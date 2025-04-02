Skip to content
Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Reveals 7 Tricks to Shape Up for Summer

Get swimsuit-ready in less than two months with these expert tips.

By Leah Suzanne Apr 02, 2025
By Leah SuzanneApr 02, 2025
Jennifer Aniston is one of the fittest stars in Hollywood. So, who better to ask for advice about how to get in shape for swimsuit season than her personal trainer? Body Network chatted with Dani Coleman, Director of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve, who shared her top 7 tricks to shape up for summer. You might be surprised at how simple her tips are.

Get Started Now

Her first tip? Make today the first day of your new fitness routine. “Start now. Cultivate your habits now so you are well ahead of the curve by the time that summer arrives,” Coleman says.

Strength Train

It’s no secret that weight lifting, aka strength training, is the top expert-recommended workout for fat loss. “Strength training helps build lean muscle mass, which is key when we are talking longevity, fighting chronic diseases, injury prevention, and altering body composition,” says Coleman.

Choose Consistency Over Intensity

Next, value consistency over intensity. “There are endless amounts of workouts and trainers to follow on social media. Instead of saving random workout videos, find a program that takes the guesswork out of your workouts and works for your body,” she says. “AtPvolve we have longer series, monthly calendars, and weekly calendars that you can follow based on your goals. “

Exercise While Traveling

Don’t let traveling be an excuse for taking a break from your routine. “Keep your workouts moving with you!” she says. “At Pvolve we havetravel-friendly equipment and over 1500 workoutson-demand to choose from whether you’re at home or on the go so you can sculpt anywhere,” she says.RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Take Movement Snacks Throughout the Day

“Add movement snacks into your daily routine,” Coleman suggests. “This can look like stretching while you watch your favorite TV show, taking your work call while you walk, quick stretches between your meetings, or a workout on your lunch break. It all adds up and counts.”

Consider Diet, Recovery, Stress, Hydration, and Sleep

“Realize that movement is only one part of the picture when we are talking about achieving progress,” Coleman continues. “You also need to consider how you are fueling your body, your recovery after your workouts, stress management, hydration, and sleep!”

Find Joy in Exercise

Lastly, make sure you love the exercise you are doing. “Find joy in whatever workout or movement practice you choose. For me that looks like community at our Pvolve West Hollywood studio, curating the perfect playlist, working out with my best friend, and actually leaving my Pvolve workouts feeling energized instead of depleted,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

7 Tricks to Summer Body Success!

By Leah Suzanne Apr 02, 2025
10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

52-Year-Old Trainer Reveals Her Secret Moves for Perfect Abs

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want a six-pack but feel like you are too old? According to one expert, you can achieve a perfect midsection at any age. Adelina Jordan is a 52-year-old fitness trainer and coach whose mission is “proving age is just a number,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals the handful of exercises that are responsible for her six-pack abs and the healthy habits that enable her to achieve them. “Six-pack abs in your fifties? Totally possible with the right plan. Here’s what worked for me,” she writes in the post.

She Trains Abs 2 to 3 Times a Week

“I train Abs like any other muscle,” she writes. She reveals that she reserves two to three days a week to do ab work. “Remember … it takes consistency with workouts and nutrition and lots of time & patience,” she writes.

Here Are the Exercises She Does

“Here is an example of the workout I do to maintain my 6-pack abs in my 50s,” she continues, revealing the five exercise sets.

  • SL crunches
  • weighted sit-ups
  • Russian twist
  • weighted toe taps
  • double crunch.

She Also Pays Attention to Her Diet

She then goes on to discuss key tips to remember for 6-pack abs, starting with diet. “Dial in your nutrition,” she writes. “Protein-packed meals, a slight calorie deficit, and staying consistent.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

And, She Lifts Weights

Next, she recommends weight lifting. “Strength training is a must,” she says. “Focus on compound lifts that engage your core and help burn fat.” According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

She Uses Resistance

Another important tactic? “Train your abs with resistance,” she suggests, “Adding light weights, cables, or bands takes your core training to the next level—think strength and definition.”

