.Shutterstock

Danielle Rancourt underlines the importance of sleep in weight loss: "People often ask 'do you have any fat loss hacks or fat loss tips?' Yup. Go to bed early! Sleep is one the most underrated tools to promote health and fat loss."

Sleep and Appetite-Regulating Hormones

She explains, "Inadequate sleep impacts appetite-regulating hormones (leptin and ghrelin) in a way that promotes cravings and overeating, which can result in weight gain. In simple terms, if you're not getting enough sleep, ghrelin, the hunger hormone, goes up, and Leptin, the appetite suppressing hormone, goes down, creating increased hunger, making it more difficult to lose weight."

Combining Diet and Exercise for Optimal Results

Exercising with smile. Young beautiful fit woman in sportswear exercising with dumbbells in green parkShutterstock

While Liezl's recipes focus on diet, Chrissy Arsenault reminds us of the importance of exercise: "Exercise plays a role in fat loss by helping to burn calories and train your muscles. Strength training (lifting weights) is often the most effective for burning fat and maintaining/gaining muscle, but the individual would still need to achieve a calorie deficit if they'd like to lose weight along with fat loss or calorie maintenance if they'd like to achieve a more lean appearance without losing body mass."

Exercise and Energy Levels

Danielle Rancourt adds, "We hear this alot 'I'm too tired to exercise' which is understandable, however, exercising increases energy levels and promotes better sleep. The key is to find a way to get people to START exercising. Once people exercise regularly, they feel more tired when they don't exercise vs when they do." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Eat More of These 10 Foods to Lose Weight Fast

Portrait of positive inspired girl hipster lick lips spoon look copyspace feel interested about what she will eat breakfast wear white t-shirt isolated over bright shine yellow color background
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Do you want to lose weight without having to eat less food? Dr. Marc Morris, PhD, is an online nutrition and strength coach who regularly shares videos on how to get in shape. In one of his viral YouTube videos, he discusses volume eating and the concept of eating more food to lose weight. “What I'm about to say may seem impossible, but did you know you can actually eat more food and still lose weight?” he says in the clip.

Volume Eating Allows You to Eat Larger Portions and Stay Fuller Longer

“Today we're going to talk about a dieting strategy that allows you to do just that so you can eat larger portions, feel fuller for longer, and maybe even make dieting enjoyable. This way of eating is called volume eating and may even be the secret to you or your client's weight loss success,” he says in the video.

It Will Help You Lose Weight

Full length of excited Indian woman sitting on scales at home, overjoyed with success of her slimming diet, side view. Emotional Asian lady achieving her weight loss goal, making YES gestureShutterstock

“Today, I'm going to show you exactly how to start volume eating so you can lose more weight, and it'll even tell you exactly what foods to add to your grocery list. But first, let's talk about what volume eating is,” he says.

You Don’t Have to Eat Less to Cut Calories

Black woman eating olivesShutterstock

“When most people think about weight loss, they think that in order to cut their calories, they need to eat as little as possible. And while it is true that you need to be in a calorie deficit in order to burn fat and probably eat less overall calories than you're used to, that doesn't mean that you need to eat less food,” he explains.

Successful Dieters Choose Foods That Are Lower in Calories, Higher in Protein

Grilled meat steak on stainless grill depot with flames on dark background. Food and cuisine concept.Shutterstock

“You see, the people that lose weight successfully are not the ones that starve themselves day in and day out fighting hunger. Instead, they are choosing foods that are lower in calories and higher in protein, which allows them to eat more food while staying in a calorie deficit. This is called volume eating, where you can eat more food while still losing weight, but you have to pick the right kinds of foods,” he says.

Here Is What You Should Look For

Cheerful,Young,Woman,Eating,Healthy,Breakfast,While,Sitting,On,AShutterstock

He goes on to explain “how to find the foods that are gonna work best as well as why volume eating works so well,” he says. “The secret lies in the macronutrients, protein, carbohydrates, and fat that supply the calories that we eat. Both carbohydrates and fat supply four calories per gram and for fats, it's over double that because one gram of dietary fat has nearly nine calories.”

