Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

They have “hardly any calories,” she says

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

proteins

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 7 Pounds in 3 Weeks Eating This Protein Dessert Every Night

Nicole_Collet_thecollets6
thecollets/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 14, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you ever felt frustrated trying to lose weight while fighting constant cravings for sweets? Or found yourself going off track because you couldn't satisfy your dessert cravings? You're not alone. Today, we're sharing an inspiring story of how one woman found a way to enjoy dessert every night while still achieving her weight loss goals.

Nicole Collet, weight loss coach, knows this struggle all too well. After losing 130 pounds and maintaining it for seven years, she's become an expert at creating guilt-free alternatives to her favorite treats. Nicole started her journey after years of struggling with emotional eating and failed weight loss attempts using unsustainable methods. Now, she helps others find sustainable ways to lose weight while still enjoying food.

Why This Protein Dessert Makes Weight Loss Easier

"If I don't give it to myself, I'm going to go off the rails at some point," Nicole explains in her post, describing the moment she spotted light cherry pie filling at the grocery store. Instead of denying her craving, she transformed it into a protein-packed dessert that contains 56 grams of protein and only 376 calories per pint.

The Complete Recipe Breakdown

Here's Nicole's precise recipe for her protein-packed cherry pie ice cream:

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup egg whites
  • 1 cup 0% Fairlife protein milk
  • 1 tablespoon low-calorie sweetener
  • 1 scoop protein powder (Nicole uses maple cookie flavor)
  • Light cherry pie filling (1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

"The maple flavor goes well with the cherry pie theme," Nicole explains. "And adding the protein milk helps boost the protein content while keeping it creamy."

Instructions:

  1. Blend liquid ingredients with protein powder and sweetener
  2. Freeze mixture in Ninja Creamy container for 24 hours
  3. Process on light ice cream setting
  4. Add 2 tablespoons of protein milk down the middle and respin
  5. Layer in crushed cereal and cherry pie filling
  6. Process on mix-in setting
  7. Top with remaining cherry filling and crushed cereal.

Smart Swaps That Make This Dessert Work

"I've spent most of my life trying not to overeat," Nicole reveals. Her strategy focuses on making intelligent substitutions rather than complete elimination. The protein milk adds creaminess while boosting nutrition, and the crushed cereal provides the perfect pie crust texture without excessive calories.

A Daily Strategy That Actually Works

Nicole's daily routine includes:

  • 1,662 calories daily
  • 50 minutes of low-intensity cardio 5 days/week
  • Regular weight training
  • Strategic rest when needed.

"Sometimes you have to sit with being hungry when you're trying to lose weight because that's a normal thing," Nicole explains. "That also is a signal that you're actually losing fat."

The Truth About Weight Loss Setbacks

"I've done a lot of these cuts," Nicole shares, "and every time I do one, I get sick." Rather than letting this derail her, she used it as an opportunity to develop stronger resilience. Her experience shows that success often comes from how we handle obstacles, not from avoiding them entirely.

RELATED:9 Secrets That Helped This Fat Loss Coach Stay Lean and Toned After 50

Dealing With Low Energy Days

"There was one day where I said, I don't think I have the energy to do the cardio," Nicole admits. "And I rested instead. And by the end of the day, because I gave that to myself, I was actually able to do my weight training." This flexibility proved crucial to her success.

The Hidden Challenge of Weight Loss

"Losing 130 pounds and keeping it off for nine years... doesn't solve all your problems," Nicole reveals. "You still have different issues that come up that you have to work on." This honest admission shows the importance of addressing both physical and emotional aspects of weight loss.

A New Approach to Hunger

Nicole's perspective on hunger signals represents a major mindset shift: "Sometimes you have to sit with being hungry when you're trying to lose weight because that's a normal thing. That also is a signal that you're actually losing fat." This awareness helps transform challenging moments into signs of progress.

The Power of Persistence

"I knew somehow that I was letting go, but I was also locking in and I was in it to win it," Nicole shares about her approach to setbacks. This balance of acceptance and determination proved crucial to her success. "Sometimes you're sick and you still have to do your cardio because you know that the movement's actually going to help you get better."

