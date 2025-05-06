Doctor Who Prescribes Ozempic Shares 4 Tips to Maximize Weight Loss

After countless failed diets and frustrating weight loss plateaus, many women find themselves searching for solutions that actually work. Dr. Ryan Das, MD, Co-Founder and Medical Director at SummaUp, has dedicated his career to helping professional women over 40 reclaim their health and confidence through sustainable weight loss strategies. With extensive experience prescribing Ozempic (semaglutide) to his patients, Dr. Das has developed a proven set of guidelines that maximize results while minimizing side effects. Here are the four essential tips he shares with every patient starting this treatment.RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss
Prioritize Hydration for Maximum Benefits
Water becomes even more crucial when taking Ozempic, as hydration helps manage common side effects and keeps your body functioning optimally. "Staying hydrated also helps you avoid the fatigue that some people complain about," Dr. Das explains in his post. His patients find success with hydration packs or flavored water to make increasing their water intake more enjoyable.
Never Skip Meals Despite Reduced Appetite
Shutterstock
One of Ozempic's most noticeable effects is decreased appetite, but Dr. Das warns against using this as an excuse to skip meals entirely. "You've got to make sure to get these foods in at regular intervals," he advises. He recommends focusing on whole foods, plenty of vegetables, and lean proteins to maintain energy levels and protect muscle mass during weight loss.
Always Lead with Protein at Every Meal
Shutterstock
Dr. Das has a simple but powerful rule for patients on Ozempic: "Make sure when you get a meal, eat protein first. So if you can't finish the rest, you have an ideal mix." This strategy ensures patients get essential nutrients even when their reduced appetite makes finishing meals difficult. It's a game-changer for maintaining proper nutrition during weight loss.
Incorporate Movement Without Overwhelming Yourself
Shutterstock
Exercise doesn't need to be extreme to be effective with Ozempic treatment. Dr. Das often references his team's recommendation: "One of our executive trainers tells our clients to do 5k to 10k steps daily." This equates to roughly two to three miles of walking. "I find the easiest thing to do is just go ahead and get a step counter like an Apple Watch or your iPhone," he suggests, making activity tracking simple and accessible.RELATED: 5 Things to Know Before Taking a GLP-1 Drug, According to a Nurse Who Takes It
Celebrate Non-Scale VictoriesShutterstock
Beyond the numbers on the scale, Dr. Das emphasizes the importance of recognizing all forms of progress. "If you're successful in not eating that delicious dessert that you oftentimes try to eat after dinner, that's a win," he encourages. Whether it's completing your daily steps or making healthier food choices, these victories add up to significant results over time.
Avoid the Daily Weigh-In TrapWhy Protein Matters for Weight LossShutterstock
Dr. Das strongly advises against daily weigh-ins, explaining, "The issue with weighing yourself daily is there are going to be fluctuations in your weight on a day-to-day basis." Instead, he recommends weekly weigh-ins for a more accurate picture of progress. This approach helps patients maintain motivation without getting discouraged by normal weight fluctuations.
Track Your Entire Experience
Shutterstock
Weight loss is about more than just pounds lost. "Our bodies are so different and we all lose in different ways and at different speeds," Dr. Das reminds his patients. He encourages tracking energy levels, how clothes fit, and overall mood to get a complete picture of progress. These indicators often show improvement before the scale reflects changes.
Practice Patience with Your BodyTake Action Today For Real ResultsShutterstock
Understanding that weight loss is a journey helps patients stay committed to the process. "Weight loss is a journey and everyone's body responds differently," Dr. Das emphasizes. He encourages celebrating progress regardless of the pace, focusing on the long-term lifestyle changes that support sustained results.RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects
Focus on Sustainable SuccessYour Action PlanShutterstock
Dr. Das's ultimate message to his patients is clear: "It's about long-term success, not quick fixes." He views Ozempic as a tool that works best when combined with healthy lifestyle changes. The most successful outcomes happen when patients use the medication to establish lasting habits that will serve them well beyond their treatment period.
Key Takeaway
Shutterstock
Dr. Das's approach to Ozempic treatment goes beyond simply prescribing medication. His comprehensive strategy addresses hydration, nutrition, movement, and mindset to help patients achieve their best results. By following these expert-backed tips, you can maximize the benefits of Ozempic while building sustainable habits that support long-term weight management success. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.