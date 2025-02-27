Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

5 Low-Calorie Snacks She Ate to Lose 42 Pounds

Discover these simple, satisfying snacks that actually help you lose weight.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Liezl Jayne Strydom
4 Meals I Ate to Lose 30 Pounds in 12 Weeks
Copyright Liezl Jayne/Facebook
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

We all have those days when snack cravings hit hard—you wake up hungry and stay peckish all day long. For weight loss journey success, having a repertoire of healthy, satisfying snacks is essential. YouTube sensationLiezl Jayne Strydom, who has maintained her impressive 42-pound weight loss, shares her favorite low-calorie snacks straight from the weight loss journals that guided her transformation. With over 1.2 million subscribers following her journey, Liezl has mastered creating delicious treats that satisfy cravings without derailing progress. Try these five simple recipes that might just change your snacking game forever.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Banana with Creamy Peanut Butter Sauce

,Cutting,Banana,Slices.,Sliced,Banana.,Banana,Slices.,Preparing,Fruit,foodI'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight LossShutterstock

"This is the ultimate instant snack when you need something quick and satisfying," Liezl says in her post. With just four simple ingredients, this snack comes together in seconds but delivers the perfect balance of sweet and creamy goodness.

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Optional: dash of cinnamon
  • Optional: small drizzle of maple syrup

Simply mix the peanut butter with water to create a pourable sauce (add a little maple syrup for extra sweetness if desired), slice your banana, drizzle the sauce over it, and finish with a sprinkle of cinnamon. "It hits the spot perfectly," Liezl says, "and it's so simple you can make it anytime cravings strike."

2. Chocolate Protein Truffles (40 Calories Each)

Whey,Protein,powder,Scoop.,Sports,Nutrition.​17. Soy Protein PowderShutterstock

When chocolate cravings hit but you don't want to derail your progress, these protein-packed truffles are the answer. "These are high protein and only about 40 calories per truffle," Liezl explains. "I was honestly surprised when I first made these because I didn't think they would stay together, but they work perfectly."

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup chocolate or vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (plus extra for dusting)
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil.

Mix all ingredients together until you have a dough-like consistency. Form small balls with your hands, then dust with additional cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes until firm. "They smell like chocolate brownies," Liezl shares, "and they're perfect for meal prep—they'll keep in the fridge for about two weeks."

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

3. Frozen Clementine Yogurt Bites

Homemade yogurt in a glass jar with purified and uncleaned mandarins.

Shutterstock

Perfect for warmer weather or anytime you want a refreshing treat, these frozen yogurt-dipped fruit segments are both adorable and delicious. "This is perfect if you want a really easy snack that's not so basic, but it's incredibly quick to make," says Liezl.

Ingredients:

  • Clementines, mandarins, or similar citrus
  • Plain yogurt (Liezl uses coconut yogurt).

Peel your citrus fruit and separate into segments. Dip each segment into yogurt, coating both sides. Place on a tray and freeze for 30-60 minutes. "They taste like little orange popsicles," Liezl describes. "It's like a healthy version of those orange cream ice pops—so yummy, especially in summer!"

4. Mango Raspberry "Guava" Smoothie

Delicious, fresh champagne mangoes and raspberries in a margarita glass, topped with a fresh mint sprig. Wonderful breakfast food, or for any time the need for a healthy snack arises.

Shutterstock

This unique smoothie combination creates a flavor profile that's greater than the sum of its parts. "This doesn't taste like mango or raspberry—it tastes like guava fruit," Liezl reveals. "It's in my top five favorite smoothies ever."

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt (Liezl uses unsweetened coconut yogurt)
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon maple syrup.

Blend all ingredients until smooth and thick. Liezl prefers to eat it with a spoon. "The color and texture are really similar to guava, and the raspberry seeds even give it that authentic guava texture," she says. This smoothie offers a tropical taste experience even if you've never tried fresh guava.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

5. Mediterranean Hummus Dip

Plain,Hummus,And,Veggie,Tray,With,PitaShutterstock

For those who prefer savory snacks, this Mediterranean-inspired hummus creation hits all the right notes. "This is so simple but makes a really good dip," Liezl shares.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup plain hummus
  • 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • 2-4 olives, sliced
  • Fresh basil leaves (or dried basil/parsley)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Cucumber slices or crackers for dipping.

Simply spread the hummus on a plate, top with sun-dried tomatoes, sliced olives, torn basil leaves, and a crack of black pepper. Serve with cucumber slices or a few crackers. "It's the perfect savory option when you're not in the mood for something sweet," says Liezl.

Finding Your Favorite

With options ranging from creamy and chocolatey to fruity and savory, these snacks cover all the craving bases. "Which one is my favorite really depends on my mood each day," Liezl admits. "Today I'd say the chocolate protein truffles, but I could honestly eat the mango raspberry smoothie every single day and never get bored of it."

The beauty of these snacks lies in their simplicity and flexibility. Most can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator or freezer, making them perfect for meal prep. More importantly, they're satisfying enough to help curb cravings without sabotaging weight loss goals.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Fight Hunger

By incorporating these nutrient-dense, portion-controlled snacks into your routine, you'll be better equipped to handle hunger between meals while still staying on track with your weight loss journey. As Liezl has proven with her 42-pound weight loss success, finding delicious, sustainable food choices is key to long-term results.

Try incorporating one or two of these snack ideas this week and see how they help manage your hunger and satisfy cravings. Your weight loss journey—and your taste buds—will thank you. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

sustainable-weight-losshealthy-eating

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

5 Low-Calorie Snacks She Ate to Lose 42 Lbs

Liezl Jayne Strydom
4 Meals I Ate to Lose 30 Pounds in 12 Weeks
Copyright Liezl Jayne/Facebook
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We all have those days when snack cravings hit hard—you wake up hungry and stay peckish all day long. For weight loss journey success, having a repertoire of healthy, satisfying snacks is essential. YouTube sensationLiezl Jayne Strydom, who has maintained her impressive 42-pound weight loss, shares her favorite low-calorie snacks straight from the weight loss journals that guided her transformation. With over 1.2 million subscribers following her journey, Liezl has mastered creating delicious treats that satisfy cravings without derailing progress. Try these five simple recipes that might just change your snacking game forever.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Banana with Creamy Peanut Butter Sauce

,Cutting,Banana,Slices.,Sliced,Banana.,Banana,Slices.,Preparing,Fruit,foodI'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight LossShutterstock

"This is the ultimate instant snack when you need something quick and satisfying," Liezl says in her post. With just four simple ingredients, this snack comes together in seconds but delivers the perfect balance of sweet and creamy goodness.

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Optional: dash of cinnamon
  • Optional: small drizzle of maple syrup

Simply mix the peanut butter with water to create a pourable sauce (add a little maple syrup for extra sweetness if desired), slice your banana, drizzle the sauce over it, and finish with a sprinkle of cinnamon. "It hits the spot perfectly," Liezl says, "and it's so simple you can make it anytime cravings strike."

2. Chocolate Protein Truffles (40 Calories Each)

Whey,Protein,powder,Scoop.,Sports,Nutrition.​17. Soy Protein PowderShutterstock

When chocolate cravings hit but you don't want to derail your progress, these protein-packed truffles are the answer. "These are high protein and only about 40 calories per truffle," Liezl explains. "I was honestly surprised when I first made these because I didn't think they would stay together, but they work perfectly."

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup chocolate or vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (plus extra for dusting)
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil.

Mix all ingredients together until you have a dough-like consistency. Form small balls with your hands, then dust with additional cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes until firm. "They smell like chocolate brownies," Liezl shares, "and they're perfect for meal prep—they'll keep in the fridge for about two weeks."

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

3. Frozen Clementine Yogurt Bites

Homemade yogurt in a glass jar with purified and uncleaned mandarins.

