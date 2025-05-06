Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Doctor Who Prescribes Ozempic Shares 4 Tips to Maximize Weight Loss

Weight loss doctor reveals proven strategies to boost your Ozempic results

By Christopher Roback
May 06, 2025

After countless failed diets and frustrating weight loss plateaus, many women find themselves searching for solutions that actually work. Dr. Ryan Das, MD, Co-Founder and Medical Director at SummaUp, has dedicated his career to helping professional women over 40 reclaim their health and confidence through sustainable weight loss strategies. With extensive experience prescribing Ozempic (semaglutide) to his patients, Dr. Das has developed a proven set of guidelines that maximize results while minimizing side effects. Here are the four essential tips he shares with every patient starting this treatment.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Prioritize Hydration for Maximum Benefits

Water becomes even more crucial when taking Ozempic, as hydration helps manage common side effects and keeps your body functioning optimally. "Staying hydrated also helps you avoid the fatigue that some people complain about," Dr. Das explains in his post. His patients find success with hydration packs or flavored water to make increasing their water intake more enjoyable.

Never Skip Meals Despite Reduced Appetite

Beautiful young woman eating burger at restaurant

Shutterstock

One of Ozempic's most noticeable effects is decreased appetite, but Dr. Das warns against using this as an excuse to skip meals entirely. "You've got to make sure to get these foods in at regular intervals," he advises. He recommends focusing on whole foods, plenty of vegetables, and lean proteins to maintain energy levels and protect muscle mass during weight loss.

Always Lead with Protein at Every Meal

Grilled Ribeye Steak with with knife and fork on meat cutting board on wooden background

Shutterstock

Dr. Das has a simple but powerful rule for patients on Ozempic: "Make sure when you get a meal, eat protein first. So if you can't finish the rest, you have an ideal mix." This strategy ensures patients get essential nutrients even when their reduced appetite makes finishing meals difficult. It's a game-changer for maintaining proper nutrition during weight loss.

Incorporate Movement Without Overwhelming Yourself

Nordic walking - active people outdoor

Shutterstock

Exercise doesn't need to be extreme to be effective with Ozempic treatment. Dr. Das often references his team's recommendation: "One of our executive trainers tells our clients to do 5k to 10k steps daily." This equates to roughly two to three miles of walking. "I find the easiest thing to do is just go ahead and get a step counter like an Apple Watch or your iPhone," he suggests, making activity tracking simple and accessible.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know Before Taking a GLP-1 Drug, According to a Nurse Who Takes It

Celebrate Non-Scale Victories

Two people in sports outfits have an active HIIT workout in the forest. Woman and a man giving each other a high five after a outdoor workoutShutterstock

Beyond the numbers on the scale, Dr. Das emphasizes the importance of recognizing all forms of progress. "If you're successful in not eating that delicious dessert that you oftentimes try to eat after dinner, that's a win," he encourages. Whether it's completing your daily steps or making healthier food choices, these victories add up to significant results over time.

Avoid the Daily Weigh-In Trap

Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale, personal accurate body fat tester / skin fold caliper measurement tool for stomach / belly and measuring tape on blue background​Why Protein Matters for Weight LossShutterstock

Dr. Das strongly advises against daily weigh-ins, explaining, "The issue with weighing yourself daily is there are going to be fluctuations in your weight on a day-to-day basis." Instead, he recommends weekly weigh-ins for a more accurate picture of progress. This approach helps patients maintain motivation without getting discouraged by normal weight fluctuations.

Track Your Entire Experience

Beautiful attractive Asia lady choosing clothes on clothes rack dressing looking herself in mirror in living room at house. Girl think what to wear casual shirt. Lifestyle women relax at home concept.

Shutterstock

Weight loss is about more than just pounds lost. "Our bodies are so different and we all lose in different ways and at different speeds," Dr. Das reminds his patients. He encourages tracking energy levels, how clothes fit, and overall mood to get a complete picture of progress. These indicators often show improvement before the scale reflects changes.

Practice Patience with Your Body

Happy businesswoman warming up body and muscles at workplace, feeling satisfied with work done, smiling female employee resting from computer screen. Well-being, productivity and happiness at work​Take Action Today For Real ResultsShutterstock

Understanding that weight loss is a journey helps patients stay committed to the process. "Weight loss is a journey and everyone's body responds differently," Dr. Das emphasizes. He encourages celebrating progress regardless of the pace, focusing on the long-term lifestyle changes that support sustained results.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Focus on Sustainable Success

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​Your Action PlanShutterstock

Dr. Das's ultimate message to his patients is clear: "It's about long-term success, not quick fixes." He views Ozempic as a tool that works best when combined with healthy lifestyle changes. The most successful outcomes happen when patients use the medication to establish lasting habits that will serve them well beyond their treatment period.

Key Takeaway

Portrait of female pharmacist in drugstore.

Shutterstock

Dr. Das's approach to Ozempic treatment goes beyond simply prescribing medication. His comprehensive strategy addresses hydration, nutrition, movement, and mindset to help patients achieve their best results. By following these expert-backed tips, you can maximize the benefits of Ozempic while building sustainable habits that support long-term weight management success. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