She Does Cardio

Don’t forget to do cardio. “Steady-state cardio after lifting works wonders for revealing your hard-earned progress,” she says.

And, She Is Patient

Lastly, six-pack abs don't happen overnight. “Patience is key: Progress takes time, but trust me—it’s worth it! If I can do it, so can you. Let’s make it happen!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Meghan Trainor Flaunts Washboard Abs After Slim-Down: 10 Things We Know About Her Diet and Exercise Routine

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Dec 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Meghan Trainor is flaunting her washboard abs on the I Heart Jingle Ball tour. In a new social media post the mother-of-two shows off her moves – and her seriously slimmed down figure – in a two-piece Mrs. Clause inspired look, wowwing her fans. How did the singer get in her best shape after welcoming her second child in January 2023? Here are 10 things we know about her diet and exercise routine.

Her Kids Are Her Fitspiration

Meghan Trainor at the WE Day California 2019 held at the Forum in Inglewood, USA on April 25, 2019.Shutterstock

Meghan is motivated by being a mother. "I think when you have a kid, you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated," she told Parents. "I look at Riley and think, 'I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.’"

She Lost One Pound Per Week

According to Meghan, slow and steady wins the weight loss race. She told People that she lost weight “the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” she said. “And it's a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

She Pays Attention to Portion Size

While she hasn’t divulged specific details about what she eats, Meghan has said that she eats as healthy as possible and understands the importance of eating in moderation. "I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Daily Exercise

LOS ANGELES - JUN 22: Meghan Trainor at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at the Loews Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, CAShutterstock

Meghan told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she was committed to daily exercise. “I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.' And I did," she said. "I was very dedicated, and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting.'"

She Got Strong for Her Tour

BOSTON-DEC 14: Singer Meghan Trainor performs in concert at KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2014 at TD Garden on December 14, 2014 in Boston.Shutterstock

Meghan was also motivated to get strong for her The Timeless Tour this fall. “I'm feeling fit. I've never been so fit,” she told People. “I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, okay?’ I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing.''

Strength Training

Meghan’s workout of choice is strength training. Her trainer, Rebecca Stanton, recently shared a video of the two at the gym together. Their session consisted of lots of squat and lunge variations and using free weights doing lots of slow reps.

She Doesn’t Focus on Numbers

LAS VEGAS - SEP 19: Meghan Trainor at the iHeart Radio Music Festival Night 1 at MGM Grand Resort and Casino on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, NVShutterstock

"Because I've seen so many people on TikTok now open up, and I'm like, 'Here's what it looks like to be 180 pounds.' Everyone's body's so different," People. "You could see a girl who's really tall in a bikini, showing off her 185 pound body or something. And I'm like, 'Wow. It's so interesting how weight sits differently on everyone.' Numbers are just numbers. Whatever makes you feel the healthiest is where you should live."

She Has Dabbled in the Paleo Diet

A few years back, Meghan told HollywoodLife that she was following the caveman style diet. “I’m working out! I’m trying to be healthy. I eat all Paleo and I learned smaller portions,” she said.

She Doesn’t Weight Herself

“I can’t get on that scale,” Meghan told Hollywood Life. “It’s like — you gain muscle weight and you’re like, ‘what’s going on?.’ So [I’m] just living life. I’m just trying to be happy and eating healthy foods. I know when I eat something bad I have a horrible stomach ache and it’s just poison. I can’t eat stuff like this!”