Shutterstock

Perfect for warmer weather or anytime you want a refreshing treat, these frozen yogurt-dipped fruit segments are both adorable and delicious. "This is perfect if you want a really easy snack that's not so basic, but it's incredibly quick to make," says Liezl.

Ingredients:

  • Clementines, mandarins, or similar citrus
  • Plain yogurt (Liezl uses coconut yogurt).

Peel your citrus fruit and separate into segments. Dip each segment into yogurt, coating both sides. Place on a tray and freeze for 30-60 minutes. "They taste like little orange popsicles," Liezl describes. "It's like a healthy version of those orange cream ice pops—so yummy, especially in summer!"

4. Mango Raspberry "Guava" Smoothie

Delicious, fresh champagne mangoes and raspberries in a margarita glass, topped with a fresh mint sprig. Wonderful breakfast food, or for any time the need for a healthy snack arises.

Shutterstock

This unique smoothie combination creates a flavor profile that's greater than the sum of its parts. "This doesn't taste like mango or raspberry—it tastes like guava fruit," Liezl reveals. "It's in my top five favorite smoothies ever."

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt (Liezl uses unsweetened coconut yogurt)
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon maple syrup.

Blend all ingredients until smooth and thick. Liezl prefers to eat it with a spoon. "The color and texture are really similar to guava, and the raspberry seeds even give it that authentic guava texture," she says. This smoothie offers a tropical taste experience even if you've never tried fresh guava.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

5. Mediterranean Hummus Dip

Plain,Hummus,And,Veggie,Tray,With,PitaShutterstock

For those who prefer savory snacks, this Mediterranean-inspired hummus creation hits all the right notes. "This is so simple but makes a really good dip," Liezl shares.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup plain hummus
  • 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • 2-4 olives, sliced
  • Fresh basil leaves (or dried basil/parsley)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Cucumber slices or crackers for dipping.

Simply spread the hummus on a plate, top with sun-dried tomatoes, sliced olives, torn basil leaves, and a crack of black pepper. Serve with cucumber slices or a few crackers. "It's the perfect savory option when you're not in the mood for something sweet," says Liezl.

Finding Your Favorite

With options ranging from creamy and chocolatey to fruity and savory, these snacks cover all the craving bases. "Which one is my favorite really depends on my mood each day," Liezl admits. "Today I'd say the chocolate protein truffles, but I could honestly eat the mango raspberry smoothie every single day and never get bored of it."

The beauty of these snacks lies in their simplicity and flexibility. Most can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator or freezer, making them perfect for meal prep. More importantly, they're satisfying enough to help curb cravings without sabotaging weight loss goals.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Fight Hunger

By incorporating these nutrient-dense, portion-controlled snacks into your routine, you'll be better equipped to handle hunger between meals while still staying on track with your weight loss journey. As Liezl has proven with her 42-pound weight loss success, finding delicious, sustainable food choices is key to long-term results.

Try incorporating one or two of these snack ideas this week and see how they help manage your hunger and satisfy cravings. Your weight loss journey—and your taste buds—will thank you. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 42 Lbs With 5 High-Protein Meals

Liezl_Jayne_Strydom78
Copyright Liezl Jayne Strydom/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Finding balanced, filling meals that actually help you lose weight can feel impossible. But what if you could enjoy delicious food while still reaching your goals? YouTuberLiezl Jayne Strydom discovered the secret through years of food journaling and experimenting with healthy recipes. Now, with over 1.2 million subscribers, she's sharing her most effective dairy-free and gluten-free meals that helped her lose 42 pounds. Read on to discover her exact meal plan that you can customize from 1,200 to 1,800 calories.

Start Your Day with Protein-Packed Breakfast

"The key is keeping breakfast simple but satisfying," Liezl says in her post. Her go-to morning meal takes just 5 minutes: two eggs (or vegan egg replacer) sautéed with fresh spinach, served over two slices of 90-calorie toast with dairy-free butter. At around 400 calories, this protein-rich breakfast keeps you full for hours.

Energize Your Morning with Protein Coffee

Need your morning caffeine fix? Liezl shares her favorite 80-calorie iced coffee hack: "I love using soy milk because it's so creamy and packs 7 grams of protein." Simply combine ice cubes, half a teaspoon of maple syrup, unsweetened soy milk, and a teaspoon of instant coffee for a refreshing protein boost.

Power Through Lunch with Mexican-Inspired Salad

"This quick lunch always hits the spot," Liezl explains about her 400-calorie Mexican black bean salad. Combine cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and black beans with lime juice and olive oil. Serve with 140 calories worth of tortilla chips (about 21 chips) for a satisfying crunch.

High-Protein Breakfast Recipe (20g Protein)

"This breakfast hits all the nutritional marks," Liezl says. Recipe: Heat pan with oil, wilt 1 cup baby spinach. Add 2 eggs (or vegan replacer), season with salt and pepper. Serve over 2 slices of 90-calorie toast with 1 teaspoon dairy-free butter. Total calories: 400, Protein: 20g.

Protein-Rich Mexican Bean Salad (15g Protein)

Liezl's lunch creation combines: 1 cup cucumber, 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/2 cup black beans, 1/3 cup cilantro, 1/2 avocado, lime juice, and 1 teaspoon olive oil. "The beans and avocado make this incredibly filling," she notes. Serve with 21 tortilla chips. Total calories: 400, Protein: 15g.

Honey Chicken Meal Prep (25g Protein)

"This is my favorite meal prep recipe," says Liezl. Combine crispy chicken (or tofu) with honey-sriracha sauce (honey, sriracha, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar, ginger, onion powder). Serve with 1 cup basmati rice and sautéed green beans. Makes 4 servings. Total calories per serving: 400, Protein: 25g.

3-Ingredient Mango Protein Smoothie (25g Protein)

Liezl's favorite sweet snack combines 2 cups frozen mango, 1 scoop dairy-free protein powder, and 2 cups unsweetened almond milk. "It tastes like a milkshake but packs serious protein," she says. Total calories: 400 (or 200 for half portion), Protein: 25g.

High-Protein Iced Coffee (7g Protein)

A creative way to add protein to your morning coffee: Combine ice cubes, 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup, 1 cup unsweetened soy milk, and 1 teaspoon instant coffee. "The soy milk creates amazing foam naturally," Liezl shares. Total calories: 80, Protein: 7g.

Evening Protein Snack (8g Protein)

For late-night cravings, Liezl recommends 1 cup cucumber slices, 1 cup snap peas, 1/4 cup hummus, and garnished with fresh cilantro. "It's protein-rich and won't spike your blood sugar before bed," she explains. Total calories: 200, Protein: 8g.

Customize Your Calories

"We're all different and need different amounts of calories to lose weight healthily," Liezl explains. Here's how to adjust the meal plan:

  • 1,200 calories: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner (skip snacks)
  • 1,400 calories: Add hummus snack
  • 1,600 calories: Add mango protein smoothie
  • 1,800 calories: Include all meals and snacks.
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Tips for Success

"The worst thing is feeling hungry while trying to lose weight," Liezl shares. Her tips for success include:

  • Prep extra portions while cooking dinner
  • Keep healthy snacks ready for hunger emergencies
  • Focus on protein-rich options at every meal
  • Listen to your body's hunger signals
  • Choose filling, nutrient-dense foods.

Getting Started

Ready to begin your weight loss journey? Start with one meal from Liezl's plan and gradually incorporate more as you find your rhythm. Remember, sustainable weight loss comes from finding healthy meals you genuinely enjoy eating. As Liezl proves, you don't have to sacrifice taste to achieve your goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

This Woman Lost 40 Pounds After Quitting These 5 Common Habits Forever

Alexandra_alexx.fitt15
alexxandra.fitt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 25, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are your unhealthy habits preventing you from losing weight? According to one expert, you should take a look at yours. Fitness and nutrition coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) has amassed a following on TikTok and Instagram by sharing videos about losing 40 pounds. In a recent video, she reveals a few bad habits that she ditched to achieve weight loss success finally. “5 things I stopped doing to lose 40lbs,” she writes in the post.

She Stopped Following Trends

Just because it’s trendy doesn’t mean it will help you lose weight. “I stopped following trends,” Alex revealed. “These days, whether it’s running, Pilates Princess is all a trend. You can do it all. The secret is finding what works for you and sticking to it,” she says in her post.

She Stopped Snacking on “Everything in Sight”

Snacking isn’t always bad. However, it can be. “I stopped snacking on everything in sight. I used to be the person who would have a bite of everything. Little did I know it adds up quickly,” Alex writes.

She Stopped Being Lazy

Sedentary behavior won’t help you lose weight, says Alex. “I stopped being lazy. I simply began walking everywhere, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, etc,” she reveals.

RELATED: This Plan Is How to Lose 5 Percent Body Fat In 2 Weeks

She Stopped Setting Strict Goals

Are your diet and fitness goals too rigid? “I stopped having strict goals. I used to think I could lose 2 lbs a week consistently. But realistically, your weight will fluctuate, and setting weight goals puts way too much pressure on me,” she writes.

She Stopped Restricting Herself

Crash diets and avoiding food you actually like aren’t the key to losing weight, according to the influencer. “I stopped restricting myself and learned how to have portion control. Enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

She “Ate the Same Meals Every Single Day”

So, what did she eat to lose weight? “For 1-2 months, I ate the same meals every single day. Why? Because I was confused, I didn’t know what to eat or where to start, so I ate the same thing every day,” Alexandra confessed in another post.

RELATED: Health Expert Shares Her 5 Favorite Healthy Food Swaps

Here Is Her Weight Loss Breakfast

On her weight loss journey, Alex had two breakfast options. One “would always be oatmeal with a scoop of protein powder and brandy butter,” she reveals. The second? Eggs with turkey bacon, veggies, and a bagel.

Here Is Her Weight Loss Lunch

You don’t have to stick to salads to lose weight, according to Alex. “I’d usually eat some type of wrap/ sandwich. I’d add mayo, turkey, ham, salami, cheese, and a bunch of veggies,” she writes.

Here Are Her Weight Loss Snacks

Alexandra had a few go-to snacks while losing weight. “I’d have a protein bar, protein shake, fruit, yogurt bowls, bagels with cream cheese, snack plates, and anything I was craving that day. I just made sure it was a decent portion,” she says.

RELATED: 9 Ways You're Making Your Belly Fat Worse

Here Is Her Weight Loss Dinner

For dinner, while losing weight, she “would switch things up” and gravitated toward bowls. She would “add a bunch of lettuce, rice and either ground turkey, chicken, ground beef, any kind of protein and I’d add toppings like tortilla chips, Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, salsa, cheese ugh they’re so good and so filling,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 45 Pounds in 3 Months With These 5 Simple Hacks

Shawn_Michelle_shawnmichellefitness8
shawnmichellefitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 02, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Shawn Michelle (@shawnmichellefitness) is a weight loss warrior and TikTok influencer who has amassed a large following on social media for sharing health and fitness content surrounding her weight loss. In one viral video, she revealed that she dropped a whopping 45 pounds in 3.5 months, simply by making a few lifestyle changes. “What I did to lose 45 pounds in 3 ½ months,” she says in the video.

1. She Only Drank Water

@shawnmichellefitness

Simple = Results 🍃 #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #caloriedeficit #macrosmatter #caloriecounting #walkingforweightloss

First, Shawn explains that she “cut out all drinks other than water.” Chris McMahon, a nutrition and fitness coach, agrees that you should avoid drinking your calories if you are trying to lose weight. If you find water boring, he suggests adding a little sugar free flavor to it. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids.

Related: I Lost 40 Pounds Just by Walking Here’s How You Can Do It Too

2. Ate Every 3 to 4 Hours

Smart watch on the woman's handShutterstock

Shawn also ate every 3 to 4 hours. While some people swear that eating several smaller meals throughout the day speeds up metabolism and helps keep them satisfied, science doesn’t support that theory. One study even found that increasing meal frequency from three to six per day has no significant effect on 24 hour fat oxidation, but may even increase hunger and the desire to eat.

3. She Went Into Caloric Deficit

phone with calorie and macronutrient counting app on phone next to healthy food. Healthy diet and maintaining a caloric deficitShutterstock

Shawn also “went into caloric deficit,” she explains. “The best way to actually shrink your stomach would be to be in a consistent calorie deficit,” McMahon adds. “There's no way around it. People say that diets don't work. That's not true.”

4. She Exercised 2 to 4 Times a Week

Shawn_Michelle_shawnmichellefitness2shawnmichellefitness/Instagram

Shawn also says that she exercised 2 to 4 times a week. McMahon adds that while setting aside time for the gym every week is a must, “you also have to consider what you are doing the other 23 hours and 15 minutes of the day.” He suggests making sure you are moving regularly. One of his hacks? Taking 10 minute walks throughout the day. “A 10 minute walk is equal to a thousand steps. So if you think of it that way, it's like, “Oh, okay, I can take short little walk breaks,” he says.

Related: 6 Effective Ways to Get Fit if You Have Chronic Health Issues

5. She Focused on Healthy Carbs

Sweet,Potato,Shutterstock

She also “focused on healthy carbs” like brown rice and sweet potatoes, which are filled with fiber. While some people swear by low carb diets, your body actually needs carbs for energy. She added that she avoids “white bread, cakes, cookies,” which are basically forms of sugar.

💪🔥Body Booster: While some people swear by small, frequent meals, science has actually found that eating less frequent, larger meals may be more beneficial for weight loss.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Simple Things That Helped Me Lose 50 Pounds in 4 Months Without Exercising

Caroline_carolineefitness25
carolineefitness25/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 26, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Caroline (@carolineefitness25) is a weight loss influencer who dropped a whopping 50 pounds in 4 months and over 81 pounds in under a year– without going to the gym. In one video showcasing her insane weight loss that has racked up 6.4 million views she goes from an XL to an XS in a year and in another, she shares that she went from a size 14 to a 0. How did she do it? She reveals the answer in one of her TikTok videos. “So I've answered this a few times on my page, but really quickly I'll make a new video,” she says in the video. “I do not work out, no medication, no surgery,” she added.

1. Intermittent Fasting

@carolineefitness25

Dont ever give up ❤️ #weightlosscheck #howtoloseweight #weightlosstiktok #fittok #100lbsdown #caloriedeficit #intermittentfasting #tipsforweightloss #weightloss #weightlossprogress #80lbsdown #weightlosstransformation #glowupchallenge #watchmeloseweight #losingweight #weightlosschallenge #weightlosscheck

Caroline does intermittent fasting. “I do a 16/8 fast,” she says. I fast for 16 hours and I eat for 8. So right now my eating window is between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.” Intermittent fasting works by “prolonging the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine.

2. Staying in a Calorie Deficit

@carolineefitness25

Replying to @amyjolove_ i can go into more detail, i dont est fried food or sweets as well. They are a big part of my weight loss. i hope this helps! I will post more grocery hauls this week #50poundsdown #weightlosscheck #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #caloriedeficit #intermittentfasting #cirkulwaterbottle #wls #wlsjourney #wlscommunity

Obviously, you can’t eat whatever you want during your feast period – you need to pay attention to calories. “I also stay in a calorie deficit,” says Caroline.

Related: 5 Healthy Snacks For Fat Loss, According to Dietitian

3. Eating “Super Healthy” Foods

healthy foodShutterstock

She also doesn’t waste her calories on eating processed foods or other foods with no nutritional value. “I eat super healthy,” she adds.

4. Here Is What She Buys at Aldi

@carolineefitness25

Some more of my aldi favs #aldi #aldifinds #healthygroceryhaul #healthygroceries #healthyrecipes #healthymeals #80lbsdown #maintainingweight #weightloss #caloriedeficit #weightlosscheck #mealprep #protein

In a recent video she took her followers shopping at Aldi with her, unveiling some foods that helped her lose all her weight. Bananas, Raos pasta sauce, chickpea pasta, Kevin’s mashed cauliflower, apples, Everything Bagel Skinnys, caramel rice snacks, Suckerpunch pickles, frozen keto blend pineapple greens, chicken apple sausage and almond milk were all in her shopping cart.

5. She Designs Meals Around Protein

@carolineefitness25

Here are some more frequently asked questions! #howtoloseweight #fitnessmom #lowcalorie #80lbsdown #maintainingweight #weightloss #howtoloseweight #caloriedeficit #healthyrecipes #weightlossadvice #weightlosstipsforwomen #weightloss #weightlosscheck

In another video she shares tips on how to avoid overeating. “High protein is going to be the answer to that. You want to eat high protein to keep you full. It's also going to burn body fat,” she says, revealing that she aimed for 100 grams of protein a day. “It helps keep me full. I still eat that to this day.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Related: 5 Ways I Got My Dream Body Back After a Slump

6. She Drinks Water

Women holding drinking bottle and opening the cap of a water bottle to drink water.Shutterstock

“Also, another thing that helps is to drink a glass of water before your meal, drink water during your meal, and drink a whole glass after,’ she says. How much water should you aim for every day? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

7. She Snacks Smart

Round rice cakes in red plate on wooden background close upShutterstock

Caroline encourages snacking. “Snacking is actually really good for you. Eat the snacks. You can choose healthier options. You can also choose air snacks, snacks that you can eat much more of for smaller calories,” she says. “I always gravitate towards big chips and rice cakes and stuff like that so I can eat larger quantities.”

Related: Whitney Johns Shows Off Her Fit Body and Unveils Her at Home Workout

8. She Chews Gum

Closeup detail of woman putting pink chewing gum into her mouth.Shutterstock

“Because I'm a volume eater, I also chew lots of gum. Gum is my best friend,” she confesses. “Gum is a great distraction if you're not actually hungry. Once you start chewing gum, your body is not going to be like, ‘Oh, you're bored. Go to the fridge.’ You know what I mean? You'll know if you're actually hungry when you start chewing gum.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to lose weight, burn fat, and build muscle, getting enough protein into your diet is a must. Consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets, according to research.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 80 Pounds on Ozempic: 5 Side Effects

Sherry Steele sherry.anna.shares
Copyright sherry.anna.shares/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.

People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects

She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Headaches

The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.

Nausea

The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.

Constipation

She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Food Noise Quieting

“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Slightly Blurred Vision

“One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I’ve experienced sugar drops,” she added in the caption of the post. “I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it’s been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I’m working with a RD). I think it’s also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I’m just thinking the meds could be enhancing that.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Transformed Body at 40 by Ditching CrossFit

Kathe Martin nutrition.by.kathe
Copyright nutrition.by.kathe/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you training hard and taking extreme measures with your diet but can’t seem to lose weight? You might need to tone things down, one expert says. Kathe Martin is a certified nutrition coach who helps women transform their bodies via nutrition and exercise. In a new post, she shares her dramatic before-and-after photo, revealing how she smartened up her approach to losing weight. “Transformation Over 40—But It Didn’t Happen Overnight,” she writes in the caption, revealing the simple tactics she used to lose weight. “The key? Dialing in my nutrition and training smarter, not harder,” she writes. Here is what she did:

There Is No Quick Fix

“This isn’t a 6-week challenge or a quick-fix diet. This is years of consistency, trial and error, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Progress wasn’t linear—I had my ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times when I felt like I was doing everything right but still wasn’t seeing the results I wanted,” she writes.

She Dialed in Her Nutrition

“The real shift happened when I finally dialed in my nutrition. No more extreme dieting, no more chasing quick fixes—just fueling my body in a way that actually worked for me,” she continued.

She Changed Her Approach to Fitness, Running Less

She also had to change her approach to fitness. “And as much as I love running, I had to face a hard truth: more wasn’t always better. I used to run five days a week, thinking that was the key to getting lean, but in reality, I needed more balance,” she writes.

Now She Runs Twice a Week

She now balanced cardio with strength. “Now, I still run (because I love it and always will! 🏃♀️), but just twice a week (only during race season), while making lifting the priority.”

She Lifts Weights and Does Low-Intensity Workout

She also started lifting weights. “Strength training and low intensity gave me the results I had been chasing for years,” she reveals.

She Used to Do CrossFit

“I was never this strong or this lean in all my years of CrossFit. I worked hard, but I was constantly under-fueling, overdoing cardio, and stuck in the mindset that more was better. Turns out, smarter was better,” she admits.

It Takes Time and Commitment

“So if you’re feeling stuck, frustrated, or like your progress isn’t happening fast enough—just know, this takes TIME. But if you stay consistent, work smarter (not harder), and trust the process… the results WILL come.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

9 Costco Snacks to Stay Lean and Strong in Your 40s

Jill Thornton breakthroughbyjill
Copyright breakthroughbyjill/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you looking for some high-protein snack ideas to buy at Costco? One expert is revealing her go-to buys at the warehouse. Jill Thornton is a Strength & Nutrition Coach who helps women in their forties lose weight via strength training and nutrition. In a new Instagram post, she unveils her list of nine must-try snacks that help her stay fit. “Nine Costco snacks I eat on repeat to stay lean and strong in my 40s as a mom in nutrition coach,” she writes.

Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites

The first item on her list is Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites, individually packaged, pre-portioned chunks of chicken. “So darn easy and tasty each pack is 24 g of protein. I like these with barbecue sauce as a dip,” she says.

Organic Gala Apples

She also buys bags of Organic Gala Apples. “The absolute easiest snack to have on hand. I keep one in my car at all times and have one for lunch most days. Lots of fiber here,” she maintains.

Free Range, Hard-Boiled, Ready to Eat Eggs

Sure, you can boil your own eggs at home, but this bag makes eating protein super convenient. “12 grams of protein per pack. An easy, done-for-you snack. Two eggs have 12 grams of protein,” she says. “I like to use two packs, remove yolks from one pack, and make easy egg salad. You can also stand, eat stand alone with some salt and pepper.”

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero is another one of her go-to, protein-packed snacks. “One serving is nine grams of protein and only 70 calories,” she says. “A great snack option and the flavor is amazing. A great ingredient list for a jerky as well.”

Pop Corners, 30 Bags.

Looking for a little crunch? She recommends individual bags of Pop Corners. “I literally love these. I eat them as snacks or with my lunch. I usually pack them when I am on the go for lunch or at the ball fields,” she says.

Foster's Original Pickled Veggies

If you like a savory snack, this three-pack of Foster's Original Pickled Veggies, which comes with pickled asparagus spears, pickled carrot sticks, and pickled beans, is a must-buy. “Probably my favorite snack of all time. These are an excellent super low-calorie snack, like 10 calories per serving, plus loads of vitamins in minerals, only veggies can give you,” she says.

Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries

She calls Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries her “new bestie.” What is not to love about “frozen fruit plus chocolate, yes, please,” she says. “One serving is only 90 calories and satisfies a sweet tooth. They have tons of variety. I like the blueberry and cherry flavors too.”

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Like most health influencers, she is also a fan of Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt. “The real MVP for a protein-packed snack, 15 grams per serving. I like to add granola and fruit to Greek yogurt for a super balanced and filling afternoon snack,” she says.

Aurora Bites Mini Peppers.

Aurora Bites mini peppers are the last item on her list. “Your starter pack for ‘it's so hard to work veggies into my day.’ These guys are ready to go so easy and delish,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.