Woman Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Making These 4 Habit Changes

One weight loss warrior reveals simple things that helped her get in shape.

By Leah Groth Jan 16, 2025
Woman Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Making These 4 Habit Changes
Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

61-Year-Old Woman Lost 40 Pounds By Making These 2 Simple Changes

Ilene_Block_silverandstrong1
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you in your post-menopausal stage and struggling to lose weight? Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. In fact, she herself lost 40 pounds at the age of 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “I totally changed my body composition at 61 by changing these 2 simple things,” she writes across a recent viral Instagram video. “Can it be that simple? Yes it can!” she added in the caption.

She Changed Her Approach to Diet

Many people think not eating or eating much less is the key to achieving a dream body. But the opposite can be true. “Eat as much as possible to fuel your body (not as little as possible to be skinny),” says Ilene in her post.

She Changed Her Approach to Exercise

Another game changing thing she did? She changed her approach to exercise. “Lift heavy weights 4 to 5x a week (Heavy for YOU),” she says in the post.

She Used to Yo Yo Diet

“I spent 40 years yo-yo dieting - eating as little as possible - and focusing on doing more cardio that weight training (and never heavy enough),” she continues in the post. Here’s what I changed and what you can start doing TODAY to make a difference in how you look and, more importantly, how you feel.”

She Follows These 3 Eating Rules

She went on to change the way she ate and followed these rules. First, she eats “at least 100g of protein spread evenly throughout the day,” she says. “Eat your biggest carb rich meals right before and after your weight training,” is her second rule. And her third? “Track your macros - if you are not eating at least 1800 calories a day, you likely need to do a reverse diet to rev your metabolism before attempting to lose fat,” she says.

She Weight Trains and Does Some Cardio

She also changed her exercise focus. “Weight train 4 to 5 days a week - lifting heavy weights (heavy for YOU). Most women don’t like heavy enough so they don’t get the benefits of muscle hypertrophy, which is what makes your muscles grow,” she says. “Cardio is important for heart health and can be a good tool to aid in fat loss when you are in a calorie deficit, but it should never replace weight training.”

Muscles Burn More Calories Than Fat

She also points out that muscles burn more calories than fat. “The more muscle you have, the more you can eat and maintain the same weight or lose body fat,” she says. “Weight training also helps keep your bones strong, which is especially important to us post menopausal gals. Strong bones and muscles allow us to maintain our overall strength and fitness and independence as we age.”

Here Are Some More Tips

“Changing how you eat and move can seem overwhelming, but if your goal is healthy aging, both are necessities. Start slow and remember these mantras,” she says.

  • Consistency, not perfection
  • Discipline, not motivation
  • Comparison is the thief of joy

“You are not too old; it is not too late to get in the best shape of your life starting today,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 49 Pounds in her 40s When She Stopped Dieting and Started Doing This One Thing

Ruth_Soukup8
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Nov 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight despite dieting? Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who personally lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals a few mistakes she made and then the one thing she did to fix them. “I lost 49 pounds in my 40s when I stopped dieting and started paying attention to this one thing,” she writes in the Instagram video.

She Was Eating Plant-Based, Counting Calories, and Running 3 to 5 Miles Per Day, But Struggled to Lose Weight

“I struggled with my weight for ten long years and failed at more diets than I can count. Even though I thought I was doing all the right things,” she writes in the post. What was she doing? “Eating plant-based,” counting her calories, and “running 3-5 miles every day.”

At 43, She Decided to Do Something Different

She wasn’t getting the results she wanted. “I couldn’t understand why nothing seemed to work or why it felt like my metabolism was just broken. At some point, I started to lose hope. Maybe you can relate. But one day, when I was 43 years old, I finally got so fed up that I decided to do something totally different,” Ruth writes.

She Did Research to Understand “The Science of Weight Loss”

“Instead of dieting, I did real research to understand the science of weight loss, especially for women over 40. I wanted to know why we gain weight as we get older and it’s so hard to lose it. I was shocked to discover that weight loss has almost nothing to do with calories and everything to do with HORMONES. That’s it. That’s the secret. The one thing,” she reveals.