Start with Foods Lower in Fat

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

“Just by knowing this information, you're probably starting to guess that foods that are lower in fat are a good place to start because these foods that are higher in fat are going to supply more calories even if they're nutritious, which isn't a bad thing, it doesn't mean you should avoid them entirely, but you are going to need to be mindful of them. These foods are good from a nutrient standpoint because they do supply some protein as well as healthy fat,” he says.

An Example: Two Tablespoons of Nut Butter Vs. Salad with Chicken Breast and Low-Calorie Dressing

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Imagine this for the same 200 calories in those two tablespoons of nut butter. You can have a huge salad with low-calorie dressing, chicken breasts, and a bunch of vegetables for roughly the same amount of calories. And when you compare these two meals, it's easy to see that the salad meal is going to be much larger in size and more complete in the macronutrients, especially protein, which is going to be a fat loss, superfood, it's going to help you stay full, increase your muscle mass,” he explains. “It is generally low in calories as well as many other nutrients being included in the vegetables and greens.”

That Salad Will Keep You More Full and Satisfied

Woman eating saladShutterstock

“You'll feel much more full and satisfied than you would if you were just eating the two tablespoons of peanut butter. And since you're eating a larger quantity of food, you're going to feel like you're having a full meal, which will help you lose weight without even feeling like you're on a diet,” he says.

These Types of Examples Will Motivate You

Happy woman, friends and running in forest for workout, training or outdoor cardio exercise together. Active female person, athlete or runners smile for sports run, sprint or race in nature fitnessShutterstock

He recommends using examples like this to keep you going. “Once you see that you're able to get results and lose weight without starving yourself for the entire day, it's gonna motivate you all the more,” he says.

Here Are His Top 10 Volume Eating Foods

Women housewife with cart shopping in supermarketShutterstock

Next, he reveals his top 10 volume-eating foods. “So now that you know how volume eating works, let's go over the top 10 foods that you can eat that are high in volume and still allow you to lose weight,” he says.

1. Strawberries

Female holding ripe strawberry in hands. Harvest of fresh juicy strawberry on farmShutterstock

Number one, strawberries. “Strawberries are a great choice for fruit because they are very high in volume and very low in calories as well as high in other nutrients. A whole cup of strawberries is actually less than 50 calories, so they are a great way to add volume to your meals,” he explains. “Strawberries are some of the least calorie-dense forms of berries, but in reality, you can't really go wrong with any of them. Eating them fresh and on their own is great, but you can also buy them frozen and add them to smoothies, and since they're popular and always in demand, you'll always be able to get them.”

2. Spinach and Leafy Greens

Fresh spinach in a bowl on rustic wooden backgroundShutterstock

Number two, spinach and leafy greens. “Eating more of any leafy green vegetable is going to be a great way to increase the volume with very few calories. A hundred grams of spinach is only around 25 calories, so in reality, you could fill up an entire one-pound container of spinach by adding it to a massive salad, and the spinach would only account for around a hundred calories,” he says. “Beyond spinach, there are many other greens you can eat, like lettuce and kale and even cabbage. So, with so much variety, it's quite easy to make it a staple in your fat-loss diet. Foods like spinach really take volume eating to the next level.”

3. Cauliflower and Cauliflower Products

Fresh cauliflower on wooden tableShutterstock

Number three is cauliflower. “One cup of cauliflower has less than 30 calories. Making it an easy way to add a lot of volume to your meals while snacking on cauliflower alone is okay. Let's be honest, it's not the first thing you're going to pick,” he says. “Cauliflower has exploded over the last decade as an alternative to some of your favorite higher calorie foods like cauliflower, rice, gnocchi, and even pizza crust. These substitutions aren't exactly the same thing, but they still taste pretty good when seasoned correctly. And a lot of these you can buy frozen and prepared. For example, Trader Joe's has their spicy Mexican cauliflower rice that has only around 200 calories per bag, which is great as a side or in burritos, and their cauliflower fried rice is equally good.”

