Nutrition & Diet
5 Nearly Zero-Calorie Desserts That Helped Me Drop Body Fat Fast

These delicious sweet treats have barely any calories but are protein-packed.

By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Regina Trakhtman fitbeyondthirty
Copyright fitbeyondthirty/Instagram
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight, but have a sweet tooth you can’t retrain? You don’t have to, says one expert. Regina Trakhtman is an influencer and weight loss coach who dropped 7% body fat after kids at 39 and helps other women do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals the sweet treats she ate when dropping body fat quickly. “If you’re a woman over 30 trying to lose fat, I’m here to tell you this: IT IS POSSIBLE TO GET IN YOUR BEST SHAPE and NOT give up on enjoying life—or DESSERT. I’m here to show you how! I did it at 39!! I lost 7% body fat,” she says.

Why You Need Protein

Brutal athletic woman pumping up muscles with dumbbells19 Best Arm-Toning Workouts for Women Who Want Sculpted Shoulders and BicepsShutterstock

She starts by explaining why protein is so essential for weight loss. “It preserves lean muscle, boosts metabolism, and keeps you fuller for longer, reducing cravings & overeating,” she says. “Plus, it helps maintain toned, strong muscles while shedding fat, so you lose weight w/out losing your shape!”

Science Confirms This

Fit woman doing hanging leg lifts abs muscles exercise on horisontal bar working out outside.​Hanging Leg RaisesShutterstock

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

You Can Lose Weight with a Sweet Tooth

Young woman in kitchen. Beautiful woman making delicious food.Shutterstock

She continues, revealing that she often hears women say they “can’t do it” bc they love sweets too much. “FAIR! So here are 5 high protein, low cal options to throw in your rotation and kick that excuse out the door!”

Protein Yogurt Dip

Greek,Yogurt,In,A,Wooden,Bowl,On,A,Rustic,Wooden​Greek YogurtShutterstock

The first dessert is protein yogurt dip. It is a “creamy, high-protein snack or frozen treat,” she explains.

Protein Jello Whip

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar free1. Sugar-free Jello: 11 caloriesShutterstock

Dessert two? Protein Jello Whip. She describes it as “light, fluffy, and sweet without the guilt.”

Chocolate Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake​Protein Mug CakeShutterstock

She also recommends her Chocolate Protein Mug Cake, which is “rich, gooey, ready in under a minute.”

Frozen Protein Pudding Bites

Portrait of positive inspired girl hipster lick lips spoon look copyspace feel interested about what she will eat breakfast wear white t-shirt isolated over bright shine yellow color backgroundThis is the #1 Carb You Could Eat For Your BodyShutterstock

Next up, Frozen Protein Pudding Bites. These are “bite-sized, frozen, and super satisfying,” she exclaims.

Protein Ice Cream Hack

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.​Protein Ice CreamShutterstock

The last item is her Protein Ice Cream Hack. “Thick, creamy, and totally crushes cravings,” she says. Want the recipes? Click on the post, follow her, and comment PLAYBOOK. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.