She Lost 49 Pounds and Has Kept It Off

“I totally changed my focus from counting calories to simply balancing my hormones, to eating the foods that would nourish my body, and creating better habits for a sustainable lifestyle. Ultimately, making that shift is what helped me lose 49 pounds and keep it off, and I’ve now helped thousands of other women over 40 do the same,” she says.

She Stopped Calorie Counting

In another post she discusses other healthy habits that helped her lose weight fast. “I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, always believing that the problem was ME and my own lack of willpower before I was finally able to lose 49 pounds and actually keep it off. So what was my secret? It was pretty simple, actually. I just focused on my hormones. That meant I committed to stop dieting! No more counting calories—instead focused on nourishing my body,” she writes.

RELATED: Nutritionist Reveals 3 Surprising Foods She Ate to Lose 15 Pounds (Including Dessert for Dinner)

She Quit Sugar and Processed Food

She also majorly cleaned up her diet. She eliminated a few things. “I detoxed from sugar and stopped eating toxic processed food. It’s the first step in balancing your hormones,” she writes.

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also refocused her diet. “I started eating a lot more healthy fat and nutrient-dense protein,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED: Man Ate Bacon and Eggs for 30 Days and His Blood Work Stunned Doctors

She Switched From Cardio to Strength Training

She also switched up her approach to exercise. “I focused on strength training & building lean muscle mass instead of burning calories through high-intensity cardio,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Focused on a Healthy Lifestyle

Lastly, she looked at the big picture. “I didn’t give myself a timeline. I just focused on changing my lifestyle,” she writes. “But I still lost more than 40 pounds in six months, have kept it off for more than 3 years, and now I’ve helped thousands of women do the same.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 40 Pounds in 4 Months With These Simple Tricks

Brenda_Lizard
brenda.lizalar/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth May 04, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Brenda Lizard is a weight loss influencer who goes by the TikTok handle @brenda.lizard. In two of the many viral videos discussing her massive and rapid weight loss — she lost 40 pounds in just under four months — she reveals a few simple tricks that helped. And, a few of them might surprise you.

1. Brenda Decided to Change Her Lifestyle After Learning She Had Pre-Diabetes

@brenda.lizard

Replying to @evelynn How i lost weight 🙂 Comment if you need clarification or DM me on insta and I’ll respond to you quicker there #gymtok #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

Brenda prefaces the video by confessing that she is not a professional. “This is just what I did and what worked for me,” she said. She also revealed that she “decided to change” her lifestyle for health reasons, namely after she got a breast reduction and discovered she had pre-diabetes during the blood work. “So obviously I had to make a change for my own health,” she said.

2. First, She Changed Her Diet

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

The “biggest thing” for Brenda was changing her diet, because after getting her breast reduction she couldn’t exercise for two months. “I couldn't lift anything over 15 pounds, so it was all my diet,” she said. Instead of going on a “specific diet like keto or whatever” she went on a calorie deficit, “which basically you're counting your calories.” She calculated how much she needed, inputting her age, weight, and height, and then figured out how many calories she would need to cut to lose one pound a week, which came out to 1,670 calories per day. For breakfast she ate overnight oats or an egg spinach omelet. “I love cottage cheese and cottage cheese is what's gotten me through a lot,” she added. For lunch she would eat tuna salad, chicken wraps, and “just regular chicken salads with a side of something.” She still ate out on occasion. “So if I were to go to Wingstop, I would still mess up some wings, but instead of getting regular fries, I'd get sweet potato fries. If I went to In-N-Out, I would still get a double double, but I'd get it lettuce wrapped,” she revealed. “I never felt miserable throughout this whole entire process just because I would eat what I wanted. And at home, I don't necessarily count my calories If I make my food at home, only if I'm going out to eat, that's when I do start counting my calories,” she added.