4. Watermelon

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

Number four is watermelon. “Even though most fruits and vegetables deserve a spot on this list, I'm only gonna talk about one more so we can talk about some of the other categories, but watermelon we must include because, as the name implies, it includes a lot of water, which increases its volume for not a lot of calories,” he explains. “Watermelon is actually 92% water, so when you're eating it, you're eating mostly water and not a lot of calories and staying hydrated, which is another bonus for around a cup of watermelon. It's only going to be around 45 total calories.”

5. Chicken Breast

Grilled chicken thighs.Shutterstock

“So just by going off this list so far, you'll notice that it's really easy to increase the volume of your diet by just including more fruits and vegetables, but for a quality diet, you're going to need more than that. You're going to need more protein, which is why our next foods are going to be focused on that,” he says, going onto number five, chicken breast. “One of the best protein sources around for volume eating is going to be chicken, more specifically chicken breast. Now, just like a lot of other foods, chicken can be made into a super high-calorie meal very quickly, so you want to make sure you're preparing it in a way that doesn't add a ton of calories. This might mean baking, grilling, or even air frying boneless skinless chicken breast instead of just eating deep-fried chicken wings,” he continues. “Trust me, there is a big difference overall. Chicken breast is a very lean meat of around a hundred grams cooked in a serving. It's going to be around 120 to 130 calories, and that's because it's virtually all protein, very little fat, around three to four grams. And by eating more chicken, you're going to be eating more protein, which is a very important part of volume eating. Not only do we want to increase the physical mass, but we also want to increase the protein. That's what helps keep you full. And also eating less calories.”

6. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt on wooden background, Health food from yogurt conceptShutterstock

Number six is Greek yogurt. “The best way to eat Greek yogurt for the sake of weight loss is going to be the plain, unflavored stuff. This is going to cut out a lot of the extra calories and really just isolate the protein, but sweetened and flavored Greek yogurt is still going to be a good option, especially if you can't tolerate just the plain stuff. Just know that there's going to be some added calories for that. If you do go for the non-fat plain Greek yogurt, though, it's going to be around 90 to a hundred calories for every three-quarter cups serving, supplying around 18 grams of protein as well. Pair it with some fruit in a bowl or add it to a smoothie, and you're going to have a very filling, low-calorie meal,” he says. “Plus, as far as preparation goes, it's going to be quick and easy because you don't need to cook anything. It's ready. You can also use Greek yogurt in place of sour cream and heavy cream in some recipes. It's very versatile.”

7. Egg White

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the backgroundShutterstock

Number seven, egg whites. “Egg whites are a little twist to a very common breakfast food. The egg you see, the egg yolk is where most of the fat is stored, so when you remove that, you're eating virtually all protein and egg. White itself is going to have around four grams of protein and only 20 calories as opposed to a whole egg, which is going to have around 70 calories and an additional six grams of fat. One trick is to buy those pre-packaged liquid egg whites so you don't have to separate them out yourself and waste the egg yolk,” she says. “Keep in mind the whole eggs do have a ton of nutrients, though, so I'm not saying to avoid those entirely, but when you balance out whole eggs while adding some egg whites, you're gonna have more protein and more volume for not as many calories.”

8. Lentils

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,LentilsShutterstock

Next up, number eight, Lentils. “Lentils are a great plant-based protein source with quite a bit of fiber, and most importantly, not a lot of calories for a half cup of cooked lentils is going to be around 120 calories with nine grams of protein, and you can add them to virtually anything like salad soups and so much more. If you buy them already cooked in the can, they're going to have a great shelf life, so they're always easy to keep around,” he says.

9. Low Calorie Dessert

February 3, 2023. Spartanburg, SC USA. An assortment of Jello-O gelatin snacks packaged in plastic cups.Shutterstock

Number nine, low-calorie desserts. “Believe it or not, you don't have to neglect your sweet tooth in order to lose weight. There are many dessert foods out there that are high in volume and low in calories that you can include. Some examples are sugar-free jello, Halo Top ice cream, and even Smart Sweets candy. And beyond what you can buy in the store, there are a million recipes online for high volume, low-calorie desserts that can satisfy your sweet tooth while losing weight,” he says.

