Christina Aguilera Looks "Unrecognizable" After 50-Pound Weight Loss and Here's How She Did It

Losing 50 pounds or more can be completely life-changing. That kind of dramatic transformation can slim your face, jawline, stomach, arms, and legs—it also often means dropping down to a smaller clothing size. Nineties pop icon Christina Aguilera lost 50 pounds and we're here with exactly how she did it.

1 She's Been Transparent About Her Weight

Aguilera has dealt with highs and lows when managing her weight.

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows; I've been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body," she told Marie Claire (via Bustle).

2 She Watched Her Calorie Intake

The "Genie In a Bottle" singer lost 40+ pounds over the years. One of the habits that helped her get there? Watching her calories. In fact, Aguilera aimed to not exceed 1,600 calories on a daily basis, according to Hello! magazine (via HOLA).

3 She Followed The Rainbow Diet

You've likely heard that the more color on your plate, the healthier your meal—and there's much truth to it. When optimizing her eating habits, Aguilera reportedly followed the Rainbow Diet—aka the 7-Day Color Diet—according to Prevention. This method features a variety of colorful, plant-based foods that naturally add more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to every meal.

4 She Eats Whole Foods

Whole foods are a key player in Aguilera's diet, according to L'Officiel. Whole foods are chock-full of nutrients, unprocessed, and free of additives. They also contain fiber, a nutrient that keeps you fuller for longer. Some examples include blackberries, avocados, chia seeds, legumes, and beans.

5 She Works Out

After giving birth to her son, Max, Aguilera prioritized a combo of interval training, strength workouts, and cardio, according to First for Women. She also reportedly weaves boxing, jumping rope, and stair climbing into her fitness routine.

6 She Doesn't Let the Opinions of Others Cramp Her Vibe

The 45-year-old singer exudes confidence and lives out the message of her hit song, "Beautiful": words can't bring me down. She doesn't let anyone else's opinions cramp her vibe.

"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f**k about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," Aguilera told Glamour. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

7 This Phase of Her Life Is All About "Super-Awareness"

In this stage of life, Aguilera is focusing on "super-awareness."

The "Dirrty" singer told Glamour, "I know where I've been. I know what I've loved. I know what I haven't loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I'm not here to be a programmed robot. I'm here as a human being first before being a celebrity."

For more weight-loss success stories, check out Here's How Whoopi Goldberg Lost the Weight of "Almost Two People" on Mounjaro After 65.