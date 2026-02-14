 Skip to content

Faith Hill's 6 Anti-Aging Habits That Keep Her Looking 20 Years Younger After 50

The celeb maintains a healthy diet and outlook on life.
February 14, 2026

​​The mystery of the fountain of youth has been right in front of us for centuries—and it lies in self-care and preservation. An active lifestyle and a nutritious eating plan, topped off with sufficient sleep, is the best recipe for achieving longevity. Your genetics play a big part in health and aging, which is something that can't be controlled. What you need to focus on is day-to-day habits.

For inspiration, we turned to Faith Hill. The 58-year-old singer and actress has six anti-aging habits that keep her looking 20 years younger in her 50s.

Faith Hill's Health Challenges

LOS ANGELES - FEB 10: Faith Hill arrives to the Grammy Awards 2013 on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.
Hill has dealt with several health issues, including neck and hand surgeries. During an October 2025 tour stop in Highland, California, Hill's husband Tim McGraw shared an update: "My wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries. She's had five neck surgeries, and she's had a couple of hand surgeries."

She's Realistic About Working Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14, 2010: Faith Hill at the premiere of "Country Strong" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Theatre, Beverly Hills. December 14, 2010 Los Angeles, CA
When it comes to working out, Hill is realistic and doesn't put a ton of pressure on herself.

"Some days it's harder to get myself moving than others but it has such a positive impact on my day. I have more energy throughout the day and feel better overall," the singer shared (via Taste of Country).

She Drinks Plenty of Water

Country star FAITH HILL at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. 08JAN2001.
Hill added, "I also try to drink 70-90 ounces of water a day. It is so good for you, inside and out."

Drinking plenty of water is essential for your overall health and well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), staying hydrated can help you avoid the unsavory side effects of dehydration, such as overheating, unclear thinking, constipation, and mood swings.

She Watches What She Eats

Singer FAITH HILL at the 29th Annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena. 12JAN2003.
While Hill isn't a major fan of dieting, she's mindful of what she eats.

"A few of you have asked about my diet or if I diet. I don't diet but I do watch what I eat," she told Self (via Hello!).

She Loves Lunch Salads

Singer FAITH HILL at the world premiere, at Universal City, of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas. 08NOV2000.
One of Hill's go-to picks for lunch? A protein-packed salad.

"For lunch, I usually have a Greek salad with grilled chicken. I love salads for lunch. It's light, delicious and good for you. I vary the protein and sometimes use salmon instead of chicken," the celeb told Self.

She Gets Her Fill of Greens

LOS ANGELES - FEB 10: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill arrives to the 2013 Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013 in Hollywood, CA
In addition to lunch salads, Hill enjoys eating kale, a nutrient-dense leafy green.

"I'm lucky because I'm one of those people who actually loves kale. Growing up, my parents had a garden, and we would pick things straight off the vine, so I've always been a fan of 'raw' foods," the singer told NewBeauty.

She Doesn't Deprive Herself

Singer FAITH HILL at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, California. 07JAN01.
Hill knows the importance of enjoying the occasional treat—it's what keeps any routine sustainable. While her diet is generally pretty clean, some of the celeb's go-to indulgences include sweet tea and fudgy Coca-Cola cake.