She Does Workout DVDs

Trainor is a fan of at-home workout DVDs, specifically Shaun T’s video series called Insanity. The videos are 25 minutes long and each focuses on something different — for example cardio, ab intervals, or total body circuit training. She called the method "amazing." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Becky Greenan Reveals 5 Exercises That "Hit Every Muscle in Your Upper Body" 

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Aug 09, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Having children and getting older is no excuse when it comes to fitness. Becky Greenan, a 37-year-old mother of two, is living, breathing proof that you can get into the best shape of your life after having kids. The fitness trainer and influencer has built up a following of nearly one million on Instagram, sharing effective, at-home workouts.

This week she dropped a new one that will change your body. “Upper & Core that will hit every muscle in your upper body with just 5 exercises,” she writes in the caption. Find out how to do the workout and see her amazing 10-year transformation on The Body Network.

Here Is the Workout

“I’m holding 10lbs and 5lbs,” she notes, suggesting 12 reps per exercise and 3 to 4 total sets.

  1. Lean backs with front raise
  2. Skull crusher with alt. leg raise
  3. Alt. curl into press
  4. Kneeling lateral raises
  5. Push up into superman

Her 10-year Transformation Is Shocking

Becky also shared a shocking transformation photo on Instagram this week, “ 27 years old vs 37 years old with 2 kids,” she wrote in the caption. “My transformation didn’t take me 10 years to see results. But my progress hasn’t been linear either - especially with 2 pregnancies.

Be Consistent, She Says

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky4built.by.becky/Instagram

What is one of the secrets behind her transformation? “One thing I’ve always been is CONSISTENT. I’ve always kept going and I’ve never given up on myself,” she says.

For Building Muscle, Lift Weights, Not Cardio

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky3built.by.becky/Instagram

“If you want to change your body composition by getting lean and adding curves - LIFT WEIGHTS. If you want to build confidence - LIFT WEIGHTS. Cardio isn’t going to give you the shape you’re looking for,” she points out.

Her Workouts Can Be Done with Resistance Bands and Dumbbells

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky6built.by.becky/Instagram

She adds that the majority of workouts on her fitness app only require resistance bands and dumbbells, and can be done at home. “YES it can be done and it’s what I’ve been doing for years,” she concludes.

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky7built.by.becky/Instagram

As for diet, Becky consumes “2000ish calories and 120ish protein,” per day. “Full day of meals on a rest day for this 37 year old mama of 2. Each meal contains carbs, protein and fats. I did an estimate of my calories and protein intake for you all. I usually eat more on lifting days because I’m hungrier,” she writes in a post.

  1. 2 eggs, 2 egg whites and feta toast with butter

    400 calories / 25 protein

  2. Apple with peanut butter, protein shake

    450 calories / 35 protein

  3. Chicken thigh and leg, sweet potato and broccoli

    450 calories / 45 protein

  4. Bun with turkey, and orange

    350 calories / 15 grams protein

  5. Cucumber salad and cookies

    400 calories

💪🔥Body Booster: For a successful transformation, be consistent. Never give up on yourself and keep going.

Mom of 4 Over 30 Lost 40 Pounds in 6 Months with Daily Walks

Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Apr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
We've all been there—standing on the scale, feeling like change is impossible. For Ashley Porter, that frustration peaked when she saw the number on her scale matched what she weighed the day she gave birth to twins. As a busy mom of four in her thirties, she felt stuck in a cycle of failed attempts and disappointment. "I had done countless weight loss challenges in my life," Ashley shares in her post. "After each baby, the weight seemed to be a little more difficult to get off." But through a dedicated six-month journey involving daily walks and establishing key morning habits, Ashley not only lost 40 pounds but created a sustainable lifestyle she loves. Her story proves that it's never too late to transform your life—and shows exactly how you can do it too.

The Turning Point

Everyone reaches a breaking point before making a real change. For Ashley, October was her darkest month. "I got to the point where I felt I wasn't in control of so many areas of my life," Ashley admits. "I just felt every aspect of my life just felt sad." She had gained weight with each pregnancy and never fully lost it before the next one. When she stepped on the scale at 33 and saw she weighed exactly what she did the day she delivered twins, something inside her shifted. It was time for a change.