Measuring Success Beyond the Scale

Starting Weight: 166.4 pounds

After 3 Weeks: 159.2 pounds

Total Loss: 7.2 pounds

But the numbers don't tell the whole story. "Shining the light makes things not so scary," Nicole says, explaining how facing fears in one area helps strengthen resolve in others. Her transformation shows that sustainable weight loss comes from balancing smart nutrition with mental strength.

RELATED:This Doctor Reveals 5 Alternative Medications When You Can't Get Ozempic

Your Blueprint for Success

Want to try Nicole's approach? Start with these principles:

  1. Allow yourself controlled portions of foods you crave
  2. Focus on protein-rich alternatives to traditional desserts
  3. Take it minute by minute when challenges arise
  4. Face your fears head-on instead of avoiding them
  5. Remember that slow progress is still progress

"Weight loss isn't just about the number on the scale. It's also about here and here," Nicole emphasizes, pointing to her heart and head. Her journey proves that sustainable weight loss comes from balancing smart nutrition with mental strength.

Transformation happens when you stop fighting your cravings and start working with them. By making small, sustainable changes like incorporating protein-rich desserts, you can achieve your weight loss goals while still enjoying the foods you love. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 9 Pounds in 4 Weeks With This Simple 1,600 Calorie Meal Plan

Nicole_Collet_thecollets35
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 17, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Struggling with weight loss while fighting constant cravings? You're not alone. For many, the challenge isn't just losing weight—it's keeping it off. Weight loss coachNicole Collet has mastered both, maintaining a remarkable weight loss. "These meals haven't just helped me get lean. They've also helped me lose 130 pounds and keep it off for nine years," Nicole shares. Now, she reveals her practical meal plan that helped her lose 9.4 pounds in just four weeks.

The Science of Sustainable Weight Loss

Before diving into Nicole's meal plan, it's important to understand why her approach works. According to WebMD, successful weight management relies on setting SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Action-based, Realistic, and Timely.

Nicole's results demonstrate this principle: "I started this cut Sunday, September 22nd. I weighed in at 166.4 pounds, and then this morning, it's Saturday, October 19th, and I weighed in at 157 pounds. So that's 9.4 pounds in four weeks," she says in her post.

Your Perfect High-Protein Breakfast (449 calories)

Nicole starts her day with a satisfying breakfast that keeps her full for hours. "I'm doing a cut to lean out for fall right now, and this breakfast is working wonders," she says. Her morning meal includes a whole wheat English muffin topped with powdered peanut butter and light jam, two slices of Butterball turkey bacon, and a meat lovers crustless quiche. This protein-packed breakfast delivers 34 grams of protein.

Smart Lunch Choices for Weight Loss (282 calories)

For lunch, Nicole creates a balanced meal that satisfies cravings while keeping calories in check. "When you're cutting, you want to add protein and flavor so that you feel satisfied and full," she explains. Her lunch features an English muffin with herb and garlic laughing cow cheese, cucumber spears, and Greek yogurt mixed with chocolate peanut butter protein powder.

Making Healthy Foods More Appealing

Nicole emphasizes the importance of making healthy foods more enjoyable. "I like Greek yogurt, but if it was just plain fat-free Greek yogurt with fruit, I would still eat it. But making it like a chocolate pudding with the protein or chocolate mousse is way better," she notes. She specifically recommends casein-whey protein: "Casein's a slower digesting protein, which I love for two reasons: keeps you fuller longer. Also, casein whey blends way better into baking stuff and also Greek yogurt."

Dinner That Satisfies Cravings (516 calories)

Nicole proves you can enjoy comfort food while losing weight. Her dinner features a creative meatball sub made with a whole wheat hot dog bun, lean meatballs, and marble cheese. "I was craving a sub and chips, so I decided I could go the protein chip route and then I get the best of both worlds," she shares. This satisfying dinner packs 45 grams of protein.

Smart Dessert Strategy (280 calories)

For dessert, Nicole creates a protein-rich pudding that satisfies sweet cravings. "What I like to do is take a regular pudding mix... use the whole pack of vanilla pudding and then I'm going to use two and an eighth cup of the Fair Life protein milk instead of regular milk. I add protein milk so that I bump up my protein," she explains. She tops it with fresh fruit and crushed low-calorie cookies for added satisfaction.

