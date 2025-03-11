Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Keto Nutritionist Went From a Size 16 to 6 with These 7 Habits

Incorporate these habits into your routine and start losing weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist
Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Dropping several dress sizes in a year might seem like it would require drastic dieting and endless hours of exercising weekly. However, according to an expert and weight loss warrior who did it, it’s a lot easier than that. Temple Stewart is a dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new post, she breaks down her own weight loss journey, revealing the simple tools that helped her transform her body and drop several sizes in 365 days. “7 habits that took me from a size 16 to a size 6, all-natural and in a year,” she writes. “THESE ARE A MUST.”

Eat Protein First

Her first tip? “Protein FIRST at every meal,” she says. “Aim for 30-40 grams of protein to boost satiety and maintain muscle.” She also offers the following advice: “Prep meals in advance, add protein-rich crock-pot meals, and enhance smoothies with protein powder.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Lift Heavy

She also recommends strength training, sticking to heavier weights. “I lift heavy: Focus on strength training over excessive cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism,” she writes. “Start with manageable weights, gradually increase, and include rest days for recovery.”

Stop Snacking

Another thing she did? “Stopped snacking,” she says. “Reducing snacking helps control cravings and calorie intake.” Her additional tips? “Practice mindful eating, drink water to curb cravings, and keep tempting snacks out of sight.”

Limit Sugar and Flour

“Limited sugar and flour,” she continues. “Cutting back on refined sugars and flours stabilizes blood sugar.” One easy way to do this? “Read labels for hidden sugars, use stevia instead,” she suggests.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Make Excuses to Walk

She also reveals that she made excuses to walk. “Increase daily movement by finding opportunities to walk,” she says. “Set reminders for short walks, use a step tracker for motivation, and walk with friends for accountability.”

Get Enough Sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. “Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep for weight management and health,” she says. “Create a bedtime routine, limit screen time, and avoid heavy meals before bed.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Fast

Her last tip is fasting. “Adjust your fasting routine by moving dinner to an earlier time instead of skipping breakfast,” she says. “Try different fasting windows, listen to your body, and stay hydrated during fasting.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

success-stories-transformations

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

She Went From a Size 16 to 6 with These 7 Habits

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist
Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Dropping several dress sizes in a year might seem like it would require drastic dieting and endless hours of exercising weekly. However, according to an expert and weight loss warrior who did it, it’s a lot easier than that. Temple Stewart is a dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new post, she breaks down her own weight loss journey, revealing the simple tools that helped her transform her body and drop several sizes in 365 days. “7 habits that took me from a size 16 to a size 6, all-natural and in a year,” she writes. “THESE ARE A MUST.”

Eat Protein First

Her first tip? “Protein FIRST at every meal,” she says. “Aim for 30-40 grams of protein to boost satiety and maintain muscle.” She also offers the following advice: “Prep meals in advance, add protein-rich crock-pot meals, and enhance smoothies with protein powder.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Lift Heavy

She also recommends strength training, sticking to heavier weights. “I lift heavy: Focus on strength training over excessive cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism,” she writes. “Start with manageable weights, gradually increase, and include rest days for recovery.”

Stop Snacking

Another thing she did? “Stopped snacking,” she says. “Reducing snacking helps control cravings and calorie intake.” Her additional tips? “Practice mindful eating, drink water to curb cravings, and keep tempting snacks out of sight.”

Limit Sugar and Flour

“Limited sugar and flour,” she continues. “Cutting back on refined sugars and flours stabilizes blood sugar.” One easy way to do this? “Read labels for hidden sugars, use stevia instead,” she suggests.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Make Excuses to Walk

She also reveals that she made excuses to walk. “Increase daily movement by finding opportunities to walk,” she says. “Set reminders for short walks, use a step tracker for motivation, and walk with friends for accountability.”