The Decision That Started It All

Sometimes simply acknowledging you're unhappy creates the momentum for change. "On Halloween last year, I remember sitting down with my husband and talking about all the areas of my life that I wasn't happy with," Ashley reveals. That honest conversation became her catalyst. "In that moment, I immediately felt better. I felt happier. I felt excited," she says. By recognizing her power to choose a different path, Ashley experienced an immediate mental shift that would fuel her entire journey.

Morning Habit 1: The Daily Checklist

Ashley's transformation began with a simple tool—a daily checklist that kept her accountable. "On November 1st, I made my very first checklist and I got on Instagram and I told everyone what I was doing," Ashley explains. Her checklist included items like working out 4-5 times weekly, personal development, daily walks, 8 hours of sleep, and eliminating negativity. This morning ritual of creating and reviewing her checklist set the tone for each day. By making her commitment public, she created extra accountability that helped her follow through consistently.

Morning Habit 2: Personal Development

Starting each day with personal growth became a cornerstone of Ashley's success. "I knew I had so much mental work I needed to do, and spending time daily in personal development, meditating, and focusing on removing negativity from my life, which also included negative self-talk," Ashley shares. She began each morning immersing herself in content that supported her goals—listening to podcasts or watching motivational videos while preparing breakfast. This intentional morning practice reshaped her mindset and fueled her motivation throughout the day.

Morning Habit 3: Visualizing Her Future Self

Ashley's powerful morning visualization practice changed how she approached each day. "Imagine the highest version of yourself and start showing up as her," became the screensaver on her phone and her daily mantra. Each morning, Ashley would envision her ideal self and how that person would navigate the day ahead. "What would her morning routine look like? What time would she go to bed? How would she spend her time in the day?" she would ask herself. This morning habit helped close the gap between her current reality and her aspirations.

Daily Walks: The Consistent Physical Practice

Walking became Ashley's gateway to consistent physical activity. As part of her six-month commitment, she incorporated daily walks into her routine, making them non-negotiable. "I had to unbecome who I naturally am," Ashley admits. "Naturally, I want to stay up late and sleep in all morning. Naturally, I want to relax all day." These walks not only contributed to her weight loss but became a time for mental clarity and reinforcing her commitment to change. The simplicity and accessibility of walking made it the perfect foundation for her physical transformation.

The Decision-Making Framework

Ashley developed a powerful question that guided her choices throughout the day. "Anytime a decision in my day was to be made, I'd ask myself, what would a fit person do?" she explains. This simple framework helped her navigate temptations and stay aligned with her goals. "Yes, I would rather eat a bag of chips. And I knew that was going to give me temporary satisfaction," she acknowledges. "But consciously choosing a healthier alternative made me go to bed feeling accomplished and proud." This mindset shift transformed her eating habits without extreme dieting.

Create Your Supportive Environment

Your environment either supports or sabotages your goals. "To really completely reinvent yourself, you've got to be eating, sleeping, breathing this new lifestyle," Ashley emphasizes. She intentionally surrounded herself with content and people that reinforced her new path. "Start following accounts on social media that will inspire you every single day to stick to your new lifestyle. Unfollow anyone who maybe causes you to have negative thoughts," she advises. This environmental design made good choices easier and strengthened her resolve.

Focus On Daily Actions, Not Just Results

Ashley discovered that targeting daily behaviors, not just outcomes, accelerated her progress. "Instead of saying, my goal is to lose 20 pounds, that can be your big goal. But your goal today is to get your workout in and to stick to your meal plan," she suggests. This shift created immediate wins and deeper satisfaction. "When you do this consistently, your big goal happens by default," Ashley explains. By celebrating daily actions rather than distant results, she maintained motivation throughout her journey.