RELATED:6 Things These Doctors Want You To Know About “Nature's Ozempic”

Managing Cravings and Treats (125 calories)

Nicole demonstrates how to handle cravings realistically. "My head was really beating me up, saying there's not enough protein in it. Then I remembered not every meal has to be perfectly balanced. If I want something, it's better to build it into my meal plan instead of saying no, because then I'll end up eating five bags of something I didn't want to," she explains.

This approach aligns with WebMD's advice on sustainable weight loss. They recommend following the "80-20 rule: eat healthy foods 80% of the time, and whatever you like 20% of the time." This balanced approach helps make weight loss sustainable long-term.

The Exercise Balance

Nicole combines her eating plan with strategic exercise, doing "cardio five days a week for 50 minutes." She adapts her workout intensity as needed: "We've been doing one of those five days at the mall for gentler cardio just because as our calories get lower, you don't have as much energy. So this is a great way to have fun, little less energy expenditure, but still get the cardio in."

WebMD supports this approach, recommending at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week, including both cardio and strength training. They note that exercise not only helps with weight loss but also assists in maintaining that loss long-term while improving blood pressure, mood, and sleep habits.

Understanding Weight Loss Challenges

Why is Nicole's balanced approach so effective? WebMD explains, "The human brain is programmed to try to keep us from starving. So whenever you lose weight, your body instinctively tries to regain it." This is why her strategy of including satisfying foods and planned treats helps maintain long-term success.

RELATED:I'm a Psychologist and These 6 Tricks Will Finally Stop Your Emotional Eating

Daily Nutrition Breakdown

Total Daily Intake:

  • Calories: 1,662
  • Protein: 134g
  • Carbs: 167g
  • Fat: 52g.

The Mindset for Success

Nicole's final advice resonates with both personal experience and scientific backing: "Remember that weight loss isn't just about the number on the scale. It's also about heart and mindset. Fight through it, you can do it. Don't give up." WebMD confirms that "the most effective tool for reaching your weight loss goals is not a specific diet or exercise program. It's your mindset."

As medical experts stress, "Serious change doesn't happen overnight." Nicole's journey shows how combining enjoyable food choices with consistent exercise and realistic expectations can lead to sustainable weight loss success. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 42 Pounds With These 7 Simple Protein-Rich Recipes

Liezl_Jayne_Strydom78
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 22, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there – trying to lose weight while battling constant hunger and complicated meal plans. Weight loss coachLiezl Jayne Strydom found a better way. After losing 42 pounds through simple meal prepping and balanced nutrition, she's sharing her practical approach to sustainable weight loss. "I used to try so many different things," says Liezl. "What really worked was finding lower-calorie meals that were still balanced with all the food groups and didn't leave me feeling hungry." Read on to discover her favorite recipes that make weight loss both doable and delicious.

Your Complete Weight Loss Menu: High Protein, No Hunger

"If you ate all of this, you'd be getting more than a hundred grams of protein for the day," Liezl explains in the post. She designed the menu to be dairy-free and gluten-free, with vegan options available. "Everything is customizable, so you can make this meal plan work whether you want to lose weight or just want some healthy meals."

The Power of Protein

Recent research supports Liezl's protein-focused approach. The Cleveland Clinic recommends consuming 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per pound of goal weight for weight loss, while Mayo Clinic research shows that protein decreases hunger hormones and increases feelings of fullness. Studies confirm that 25-30 grams of protein per meal helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss. Let's see how Liezl incorporates this science into her daily meals, starting with breakfast.

RELATED:This Food Can Trigger a 15% BMI Weight Loss—But You're Probably Not Eating It

Start Your Day Strong: 5-Minute Power Breakfast

"Breakfast is just five minutes to put together, which is a good thing when you're hungry," Liezl explains. Her go-to morning meal is spinach fried eggs on toast, paired with a protein-packed iced coffee. "I love this for breakfast because it's really simple, but it feels a little bit more special than just regular fried eggs on toast and it's nice and filling."

Science of Breakfast Timing

Mayo Clinic confirms that consuming at least 30 grams of protein at breakfast enhances feelings of fullness and aids in weight management. The NIH adds that consistent meal timing aligns with our body's natural rhythms, potentially reducing the risk of obesity and improving metabolic health. To boost her morning protein intake even further, Liezl has developed a simple coffee hack that adds extra nutrition without extra effort.