Get Enough Sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. “Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep for weight management and health,” she says. “Create a bedtime routine, limit screen time, and avoid heavy meals before bed.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Fast

Her last tip is fasting. “Adjust your fasting routine by moving dinner to an earlier time instead of skipping breakfast,” she says. “Try different fasting windows, listen to your body, and stay hydrated during fasting.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

51-Year-Old Coach Loses 6 Sizes in 30 Days With 4 Simple Daily Habits

Tammi_Kuthan10
Copyright tammikuthan/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight in 2025 without going to extremes? One expert has an easy to follow and sustainable approach. Tammi Kuthan is an influencer who helps women over 40 achieve fat loss. In a new social media post, she reveals exactly what you should do if you want to dwindle your waistline. “I went from a size 10 to a size 4 without yo-yo dieting, without fad diets, without hours at the gym,” she writes across the Instagram video, going on to reveal her sustainable approach to weight loss.

She Was Stuck in the Cycle of “Eat Less, Run More”

Fit athletic middle-aged woman jogging on a road alongside a canal approaching the camera with a smile of pleasure in a healthy lifestyle conceptShutterstock

“I was stuck in the endless cycle of ‘eat less, run more,’ only to watch my body cling to every ounce of fat like it was preparing for a long winter hibernation. Sound familiar? At size 10, I was frustrated, trying every diet that promised a miracle. (Spoiler alert: those didn’t work, especially after 40.) But then I made some changes,” she writes in her post.

8,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman tying running shoe laces preparing for run on ocean beach, copy space, closeup. Cropped image of female fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoorsShutterstock

Her first recommendation is getting in 8-10k steps a day. “Forget the endless cardio marathons. Daily steps are my winter MVPs. They help with insulin sensitivity, keep energy levels up, and make post-dinner walks my new favorite tradition,” she says.

RELATED: She Lost 40 Pounds and Kept It Off with These 5 High-Protein Breakfasts

Strength Training

Woman, weights and dumbbells with earphones in gym for muscle strength, audio streaming and power lifting. Mature athlete, person and happy with weightlifting or music for online podcast and radioShutterstock

Strength training 3-4x a week for 30 minutes is her second recommendation. “Turns out, strength training isn’t just for the 20-somethings. Short, effective strength sessions built muscle, revved up my metabolism, and said goodbye to that stubborn belly fat,” she says.

Carb Cycling and Balanced Macros

Happy elderly couple smiling husband and wife in aprons prepare salad together at kitchen table, chopping variety of colorful vegetables, trying to maintain healthy lifestyle eating vegetarian foodShutterstock

Carb cycling and balanced macros are also key. “Cutting carbs completely? No, thanks. I cycled carbs to fuel strength days and kept my body guessing in a good way. Balanced macros meant I was eating enough protein and healthy fats to keep my hormones, therefore myself, happy,” she writes.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in bed peacefully at home beside alarm clockShutterstock

Quality sleep is the final element. “6 hours? Not enough, ladies. I started prioritizing 7-8 hours, and the difference was night and day (literally). Better sleep kept cortisol levels down, which helped prevent those pesky cravings and belly fat,” she writes.

RELATED: 50+ Fitness Coach Swears by These 8 Foods to Stay Fit and Strong

These Things Were Instrumental in Her Weight Loss

A great sporty woman jogging outdoors on sunset timeShutterstock

“Winter doesn’t have to be all about oversized sweaters (though I still love them). With these changes, I went from a size 10 to a size 4 without food restriction or intense workouts. Ladies, it’s time to forget about the quick-fix diets and marathon treadmill sessions. These simply do not work - except for making you feel more tired and making that belly fat stay linger. It’s time to work with that body of yours for REAL results!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Habits Nutritionist Dropped to Lose 134 Lbs

Christina Jordan
I Lost 134 Pounds After Saying Goodbye to These 6 Habits
Copyright Fit Body/Facebook
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 25, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio

We've all been there – standing in front of the pantry, fighting the urge to grab that sugary snack we know we shouldn't eat. For Christina Jordan, a Board Certified Master Nutritionist at Fit Body Weight Loss, this struggle was all too real. After successfully losing 134 pounds and reversing Type 2 Diabetes, thyroid issues, and autoimmune conditions through healthy eating, she's sharing the key habits she had to break to achieve lasting success. If you're ready to transform your relationship with food, these insights could be exactly what you need.

