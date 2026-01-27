Al Roker Lost 100 Pounds and Here's the Simple Habit That's Kept It Off for Over 20 Years

If you're looking for motivation and inspiration for weight loss—and keeping it off long-term—Al Roker checks all of the boxes. The newsman once weighed 340 pounds. After many unsuccessful attempts at losing weight, Roker had gastric bypass surgery in 2002, which helped him drop down to 190 pounds. Through major lifestyle changes, Roker has managed to keep the weight off like a total pro.

We took a closer look at his journey to learn exactly how he lost that much weight and kept it off for over 20 years.

1 He Had Gastric Bypass Surgery

Roker opted for gastric bypass surgery after many years of diets that just weren't working for him. Gastric bypass surgery is considered to be a minimally invasive procedure that supports long-term weight loss. It essentially "shrinks" the stomach, helping patients eat less.

2 He Walks

Roker has been incredibly disciplined and determined with his fitness routine. He started walking and exercising regularly when he had his surgery, and has maintained his new routine for over 24 years. In fact, the celeb is no stranger to sharing his daily step counts with his social media followers.

3 ​​He Started a Walking Movement

When speaking of his healthy walking habit to EatingWell, Roker said, "It started out as a Facebook page. I was just walking and sharing the journey, and people started responding. And so the folks at Today said, 'Do you mind if we turn this into a thing?' And I said, sure, why not? Since then, we've got a little under a million people on our subscription newsletter, and since that grew, Today said, 'Well, why not an app?'"

4 He's Motivated

Roker consistently motivates himself to make healthy choices, including taking every opportunity he can get to up his daily step count.

"Instead of taking a cab or an Uber, I'll walk up to one of the avenues and grab a bus. Now I've added five or six blocks going to get the bus, and then after I get off the bus, another five or six blocks walking home," he told EatingWell.

5 ​​He Understands the Importance of Taking Care of Himself

On January 3, 2026, Roker posted a video of himself taking a brisk walk, saying, "Unless you take care of yourself, you can't take care of anyone in your family. Remember, something is better than nothing!"

6 ​​He Performs Strength Training

Roker engages in regular strength training each morning before heading to work. On January 2, 2026, he shared his first fitness session of the year on Instagram, performing exercises like rope pushdowns, cable wood chops, weighted squats, and tricep kickbacks.

He captioned the video, "The first #workout of 2026! C'mon @starttoday_ today family. Let's start the year off strong. Check out the #januarychallenge #somethingisbetterthannothing."

7 ​​He Was Successful on the Keto Diet

Roker is no stranger to trying new things when it comes to weight loss. He gave the keto diet a shot, and in 2019, revealed he lost 40 pounds on it, according to PEOPLE. The keto diet involves consuming high-fat foods and moderate protein while minimizing carbs. The goal is to establish "nutritional ketosis."