10. Air Popped Popcorn

Homemade,Kettle,Corn,Popcorn,In,A,BagShutterstock

The last item on the list “might be the MVP,” he says about popcorn. “Popcorn may be the definition of volume food because it goes from that small kernel to its puffy eating form. And as long as you're eating air-popped popcorn that doesn't have tons of butter or other ingredients, it's going to be low in calories,” he says. Most people also forget that popcorn is a whole grain, so it's going to be full of good carbohydrates as well as fiber. And when it doesn't have a bunch of butter added to it, around 40 grams of popcorn kernels is going to make around seven to eight cups of popcorn, and that's only going to be around 120 calories total.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Easy Ways to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician3
thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 15, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Hailey Gorski (@thetipsykale_dietician) is an LA-based dietician and social media influencer whose goal is to help women take a “holistic” approach to diet and weight loss. In one of her many viral videos, she reveals a few easy ways to get back into shape for summer, using one of her client’s quick transformations as an example. According to Hailey, she made a “real change” to her lifestyle, “which is habits and a better relationship with food,” she said. “So here's how she really made this transformation in just one month.”

Try Lower Calorie Cocktails

@thetipsykale_dietitian

Holistic Girl Summer is the new Hot Girl Summer 😌💅🏻 #dietitian #weightloss #weightlosstips #nutritioncoach

According to Hailey, her client didn’t have to “cut out alcohol and miss out on her best friend's bachelor party.” Instead, “she enjoyed one to two finer cocktails and switched to a lower calorie, lower sugar option,” she said. While still tracking her nutrition progress, she felt confident. She didn't feel like she deprived herself, and she didn't feel guilty.”

Educate Yourself on Nutrition

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician2thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“Did she obsessively track calories on MyFitnessPal? Nope. She tracked when she could so she could establish awareness around what she's eating to learn more about calorie density and different foods but also understand her snacking was intentional and unintentional,” Hailey continues.

Take Progress Photos

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician1thetipsykale_dietitian/TikTok

You don’t need to weigh yourself daily. Instead of “using the number on the scale as her only metric of success,” Hailey’s client “also used progress photos,” she says.

Eat in a “Moderate Calorie Deficit”

Counting calories, different food with written quantity of calories, diet concept.Shutterstock

Finally, her clients didn’t starve themselves. “She focused on a moderate calorie deficit, not subtracting from her diet, but adding in foods like protein and high fiber, carbs and fruit,” she says.

Choose Weight Loss Programs “Tailored to You”

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician4thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“The weight loss industry has created a stigma around weight loss,” Hailey concludes. “As a dietician, there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight, as long as you have a healthy intention, are seeking programs that are tailored to you, and that will improve your relationship with your food and your body.”

These Are “Sustainable Choices,” an Expert Agrees

tara_collingwooddietdivatara/Instagram

The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, is totally on board with her suggestions. “These are all excellent changes and are all sustainable choices,” she tells Body Network. “It proves that you don’t need to do drastic diets or intense workouts to still make a difference and get results.”

💪🔥Body Booster: The most important thing to focus on when losing weight is staying in a caloric deficit. Use an online calculator to determine how much you can eat with your activity level and still lose weight. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Tips For Effective Fat Loss Without Extreme Dieting

Weight Loss. Happy Lady Wearing Jeans After Slimming Comparing Size Before And After Dieting Posing Near Mirror Standing At Home. Cropped Shot, Selective Focus
Shutterstock
Yaa Boakye, rdn, ldn, cpt
By Yaa Boakye, rdn, ldn, cptApr 10, 2024
Yaa Boakye, rdn, ldn, cpt
Owner of Elite Body Data LLC, a body fat testing company leveraging technology to help customers reach health and ...
FACT CHECKED BY Leah Groth
To really nail your fat loss goals, let's get one thing straight: You need to look at it from all angles. Why? True progress lies in adopting a holistic approach to truly target body fat. And how do you do that? Ensuring you consume just enough calories to fuel your body without excess, prioritizing protein intake, managing stress from both work and personal life, getting sufficient sleep, and engaging in regular, and varied exercises are all crucial steps.

Moreover, keeping tabs on your health through regular lab work – checking on sex hormones, thyroid function, stress levels, and signs of insulin resistance – and having ongoing discussions with your healthcare provider about these results, play a significant role in your success.