1. Ignoring Water Intake

"You should be drinking one gallon of water a day," Jordan says in her post. "I know it's a lot, but those cravings for carbohydrates and sugars are often signs that you're dehydrated." She recommends carrying a gallon jug and gradually working up to the full amount, noting that proper hydration is crucial for managing cravings.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

2. Removing Without Replacing

When it comes to breaking addictions, Jordan learned a valuable lesson: "You can't just remove an addiction; you have to replace it," she shares. "It's like ripping off a chunk of your skin – you create a gaping hole that needs to be filled." She suggests finding healthier alternatives, such as naturally sweetened beverages or herbal teas, to replace sugary sodas.

3. Skipping Essential Nutrients

"You have to have all three – protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats – to feel satiated," Jordan explains. She recommends incorporating specific foods like avocados (one per day) or a measured portion of almonds (9-12 count) to maintain balanced nutrition and prevent cravings.

4. Overlooking Physical Activity

"Don't give in to cravings – go do something else," Jordan advises. "Even 10 minutes of exercise will totally calm your sugar cravings." She personally uses exercise as a powerful tool to reprogram her brain's response to sugar cravings, often choosing to walk or use the treadmill when cravings strike.

5. Expecting Immediate Results

"Breaking an addiction takes time," Jordan reminds us. "You're not going to quit craving sugar forever after one day." She explains that it takes approximately 67 days for the brain to heal and form new neural pathways, making it essential to maintain consistency during this period.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

6. Fighting Cravings Without a Strategy

Jordan shares a unique approach to managing cravings: "I have a little band on my wrist that I've been wearing for about 11 or 12 years. Whenever my brain starts to get out of control, I give that little band a tiny snap." This simple technique serves as a pattern interrupter, helping to maintain focus on health goals.

The Science Behind Sugar Addiction

"Breaking sugar is harder than breaking a cocaine addiction because the brain fires off the same way as cocaine," Jordan reveals. She points out that sugar's societal acceptance makes it particularly challenging to overcome, as it's present in many everyday situations and celebrations.

Managing the Transition

"If you're snapping at your kids or family, here's the deal: make sure you're getting enough healthy fats," Jordan advises. She suggests incorporating MCT oil into smoothies, protein shakes, or beverages to help manage mood swings during the sugar detox process.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Finding Healthy Alternatives

Jordan shares her personal strategy for replacing sugary drinks: "I discovered amazing, naturally sugar-free, organic iced teas that taste delicious. I sweeten them with lemons, limes, or oranges." She emphasizes the importance of being open to trying new options and finding what works for you.

The Path to Success

"After a while, your brain will heal those neural connector pathways," Jordan encourages. She maintains that with a 90-day commitment to new habits, you can successfully overcome sugar addiction. "It gets easier because your body heals, your brain heals, and new, better habits replace the old ones." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

She Lost 10 Lbs and Transformed Her Body with These 8 Habits

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.

LISS Cardio

The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”

Get Enough Sleep

In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.

Eat Less Processed Foods

Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.

Stop Ego Lifting

“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”

Find Your Maintenence Calories

And, last but not least, find your maintenance calories before you bulk or cut. “You need to know your body and where you’re starting before you significantly add/ subtract food to your diet. I went from eating probably about 1600-1700 calories a day straight into 2400. NOT SMART. That is not a proper reverse diet. Don’t make my mistake because it did way more harm than good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

9 People Share Proven Ways to Lose Over 40 Pounds

Dils_Lee_dilshealth1
dilshealth/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose more than 40 pounds? While it might seem intimidating to embark on a major weight loss journey, there are lots of weight loss warriors who have shared their success stories to keep you inspired and motivated. Many of them have revealed the easy and doable lifestyle changes they made that enabled them to slim down and keep the weight off. Here are 20 tips from nine men and women who have lost up to 165 pounds to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Indya Ago Lost 120 Pounds by Learning How to Have a “Balanced” Approach to Food

@indyaagos

Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance. when I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much, I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for. Which just led me to cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body. Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power. WIEIAD DEETS: 💚 breakfast: protein, pancakes, egg, white scramble, turkey bacon 💚 snack: fruit, salad, and protein smoothie 💚 lunch: birria tacos + veg 💚 dinner: seafood boil Babe, if you’re ready to finally create a lifestyle transformation that’s sustainable while still eating all of the foods that you enjoy, I would love to work with you. I’m now accepting new clients, the link is in my bio. Let’s get to work! #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #caloriedeficit #summerbody #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach #mindset #mindsetcoach #mentalhealth #weightlosstransformation #fatlosstips #fatlosstransformation #whatieatinaday #highprotein

Indya Agos (@indyaagos) is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a whopping 120 pounds via natural methods. “Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance,” she says. “When I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much,” she continues. “I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for.”

