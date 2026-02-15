I'm a Nutritionist and Here's What Christina Aguilera Got Right About Losing 50 Pounds by 45

Losing weight—and keeping it off for the long-term—requires hard work, dedication, and adopting just the right lifestyle habits that make a real difference. Every weight-loss journey is unique, but it's always inspiring to turn to those who have already been there and done that. Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera lost 50 pounds and looks incredible. We spoke with experts to learn everything the celeb got right during her weight-loss experience.

1 She's a Beacon of Confidence From the Inside Out

Fans love Christina Aguilera for many reasons—one of them being that she radiates confidence from the inside out. The 90s pop icon is comfortable in her own skin, and it shows.

Aguilera previously shared with Marie Claire (via Bustle), "I don't weigh myself—it's all about how I feel in my clothes. What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."

2 She Took a Sustainable Approach to Weight Loss

Sustainability is key to success in any weight-loss journey—and Aguilera clearly had that part down pat.

"The most positive aspect of how Christina Aguilera approached her nutrition was taking a sustainable approach instead of an extreme one. Long-term success is usually found with small, gradual, natural, and consistent improvements like eating healthy, balanced meals, getting enough protein and having a routine," explains Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN and Medical Advisor with Welzo.

3 The Benefits of Losing Weight Naturally

The best way to slim down naturally is by adopting healthy habits and losing weight at the same time, Dr. Joy tells us.

"Ways to lose weight naturally are better because they allow you to pay attention to your body's hunger cues, give you the energy needed to live your life, and do not have to be done every single day during midlife," she adds.

4 Reconnecting With Hunger and Fullness Cues

Reconnecting with hunger and fullness cues can play a major role in your diet and weight-loss efforts. Amira Lamb, a nutritionist based in NYC and the creator of Run Your Plate Like You Run Your Life, thinks Aguilera likely established the difference between habit hunger, stress hunger, and real hunger.

"That awareness is huge. Learning how to pair those cues with meals that actually keep you full makes consistency easier—and that's one of the most underrated long-term fat-loss 'hacks,'" she adds.

Now that we know what Aguilera got right based on her personal experience, let's break down expert-recommended tips and things to keep in mind for your own weight-loss journey.

5 How Nutritional Needs Shift After 40

In your 40s, it's essential to maintain and build muscle mass, because your body naturally loses 8% to 10% per decade. Added muscle mass helps preserve your metabolism.

"Nutritional strategy for preserving muscle mass in the 40s is to consume enough protein and other strength-supporting nutrients to support muscle maintenance while reducing body fat," Dr. Joy explains. "Additionally, it has been shown that when an individual in their 40s begins to cut calories aggressively, they are less likely to be able to fuel their bodies appropriately. Instead, eating structured meals that contain the right combination of carbohydrate and fat along with a good source of protein helps to provide the energy needed to perform daily activities, maintain hormonal balance and support overall physical performance."

6 Protein Should Be Your "Anchor"

As you age, your body endures many changes, including hormonal shifts, which tend to make body fat gravitate toward the midsection.

"[These hormonal changes] make carbs feel less forgiving, especially if sleep or stress are off. At the same time, there's slow muscle loss happening in the background (and muscle is your metabolic engine and your "toned" look). That's why protein has to be the anchor of your day, not just an afterthought at dinner," Lamb says.

Lamb dubs protein a "non-negotiable" and recommends consuming 25 to 35 grams per meal, three to four meals each day.

"Most women feel and perform better when they spread protein throughout the day instead of saving it all for dinner," Lamb notes.

7 Consistency Matters Most

Above all, consistency is key. Dr. Joy stresses that consistency is more important than trying to look for "perfect" or just the "right" foods.

"It may be that developing consistent eating patterns, using mindful portion control, and creating long-term habits are more effective than trying out the latest fad diets," she says. "Having an open mind and being able to let go of the all-or-nothing approach will allow you to make less stressful decisions about your food choices and focus more on how much progress you're making instead of striving for perfection."

