Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds at 75 and Says This One Morning Habit Made All the Difference

Starting the day with healthy habits promotes all-day success.
January 19, 2026

Kathy Bates is well-known for her work in the film industry. The actress won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in "Misery" and has also earned two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards throughout her career. The 77-year-old powerhouse has made headlines more recently for her 100-pound weight loss. Bates adopted certain healthy habits to achieve her goal—and one morning habit made all the difference.

The Benefits of a Healthy Morning Routine

Having a solid, healthy morning routine basically sets you up for all-day success. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a morning routine can boost positivity, productivity, and energy levels. It supports momentum, too, helping to build up your brain's "peak time" for cognitive function.

Here's a little more about Kathy Bates's wellness journey and what helped her slim down.

She Practiced Mindfulness

Whether first thing in the morning or throughout the day, Bates has shared that she's become more mindful about her habits. She learned to sync up with her body and changed her lifestyle accordingly. Part of that shift involved cutting out processed foods and focusing on mindful eating. These essential tweaks helped Bates stay healthy, energized, and on track.

She Revamped Her Diet

Part of becoming a more mindful eater involved revamping her diet.

"I used to eat terribly: burgers and Cokes and pizza," Bates told PEOPLE. She also implemented more structure in her eating habits and no longer eats meals after 8 p.m.

Kathy Bates Was Diagnosed With Type-2 Diabetes

Bates received a type-2 diabetes diagnosis around 2017—and it served as a wakeup call.

She told PEOPLE, "I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem. [Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."

She Took Ozempic and Lost 100 Pounds

Bates lost an impressive 100 pounds. The celeb took Ozempic to treat her type-2 diabetes—but that was only part of the equation when it came to the celeb's weight-loss efforts. Bates tweaked her diet and overall lifestyle and stayed disciplined. She also revved up her physical activity. All of these healthy habits promote long-term success and sustainability.

She Uses the Treadmill

As for workouts, Bates revealed she has a treadmill at home and was open to trying Pilates.

"I have a treadmill here at the house, and I might try Pilates. People always ask, 'Don't you want a trainer?' No, I really don't. I don't want anybody over my shoulder. It's just very important to me to keep this going. I don't want to slip," Bates told PEOPLE.

She's Now Able To Do So Many Things She "Couldn't Before"

After her dramatic weight loss, Bates shared that she's now able to do many things she "couldn't before."

The celeb told PEOPLE when speaking of Matlock, "Physically, I'm capable of doing this show. I don't have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn't before."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