She Also Educated Herself on Macronutrients

Indya previously suffered from “cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body,” she maintains. “Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power.”

RELATED:15 Reasons Why You May Not Losing Weight While on Ozempic

She “Started Slow” and Learned “Self-Trust”

@indyaagos

If you wanna lose 80 pounds next year, I’m gonna tell you exactly how to do it! No gatekeeping the secret to success here. The number one thing that you need to get clear on, is the amount of time it’s going to take you to achieve your goal, the amount of effort required for you to get there, and, of course, why it’s so important to you. Setting a realistic expectation for yourself, while also simultaneously connecting with your why is the first step to create the foundation. You need to be successful through 2024. When you understand that this journey is going to take time, it’s going to require sacrifice, it’s going to require you stepping so far out of your comfort zone, that you may be paralyzed by fear at times. But being okay with the discomfort. Surrendering to knowing that in those moments of uncertainty, in those moments of insecurity, and discomfort, are facilitating growth. Connecting with knowing that, allowing yourself to grow, is what is going to help you reach your goals. And not only reach your goals, sustain those achievements. Baby, 2024 can be your year, and the first thing that you need to do, is get your mindset right. Know why you’re on this journey, know what you need to do to get from point A to point B, and set yourself up for success. Start building the mindset, habits, and routines into your daily life now in order to be successful 2024. and if you’re ready to take the next step, you’re ready to invest in yourself. I’m now accepting applications for January. The link is in my bio let’s get to work!🤘🏽 #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #newyearsresolution #newyearnewme #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach

In another video, Indya reveals another tactic that helped her lose so much weight. “You got to start slow,” she says. “If you approach this from an all or nothing mentality, you are only setting yourself up for failure. A big part of this journey is regaining self-trust. You are so used to letting yourself down. The way that you build trust with yourself again is by following through with the promises that you've made to yourself.”

And Took a Deep Dive Into Her Failed Attempts at Weight Loss

Another thing she did is “going to require you to dig deep,” she says. “We need to figure out what your main excuses or your repeated point of failure chances are. You've been stuck in the same exact cycle, repeating the same narratives as to why you haven't been able to be successful in the past. If your story is that you never have any time, then we need to figure out why you're not prioritizing making time. People make time for what's important to them. If the story is that you are overwhelmed and you have no idea where to start, then it is time to reach out for help so that you have a plan of action as well as guidance.”

Raven Norwood Lost 165 Pounds By Cutting Processed Foods From Her Diet

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven1rowwithraven/Instagram

Raven Norwood, 28, of Huntington Beach, California, started her weight loss journey at 212 pounds and has managed to drop down to 155 pounds, losing 165 pounds in two years. In an interview with Body Network, she explains that she used to eat food containing several dyes, fast food, and packaged food with GMOs, too much MSG, and preservatives. While she didn’t eliminate “any specific food groups because balance is the key to longevity,” she did cut the above from her diet and started cooking her own meals “as much as possible.” Creating healthy relationships with all food groups is so important when it comes to keeping the weight off, she stresses. “Balance is key, so, if I want a cookie here and there, I eat the cookie… no biggie!”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

She Also Amped Up Her Water Intake

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven2raven.grl/Instagram

Raven adds that “lots of water” keeps her hydrated and feeling full. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Fell in Love with a Boutique Fitness Method

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven4raven.grl/Instagram

Raven also encourages finding a fitness form that you love. She discovered rowing at her local Row House. “I love how boutique and specialized gyms are getting more recognition! When I first found Row House, I had never seen a gym dedicated to rowing,” she says. “And on top of that you get floorwork exercises, group fitness and the wonderful community that comes along with it! I think a lot of people would benefit from boutique gyms.”

