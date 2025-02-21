Skip to content
Expert Reveals How to Swtich Your Body From "Fat-Storing" to "Fat-Burning" Mode

Is your body holding onto fat instead of burning it?

By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Emily Ogan
7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable” by Spring Break
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you struggling to lose weight? Your body might be holding onto fat instead of burning it. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist. “I help busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that a key reason you could be failing at weight loss is that your body isn’t in fat-burning mode. “Here’s the truth: Your body isn’t in fat-burning mode—it’s stuck in fat-storing mode,” she writes.

HIgh Intensity Workouts and Undereating Could Be Throwing Off Your Hormones

“High-intensity workouts and undereating can spike your cortisol (stress hormone), throw off your hormones, and tell your body to cling to fat—especially around your belly. To switch to fat-burning mode, you need to work with your body, not against it,” she says, explaining how to do it.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

First, Ditch Endless Cardio and Bootcamps

The first thing she recommonds? “Ditch the endless cardio and bootcamp workouts. While they might feel productive, they can elevate cortisol levels and keep your body in stress mode. This significantly stalls your fat loss,” she says.

Second, Strength Train

“Focus on strength training instead,” she continues. ”Building muscle not only tones your body but also boosts your metabolism so you burn more calories all day long—even while you’re resting. Strength training is the key to lasting fat loss after 35.”

Third, Don’t Starve Your Body

And third, “Stop starving your body,” she says. “Skipping meals or drastically cutting calories tanks your metabolism and leaves your body with no fuel to function. This survival mode makes it even harder to lose weight.”

Strength Train Three Times a Week

The Solution? “Swap the bootcamp and cardio-heavy classes for 3-4 strength training sessions per week,” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

And, Fuel Your Body with Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Carbs

You also need to make adjustments to your diet. “Fuel your body with protein, fiber, and healthy carbs at every meal- and be sure you’re eating ENOUGH to rev your metabolism and get you into fat burning mode,” she said.

Finally, Be Consistent

And last but not least, stick to it. “Focus on consistency—not extremes—to reset your metabolism and hormones,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Wake Up Earlier

In another post, she reveals more habits to shape up fast, starting with waking up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

Hydrate

She also recommends prioritizing hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Also, amp up your steps. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