Related: The 13 Secrets for Building Powerful Legs

3. Second, She Started Doing Cardio

Hikers,Walking,Mountains, outdoors, outside, rural, walking, exerciseShutterstock

Once able to start doing cardio, she started seeing the most weight loss, “and don't think it's extreme cardio,” she said. “I've always been an early bird, so I've always woken up six in the morning to eight in the morning, the latest. And I would go get up, and then I would go on runs, jogs, I take my dog out. We bonded a lot throughout this entire process, and I would go on hikes.” A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

4. Third, She Joined a Gym and Used the StairMaster

StairMaster, steps, stairs, treadmill,gym, machine, exercise,Shutterstock

She also got a gym membership at LA Fitness, “and I just go there to use a StairMaster,” which she says “is a must.” Recently, the "25-7-2" StairMaster workout went viral, with people boasting about the weight loss benefits. It involves jumping on the stair-climbing machine, setting it to level 7, and climbing for 25 minutes. Does it actually work? "Any new stimulus will burn more calories at first, but your body will always adapt to whatever stimulus you're doing," Katie Kollath, ACE CPT and cofounder of Barpath Fitness, previously told our sister website Eat This, Not That! "So, if you want to continue to burn more calories after a couple of months doing this workout trend, you will either need to increase activity elsewhere or do the StairMaster workouts for longer."

Related: 10 Ways to Eat for Abs

5. And Fourth, She Started Lifting Weights

@brenda.lizard

Replying to @Brenda DM me on insta or comment if you need clarification!!! #gymtok #weightloss

Once cleared by the doctor, she started lifting weights. And, for anyone who is starting to lift, she warns against putting too much emphasis on the numbers on the scale, as “muscles are heavier than fat.” To warm up, she would jog to the gym or go on the treadmill for ten minutes. She would also do more cardio – a little over a mile of walking, jogging, and sprinting – post lifting. Then, she would take a quick water break and “hit up” the StairMaster, her “favorite” workout. “I go on it for 15 minutes. I'd range from level four to six, sometimes seven,” she said. While first “scared” of the dumbbell area, she says she learned how to lift by watching tutorials on her phone or getting help from other people at the gym. “No shame at all. I didn't know what I was doing at first, and there's times that I still don't know what I'm doing, but I just go and I say YOLO, and I watch my little TikTok tutorials on how to do my form and stuff,” she concluded.

💪🔥Body Booster: Incorporating a StairMaster workout into your routine can help you lose weight. Just make sure to continue increasing intensity as time goes on.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 40 Pounds in 5 Months by Walking and These Easy Habits

alexxandra_fitt1
alexx.fitt/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth May 14, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Weight loss can be a tricky equation. However, there are many people online sharing their success stories who have shared the healthy habits responsible for dropping weight. Online fitness coach Alexandra, who goes by the handle @alexx.fitt, revealed in a viral video that after struggling to lose weight for years she lost a whopping 40 pounds in five months.

1. She Started to Make Healthier Choices Every Single Day

alexxandra_fitt2alexx.fitt/TikTok

“Here's how long it's going to take you to lose weight. I lost 40 pounds and here's what I did and how long it took me,” she says in the video, revealing that her weight loss journey first started in 2020. “I think around that time for a whole year I did every single diet, every single workout, every single meal plan, and nothing worked. Nothing would actually help me lose weight.” However, in January 2021, she learned the secret to losing weight fast. “Instead of following a freaking diet, I basically started to make healthier choices every single day,” she said in the video. It “all started with walking and a schedule,” she continued. “I made a plan of what time I'm going to eat and what I will be eating. I stuck to that schedule,” she added.

Related: 10 Foods That Grow Muscle Fast

2. She Saw Results Within the First Month

alexxandra_fitt3alexx.fitt/TikTok

There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity. Then, from January 2021 on “I literally walked every single day for six months straight,” she said. “There were like two days that I missed. Maybe it took me about five, six months to lose 35, 40ish pounds, but I saw results within the first month.”

3. She Lost 50 Pounds in 6 Months

In a recent Instagram video, she got specific about her steps (and also revealed that she lost 50 pounds in six months). “Hear me out walking seriously changes your life, I was able to lose 50lbs in less than 6 months by walking 10k steps a day!” she captioned the post. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Related: 15-Minute Fat-Burning Workout to Tone Your Entire Body You Can Do Anywhere

4. Exercise Shouldn't Feel Like Punishment

@alexx.fitt

It was more during my journey that i realized #weightloss #mindset

Something else that was helpful for Alex was shifting her mindset. She explains that prior to losing weight, she viewed running as “a form of punishment,” but now she feels like exercise is something she is “so grateful for,” she wrote in another TikTok. “I'm grateful I get to go on a run and move my body, and I do that kind of stuff because it genuinely makes me feel good. I don't do it as a form of punishment. I'm like, I'm going to feel so good after I run. It's going to clear my mind,” she added.

Related: I Lost 160 Pounds and Here's 4 Ways I Took the Weight Off

5. Exercise Make Her Feel Good

alexxandra_fitt4alexxandra.fitt/Instagram

“I wake up anxious sometimes. So going on a run or even doing a morning workout, I'm like, oh my goodness, this helps me so much. So that's the kind of mindset shift you got to have when you're trying to lose weight. It's a lifestyle. You're doing this stuff because it feels good for you, not because you have to.” Alex is spot on about using exercise to quell anxiety. The American Psychological Association dubs it a “healthy stress reliever,” and several studies back up the claim.

💪🔥Body Booster: Walking 10,000 steps a day is not only an effective workout for weight loss, it can improve your cardiovascular health and ward off cancer, according to research.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Why Her Body at 45 Is Stronger Than at 25

Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes
Copyright shaunatheresa/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to look decades younger? You might be doing all the wrong workouts, says one fitness expert. Shauna Theresa is a women's fitness and nutrition coach who helps women over 40 "boost metabolism, build strong, sculpted bodies and lose fat for life" using her STRONG method. In a new post she reveals a few simple changes she made to her approach to fitness that majorly changed her body composition game. "It's crazy this helped me get a better body at 45 than I had at 25," she writes across the Instagram video clip.

She Used to Think That to Get Toned She Had to Do "More"

"Raise your hand if you thought the best way to get 'toned' was to do MORE. ✋🏼🫣 More workout days, more sets, more exercises, more cardio, more sweat, more calorie burn. That was me!! I used to spend 5-6 days a week in the gym, working out for 90 minutes, everything was a superset, trying to "burn" more, and I'd top my weight training with intense cardio, walk out feeling exhausted and wondered why after working so hard my body NEVER got 'toned'," she writes in the post.

However, She Was Doing It All Wrong

However, she adapted her training method and feels and looks better than ever. "I now understand where I went wrong, and this is what I do now that has me looking, and more importantly, feeling better at 45 than I did at 25!" she continued.

She Dialed back on Volume

The first thing she did? "I dialed back on volume," she says. "Instead of 6 workouts a week with 7-8 exercises, I now do 3 workouts a week with 4-5 exercises."

She Does "Straight Hard Sets"

Next, "Instead of super setting everything, I do straight hard sets," she says. She focuses on "working with intensity, using slow and controlled tempo, and getting close to failure."

She Focused on One Program

It can be tempting to jump from workout to workout, but Shauna doesn't recommend it. "I stopped changing my workouts every week and instead focused on one program while applying progressive overload," she said.

RELATED: Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits

She Rests Between Sets

You don't have to keep moving during a workout, per Shauna. "Instead of doing jump squats or burpees between sets, I just REST between sets so that my muscles and CNS are prepared to another hard set," she explains.

She Walks Post-Workout

You don't need to run on the treadmill or walk steps until you sweat post-workout. "Instead of ending my hard weight workout with a hard cardio workout I leave and use walking daily as my way to get activity because it does not compete with building muscle," she says.

She Cycles Nutrition

Shauna refuses to be a slave to dieting and calorie deficits. "I stopped living in a calorie deficit and cycled my nutrition phases," she says.

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

These Changes Will Support Lean Muscle Growth

According to Shauna, all of these changes support one thing, "growing lean muscle," she says. "Muscle growth is what you want if you're trying to look 'toned,' stay healthy as you age, and optimize your metabolism. To optimally grow muscle it takes working with the same plan, using the right intensity, applying progressive overload (aka adding more reps or weight) and allowing rest both between sets and between workout sessions."

Work Smarter, Not Harder

"My body changed the most when I STOPPED using my workouts to try and burn and started using them to BUILD. It's a completely different mindset but I promise you it provides dramatic changes! Time to work SMARTER not HARDER," she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