RELATED:10 Workout Mistakes This Fitness Expert Wants You to Stop Making

The Ultimate Protein Coffee Hack

@liezljayne

the easiest protein iced coffee (dairy free)

"This is probably the easiest iced coffee that I know how to make," Liezl shares. "I really like soy milk because it's got so much protein compared to other plant milks and it's so much more creamy. Just look at all this foam - I basically did nothing. I just shook the carton a little bit before I poured it in." With breakfast handled, let's look at how Liezl tackles the next important meal of the day.

Smart Lunch Planning

"This is the kind of thing that I would've eaten for lunch a lot when losing weight," Liezl shares about her Mexican bean salad. "It's quick and just hits the spot." The meal comes together in 10 minutes and includes portioned tortilla chips. "You can use about 140 calories worth of tortilla chips, which I find is usually the serving size on most bags."

Science of Portion Control & Strategic Snacking

Harvard Health says that preparing meals in advance allows for better portion control, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Mayo Clinic adds that meal planning is associated with better dietary quality and adherence to nutritional guidelines, contributing to weight loss success. This planned approach becomes especially important when dealing with between-meal cravings.

Beat the Afternoon Sweet Tooth

"I pretty much always have a sweet tooth after lunch. I just want something sweet," Liezl admits. Her solution? A protein-packed mango smoothie. "This has been one of my favorite smoothies for years. It's a great pre or post workout snack if you want that, or just a little sweet tooth satisfier." The timing of this snack is no accident – it's strategically placed to maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.

The Science of Smart Snacking

According to the National Institutes of Health, timing our meals and snacks properly can significantly impact weight management. Their research shows that spreading protein intake throughout the day, as Liezl does with her smoothie, helps maintain steady energy levels and better appetite control. This strategic approach to nutrition continues into dinner time.

Meal Prep Magic: Honey Chicken Dinner

"I almost always make something simple for dinner because I'm usually busy working late in the afternoon," Liezl explains. Her honey chicken with rice and green beans makes four servings at once. "Meal prepping doesn't always have to be this big whole thing. You can just do it while you're making dinner anyway, it just makes sense."

RELATED:Personal Trainer Reveals 13 Simple Rules That Helped Her Lose 76 Pounds

The Science of Meal Prep Success

Mayo Clinic says that "individuals who consistently prepare meals are more likely to maintain weight loss over the long term." Their studies show that regular meal preparation leads to healthier eating habits, increased vegetable intake, and reduced consumption of processed foods. But what about those late-night hunger pangs that can derail even the best-planned day?

Evening Snacking Done Right

"If you stay up late and then you're hungry because you've been up for a long time after dinner, this is a great little snack," Liezl recommends about her hummus and veggie plate. "It's a high protein, high fiber snack before bed. I don't like eating lots of sugary foods before bed, so this is perfect."

The Truth About Late-Night Eating

NIH supports Liezl's approach to evening snacking, noting that eating during inactive periods can disrupt the body's internal clock. Harvard Health adds that high-fiber foods like vegetables combined with protein promote satiety and reduce overall calorie intake. This scientific backing extends to how Liezl structures her entire meal plan's flexibility.

Make It Work for You: Flexible Calorie Options

"We're all different. We all need a different amount of calories to lose weight in a healthy way," Liezl emphasizes. She breaks down how to adjust portions: "For 1,200 calories, you can have the breakfast, the lunch, and the dinner. For 1,400 calories, add the hummus dip snack. For 1,600 calories, include the mango protein smoothie instead of the hummus. And for 1,800 calories, enjoy everything!"

RELATED:Trainer Lost 45 Pounds With These 12 Food Swaps That Anyone Can Make

Sustainable Weight Loss: What Research Shows

Mayo Clinic says that a safe and sustainable rate of weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week. The National Weight Control Registry reports that about 20% of people who lose at least 10% of their body weight maintain it for at least a year, with key success factors including consistent eating patterns and regular self-monitoring - exactly what Liezl's approach promotes.