The Power of Daily Progress

The joy of transformation comes from the journey itself. "You will never be happier than when you are working towards something," Ashley insists. She found truth in the idea that "progress equals happiness," experiencing greater fulfillment with each step forward. "The day you decide to change and you wake up and you're crossing things off your checklist that are helping you move the needle towards your goals—you will never be happier," she shares. This realization kept her going even on difficult days.

When New Habits Become Your Identity

The ultimate reward came when Ashley's new behaviors became automatic. "Eventually the decisions that used to be so hard or uncomfortable for you to make will become uncomfortable for you to not make them because this is just who you are," Ashley explains. After six months of consistent effort, her healthy choices no longer felt like a struggle—they simply felt like her. The morning habits, daily walks, and mindset shifts had transformed not just her body but her identity. "This is the new you," she affirms, celebrating the sustainable nature of her 40-pound weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

I'm a Bikini Competitor Who Beat Belly Fat at 50 and Here's How You Can Too

Melissa Neill
By Melissa Neill Apr 10, 2025
Melissa Neill
CEO of Body By Bikini
Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the founder of Body By Bikini.
See Full Bio
That unexpected belly fat that seems to appear out of nowhere once you hit your 40s can feel impossible to lose. No matter how many sit–ups you do or salads you eat, that stubborn midsection just doesn't budge like it used to. I know exactly how frustrating this is because I've been through it myself.

As a fitness coach who specializes in helping women over 40, I discovered the real solutions to menopause belly fat through my own journey competing in bikini competitions. Back in 2018, I was struggling just like you might be now – trying all the usual methods and seeing no results until I finally cracked the code.

Today, I'm going to share the exact process that has helped over 13,000 women lose menopause belly fat – a straightforward approach you can follow to flatten your midsection in just 6–8 weeks. If you're tired of feeling uncomfortable in your clothes and ready for real solutions that work with your changing body, you'll want to read every word of what follows.

Why We Get Menopause Belly Fat

First off, I'm going to show you the shocking reasons you have gained fat around your midsection and how, once you hit the age of 40, your body has changed.

Linda is one of my clients – she was struggling with belly fat after having a child. The lifestyle she adopted was catching up with her, but she couldn't understand why. She was doing the same things she did in her younger days, but gradually her waist was expanding. She couldn't find clothes to fit, and she realised she had to make a choice to either go and buy new clothes or do something about her expanding waistline.

She decided to take action and join my program. As each week passed, she saw her waistline diminishing and lost 20 lbs. Linda was elated she had found success when it had eluded her before. You can see from these pictures and the smile on Linda's face talking about it that she was really happy with her results in just 8 weeks.

So what had happened to Linda's body, and why had she gained so much weight?

There are three things in Linda's body that were causing her belly fat and preventing her from losing weight using the traditional methods.

1. Insulin Resistance

If you try pouring water into an already soaked sponge, the sponge can't absorb any more water. That's the same as your glucose or sugar in your body – it can't be absorbed like it used to, so you get blood sugar spikes that cause fat gain.

The fat gain will typically sit around your midsection, as Linda found.

2. Loss of Estrogen

Linda's body once she hit the age of 40 is changing due to her hormones. This is because her body has lost estrogen. You can see here she started to store fat around her midsection. That's because as her body has lost estrogen, it's trying to make more, and with that, it makes more fat too. And that typically sits around her midsection. She hasn't changed anything – she has the same lifestyle habits, but her body is storing more fat because it's lacking in estrogen.

3. Loss of Muscle

There is another important thing that is happening to Linda's body, which is adding to the already expanding waistline.

Linda and every woman at this stage will find that her muscles are declining. It's declining at a rate of 1% per year once you hit the age of 40.

Why Is That Important?

Muscle is like logs I am putting on a fire—the more you have, the longer and hotter the fire burns, even when you're not stoking it.

When you have more muscle, like more logs on the fire, your body is going to burn calories without effort, just when you're sitting, resting, and sleeping.