Many of the following tips focus on nutrition, but it's essential to remember the other pieces that your body needs for a multifaceted fat loss approach. And remember, change doesn't have to happen all at once. Start with small, manageable adjustments and build from there, gradually incorporating more comprehensive changes to your lifestyle.

Smart Hydration for Hunger Management

healthy fitness girl with protein shake. Smile sport woman in the sunny dayShutterstock

What & Why: Proper hydration is a cornerstone of health, the body is mostly made of water, being adequately hydrated ensures you have optimal brain function, physical performance, prevents mistaking thirst for hunger, acts as an appetite suppressant, and is great to maintain overall health.

How to Approach: Make it a ritual to start each day with a glass of water. Prior to each meal, drink another glass to foster fullness and hydration.

Common Pitfalls: Overlooking water intake due to a preference for flavored drinks or simply forgetting.

Solutions: Utilize reminder apps or stylish, eco-friendly water bottles with hourly markings to keep hydration top of mind. For added enjoyment experiment with natural infusions (lemon, melon, cucumber, mint, etc) to satisfy cravings for flavored beverages without the added sugar.

High Water Content Foods for Fullness and Flavor

Salmon Salad with spinach, cherry tomatoes, corn salad, baby spinach, fresh mint and basil. Home made food. Concept for a tasty and healthy meal. Dark stone background. Top view. Close up.Shutterstock

What & Why: Foods high in water content but low in calories—such as fresh vegetables, fruits, and broth-based soups—offer a strategy to enjoy larger, more satisfying meals without overloading on calories, assisting in weight control, thus fat loss if all variables addressed, and nutrient intake.

How to Approach: Integrate a salad with your veggies and fruits of choice or a comforting bowl of vegetable soup into your daily meals to increase volume and nutritional value without the calorie count climbing too high.

Common Pitfalls: Relying too heavily on these foods, potentially missing out on essential nutrients found in more calorie-dense foods.

Solutions: Create balanced meals that include a variety of food groups, ensuring a rich intake of necessary nutrients. When craving comfort foods, creatively adapt your favorites, such as adding extra vegetables to a homemade pizza or burger to boost fiber and reduce calories.

Mindful Eating for Enhanced Enjoyment and Satisfaction

Young woman eating healthy food sitting in the beautiful interior with green flowers on the backgroundShutterstock

What & Why: Slowing down and savoring your meals without distractions allows your body to properly signal fullness, reducing the risk of overeating and increasing meal satisfaction.

How to Approach: Commit to fully focusing on at least one meal a day, noting the taste, texture, and aroma of your food, and appreciating the nourishment it provides.

Common Pitfalls: Eating quickly or while distracted, leading to missed satiety cues and overconsumption.

Solutions: Identify one meal a day where you can dedicate your full attention to eating. Gradually expand this practice, making mindful eating a natural part of your dining routine.

Innovative Comfort Food Makeovers for Nutrient-Rich Indulgences

cooking burgers on hot grill with flamesShutterstock

What & Why: Reworking beloved comfort dishes into more nutrient-rich/healthier versions allows you to satisfy cravings while aligning with your nutritional goals, making weight management, in particular fat loss, both enjoyable and sustainable.

How to Approach: For a nutritious twist on classic burgers, switch to low—carb and high-protein buns like UnbelievaBun, prioritize lean meats and enhance the filling with beans or lentils for protein, pile on the fresh produce, and bake sweet potato fries for a side. This method ensures you're getting a fiber, protein, and nutrient boost while indulging responsibly.

Common Pitfalls: Believing that eating healthily means sacrificing the joy of eating and/or giving up your favorite meals.

Solutions: Dive into the creative process of cooking, exploring new ways to remix traditional recipes with healthier ingredients. Document your culinary experiments, adjusting as needed to perfect the balance between nutrition and flavor.

Learn How to Meal Prep Nutrient-Rich Meals

Smiling woman reading label on food package while buying groceries from refrigerated section in supermarket.Shutterstock

What & Why: By investing a few hours each week into preparing nutrient-dense meals, you ensure that healthy choices are always at hand, significantly reducing the likelihood of reaching for high-calorie convenience foods. The value of doing this is immense—it streamlines your diet, helps control portions, ensures a balanced intake of nutrients, and ultimately supports your fat loss and health goals.

