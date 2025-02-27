We all have those days when snack cravings hit hard—you wake up hungry and stay peckish all day long. For weight loss journey success, having a repertoire of healthy, satisfying snacks is essential. YouTube sensationLiezl Jayne Strydom, who has maintained her impressive 42-pound weight loss, shares her favorite low-calorie snacks straight from the weight loss journals that guided her transformation. With over 1.2 million subscribers following her journey, Liezl has mastered creating delicious treats that satisfy cravings without derailing progress. Try these five simple recipes that might just change your snacking game forever.RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat
1. Banana with Creamy Peanut Butter SauceI'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight LossShutterstock
"This is the ultimate instant snack when you need something quick and satisfying," Liezl says in her post. With just four simple ingredients, this snack comes together in seconds but delivers the perfect balance of sweet and creamy goodness.
Ingredients:
- 1 banana
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons water
- Optional: dash of cinnamon
- Optional: small drizzle of maple syrup
Simply mix the peanut butter with water to create a pourable sauce (add a little maple syrup for extra sweetness if desired), slice your banana, drizzle the sauce over it, and finish with a sprinkle of cinnamon. "It hits the spot perfectly," Liezl says, "and it's so simple you can make it anytime cravings strike."
2. Chocolate Protein Truffles (40 Calories Each)17. Soy Protein PowderShutterstock
When chocolate cravings hit but you don't want to derail your progress, these protein-packed truffles are the answer. "These are high protein and only about 40 calories per truffle," Liezl explains. "I was honestly surprised when I first made these because I didn't think they would stay together, but they work perfectly."
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chocolate or vanilla protein powder
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (plus extra for dusting)
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil.
Mix all ingredients together until you have a dough-like consistency. Form small balls with your hands, then dust with additional cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes until firm. "They smell like chocolate brownies," Liezl shares, "and they're perfect for meal prep—they'll keep in the fridge for about two weeks."
3. Frozen Clementine Yogurt Bites
Shutterstock
Perfect for warmer weather or anytime you want a refreshing treat, these frozen yogurt-dipped fruit segments are both adorable and delicious. "This is perfect if you want a really easy snack that's not so basic, but it's incredibly quick to make," says Liezl.
Ingredients:
- Clementines, mandarins, or similar citrus
- Plain yogurt (Liezl uses coconut yogurt).
Peel your citrus fruit and separate into segments. Dip each segment into yogurt, coating both sides. Place on a tray and freeze for 30-60 minutes. "They taste like little orange popsicles," Liezl describes. "It's like a healthy version of those orange cream ice pops—so yummy, especially in summer!"
4. Mango Raspberry "Guava" Smoothie
Shutterstock
This unique smoothie combination creates a flavor profile that's greater than the sum of its parts. "This doesn't taste like mango or raspberry—it tastes like guava fruit," Liezl reveals. "It's in my top five favorite smoothies ever."
Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
- 3/4 cup plain yogurt (Liezl uses unsweetened coconut yogurt)
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon maple syrup.
Blend all ingredients until smooth and thick. Liezl prefers to eat it with a spoon. "The color and texture are really similar to guava, and the raspberry seeds even give it that authentic guava texture," she says. This smoothie offers a tropical taste experience even if you've never tried fresh guava.
5. Mediterranean Hummus DipShutterstock
For those who prefer savory snacks, this Mediterranean-inspired hummus creation hits all the right notes. "This is so simple but makes a really good dip," Liezl shares.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 2-4 olives, sliced
- Fresh basil leaves (or dried basil/parsley)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Cucumber slices or crackers for dipping.
Simply spread the hummus on a plate, top with sun-dried tomatoes, sliced olives, torn basil leaves, and a crack of black pepper. Serve with cucumber slices or a few crackers. "It's the perfect savory option when you're not in the mood for something sweet," says Liezl.
Finding Your Favorite
With options ranging from creamy and chocolatey to fruity and savory, these snacks cover all the craving bases. "Which one is my favorite really depends on my mood each day," Liezl admits. "Today I'd say the chocolate protein truffles, but I could honestly eat the mango raspberry smoothie every single day and never get bored of it."
The beauty of these snacks lies in their simplicity and flexibility. Most can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator or freezer, making them perfect for meal prep. More importantly, they're satisfying enough to help curb cravings without sabotaging weight loss goals.
Fight Hunger
By incorporating these nutrient-dense, portion-controlled snacks into your routine, you'll be better equipped to handle hunger between meals while still staying on track with your weight loss journey. As Liezl has proven with her 42-pound weight loss success, finding delicious, sustainable food choices is key to long-term results.Try incorporating one or two of these snack ideas this week and see how they help manage your hunger and satisfy cravings. Your weight loss journey—and your taste buds—will thank you.