But as you age, you are not getting that magic effect of muscle. Take me – I'm 58 – if I hadn't done anything about it, I would have lost 18% of muscle or 18% of the logs I had available to burn.

Inflammation

Let's move on to the fourth thing that is happening in your body.

When I was perimenopausal, I was suffering from 2 things I couldn't quite understand. I was getting water retention and bloating. This was during the time I was doing bikini shows, and leading up to the show, I would get really anxious about the water retention and bloating. My ankles would always swell up towards the end of the day, and my coach would order me to have my legs raised to ease this.

And the bloating would get worse throughout the day, and I would have a particular reaction to eating certain foods, like dairy and even natural sweeteners.

What was going on was inflammation, which is a huge problem for perimenopausal and menopausal women and contributes to our belly fat.

Simply put, your body becomes more inflamed as a way of healing itself. But many women experience chronic inflammation, and when left unchecked, it will lead to weight gain, joint pain, and even autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's.

What Doesn't Work For Belly Fat

So we've learned why we get belly fat, so I'm going to show you why some traditional methods for fat loss won't work anymore. These were methods when you were younger, and some people will even get upset and angry with the first one I'm going to talk about because they love it. But I am not talking about whether you love it, I'm talking about whether it reduces belly fat.

Do you remember the role of muscle, and loading more logs on the fire would keep the fire burning longer and hotter without effort? Well, there are some things that are going to put that fire out, like throwing cold water on it. In other words, they are going to slow your metabolism down.

Running: It’s the worst kind of exercise you can do, because you will reduce your muscle mass.

Very low carb, low calories, or extreme fasting: again, as it will result in loss of muscle, so they are going to put your fire out.

Torch Belly Fat with These Exercises

Remember that fire we were talking about and how we can add more logs on so the fire burns hotter and for longer? That is done by building more muscle. So you need to lift weights to get this magical fat burning.

But you're not going to get bulky like a bodybuilder. You're just putting back the muscle you lost through the aging process.

Lifting Weights

What happens to your body when you lift weights is that your metabolism speeds up and you are going to be burning calories when you are sitting around, sleeping, and doing everyday things.

It's not about the calories you burn when you are exercising, and it's the calories you burn throughout the day when you are lifting weights.

And that's not the only benefit of lifting weights.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full up because of insulin resistance? You can make your sponge bigger by adding more muscle. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at absorbing glucose. So lifting weights is your new friend.

Your body turns into a fat-burning machine when you lift weights.

This is why I have remained so lean for years after my initial success at transforming my body and becoming a stage competitor.

Now I strength train 4 times a week for around 45 mins to an hour per session. So I don't spend huge amounts of time working out. Some people are surprised by this.

And there are two more forms of exercise that will help you keep those logs on the fire, in other words, support your metabolism:

As well as strength training, you do want to be doing some sort of cardio, but not to the detriment of your strength training. We have already learned that too intense cardio can throw water on the fire, but there is a type of cardio that will enhance your muscles and help you put more logs on your fire….

Walking

Walking is amazing for menopausal women because it will not deplete your muscles and it's easy on your joints. You want to get in 7,000 steps per day, which will help your body burn extra calories with the minimum effort. To up your walking game, I love to add in a weighted vest, and that's what I do with my clients. It really is a game changer. Go for 10% of your body weight.

High Intensity Interval training

Another option is to implement High-Intensity Interval training (HIIT). But only in small amounts. You want to be doing 15–20 minutes per session, no more than 4 times a week. You can go for 30 minutes, but I wouldn't do that anymore, so you don't end up depleting your muscles.

Personally, I love HIIT, but not everyone does, so if you don't like it, stick to walking.

Eat Your Way to a Flatter Tummy

Exercise is not the only tool in your armoury when it comes to the war against belly fat. How you eat is absolutely crucial, and I am going to reveal my secret to eating, which will absolutely torch belly fat and has been so successful for the thousands of women on my programs.