Your Path to Success

"You can mix and match the meals and snacks to get a meal plan with meals that you really like," Liezl suggests. Don’t forget to stay hydrated – scientists recommend 8-10 cups of water daily, especially when increasing protein intake, to support metabolism and reduce hunger. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 42 Pounds with These 6 High-Protein Meals

Liezl Jayne Strydom
Copyright Liezl Jayne/Facebook
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 18, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Maintaining a healthy weight can be a challenge, especially when juggling a busy lifestyle. For many, finding nutritious, satisfying meals that support weight loss goals is a constant struggle. Liezl Jayne Strydom, a YouTube influencer with 1.2 million followers, faced this challenge head-on and successfully lost over 40 pounds by transforming her eating habits. Now, she's sharing her weight loss journey and the meal plan that helped her achieve her goals.

The Importance of Protein in Weight Loss

By now, we all know that protein is crucial for a healthy body. But why? "Protein is one of the most important things you need to be eating enough of every single day if you have a goal of weight loss in mind," says Certified clinical nutritionist Autumn Bates.

Liezl echoes this sentiment, adding, "During this time the thing that I really struggled with was finding lower calorie meals that were still balanced with all the food groups and that didn't leave me feeling hungry."

Calculating Your Protein Needs

Bates recommends a simple formula for determining your daily protein intake: "Multiply your weight in pounds by .73 to find out how much protein to take in every day." For example, a 150-pound person would need about 109.5 grams of protein daily for weight loss. Liezl adds, "If you ate all of this [in her meal plan], you'd be getting more than a hundred grams of protein for the day."

Start Your Day with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Liezl kicks off her day with a simple yet nutritious breakfast. "I'm starting with two eggs, but you can also use a vegan egg replacer," she explains. Her spinach fried eggs on toast take just five minutes to prepare. Bates supports this choice, saying, "I usually like to eat three eggs and pair it with a little bit of cheese to help boost the protein content a little bit."

Boost Your Morning with a Protein-Rich Coffee

To complement her breakfast, Liezl prepares an easy iced coffee. "It's got seven grams of protein in it, it's only 80 calories, and it's dairy-free," she notes. The recipe includes soy milk for its high protein content and creaminess.

Enjoy a Quick and Nutritious Lunch

For lunch, Liezl opts for a Mexican-inspired black bean salad with tortilla chips. "This is the kind of thing that I would've eaten for lunch a lot when I was trying to lose weight," she recalls. The salad includes cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, and cilantro, dressed with lime juice and olive oil.

Practice Portion Control

Liezl emphasizes the importance of portion control, even with healthy foods: "You can use about 140 calories worth of tortilla chips, which I find is usually the serving size on most bags of tortilla chips."

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Protein Smoothie

To curb post-lunch cravings, Liezl recommends her three-ingredient mango protein smoothie. "This is a great pre or post-workout snack if you want that, or just a little sweet tooth satisfier," she says. The smoothie combines frozen mango, protein powder, and almond milk, providing 25 grams of protein.

RELATED: I Lost 6 Pounds in 6 Weeks and Shaved Inches Off My Waist by Adding 600 Calories Daily

Prep a Flavorful Dinner for Multiple Meals

Liezl's dinner is a honey chicken dish with rice and green beans, which she meal preps for several days.

"My favorite thing about this meal is that it's amazing meal prep. So what I usually do when I'm making dinner is just make enough for a few servings," she explains.

Bates supports this approach, recommending chicken as a lean protein source: "About three ounces of cooked chicken breast will have around 27 to 28 grams of protein."

Explore Other Protein-Rich Dinner Options

While Liezl focuses on chicken, Bates suggests other protein-rich alternatives. "Three ounces of cooked salmon has about 22 grams of protein," she notes. For red meat lovers, Bates adds, "Three ounces of cooked beef has around 22 grams of protein, and it's so easy to use."

RELATED: 7 Things You Should Do to Boost Fat Burning

End Your Day with a Light, Protein-Rich Snack

For a late-night snack, Liezl suggests a simple veggie and hummus plate. "This is a high protein, high fiber snack before bed and it's very simple," she says. The snack includes cucumber, snap peas, and a quarter cup of hummus. Bates offers another option: "I love cottage cheese. Just about one cup will have between 24 to 28 grams of protein."