She Took Progress Pictures

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven6raven.grl/Instagram

Progress photos were also an important part of Raven’s weight loss journey. “Sometimes your mind will play tricks on you, and make you feel like you haven’t done as much as you have,” she says. If she feels discouraged, she will look at her “Day 1” photo and it will provide instant motivation. “Take photos because your mind will play tricks on you, but those photos won’t,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Dils Less Lost 50 Pounds by Not Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Dils Lee (@dilshealth) lost 50 pounds by making a few simple lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss, but were a game-changer in her overall health, especially with her inflammation and hormonal imbalance. One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Also Switched From HIIT to Low Intensity Workouts

You don’t have to do HIIT workouts to lose weight. The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

And, She Prioritized Sleep

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” Dils reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Joseph Graham Jr. Lost 75 Pounds By Jump Roping and Doing Pushups

@theguywiththepinkshoes

🎟️ before and after - 50 lbs (weight loss transformation)🔥 show people where you started🌸✌🏾 #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #Fittok #jumprope #jumpropechallenge #transformationchallenge #HealthyLiving #FitnessGoals #BeforeAndAfter #BodyPositivity #WellnessWednesday #GlowUp #FitnessMotivation #LifestyleChange #DietTransformation #MindBodySoul #SelfLoveJourney #EmpowerYourself #FitnessInspiration #ChangeIsGood #WeightLossStory #ProgressNotPerfection #InspireOthers #WellnessTransformation #MotivatedMindset #FitnessJourney #PositiveChanges #NewYou #HealthyHabits #fyp #foryourpage #beforeandafterweightloss #ilikewhenitrains

No gym, no problem. Joseph Graham Jr. (@theguywiththepinkshoes) is a fitness influencer and “crossrope athlete” who lost a whopping 75 pounds and toned up his dad bod by jumping rope and doing push ups at home. He does “harder” push ups, he says. “It's not enough to just do as many as you can and do them fast. Once you feel comfortable doing pushups, once you feel like you've kind of got it down, you have to start making it harder for yourself,” he explains. “The resistance is what builds the strength, right?

Alexandra Lost 40 Pounds by Eating the Same Meals Every Day

Online fitness coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) personally lost 40 pounds by eating the same meals daily. “For 1-2 months I ate the same meals every single day why? Because I was confused I didn’t know what to eat or where to start so I ate the same thing everyday,” Alexandra confesses in the caption of her video.

She Also Walks 10,000 Steps a Day

In another video she reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day was also key. “I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds. And, it helps regulate hunger. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

David Tuckfield Lost 60 Pounds EMS Workouts

David_Tuckfield7David Tuckfield

David Tuckfield, 61, dropped 60 pounds and reduced his body fat by 23 percent in 16 months by incorporating electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts into his routine, which he discovered at BODY20. “I was very skeptical when I first tried the EMS workouts. I was shocked after my demo workout how much I felt a difference,” he told Body Network. “For me, the amazing thing about the EMS workouts to me is that I can actually feel or sense my muscles. That was something that I had never experienced. At first I could feel them only during the workouts, but now when I exert myself I can discern which muscles are engaged. I don’t have huge or impressive muscles, but that I am more in-tune with the muscles I have. It is a good feeling to feel your muscles engage when you do an activity.” Another “great thing” about the workout “is that you really get a full workout (or better) in 20 minutes,” he says.

He Also Set Long-Term Goals

David_Tuckfield5David Tuckfield

He also started looking at weight loss as a long-term goal. “Don’t think short term. Think of it as a very long journey,” he suggests. “You will plateau, and you should just be comfortable with that. If you don’t stress out about the plateaus, you will eventually work through them.” Daily weigh-ins also helped him. “If you’ve gained weight, ask yourself what you did yesterday that would have made you gain weight. Usually the answer is obvious,” he says.