So we've discovered earlier that we get inflammation & insulin resistance; so how do we tackle them?

To reduce inflammation, we need to be eating food that will fight inflammation and cutting out foods that make it worse.

That's cutting out ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and alcohol, and instead having a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, and whole foods.

Foods that actively fight inflammation are berries, tomatoes, peppers, green leafy veg, green tea, oily fish, and even 70% cocoa dark chocolate.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full. You can reduce the amount of water you are sending to your sponge. The water is glucose in your body and too much if it will make your sponge overflow. So you should be eating less sugar and fewer refined carbs like white flour and swap these for whole grains and starchy veg.

Then there is an amazing food group which will put more logs on your fire like strength training.

That's Protein

Protein helps with belly fat in 2 ways:

1. Your body takes longer to break down protein, so you are burning more calories than when you eat carbs and fats

2. Protein will support strength training and is the building block to putting on muscle, so it will help with putting those logs on the fire.

You want to be getting in 1g of protein per pound in body weight, which sounds a lot, but that's eating protein at every single meal and snack.

But is eating non-inflammatory foods and increasing your protein all it takes to lose belly fat?

No, you do need to be burning more energy than you are consuming in food for this to work. In other words, you do need to be in a calorie deficit.

I know many of you ask me how many calories I should be eating. The answer is – that depends on so many things. What your goal is, how much activity you are doing, and how much you currently weigh. You also need to have a workout plan that's designed for your level of fitness, experience, and goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

About the author: Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the CEO of Body By Bikini

5 Best Walking Exercises for Burning Fat After 50

Josh York
By Josh York Apr 10, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Walking is something most of us do every day without much thought, but it can be transformed into a powerful fat-burning exercise, especially for those over 50. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, I've seen clients lose significant weight and become happier with who they are simply by adding a daily walk to their schedule. It's an accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine. Ready to turn your regular walks into fat-burning sessions? Here are five exercises that will help you do just that.

Why Walking Works Best for You After 50

Morning jog. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch, checking the result while running in a green park on a sunny summer day

Shutterstock

Walking is a great low-impact workout option that is easy on the joints, making it a go-to exercise for people over 50. It is an extremely accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine, plus the intensity can easily be varied depending on the speed at which one walks, helping to burn more calories and improve fat loss. Additionally, walking aids in building and maintaining muscle mass, which is important as metabolism slows down naturally with age. Walking provides other benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and increased bone density.

This is a better option for people over 50 due to its low-impact nature, accessibility, and gradual progression that walking offers. High-intensity activities put stress on joints like the knees, ankles, and hips, which can increase injury risk. Walking requires no additional equipment or facilities, and you can increase the intensity or duration throughout the exercise to make it adaptable to your fitness level.

1. Walking Lunges

Mature couple having a workout together in the park

Shutterstock

How to do it: Start standing straight up with your feet together. Take a step forward. Bend at your knees until they are at 90 degrees. Rise back up and step forward with your back leg to bring your feet back together. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Why it's beneficial: Walking lunges are beneficial because they boost metabolism and burn calories through the engagement of large lower-body muscles such as your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. They also improve your strength, stability, and functional fitness.

Mistakes to avoid: Common mistakes to avoid when doing walking lunges are leaning forward or backward, rushing the movement, not engaging the core, and not breathing properly. These will all decrease the benefits of the exercise if performed incorrectly.

2. Power Intervals

Caucasian mature female runner athlete tying training shoes while jogging on the stadium in public park in the morning. Active healthy sporty lifestyle.

Shutterstock

How to do it: Begin with a brisk walking warm-up for five to 10 minutes. Speed up your pace with a power walk for a set duration. Slow down to a more moderate pace to allow for recovery. Continue alternating between the two paces for the duration of your walk.