Customize Your Meal Plan

Liezl's meal plan is flexible, ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 calories per day. "To customize this meal plan for 1,200 calories, you can have the breakfast, the lunch, and the dinner, which are all roughly 400 calories. And then just leave out the snacks," she advises. For higher calorie needs, she suggests adding in various snacks and smoothies. Liezl emphasizes, "We're all different. We all need a different amount of calories to lose weight in a healthy way, so I will show you how to do that."

Track Your Progress

Liezl emphasizes the importance of tracking: "All these recipes are going to be on my blog for all these meals and these snacks with all the calories, so you can get that there." This aligns with Bates' recommendation to closely monitor protein intake for optimal weight loss results.

As Liezl says, "Meal prepping doesn't always have to be this big whole thing. You can just do it while you're making dinner anyway. It just makes sense."

RELATED: The “Most Anti-Aging Exercise” That Fitness Experts Swear By

The "3 Meals and 3 Snacks" Formula for Success

Liezl's 42-pound weight loss journey was built around a straightforward meal plan:

3 Main Meals:

  1. Breakfast: Spinach fried eggs with toast
  2. Lunch: Mexican-inspired black bean salad with tortilla chips
  3. Dinner: Honey chicken with rice and green beans

3 Snacks:

  1. Protein-rich iced coffee
  2. Mango protein smoothie
  3. Veggie and hummus plate

This "3 Meals and 3 Snacks" approach formed the foundation of her successful weight loss, demonstrating that a balanced, protein-rich diet can lead to significant results without sacrificing variety or satisfaction. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Julie Clouse
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutritionist Lost 40 Pounds with PCOS with These 7 Tips

Lexi wellnessbylex
Copyright wellnessbylex/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome, weight loss can be tricky. However, it’s not impossible, according to one expert. Lexi Frumenti is a nutritionist and certified hormone health coach with a B.S. in nutrition. She also battles PCOS and claims to have cracked the code in terms of the right diet and exercise routine needed to lose weight. “Weight loss tips that helped me lose and keep off 40 pounds with PCOS!💅🏼 These are also killer tips to follow for those who don’t struggle with PCOS!” she writes in the post.

Resistance Movement

Her first tip is to exercise. “Resistance movement 4-5x a week,” she recommends. “Any type of movement where you are putting resistance on your muscles is perfect! This could be weights in a gym/at home, Pilates, CorePower yoga (my obsession), barre, etc.!”

3 High Protein Meals Per Day

Next up she recommends 3 high protein meals a day. “Making sure you’re getting AT LEAST 25-30g of protein into each of your meals is super important and will help with overall blood sugar which will THEN HELP with cravings + weight loss!” she writes.

Plus, 1 to 2 High Protein Snacks Per Day

She also suggests snacking. “1-2 high protein snacks a day: your snacks being protein based rather than carb based is so so important. These are the types of snacks that will ACTUALLY keep you full/do what you need them to do!” she explains.

10,000 Steps Per Day

Don’t forget to get your steps in, specifically “10k steps every single day,” she says, “yes, 7 days a week. This may seem like a lot but I promise with time and consistency, you can absolutely build up to this + it’ll be a breeze! For me this looks like walking for an hour and a half or so depending what speed I’m going at.”

Low Calorie/Low Sugar Alcoholic Beverages

If you are going to drink, do it healthily. “Low calorie/sugar alcoholic beverages,” she says. “I still enjoy alcohol and I’m not at a place in my life where I feel the need to cut it out yet. That being said, I keep it very very simple and stick to low calorie + no sugar added drinks. Vodka soda with extra lime is my go to! Ditch the vodka cran/Red Bulls and thank me later.”

Volume Eating

She strongly suggests volume eating. “Guys this is a game changer if your eyes tend to eat first!!! Sometimes when we look at our plates/it doesn’t look like enough food to us, we tend to over eat or go for seconds. And listen, nothing wrong with going for seconds but if your goal is to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit. SO- adding in extra veggies + protein to your meals will be super helpful for this!” she says.

Favorite Foods in Moderation

Her last tip? “Enjoying my favorite foods in moderation,” she says. “I’m not giving up chocolate, a good burger, brunch with the girls, NO THANK YOUUU! Not realistic for me (& most people). If I know I’m going out to pizza with the girls, I will make sure the rest of my day consists of lots of protein + veg.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.