How to Approach:

  • Plan Ahead: Spend 30 minutes each week planning your meals. Choose recipes that are both nutritious and satisfying.
  • Grocery List: Create a shopping list based on your meal plan. Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store to focus on fresh produce, lean proteins, and whole grains.
  • Batch Cooking and Pre-Assemble: Select one day for meal prep—Sunday afternoon or any day off. Focus on preparing bulk items like grains, proteins, and chopped vegetables. Quinoa, brown rice, chicken breasts, tofu, or beans can be cooked in large quantities and stored. Wash and chop a variety of vegetables for salads, stir-fries, or snacks. Pre-assemble or portion out some meals into containers for grab-and-go ease.

Common Pitfalls: The thought of planning, shopping, and cooking all at once can seem daunting for beginners. Eating the same meals repeatedly. Finding a block of time for meal prep can be challenging, especially with a busy schedule.

Solutions: Start simple. Choose meals that require minimal ingredients and preparation. As you become more comfortable with the process, gradually introduce more complex recipes. Incorporate theme days (e.g., Meatless Monday, Taco Tuesday) to add variety. Explore new recipes weekly to mix things up, keeping your diet both interesting and diverse. Break down the meal prep process into smaller tasks throughout the week. For example, shop for groceries on one day, chop vegetables on another, and cook bulk items on the next.

Decoding Nutrition Labels for Effective Fat Loss

Woman cutting chicken fillet in kitchen, closeupShutterstock

What & Why: Deciphering nutrition labels is a critical skill for anyone on a fat loss journey. It empowers you to make choices that align with your goals, steering clear of foods that could hinder your progress. Identifying foods high in nutrients but low in empty calories, trans fats, added sugars, and low-sodium essential for reducing body fat while nourishing your body. Since everyone has unique goals, it’s crucial to understand your individual dietary needs. A professional can provide personalized advice on what nutritional aspects you should focus on based on your health status and fat loss goals.

How to Approach for Fat Loss:

  • Serving Size Accuracy: Understand the serving size to accurately gauge the calories and nutrients you're consuming.
  • Seek Out Protein and Fiber: Foods rich in protein and fiber can enhance feelings of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Look for these nutrients to compose meals that are satisfying and conducive to keeping you full enough and stay in a enough of a calorie deficit to promote fat loss.
  • Beware of Hidden Fats and Sugars: Trans fats and added sugars are your adversaries on a fat loss journey. They contribute to calorie excess and poor nutritional quality without providing lasting satiety or energy.

Common Pitfalls: Overlooking serving sizes, when it comes to eating the meal, which can lead to consuming more calories than intended. Not all carbs are created equal. For example, added sugars can significantly increase calorie intake without offering any nutritional benefit.

Solutions: Always compare the serving size on the label to the amount you actually consume. While not all packaged foods are bad, focusing on whole, minimally processed foods can naturally reduce intake of added sugars and unhealthy fats.

Strategic Snacking to Maintain Energy and Avoid Overeating

Healthy Greek yogurt bowl with fresh berryShutterstock

What & Why: Smart snacking can keep your energy levels stable throughout the day, prevent overeating at meal times, and ensure you're incorporating a variety of nutrients into your diet.

How to Approach: Plan for 1-3 healthy snacks a day, focusing on a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Options include Greek yogurt with berries, sliced apples with almond butter, or a small handful of nuts and seeds.

Common Pitfalls: Eating snacks mindlessly can lead to unnecessary calorie consumption. Opting for high-sugar, processed snacks can spike blood sugar levels and lead to cravings.

Solutions: Be conscious of why you're snacking. If you're not truly hungry, consider a glass of water or a quick walk. Having pre-portioned, healthy snacks on hand can make it easier to make smart choices.

Solidifying Goals for Fat Loss

leg of fat woman being run or jog on belt of treadmill machineShutterstock

What & Why: Setting precise goals is the most important foundation that must be laid before starting a successful fat loss journey. Goals provide direction, motivation, and a measure for success. They transform the intangible desire to lose weight, especially fat, into a series of actionable steps.

How to Approach: Craft SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals that detail exactly what you aim to achieve, how you'll measure progress, and a deadline for completion. This could mean setting a goal to lose 10 pounds of fat in 3 months through a combination of diet adjustments and increased physical activity.

Common Pitfalls: Vague goal setting without clear metrics or timelines. Setting overly ambitious goals that are unrealistic or unattainable. Relying solely on the scale can be misleading since it doesn't differentiate between fat loss and muscle gain.

Solutions: Break down large goals into smaller, more manageable milestones and schedule monthly to get body fat tested via calipers, DEXA scans or ultrasound body fat devices. Regularly review and adjust your goals as needed to remain aligned with your capabilities and circumstances.

Developing a Weekly Plan

Healthy food concept. Fresh vegetables, fruits, meat and fish on wooden table. Healthy eating and meal plan. Top viewShutterstock

What & Why: A well-structured weekly plan translates your fat loss goals into daily actions. This roadmap outlines when you'll exercise, what you'll eat, and how you'll manage potential obstacles, ensuring you're consistently making progress.

How to Approach: Detail your weekly meal plans, exercise schedules, and hydration goals. Utilize digital tools like calendar apps to schedule your workouts and meal prep times, treating them as fixed appointments.

Common Pitfalls: Overlooking the importance of planning for meals and snacks. Failing to account for busy days or unexpected events that could derail your plan.

Solutions: Incorporate flexible meal options and quick workouts to accommodate hectic days. Plan healthy snacks to prevent impulsive, unhealthy eating when pressed for time.

Find an Accountability Partner

Healthy asian two people young woman eating vegetables green salad at gym In a room with a window with natural light. Fitness and healthy food conceptShutterstock

What & Why: Accountability keeps you committed to your fat loss goals through external validation and support. Whether through a friend, family member, or digital community, having someone to share your journey with can significantly enhance your motivation and adherence.

How to Approach: Choose an accountability partner who understands your goals and can offer support. Set up regular check-ins to discuss progress, challenges, and strategies for overcoming obstacles.

Common Pitfalls: Selecting an accountability partner who isn't supportive or reliable. Inconsistent communication with your accountability partner.

Solutions: Be selective in choosing someone who is genuinely interested in seeing you succeed. Schedule regular, non-negotiable check-ins, whether they're in-person, via phone, or online.

💪🔥Body Booster: Fat loss is more than just cutting calories and exercising more. Planning ahead and ensuring accountability and setting yourself up for success, will help you achieve your fat loss goals.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Protein Mistakes Preventing You From Losing Weight

Cherisse Kozloski cherisse_rykercoaching
Copyright cherisse_rykercoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you on a high-protein diet for fat loss but can’t seem to lose weight? You could be making a common mistake, according to an expert. Cherisse Kozloski is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps her clients lose weight and keep it off. In a new post, she discusses some slip-ups that many seem to be making. Most women eating a high protein diet but not losing fat are making these common mistakes,” she writes. “Are these mistakes stopping your progress?”

Mistake 1: You Aren’t Counting Calories

The first mistake? “Not paying attention to your overall calories,” she reveals. “Eating more protein doesn’t automatically mean fat loss. If you’re not mindful of your portions, you could be consuming more calories than you burn, a surplus is a surplus.”

Solution: Measure or Weigh Your Food

How can you correct this? “Weigh or measure your food at least for a little while so you can get a good idea of what a serving size actually is,” she suggests.

Mistake 2: Choosing Food Labeled “High Protein

The second mistake people make? “Choosing foods labeled as ‘high protein’” she says. “Many foods labeled ‘high protein’ actually aren’t.”

Solution: Calculate Yourself

Her solution? Do your own calculations. “Remember the 10/1 rule for every 100 calories you want to get at least 10 grams of protein to be considered high protein,” she says.

Mistake 3: Skipping Healthy Fats

Mistake three has to do with going too low-fat. “Skipping healthy fats,” she says. “Avoiding fats completely can leave you hungry, mess with your hormones, and make it harder to stick to your diet.”