Why it's beneficial: This exercise elevates your heart rate to lead to increased calorie burning during and after your workout. Power intervals also provide cardiovascular benefits that include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of stroke, and overall improved cardiovascular health.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistake is rushing intervals. It is not a sprint; the goal is power and controlled movements to get an effective workout. On the other side, make sure you slow down during the more moderate intervals to allow your body time to rest. Most importantly, warm up before and stretch after.

3. Overhead Presses

Beautiful senior woman on a walk in the park, performs exercises with dumbbells in her hands

How to do it: Grab dumbbells or water bottles as weights. Bend your elbows so the weights are at shoulder-height in a neutral position. As you walk, press your arms straight up. Lower them back to shoulder height and repeat.

Why it's beneficial: This workout is a dual-threat that combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training to promote muscle growth and increase metabolic rate to help with fat loss. Strength training fights the natural decrease of muscle mass that comes with aging, ultimately requiring more energy to maintain than fat and a higher resting metabolic rate. Overhead presses can also aid in improving bone density to reduce one's chances of osteoporosis and fractures, plus also improve posture.

Mistakes to avoid: A common mistake is selecting too heavy a weight. Keep in mind that you want to select a weight you can maintain throughout your walk, so start light and build up as you get stronger. It is important for your posture and injury avoidance that you don't arch your back.

4. Walking Backwards

Close up of unrecognizable young woman legs ready to run wearing sneakers and tropical leggings with palm trees

Shutterstock

How to do it: Find a clear and flat path. Maintain your balance by slowly and carefully lifting one foot and placing it behind the other. Bring the second foot behind the first. Repeat this rhythm for a selected distance or time.

Why it's beneficial: Walking backwards activates different muscles compared to walking forward. This generates greater calorie burn and improved cardiorespiratory fitness by forcing you to work harder, while also improving balance, stability, and flexibility. The workout hits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Additionally, it can improve your brain function by providing a change of pace and a mental challenge for you to focus on the new movement.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistakes are obstacles and uneven surfaces. Simply check your surroundings before beginning your workout. You will be grateful you did as it allows you to focus on the exercise and be fully in the moment without worry. Start with small steps to get a grasp of your footing through accurate distances and directions to avoid falling.

5. Calf Raises

Close-up of gil's bare feet on wet sand. Running shoes and cold sea in the background. tip toe, Calf raises

Shutterstock

How to do it: Pause at pre-set intervals during your walk. Stand with your feet together. Place your arms straight by your side. Rise up on your toes and slowly return your feet to flat on the ground.

Why it's beneficial: Calf raises are beneficial in helping with muscle mass and endurance. By performing calf raises, you are building muscle tissue that burns more energy compared to fat at rest, leading to a boost in your metabolic rate when not working out. This is also essential to enhancing your physical activity and improving cardiovascular health by strengthening the muscles that pump blood back to your heart. Calf raises provide better circulation and cardiovascular function.

Mistakes to avoid: Focus on the full range of motion through slow and controlled movements. This means maintaining straight knees and avoiding bouncing or rolling your ankles.

Don’t Have Unrealistic Expectations

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy space​Final WordShutterstock

When you're getting into a workout routine, it's easy to fall into some common traps. Things like skipping your warm-up, doing too much cardio, ignoring strength training, or expecting overnight results can really hold you back. It’s also important to stay consistent, fuel your body with the right nutrition, and keep track of your progress. These little things make a big difference—and skipping them can make it way harder to see the results you’re working for.

How to Start Your Fat-Burning Walking Routine

Mature Couple On Autumn Walk With LabradorShutterstock

Start by focusing on consistency and gradual progression to find a routine that works for your body and schedule. You don't want to overdo it early on, so start slow and build up as you start to feel more confident. Small steps will help build big results over time.

I highly recommend walking, whether with a friend or by yourself – it is simple and effective. By incorporating these exercises into your walks, you'll maximize your fat-burning potential and enjoy all the benefits walking has to offer. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

About the author: Josh York is a certified personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ

