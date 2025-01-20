Skip to content
Coach Shows 4 Best At-Home Core Moves for Complete Beginners

Master essential core exercises without leaving your living room

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 20, 2025
Coach Tyler Warrior Made WeShape
Copyright WeShape/YouTube
Fitness & Workouts

Starting a core workout routine can feel intimidating, especially when you're new to exercise. Finding movements that are both effective and doable can seem like an impossible task. But what if you could build core strength with just four simple exercises from your living room?

"Core exercises are the foundation of your entire body. Every movement you make stems from your core," explains Coach Tyler from Warrior Made. With thousands of success stories from his online training programs, Tyler specializes in helping complete beginners transform their bodies through simple, at-home workouts. "In order to slim down your waistline and get toned, you need to be following the right exercises in a progressive order," he shares.

Master the Reverse Crunch First

Cute girl with dark hair wearing pink snickers, dark leggings and black short top doing reverse crunch at gym, fitness, white wall and wooden floor.Shutterstock

Your core journey begins with the reverse crunch. "The most common thing that people do with reverse crunch is as they bring their legs down, their lower back lifts off the ground," Tyler explains in his post. To perform this correctly, lie on your back and press your lower back firmly into the ground. Make a diamond shape with your hands and place them under your tailbone. Inhale as you lower your heels toward the ground, and exhale while bringing your knees back to your chest.

Build Strength With the Kneeling Plank

Plank on knees. Young woman doing sport exercise.

Shutterstock

The kneeling plank provides a stable foundation for beginners. "Most people plank and they stick their butt up in the air," Tyler notes. Instead, start in a kneeling position with your elbows on the ground. The key is to "squeeze your glute, squeeze your button muscles as tight as you can." This action brings your body into perfect alignment from knees through hips to shoulders. Remember to tuck your chin and think about dragging your elbows toward your hips to engage your core fully.

Progress to Mountain Climbers

Fitness,plank,Mountain,Climber,Exercises,home,fitnessShutterstock

As your strength builds, try the mountain climber. "Start slow and use small range of motion at first," Tyler advises. Begin in a pushup position with hands flat on the ground. Alternate bringing each knee forward, as if running in place. If this proves challenging, Tyler offers a modification: "Try using a chair or the back of a couch to make it even easier for you."

Complete With the Kneeling Inchworm

Athletic 30 woman doing pilates exercise standing in a pose on all fours on gym mat in starting position. Body power training. Concept of active morning ritual. Breathing yoga practice concentration.

Shutterstock

The final exercise, the kneeling inchworm, combines control with core engagement. Start on your knees with hands close by, squeeze your glutes tight, and walk your hands forward. As Tyler instructs, "Keep your elbows as locked as you can, and walk your body out as far as you can." Use your shoulder blades, not your elbows, to control the movement.

Create Your Workout Flow

Uses a fitness watch bracelet. woman sports lifestyle fitness in the city cardio endurance training.Shutterstock

For each exercise, Tyler recommends a 30-second duration. "You can get a great core workout in just two minutes," he explains. This makes the routine perfect for beginners who are just starting their fitness journey. Focus on form rather than speed, and remember that consistency matters more than intensity.

Stay Safe and Progress Gradually

Female doctor filling patient insurance information

Shutterstock

Before starting any new exercise routine, Tyler emphasizes, "You should consult with your personal care provider before you take on any new exercise program." Listen to your body, start slowly, and gradually increase intensity as movements become more comfortable.


Remember, everyone starts somewhere, and these four foundational moves provide everything you need to begin building core strength at home. As Tyler reminds us, "We use similar workouts just like this with thousands of our members to achieve incredible results." Start your core journey today with these proven beginner-friendly exercises.

.

workout-routines

Fitness & Workouts

10-Minute Workout to Strengthen Your Core Even for Complete Beginners

Jordan Tredinnick
Copyright Bob & Brad /YouTube
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabSep 29, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Is your busy life making it hard to work out? You're not alone. Many of us wish for a quick, easy routine we could do anywhere. Good news! Jordan Tredinnick, an expert trainer, has created a 10-minute workout perfect for beginners and shared it on YouTube. No gym or equipment is needed. We also asked Paige Johnson, a fitness teacher, to explain why a strong core matters. Keep reading to learn how 10 minutes a day can help you get stronger and healthier.

10-Minute Workout to Strengthen Your Core for Beginners

1. Start on All Fours

Jordan begins the routine by having you come onto your hands and knees. "When I talk about core activation, I don't want you to think of sucking your stomach in, but more of a general brace and squeeze," she explains in her video. This position allows for a neutral spine and proper core engagement.

2. Leg Extensions

From the hands and knees position, Jordan instructs, "You're going to go ahead and extend one leg straight back, taking it down and then switch." This movement engages the core while also working the glutes and lower back muscles.

3. Arm Extensions

Next, Jordan has you focus on arm movements. "Staying in that tabletop position, bracing your core, but now extending only your arms out. Every time you extend out, I want you to exhale," she says. This exercise helps improve balance and core stability.

4. Bird Dog Exercise

Combining the previous two movements, Jordan guides you through the bird dog exercise. "You're going to reach opposite arm and leg out. Take it back down and switch," she instructs. This exercise is excellent for improving coordination and strengthening the entire core.

5. Bear Crawl Hold

Jordan introduces the bear crawl hold, saying, "You're going to tuck those toes under, bracing through that lower abdominals, and you're going to lift just the knees up right here and hold it." This isometric hold challenges your core stability and endurance.

6. Side Plank with Leg Lift

Moving to the side, Jordan guides you through a modified side plank with a leg lift. "Bottom knee is going to stay down on your mat. You're going to lift your hips up, and then you're going to go into a leg lift," she explains. This exercise targets the obliques and hip muscles.

7. Side Plank with Arm Rotation

Jordan adds a variation to the side plank. "Take that top arm up and you're going to do a little rotation of that torso," she instructs. This movement further engages the obliques and improves rotational stability.

8. Dead Bug Exercise

Flipping onto your back, Jordan leads you through the dead bug exercise. "Arms are coming straight up, engaging, bracing, especially think about your lower abdominals here," she says. This exercise is excellent for core stability and coordination.

9. Glute Bridge

The routine concludes with glute bridges. Jordan instructs, "Press your hips up, core tight, lower back down, but keep tension so you're not setting all the way back down in between." This exercise engages the entire posterior chain while maintaining core activation.

The Importance of Core Strength

Paige Johnson emphasizes the importance of core strength beyond just aesthetics. "Core health is often a misunderstood term," she explains. "Core stability and strength include the abdominals and the deeper intrinsic core muscles and the muscles of the back and the muscles that attach to the pelvis, including the glutes."

RELATED:Perfect Your Posture in 100 Seconds With This Simple “Titanic” Exercise

Benefits of a Strong Core

Young woman feeling pain in spine back after sedentary computer work sitting in bad posture on sofa at home, tired girl rubbing backache tensed muscles suffers from lower lumbar kidney ache, backpainShutterstock

According to Paige, a weak core can lead to various health issues. "You might get the following health issues with a weak core: general fatigue, weakness, digestive issues, from a weak abdominal wall increased risk for injuries to the neck, shoulders, back, hips, and knees," she warns. A strong core can help prevent these issues and improve overall quality of life.

RELATED:Top 8 On-the-Go Protein Snacks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle

Incorporating Core Work into Your Routine

Overhead shot of muscular and fit young woman doing stretching workout exercise mat. Fitness female lying on mat with stretching her hands.Shutterstock

Both experts agree that core work should be a regular part of your fitness routine. Jordan's 10-minute routine is an excellent start, while Paige suggests, "Find a strength-training-based Pilates class. At Mantra, we focus on strengthening the entire body, as one complete functioning unit."

Consistency is key. As Jordan says, "This is a great routine for beginners. Maybe you haven't ever done any core work before. Maybe you're really deconditioned for me." Start with this routine and gradually increase the intensity as you build strength and confidence. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

8 Core Stability Moves a Mobility Expert Uses to Prevent Back Pain

Anna_Atras1
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 06, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Does your lower back feel stiff after sitting at your desk all day? Or maybe you're worried about injuring yourself during workouts? You're not alone. In fact, most people are doing their core exercises wrong – and it's putting their backs at risk.

Anna Atras, a Pilates and Mobility Coach, has spent years helping clients overcome back pain through proper core training. "Many people think the core is simply the six-pack abs, but that's incorrect," she explains. In this comprehensive guide, she shares her most effective moves for building a bulletproof back.

Ready to learn the right way to train your core and prevent back pain? Let's dive into Anna's proven 8-move system, from fundamental techniques to advanced variations.

Why Traditional Core Training Fails Your Back

"In scientific literature, we refer to the core as a three-dimensional space with muscular boundaries – essentially a muscular box," Anna explains in her post. She describes how this box comprises 29 pairs of muscles that work together to stabilize your pelvis and lower back during movement, including the diaphragm, pelvic floor, and abdominal wall muscles.

RELATED: She Has Instagram-Famous Abs and Here Is What She Eats in a Day to Achieve Them

The Hidden Connection Between Core and Back Pain

"Core stability is simply the ability to control the position of this region, abdominal and lower back region, and specifically of the lumbopelvic hip complex," Anna explains. This complex system creates what she calls "a corset-like stabilization effect around trunk and lower back spine and also pelvis," which is crucial for maintaining a neutral spine position.

Move 1: Master Your Breathing Foundation

Young white woman doing breathing practice during meditation indoorsShutterstock

Anna starts every client with proper breathing mechanics: "At the start of your core stability enhancement journey, you could start with diaphragmatic breathing, make sure the diaphragm is doing its job." She suggests practicing abdominal hollowing ("drawing navel towards the spine") and abdominal bracing, which she describes as "wrapping a belt around the belly or even using your hands and pressing into the abdomen."

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Washboard Abs: Here’s Her “Little Secret” to Looking Great at 38

Moves 2-4: The Essential Trio

For beginners, Anna recommends three key exercises:

  1. Knee Hovers: "Maintaining neutral spine and you see every time you lift, you exhale, you brace, you can see abdominals kicking in immediately."
  2. Modified Side Plank: "Create a straight line from the tailbone through the spine to the crown of head, holding for 10 seconds."
  3. Supine Bridge: "Drive your pubis up or your pelvis up tucking tailbone under... don't flare your ribs to the ceiling."

Move 5: The Bird Dog Progression

"It's all about creating stiffness through the midsection, creating stability around the lumbar spine," Anna explains when describing the bird dog exercise. She emphasizes proper form: "Don't lift the arm or leg too high and try to maintain that neutral position of the back. Don't hyperextend, don't let the pelvis rotate."

Move 6: The Marching Bridge

As you build strength, Anna introduces movement: "Try marching on the spot. From the bridge, you simply brace, prepare, keeping your hips square to ceiling." She emphasizes the importance of control: "You want to keep the trunk, the rib cage position of the lower back exactly the same as if both feet were on the ground."

Move 7: The Plank Slider Challenge]

For those ready for more challenge, Anna introduces her favorite advanced movement: "The plank slider is probably one of my favorite and most challenging core exercises." She describes how this variation requires "good shoulder stability" while challenging all the core muscles discussed earlier.

RELATED: Woman Lost 25 Pounds on Mounjaro Without Exercise and Shares 8 Key Tips

Move 8: The Ultimate Back Protector

Anna saves her signature movement for last: "The bird dog on steroids, as I call it, performed on the forearms and knees down." She explains that at this level, "you will feel with every change of position how the trunk and core musculature adjust to protect the lower back to keep it stable."

According to Anna, proper core function is essential for spine health: "Without these abdominal muscles working properly and doing their job, the spine would become mechanically unstable." She emphasizes how this affects everyday activities: "Think of weightlifting, deadlifts, squats, picking up the kids, and also gravity. You want these muscles to work to create mechanically stable position."

💪🔥Body Booster: Focus on mastering each move before progressing to the next. Your back will thank you for taking the time to build proper core stability from the ground up. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

7 Pilates Moves for Core Strength You Can Do at Home

BODYBARPilates_KamilleMcCollum1
Kamille McCollum
Kamille Mccollum
By Kamille MccollumOct 19, 2024
Kamille Mccollum
With a background in service, hard work, and education, Kamille is dedicated to pushing individuals to be their ...
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

The core is your powerhouse and that is where all kinds of movement comes from. And whether you realize it or not, most Pilates exercises engage the core. You use your core to perform functional movement, such as sitting down, standing up, walking, bending down, squatting etc. If you don’t strengthen your core, you can open yourself up to injuries, poor posture and muscle pain. Keeping that core strong can lead to a better quality of life, because it will help you perform functional movement without pain and lowers your risk of injuries. You may also have better energy and endurance. Here are 7 pilates moves for core strength you can do at home.

Start With Stretching

Female,Workout,,Fitness,Training,stretch,stretching,exerciseShutterstock

If you're doing Pilates at home without a reformer, it’s called mat Pilates. Always start with a little bit of stretching and warm up your muscles. If you want to intensify your home Pilates workout, you can add hand weights or ankle weights. There are a lot of Pilates videos available online, but be sure to select a program that is inline with your abilities. If you’ve never done Pilates before, start with a beginner video. If after a few workouts it seems too easy, then advance to an intermediate workout. Remember to listen to your body. Take breaks. Pilates should not hurt. So if something doesn't feel good, then maybe checking that form and making sure that the form is correct before you continue moving.

Begin Your Mat Pilates With a Plank

Concentrated beautiful young sportswoman doing plank exercise on mat in gymShutterstock

I think that the best one to start with is a plank. Start on all fours with your wrists right underneath your shoulders. Step one foot back, then the other so your legs are straight. You can have space between your feet for an extra wider base or keep your feet together for a harder challenge. Engage the core by pulling the belly button towards your spine the whole time. Keep that spine nice and long. Your back should be flat back. Holding it for however long you can do it, whether it's 10 seconds or two minutes. Here are five key moves to do next.

Teaser

Beautiful young woman wearing black sportswear practicing yoga, doing Paripurna Navasana exercise on mat, balance pose, attractive sporty girl working out at home or in yoga studio with grey wallsShutterstock

Sit back on your tailbone. Keep your spine long, but at a 45 degree angle. Legs come up to tabletop, bringing your ankles in line with your knees. Start extending one leg out into a straight leg and then bringing it back in and then switch legs. If you’re ready for a challenge, extend both legs out straight while you're balancing on your tailbone pulling the belly button towards your spine scooping through the belly.

Side Plank

Portrait of a handsome man doing side plank at gymShutterstock

You can also work into your obliques you can do a side plank. So same kind of concept as a plank but you're just on one forearm or one wrist facing the wall. Stack your feet on top of each other and put the free hand on the ground for stability or on the hip or up toward the sky for a little challenge,. Hold the position as long as you can then switch to the other side. You have the option to drop the lower knee down if you need to modify the movement.

Scramble Eggs

A girl in gray t-shirt and leggings workout sport at home on blue rug near palm tree in white pot and white laptop on ceramic wooden tileShutterstock

Start on all fours. Knees on the ground. Palms are down. Extend one arm out in front of you in with your wrist in line with your shoulder and then extend the opposite leg out and you hold there and then you can drop it down take it to the other side and you can even have a little advancements of moving that opposite arm and opposite leg kind of out to the side bring yourself back in trying to hold stable the whole time.

Roll Up

Healthy,Foot,.,Feet,Shutterstock

Plant your feet on the ground. You can even have something kind of over your feet so that your legs don't move. Lay all the way back long and straight arms extend overhead and then using your core lifting yourself all the way back up to seated and then scooping through the belly, slowly roll yourself back down.

Russian Twist

,Sporty,Russian,Twists, abs exercises sit up, kettlebell, kettleball, gym, Personal, trainerShutterstock

Sit back on your tailbone. Feet can be on the floor to start. Place your hands in a prayer position at heart center and then you can twist from side to side working into those obliques. To advance the exercise, bring those legs up to a tabletop position. Keep those ankles in line with knees and then twist side to side. Either one is challenging.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Close up of woman back with flexing her muscles in sweat on skin after workout. Female bodybuilder with perfect bicepsShutterstock

Always be aware of your spinal position. You're either rounding the back or you have a flat back but you're never getting that sway in the back or arching too much. If you start to feel any kind of pull in that lower back, you want to stop, pause and reset because you don't want to irritate your lower back. A lot of times with Pilates exercises, especially if you get into a challenging position, you might start to tense up your neck and shoulders. When you feel that tension, be sure to reset. Roll those shoulders down, and keep the shoulders away from the ears.

RELATED:11 Barre Moves That Sculpt Your Body

Final Word From the Expert

Home workout - woman exercising in front of a flat screen watching a fitness program or exercising during a TV show lying on a yoga mat in front of the sofa in the living room of a house or apartment.Shutterstock

Anytime that you get the chance, do a few core exercises at home. It is so beneficial. Whether you're sitting down watching TV, spend the first five minutes of your show doing some exercises on the floor thinking about how your core strength is affects, being able to get on the ground and play with your kids or maybe bending over gardening doing any of those kind of things moving laundry from the washer to the dryer keeping that core engaged at all times is really beneficial for your quality of life. And then also just being willing to try once you've done Pilates at home then maybe being willing to jump in and find a local Studio to take classes at and expand your practice there. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year.

Kamille McCollum is a certified pilates trainer and COO of BODYBAR Franchising
Fitness & Workouts

Fitness Expert Wows With Their Abs And Shares Their Proven Routine

Beca_Michie_becamichie4
becamichie/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Beca Michie (@becamichie) is a model and fitness influencer who shares about everything from makeup tutorials to diet and fitness tips. In one of their many viral videos they showed off their tiny waistline and flat abs in their workout clothes, revealing the ab workout that keeps their midsection small. “Hi beautiful human beings. It's snowing outside today, so I'm going to show you guys my at-home routine,” the influencer says. The Body Network also consulted Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant to weigh in the workout.

Planks

@becamichie

Replying to @essencewanderingspirit 🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️my updated quick home ab workout routine!🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️ #abworkouts #abroutine #modelworkout #workoutroutine

Their routine starts with a 60-second plank. “Make sure your butt is down, your back is straight, and your core is tight,” she says. She follows that up with side planks, doing 60 seconds on each side. “I don’t recommend the average person to do a minute plank and then a minute each of side planks back to back,” says Gamble. “That’s something that needs to be worked up to because planks are difficult.”

Toe Taps, Crunches, Cherry Pickers

,Athletic,Asian,Woman,Abs,Crunches,exercise,workout,homeShutterstock

Next, they do 20 toe taps. “That’s how you get the upper abs,” they tell their followers. Next up, 10 “slow” shoulder taps. They then do 20 reach-between crunches, “another 10 shoulder taps,” 40 cherry pickers, and “another 10 shoulder taps.” They add: “I just make sure I do three sets during the whole routine, but you can put them in or incorporate them at any point.” In case you have never heard of cherry pickers, Gamble maintains they are the same thing as Russian twists.

Related: Want to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat Once For All? Stop Making These Common Mistakes

Spider Walks

Beca_Michie_becamichie5becamichie/TikTok

Their workout isn’t done yet. Spider walks are next. “Try to do 20 on each side for spiders. You're just trying to get your feet next to your hands. These are really effective. Oh my God,” they exclaim. Gamble points out that these are “more of a full body stretch and less of a core workout.”

Mermaids, AKA Side Crunches

Beca_Michie_becamichie6becamichie/TikTok

Their last exercise is a Pilates-inspired move, mermaids. “These ones you guys know are my favorites. This is how you get the two abs in the lower stomach that are really, really hard to get,” they say. (Mermaids are actually just side crunches, says Gamble.

Related: I Lost 40 Pounds Eating Rice, and Here Is How You Can Too

An Expert Says: This Is Not a Beginners Workout!

Beca_Michie_becamichie7becamichie/Instagram

“Overall I think this is a decent at home core routine that you can do if you don’t have time or access to the gym, but I think the volume is a bit much especially for a beginner.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Be careful before trying a workout that you find online, especially if you are a beginner. Attempting workouts outside of your fitness level could result in injury.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Julie Clouse
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.