Joy Maria Lost 70 Pounds with Hot Girl Walks

@therealjoyymaria

Replying to @177777734 this is exactly how I did & you can too 🫶🏽🥂 #postpartumweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fatlossjourney #weightlossgoals #greenscreen

Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months with the help of, wait for it, “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” She started walking to her errands, walking to and from workouts, and whenever else she could get steps in.

She Also Followed a Meal Plan

@therealjoyymaria

Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss

“If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she adds, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.” She also followed a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Gen Cohen Lost 50 Pounds by Doing the 12-3-30

Gen Cohen, CNC, lost 50 pounds by doing a few different workouts, including the 12-3-30.

She said that “rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60 minute walk in per day,” in a video. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how, just 60 minutes of walking.”

Joan Henning Lost 130 Pounds with Keto

Joan_HenningJoan Henning

In 2019, Joan Henning started her 130-pound weight loss journey with the keto diet.“ I was able to start keto,” she says. She stayed on the low carb diet for “months.” While on keto, “I probably lost about 10 pounds because keto, it comes off quickly,” she said.

💪🔥Body Booster: Start your weight loss journey slowly and avoid an all-or-nothing mentality to prevent setting yourself up for failure. Focus on regaining self-trust by consistently following through with the promises you make to yourself.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things You Need to Do to Lose Weight Over 40

Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
5 Protein Diet Traps Women Over 35 Need to Avoid for Real Fat Loss
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Many people believe that carbs are the enemy in terms of weight loss. However, this isn’t true. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that at 40, she finally shifted her approach to nutrition and fixed some crucial carb mistakes. Here is what she did instead.

She Spent Years Avoiding Carbs

“I spent years not eating foods like bananas or potatoes, thinking they would spike my glucose and make me gain weight, yet I: couldn’t figure out why I gained weight, didn’t look ‘toned’ despite working out, was constantly exhausted, had regular binges & had out of control cravings,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

This Impacted Her Metabolism

“Why? I didn’t have a healthy metabolism DESPITE eating a clean low-carb diet & working out. Because I: wasn’t eating enough protein, was eating too much fat/too many calories, wasn’t moving enough throughout the day, and drank alcohol regularly which wrecked my sleep,” she says.

She Is Now the “Healthiest and Strongest” She Has Been at 40

“I’m now 40 and can proudly say I’m the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been in my life, & I eat over 200g of carbs a day!” she continues. “The real key to metabolic health isn’t cutting carbs—it’s optimizing muscle, movement, sleep, & food quality. Here’s what actually improves insulin sensitivity (backed by science).”

Build Muscle

The first thing that improves insulin sensitivity is building muscle. “Muscle is like a glucose sponge—it pulls sugar out of your blood, reducing the need for insulin. Resistance training 2–3x per week improves insulin sensitivity by increasing glucose uptake (PMID: 23970530). Prioritize progressive overload to see the best results,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Move Daily (Beyond the Gym)

Next, in addition to workouts, you should move daily. “Long sitting hours = reduced insulin sensitivity. Break up sitting every 30 mins with ‘movement snacks’ (e.g., air squats, stair climbs). Even a 5-min post-meal walk lowers blood sugar & insulin response (PMID: 19207879),” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep:

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing sleep. “Lack of sleep disrupts insulin function. Less than 6 hours/night? Your body responds as if it’s prediabetic (PMID: 20371664). Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep, stick to a schedule, & limit blue light before bed, she says.

Eat Mostly Whole-Food Carbs

Finally, “It’s not carbs—it’s the type of carbs,” she says. “Whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes digest slower, keeping blood sugar steady (PMID: 11976158). Stick to mostly whole food carbs that are full of fiber and water & keep the ‘fun carbs’ around 5-20% within calorie balance!” she writes.

Be More Strategic

The bottom line? “Fixing your metabolism isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy. Lift weights, move often, sleep well, and eat whole foods. Small shifts = big results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Lose Up to 16 Pounds by Summer by Investing in These 5 Simple Items Recommended by a Perimenopause Expert

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on a mission to lose weight by summer? Investing in yourself and some tools to help you achieve your goals might be the thing to do. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she shares a few things to invest in in order to lose weight fast. “Here’s the exact plan to lose 8 to 16 pounds by the summer for ladies in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Invested in Herself

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Eat Whole Foods 90 Percent of the TimeCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“I invested in myself. And yes, I had to spend a little bit of money but the ROI has been nothing short of extraordinary. These 5 simple items can change your life around. Let’s welcome summer 2025 feeling our most bad selves!”

Get a Food Scale

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The first thing you need? “Get yourself a food scale and start weighing and tracking your food in grams. This will help you accurately measure how much food you’re eating. I’ve been testing out Cronometer and think it’s a great app for food tracking!” she writes.

And, Lift Weights

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Enough SleepCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

In addition to prioritizing your diet, make sure to exercise. “Pair your nutrition with a strength training routine-train 3-4x/week!” she encourages.

Grab a 2 Liter Water Bottle

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Track Everything You EatCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Hydration is also key. “Grab a 2L water bottle and fill it up every morning; take it with you wherever you go. Water flushes out toxins, reduces water retention, improves workout performance, helps control snacking,” she writes.

Stock Up on Meal Prep Containers

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“Stock up on meal prep containers,” she urges. “If you prep food ahead of time, and plan your meals for the day ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to stick to your nutrition goals. Choose 90% whole foods at all meals!”

Invest in a Fitness Tracker

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Yourself in a DeficitCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Next, “look into fitness trackers and invest,” she says. “This will help ensure you are getting enough steps in, and will monitor your overall activity levels. Are fitness trackers spot-on accurate? Nope! But,it can set a baseline for you!”

And, Use It to Get Your Steps In

Trish_Koeslag_liftwithtrish11Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 PoundsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The fitness tracker is a great tool for tracking your steps. “Aim for 10K/day. And throw in a couple of days of cardio—try two days for 30 minutes!” she writes.

Get a Journal

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​HydrateCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Her last item to invest in? “Spend a few bucks on a journal and take 5-10 minutes every morning to set your intentions for the day. This doesn’t mean your day will be perfect but in my personal journey, setting my intentions for the day always gets my mind in the right place,” she encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Over-50 Trainer Reveals 5 Game-Changing Weight Loss Facts for Women

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight over 50? Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age, which is one of the reasons she has amassed over 257,000 Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she reveals information that will help you lose weight. “5 surprising weight loss facts from a 59 year old trainer who has been there,” she writes.

Losing Weight Is Harder Over 50

Michaela Bentley Fitness​She Tried “Literally Everything” to Lose 15 Pounds at 50Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“If you’re a woman over 50 you already know that trying to lose weight in your 40s and 50s is no joke. Here are 5 surprising facts about weight loss over 40,” she continues in the post.

You Need to Strength Train

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Once She Became a Personal Trainer She Figured Out What WorkedCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

The first thing to know is that you need to strength train. “You may have heard that weight lifting is the key to losing weight over 40, 50 and beyond. The more muscle mass you have the more fat you burn at rest. We start to lose muscle over 30 and lose more with each passing decade. The best decision you can make for your health and your future is to add strength training 3 days a week,” she writes.

Don’t Go Overboard with Cutting Calories

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Next, don’t go overboard with cutting calories. “Ultra low calorie diets are unsustainable. Instead opt for a moderate calorie deficit of no more than 500 calories below maintenance and use a tracking app to keep track,” she writes.

Don’s Overtrain

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

While you need to exercise, don’t overdo it, she says. “Overtraining with too much cardio and no resistance training can sabotage your efforts. This DOESN’T mean don’t do cardio. You need to do some form of cardio for heart health but don’t just do ONLY cardio,” she writes.

Move More, Not Just in the Gym

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Food Journaling and TrackingCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“You need to move more in general,” she writes. “Many of us become much more sedentary as we age. Aim to get at least 7000-10,000 steps per day. As much movement as possible. The best form of movement is movement that you enjoy doing.”

Amp Up Protein and Fiber Intake

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Moving MoreCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Her last fact: Eat more protein and fiber. “Protein and fiber aid weight loss by helping you feel more satisfied and less likely to binge in less healthy choices, and they provide important amino acids and fiber to both help build muscle and create a happy gut. Aim for up to 1 gram protein per pound of your (ideal) weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.