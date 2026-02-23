Amy Schumer Lost 50 Pounds After Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis and These New Habits Saved Her Life

The diagnosis of a chronic health condition often triggers individuals to make serious lifestyle changes. This includes eating better, working out more, and carving out ample time for stress management on the regular. Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is a perfect example. She was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome (also known as hypocortisolism) in February 2024 and made it her mission to revamp her lifestyle habits. As a result, she lost 50 pounds.

1 What Is Cushing Syndrome?

Cushing syndrome is a chronic condition. It's caused by an overload of cortisol in the body, and symptoms can range from skin changes and weight gain to high blood pressure and diabetes. One very common concern is "moon face," or facial weight gain. The good news is, there are treatments that can help reduce cortisol and improve symptoms.

2 She Lost Weight "To Survive"

Schumer didn't lose weight to switch up her look—she did it "to survive." She shared on Instagram, "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared" (via PEOPLE).

Once diagnosed, Schumer knew it was time to make changes.

3 She Took Mounjaro

The celeb had major success on Mounjaro during her wellness journey. In fact, she gushed about her "really good experience" using this popular weight-loss and type-2 diabetes management medication (via TODAY).

4 She Exercises

Schumer revved up her workout routine with trainer Harley Pasternak. In fact, the celeb trainer referred to the comedian as "naturally an athlete," noting, "She played sports at a high level through high school and college, and was an aerobics instructor. So she's very coordinated, and easy to push in the gym" (via TODAY.com).

5 The Changes Made Her "Strong and Healthy"

Schumer's hard work absolutely paid off. In fact, the celeb revealed her Cushing syndrome has left the building—and everything else has improved as well.

"I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son," Schumer shared in an Instagram post (via E! News).

6 She's Brutally Honest About What's Worked for Her

Schumer is totally honest about what has worked during her weight-loss journey—and she DGAF about anyone's opinion.

"Be real with the people," the actress shared during "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in 2023 (via TODAY). "Everybody's lying. Everyone's like, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f–k up. You're on Ozempic or one of those things. Or you got work done."