Solution: Eat Healthy Fats

The solution is simple. “Add fats into your diet like avocado, olive oil, and nuts,” she says. “But remember they are calorie dense so be mindful of how much you’re consuming.”

Mistake 4: Eating too Many Processed Foods

The fourth and final mistake? Just because something is high in protein doesn’t mean it’s good for you. “Eating too many processed foods,” is a no-no. “Protein bars and shakes are convenient but often packed with sugar and additives,” she says.

Solution: Eat Whole Food Protein Sources

Instead, stay away from packaged foods and shop the grocery store's perimeter. “Focus on whole-food protein sources like shrimp, boneless chicken thighs, and eggs to nourish your body and support fat loss,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals Fast Food Finds Under 300 Calories for Weight Loss

Jenna Bernhardt jennabernhardt10
Copyright jennabernhardt10/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight but don’t want to give up fast food? According to one expert, you don’t have to! Jenna Bernhardt is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who gained and lost 35 to 40 pounds during her three pregnancies. In a new social media post, she reveals her go-to fast food meals that can help you lose weight. “It’s sometimes nice to just go grab fast food! But what if you have goals to hit!? A certain calorie range to stay in? Believe it or not- It can be done!” she writes. “My favorite fast food under 300 calories.”

Chick-fil-A

  • Egg white grill has 290 calories, 8g of fat, and 26g of protein
  • Greek Yogurt Parfait with granola has 270 calories, 9g of fat, and 13g of protein
  • 5 count of nuggets is 160 calories, 7g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • 8 count of nuggets is 250 calories, 11g of fat, and 27g of protein
  • 2 count of Chick-fil-A chicken strips is 200 calories, 9g of fat, and 19g of protein
  • A small mac n cheese bowl is 270 calories, 17g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • A bowl of chicken noodle soup is 255 calories, 5.5g of fat, and 16g of protein.

Starbucks

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock
  • The reduced fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 17g of protein.
  • The spinach, feta, and egg white wrap is 290 calories, 8g of fat and 20g of protein.
  • The kale and portabella mushroom sous vide bites are 230 calories, 14g of fat, and 15g of protein.
  • The bacon and gruyere sous vide bites are 300 calories, 20g of fat, and 19g of protein.
  • Their cake pops range anywhere from 140 -170 calories
  • The marshmallow dream bar is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 1g of protein

Subway

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,foodShutterstock
  • Veggie Delite A 6-inch Veggie Delite on 9-grain bread has 200–250 calories, 2 grams of fat, made with 9-grain wheat bread and contain two servings of vegetables.
  • Any of the salads are under 300 calories WITHOUT the dressings!
  • Add extra meat to load up on protein!

Taco Bell

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,Shutterstock

All under 300 calories!

  • Grilled Chicken soft shell fresco style
  • Crunchy Taco with beef fresco style
  • Grilled Steak taco fresco style
  • Veggie Power Bowl- no rice or ranch

Taco John’s

Taco John's exterior and sign. Taco John's is fast-food restaurant featuring Mexican-inspired fast-food.

Shutterstock

  • Crispy Taco, Chicken: 160 calories
  • Softshell Taco, Chicken: 210 calories
  • Street Taco, Chicken: 170 calories
  • Potato Oles-1/2 a small order 250😉

McDonald’s

Ayutthaya,Thailand - March 7, 2018 :View in Porto Go Bangpa-in, McDonald's Restaurant in Ayutthaya,Thailand. McDonald's is an American hamburger and fast food restaurant chainShutterstock
  • Egg McMuffin has 300 calories, 12g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • One hash brown has 150 calories, 9g of fat, and 1g of protein
  • 4 piece chicken nuggets has 190 calories, 12g of fat, and 9g of protein and the 6 piece has 280 calories, 18g of fat, 13g of protein
  • Plain hamburger has 250 calories, 9g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • Cheeseburger has 300 calories, 13g of fat, and 15g of protein
  • One sausage burrito has 300 calories, 16g of fat, and 12g of protein.
  • Fruit and maple oatmeal has 290 calories, 4.5g of fat, and 5g of protein
